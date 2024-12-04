10 Inch Tablet: Top Picks for You and Your Business

Tablets are a happy medium between a desktop and a laptop. But increasingly, tablets have so much capability that you might be wondering if you could do it without PCs altogether. And the answer greatly depends on what you do as a small business.

The good news is a tablet can be a great portable solution for business. You can edit images, run your spreadsheet, capture video, do note-taking, and a lot more with the right tablet.

The crucial step is to identify your specific needs for a tablet and assess whether a particular tablet can meet those needs. By investing time in researching the options available in the market, you may discover the ideal choice. You can start your exploration by examining the tablets listed below.

Is 10 Inches Big for a Tablet?

A 10-inch tablet seems to be the happy medium between a smartphone and a laptop or desktop computer. The slightly larger screen size allows for good viewing, while the tablet size makes it portable. A larger tablet may prove to be too cumbersome to carry around, while a smaller tablet may be difficult to see and may not have as many features as the ten-inch tablets.

Why Tablets are Perfect for Businesses

Tablets can be a great asset for businesses. They have many of the same great features and capabilities as a laptop or PC and are portable and relatively inexpensive. Check out our article about ideas for using a tablet for your business and these reasons you should consider a 10-inch tablet for your business:

Portability: Tablets give you quick access to your inventory, POS system, files, and more

Longer Battery Life: Tablets typically have much longer battery life than laptops, with some offering up to 12 hours on a single charge. The average life of a laptop is between 1.5 – 4 hours per charge.

Personal and Business Use: Let's be honest; you will likely use your tablet for personal tasks at times. That's perfectly fine—most 10-inch tablets are suitable for both personal and business purposes, with some even featuring kid-safe modes.

Phone Call Capability: Some tablets seamlessly "convert" to phones if you get one that has the ability to do so.

Apps: Top tablets come with access to business-related apps and features, such as Google Docs, Microsoft Office, inventory tracking apps, and more.

10-Inch Tablet for Your Business: Info and Top Recommendations

You may find yourself overwhelmed by the large selection of 10-inch business tablets available today. Check out our top ten picks to help you find the perfect tablet for your needs:

Feature Top Pick: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-Inch Runner Up: Microsoft Surface Go 3 Best Value: Fire HD 10 Tablet Display 10.4-Inch, 1920 x 1200 pixels 10.5-Inch, 1920 x 1280 pixels 10.1-Inch, 1920 x 1200 pixels Processor Not specified Intel® Pentium® Gold Octa-core RAM 4GB 4GB 3GB Internal Storage 64GB 64GB 32GB Expandable Storage Up to 1TB via microSD Not specified Up to 1TB via microSD Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth, GPS Not specified Not specified Battery Life Up to 13 hours Up to 11 hours Up to 12 hours OS Android Windows 11 Fire OS Audio Dual speakers Not specified Not specified Special Features Comes with S Pen (Stylus) Comes with Surface Pen, adjustable kickstand, type cover Alexa hands-free control

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Top Pick: The Samsung Galaxy Tab Lite features a 10.4-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It comes equipped with 64GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with the capability for 1TB of additional micro SD storage, USB-C, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Lite boasts top-of-the-line sound quality with its dual speakers, a 13-hour-long battery life, and quick charging. Maybe best of all, it comes with the S Pen – a stylus designed to be used with Samsung products. The S Pen has a lot of great features itself, so this two-for-one deal is our top pick.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4?, 64GB WiFi Tablet Oxford Gray, S Pen Included

Microsoft Surface Go 3

Runner Up: Microsoft says its Surface Pro 3 has all the productivity of a laptop in a slim, 10.5-inch tablet. The Surface Pro 3 features a high-resolution 10.5” 220ppi touchscreen, adjustable kickstand, type cover, and more, all with the Windows 11 operating system.

The Surface Pro 3 has 64GB of memory, 4GB of RAM, and offers up to 11 hours of use per charge. A Surface Pen is also included.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 – 10.5″ Touchscreen – Intel® Pentium® Gold – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Best Value: Our best value pick is the Kindle Fire HD tablet. Fire tablets are very popular and with good reason. The Fire HD 10 tablet features an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. You can get up to 12 hours of battery life from a charge, and 32 GB of internal storage, with the option to add up to 1TB with a microSD.

The Fire HD 10 tablet has an updated 1080p full HD display, which is 10% brighter than previous the generation, with more than 2 million pixels. It can be controlled hands-free with Alexa.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

This is a compact tablet with an FHD display and a powerful Octa-Core processor with up to 2.3 GHz. There is an 8MP rear camera and a front 5MP camera for capturing images and videos, along with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, and runs on Android 9 Pie.

There is 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage with an expandable SD slot for 256 GB. The battery provides up to 7 hours of video playback and 8 hours of web browsing. The screen size is 10.1 inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, 10.3? FHD Android Tablet, Octa-Core Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM

Apple iPad Air

The latest generation of the Apple iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating. Some additional features are the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage, Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine, and up to 256GB of storage.

The iPad Air is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the second-generation Apple pencil. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, depending upon usage.

Apple iPad Air

Fusion5 FWIN232Plus 10″ Tablet

If you want affordable Windows business tablets, the Fusions5 is a viable option. In addition to the Windows 10 Professional OS, you get 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 512GB micro SD storage expansion.

Charging this tablet takes just over an hour thanks to Fusion FastCharge. The 10 inch tablet features a full HD IPS screen for optimal viewing, and the front-facing webcam enables you to make video calls while on the move.

10? Windows 10 FWIN232+ S2 Fusion5 Ultra Slim Windows Tablet PC

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet

This is a well-reviewed tablet a small business on a budget can use. It is an Android device with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, 128GB of expandable micro SD card, USB-C, and a 64-bit quad-core processor up to 1.3GHz.

You will also get a front and rear camera, more than 10 hours of battery life, and a 2.4GHz/5GHz dual WiFi mode connectivity.

Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet, 10-inch Android Tablet, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Quad-Core Processor

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

This Apple iPad features an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, an 8MP wide back camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera equipped with Center Stage. It also provides up to 256GB of storage. The 10.2-inch Retina display delivers an outstanding viewing experience, and the dual speakers ensure powerful audio.

The Apple iPad is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard and offers 10 hours of battery life.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Silver

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

With a 10.1-inch screen, the Chromebook Duet is an excellent portable 2-in-1 device. Its detachable keyboard and kickstand enhance convenience, and its affordable price makes it accessible to nearly everyone. The Duet features a touchscreen display, operates on the Chrome operating system, and boasts a 1080p screen resolution. Customers who reviewed this tablet highlighted its suitability for everyday use while also noting its capability to serve as a PC alternative.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet, 2-in-1

TOSCIDO Android 10″ Tablet with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard

This tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS display, an Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM, and 64 GB ROM. It has a built-in 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. This tablet comes with a wireless mouse and detachable keyboard, a 5000 mAh battery, and runs on the Android 10 OS. It also comes with a carrying case and a USB-C charger.

TOSCIDO Octa Core, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM WiFi Support/Bluetooth 4.2 Keyboard

How To Choose the Right 10-Inch Tablet for Your Business

Choosing the best business tablet requires meticulous consideration of various factors that contribute to its overall performance, user experience, and compatibility with your specific business needs.

The processor is the heart of your tablet, influencing the speed and efficiency of your device. A powerful processor can handle robust applications and multitasking with ease, but keep in mind it may drain your battery faster.

Storage is another crucial aspect to consider. While 10-inch tablets may offer up to 64GB of internal storage or more, you might require additional storage, especially if your work involves handling large files. Hence, look for tablets that offer expandable storage options.

Here are a few other things to consider:

Display : Aim for tablets with bright, high-resolution screens, especially if you’re frequently using your device outdoors. An HD display ensures crisp, clear images and text.

: Aim for tablets with bright, high-resolution screens, especially if you’re frequently using your device outdoors. An HD display ensures crisp, clear images and text. Speakers : If you use your device for video calls or watching media, it’s essential to focus on high audio quality. Look at the product specifications and customer reviews to gain insights into the audio performance of the device.

: If you use your device for video calls or watching media, it’s essential to focus on high audio quality. Look at the product specifications and customer reviews to gain insights into the audio performance of the device. Battery Life: It is becoming increasingly common for tablets to offer a battery life of approximately 8 to 10 hours. If you need a device that can last a full day of work without needing to be charged frequently, look for models that feature long-lasting batteries.

It is becoming increasingly common for tablets to offer a battery life of approximately 8 to 10 hours. If you need a device that can last a full day of work without needing to be charged frequently, look for models that feature long-lasting batteries. Ports and Compatibility: Assess the various types of ports available. USB-C ports are typically used for charging. If you intend to use accessories such as a magic keyboard or Apple pencil, make sure they are compatible with your selected 10-inch tablet.

Assess the various types of ports available. USB-C ports are typically used for charging. If you intend to use accessories such as a magic keyboard or Apple pencil, make sure they are compatible with your selected 10-inch tablet. Connectivity: Whether it’s WiFi or cellular, reliable connectivity is paramount for tasks like emailing, video conferencing, or team chats.

Whether it’s WiFi or cellular, reliable connectivity is paramount for tasks like emailing, video conferencing, or team chats. Price: Tablets span a wide range of price points. Rather than spending on high-end models, identify your needs and narrow down options within your budget that fulfill those requirements.

Remember, the best tablet for your business is one that aligns with your specific use case, budget, and preferred features. By meticulously analyzing these aspects, you’ll find a tablet that enhances productivity and matches your business requirements perfectly.

In addition to researching online, ask friends, family, and colleagues about their experience on tablets. Getting a firsthand review from real-world users will let you know exactly what to expect. Finally, you don’t have to buy the most expensive tablet – you can get a budget tablet with some great features.