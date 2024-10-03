Shawn Hessinger
Shawn Hessinger Shawn Hessinger is the Executive Editor for Small Business Trends and has been with the team for 17 years. He is a professional journalist with more than 20 years experience in traditional and digital media for trade publications and news sites. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and has served as a beat reporter, columnist, editorial writer, bureau chief and managing editor for the Berks Mont Newspapers.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.