17 Effective Strategies for Building Meaningful Professional Connections in the Virtual Networking Era

As the professional world pivots to virtual spaces, it can be harder than ever to form authentic connections with others in your industry. The depersonalization that comes with communicating solely through a screen is something most remote workers have to find a solution for.

Luckily, there are plenty of tactics to bridge the online distance and many tools at our disposal to do so. In this article, Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members share their diverse responses to the following question:

“In the shift towards virtual networking, what strategy you have found most effective for building meaningful professional connections online?”

Here are some of their suggestions.

1. Join Online Coworking Communities

“One virtual networking concept that I was surprised to find worked effortlessly is online coworking communities. Here, a host of a like-minded group, such as Freelancer Magazine U.K., issues an open invitation to seamlessly integrate networking into your day.

This works by attending a Zoom video meeting, followed by a small introduction round where everyone briefly shares what they’re currently working on, and then there’s the 1-hour silent coworking to create a coworking atmosphere from your home office or wherever you’re working from.

Again, this surprisingly increases focus, I found. The session ends with three people randomly chosen to be put in a virtual room to connect for 5 minutes, and then everyone leaves their details to connect on LinkedIn and the like, and you can take it from there to follow up with your new, interesting online coworkers.

I highly recommend the strategy of finding and joining online coworking communities.” ~ Melanie Marten, The Coup

2. Adopt a Long-Term Networking View

“From experience, short-term wins or fast connections rarely turn out to be meaningful. You have to approach virtual networking with a long-term view, planning communications carefully. I approach virtual networking strategically, connecting with like-minded individuals that will result in knowledge sharing across industries and fields. Rather than asking, ‘What will the connection mean for me?’ I consider ‘How will this be mutually beneficial?’ Much like in real-life friendships, virtual connections simply don’t work if it’s all one-sided. During my initial communications, I always share information that I know will appeal to my new connection. Being strategic has empowered me to build a strong network of valuable connections.” ~ Boris Markovich, Ayrshare

3. Create Niche Micro-Communities

“One virtual networking strategy that I’ve found effective is what I like to call ‘micro-community building.’

Instead of joining generic groups, I focus on creating or joining smaller communities for niche topics. For example, instead of a digital marketing group, I have joined groups like ‘AI Personalization in B2B SaaS’ and ‘Sustainability Messaging for Luxury Brands.’

These groups usually have 15-20 members, so there you can find deeper and more meaningful interactions. We also make it a point to have regular video calls where members can share challenges or interesting projects, and the group collaborates on solutions.

We create shared spaces on Notion, Slack, or Trello to exchange helpful resources, tools, or industry knowledge with each other.

We also rotate the leadership every few months so that everyone is motivated to bring in fresh ideas. We encourage members to collaborate on projects like articles, speaking at webinars, or working on cross-promotions.” ~ Harsh Pathak, WPWeb Infotech

4. Always Follow Up After Meetings

“One of the most effective strategies I’ve found for building meaningful connections online is to always follow up. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of initial interactions, but the real work begins afterward. For instance, after attending a virtual conference, I’ll always send personalized emails to the people I met, thanking them for their time and sharing a specific takeaway from our conversation. This shows that I’ve genuinely listened and am interested in continuing the conversation. Following up not only strengthens existing relationships but also positions you in front of future opportunities.” ~ Rahul Vij, WebSpero Solutions

5. Focus on One-on-One Connections

“Funny, I just shared this experience on a panel. The shift to virtual networking has been difficult at times because I still believe face-to-face meetings are more nurturing. But, I have found connecting with an individual one-on-one in chat and nurturing that contact is very valuable.

Initially, I approached virtual networking as too much and overwhelming. I was trying to connect with the entire group rather than focusing on individuals. Now, I listen intently and recognize people with whom I may have a connection, business acumen commonality, or just a vibe.

This method works and doesn’t overwhelm me when I enter the virtual rooms. I go into online events knowing I may only find 1-2 meaningful professional connections, and possibly more if the right people are in the room.” ~ MonicaFaye Hall, The Digital Hall

6. Share Valuable Content on LinkedIn

“The online networking strategy that’s worked best for me is creating and sharing valuable content on LinkedIn. I started writing short posts about lessons I’ve learned over the years in business, like tips for solving common industry problems and my insights on news and trends. I make sure to post consistently, at least twice a week. This approach helped me connect with like-minded professionals who found my content helpful. Before long, people started commenting, sharing, and reaching out to me so we could keep the conversation going. This is how I met many of the partners I work with today!” ~ Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

7. Offer Reciprocal Value to Peers

“To build meaningful professional connections online, you need to ensure that you bring something to the table. You may want to grow your network to connect with industry experts, partners, and investors. The goal here is to seek counsel, find new opportunities for your business, or raise funding to scale your operations. But what do you have to offer in exchange? It does not necessarily have to be something with monetary value. Even sharing your experiences, your perspective on the topic of discussion, and other useful information can go a long way.

A common mistake many make when building their network is just expecting others to help them solve their respective problems. It’s essential that you do your homework and are acquainted with the latest trends in your respective industry. If nothing else, this allows you to be the source of relevant insights for professionals in your network, enabling you to offer something in return.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

8. Engage in Conversational Comments

“In my experience, one of the best ways to build meaningful connections when you’re networking is to simply start conversations with people on their posts. Don’t try to sell your product or give exaggerated compliments. Just comment on what they posted and share your thoughts. You could agree with them and add to what they said, or even disagree, providing reasons why. People appreciate it when others engage just for the sake of conversation. There’s a good chance these seemingly small conversations will branch out, and before you know it, you’ve just made a meaningful connection in your industry.” ~ Daman Jeet Singh, FunnelKit

9. Participate in Virtual Conferences

“One effective strategy for building meaningful professional connections online is attending virtual conferences and industry-specific webinars. These types of events tend to attract professionals eager to learn and share knowledge, like you! During these events, be sure to participate in discussions and use the chat feature to engage with speakers and other attendees. Also, take notes and highlight key individuals you want to connect with later. After the event, reach out to them on LinkedIn with a personalized message mentioning the event and a specific topic discussed. This approach shows you value their insights and is a great way to build meaningful professional relationships with like-minded people.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd

10. Send Personalized Connection Messages

“The best strategy for building meaningful connections online is to send personalized messages when reaching out to professionals or experts in your respective industry. A common mistake many make is just creating a standard message template and sending it to everyone when trying to grow their network. This not only prevents you from making a great first impression but also decreases your chances of getting a response. It’s clearly a lackluster effort to introduce yourself and explain why you’re interested in connecting. What you should be doing instead is carefully studying the people you’re interested in reaching out to, and then crafting your messages based on your findings.” ~ Andrew Munro, AffiliateWP

11. Engage in Industry-Specific Forums

“In the shift toward virtual networking, one strategy I’ve found most effective for building meaningful professional connections online is actively participating in industry-specific online communities and forums. Engaging in these spaces allows you to connect with like-minded professionals who share your interests and challenges, fostering deeper connections based on shared experiences and knowledge.

For example, I’ve joined several e-commerce and entrepreneur-focused groups on platforms like LinkedIn and specialized forums. By contributing to discussions, sharing insights, and offering help when others have questions, I’ve been able to build strong relationships with industry peers. These interactions often lead to more in-depth conversations, collaborations, and even business opportunities.

The key is to be authentic and provide value in these interactions, rather than simply trying to promote yourself or your business. When people see that you’re genuinely interested in contributing to the community, they’re more likely to reach out and form a meaningful connection with you.” ~ Michelle Aran, Velvet Caviar

12. Cultivate Genuine Online Interactions

“One of the most effective strategies I’ve found for building meaningful professional connections online is by cultivating genuine interactions on networking platforms. While participating in industry-specific forums and engaging in relevant conversations is a great starting point, focusing on interacting with like-minded professionals in an authentic, insightful way is where the deepest connections are formed. Engaging with content, providing valuable insights, offering help, and sharing relevant experience are all great ways to deepen these connections. It’s about moving beyond surface-level interactions and truly investing in meaningful exchanges that resonate on a professional and personal level.” ~ John Hall, Calendar

13. Discuss Non-Work-Related Topics

“In the shift towards virtual networking, what is one strategy you have found most effective for building meaningful professional connections online?

The key to successful networking, especially virtual networking, is to develop and nurture a relationship. The most important strategy to build meaningful online connections is to chat about non-work-related topics. Leave the sales pitch at the home office door. Focus on how and why the person has pursued their field of choice, how they got there, what they like about it, where they live, what they do outside of work, etc.

In many cases, it may be possible to review someone’s LinkedIn or other online persona in real time to learn more about them. Doing so may enable you to ask further questions (such as educational background, past employment, mutual connections, etc.). But make sure to mention you are reviewing their online profile; otherwise, it will seem like you are not giving the person 100% of your attention!

Many people believe that online virtual networking is not nearly as successful as in-person networking, but done right, it can open many more doors than you may not have realized.” ~ Jarrod Goldsmith, eSAX (The Entrepreneur Social Advantage Experience)

14. Provide Help Without Expecting Returns

“I’ve always believed that offering help and value is the key to building strong professional connections online. When we were first growing the business, I made it a point to connect with industry peers by offering advice on data protection strategies or sharing insights from our own experiences. I remember one particular instance where I helped a small IT firm navigate a tricky data backup issue. I didn’t charge them or expect anything in return, but that simple act of helping led to a long-term partnership that benefited both of our businesses.

In the virtual world, where face-to-face interaction is limited, these genuine gestures of support stand out. They build trust and show that you’re not just in it for yourself, but genuinely care about the success of others. This approach has been instrumental in forming meaningful connections that have lasted throughout my career.” ~ Rob Stevenson, BackupVault

15. Transition to Video Meetings When Possible

“Virtual networking is just the first step in building professional connections. Whenever possible, I try to follow up with a short Zoom meeting to get to know more about the person and what they do beyond their social media page. Just like in-person networking, you are looking for those commonalities to build relationships and expand connections for both of you. It’s about relating to this person as a human being.

If you travel to their location, then you can try to arrange an in-person meet-up. I have found that taking the time to invest and learn about the other person can lead to opportunities to grow your business.” ~ Cheryl L. Mason, Catalyst Leadership Management

16. Prioritize Authentic Virtual Interactions

“While virtual networking offers unprecedented reach and convenience, it’s undeniable that text-based communication, often devoid of social and emotional cues, presents a significant hurdle in building genuine connections.

In today’s digital-first landscape, where remote work and online interactions are the norm, the lack of face-to-face communication can lead to misinterpretations, hinder trust-building, and create a sense of superficiality. This is further compounded by the constant barrage of digital messages and content, making it increasingly challenging to cut through the noise and establish meaningful relationships.

Even when people attend virtual networking events, the prevalence of cameras being turned off exacerbates the challenge, denying participants the crucial visual cues that facilitate connection and understanding.

In light of these challenges, prioritizing intentional and authentic interactions becomes even more critical in the virtual realm.

Here’s how this approach can combat the limitations of online networking:

Video-first engagement: Encourage the use of video calls whenever possible. Even brief video interactions can significantly enhance communication and foster a sense of personal connection.

Active nonverbal communication: When on video calls, pay attention to your body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice. Project warmth and enthusiasm to convey sincerity and build rapport.

Thoughtful and empathetic communication: In text-based interactions, be mindful of your word choice and tone. Strive for clarity, avoid assumptions, and acknowledge the potential for misinterpretations.

Shared experiences and vulnerability: Create opportunities for deeper connections by sharing personal stories, challenges, or aspirations within professional boundaries. This fosters empathy and understanding.

Leverage technology: Explore innovative virtual networking platforms that facilitate engaging and interactive experiences, mimicking the dynamics of in-person events.

Virtual speed networking platforms, like the one I’m developing, are uniquely suited to facilitate this type of engagement.

By offering a structured environment with timed interactions, they encourage participants to cut through the small talk and focus on having meaningful conversations that quickly establish common ground and potential areas for collaboration.” ~ Chelsey Moter, BLKBOOK

17. Leverage Instagram for Local Networking

“Honestly, Instagram has been a game-changer for me in building professional connections. Running a domestic recruitment agency for high-net-worth clients, I’ve found that engaging with other local businesses and people in the same boat—like start-up entrepreneurs—on Instagram has really paid off. I’ve connected with Norland Nannies, sleep consultants, high-end estate agents, chefs, and even high-end removal companies—all of whom work with the same UHNW clients as I do. These connections have been invaluable to my business. Interestingly, before I started my business, I thought LinkedIn would be the go-to for virtual networking. But, at least in my industry, it hasn’t been as helpful as I expected.” ~ Chloe Rodwell, Abode Staff