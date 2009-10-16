Creating A News Portal Is Now A Click Away On Pressmart.com

(PRESS RELEASE – October 16, 2009) – Pressmart Introduces ‘ePortal’, a new ePublishing solution fully-loaded, do-it-yourself, pay-as-you-go News Portal service.

Pressmart (www.pressmart.com) today announced the launch of a new SaaS, pay-as-you-go hosted Web CMS product ePortal (www.pressmart.com/eportal) to complement its suite of powerful ePublishing solutions.

Pressmart ePortal lets Publishers create and manage their news portals easily for a low monthly fee. Unlike a licensed product, it is an on demand service wherein Publishers simply choose the features they want and pay only for what is used. It offers a robust CMS, Web 2.0 interface, Cloud Hosting, Advanced Archiving, Content Caching, Web & Mobile delivery as well as add-ons such as Social Network, Classifieds, Analytics, Ads and Subscriptions.

“Online publishing is a dynamic space. Things change everyday. To choose the right product, a reliable vendor and to keep pace with new and emerging technologies can be stressful and complicated.” Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and CEO of Pressmart, said.

ePortal is designed as a simple and intuitive service. Publishers simply sign up, choose their preferred modules and get started rapidly. Our aim is to ensure our customers remain ahead of the technology curve, with minimum investment.” added Sanjiv.

What differentiates Pressmart is that it extends a host of monetization and reporting tools such as Paid Subscriptions, Ad Management, Analytics, and Search Engine Friendly Content to Publishers.

“Pressmart ePortal is built around the Publisher’s strategy. For example, if a Publisher finds ‘Video’ is en vogue, ‘Classifieds’ is a money-maker or ‘iPhone’ is a key delivery channel, they can simply choose the options and voila, in a matter of few hours they are up and running with a news portal.” said Navneet Taori, Head of Product Strategy and Business Development, Pressmart.

Publishers simply drag and drop feature they need. There is no upfront cost, no learning curve and zero ROI risk. Navneet adds. For an enterprise to grow it is important to keep the audience engaged with constant innovation and new customer centric features. Our goal is to continuously innovate and develop ePortal into a natural destination for online publishing.” Sanjiv added.

One of the early adopters, a beta customer of Pressmart ePortal, Paul Luckman, Publisher and CEO of The Portugal News, the largest English-language Weekly Newspaper in Portugal said “It’s a much-needed, much-awaited service and I highly recommend it to Publishers who believe they are in the business of content and audience development and not Information Technology.”

‘ePortal’ was showcased at WAN IFRA Publishing Conference (www.ifraexpo.com)

About Pressmart

Pressmart offers a full suite of online publishing products and solutions to newspapers and magazines in 49 countries, using Web, Mobile, eReader, RSS, Podcast and other digital channels. Conversion, Hosting, Subscriptions, Ads and Analytics-packed a single easy-to-use service. Pressmart has presence in US, UK, India and Australia.