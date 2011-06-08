Is Your Corporation or LLC in Compliance?

Many small business owners recognize the benefits of incorporating or forming a Limited Liability Company (LLC) for their business. Among the advantages, limiting personal liability is key. That is, if your company happens to be sued, the company (and not you personally) is responsible for its debts and liabilities.
While incorporating a business or forming an LLC is a critical step, your work isn’t done after submitting those initial forms. You’ve got to make sure that your corporation or LLC remains in good standing because if your business happens to be sued, the plaintiff may attempt to show that you have not complied with your state’s compliance laws on a yearly basis to keep your corporation/LLC in compliance. And if they are successful, your corporate shield is pierced and the plaintiff can seek recovery against your personal assets.
Maintaining a corporation or LLC is an ongoing process. Here’s what you need to know to make sure your corporation or LLC stays in compliance for years to come…
1. File your initial/annual reports (also known as a “Statement of Information”): Most states require some form of an annual report filing (some every year; some every two years). Specific due dates also vary from state to state — in some cases, it’s on the anniversary of your business’ incorporation date; in other cases, it’s when your annual tax statements are due; and in some cases, it’s at the end of the calendar year. Be sure to know your specific filing deadline (check with your state’s Secretary of State’s office). Missing this deadline can result in penalties and late fees — in the worst-case scenario, your company can be subject to suspension or dissolution.
2. Keep up to date with your corporate minutes and resolutions: If your business is operating as an S Corporation or C Corporation, you’ll need to record Minutes of Meetings whenever a corporate meeting is held. You’ll need to note every action or decision for the company in these minutes. Minutes content typically includes: time and place of meeting, attendance and chair of the meeting, any actions (purchases, elections, etc), and signature of recorder and date. Keeping these minutes, even if you’re a sole owner of your corporation, can help you stand up in court and protect your limited liability shield if needed.
3. Record any changes for your corporation/LLC by Filing “Articles of Amendment”: Did you change your address? Drop the ‘.com’ from your official company name (or any other name change)? Authorize more shares? Did a board member or director leave the business? Any time you make a change to your corporation or LLC, you can basically count on having to file an official notification (referred to as an “Amendment”) with your state. In many states, these are called Articles of Amendment.
And speaking of changes, if you need to convert from a corporation to LLC or vice versa, you will need to form a conversion. Of course, the timing of such an act can have significant implications on your taxes, and you should consult with your CPA/accountant. In addition, not all states allow conversions; in those states where a conversion is not recognized, you need to dissolve the current entity and then form your company as a new entity.
4. Make sure you’re legal when conducting business out of state: If you’ll be conducting business in a state other than the state where you formed your corporation or LLC, you will need to obtain authority or permission to do so. In most cases, this entails qualifying as a Foreign Corporation or LLC within the state that you will be doing business within. The actual name of the form varies (for example, it’s called a “Statement and Designation by Foreign Corporation” in California) and it’s typically filed with the state’s Secretary of State’s Office. Specific licenses and permits may also be required for certain types of businesses as well.
5. Don’t commingle your personal and business finances: Small business owners often invest so much of their personal time, work, and money in their company that their personal and business finances become indistinguishable. However, you should maintain separate checking and credit card accounts for business and personal use. This simple step will also help you come tax time, as all your income and expenses related to the property will be in one place.
Of course, setting up accounts is just the first step; you need to use them properly. When your shopping basket contains a mix of personal and business purchases, it’s tempting to just use your own check or credit card for everything. However, stay disciplined. That little extra time will make your life a whole lot easier at tax time, and will help ensure your LLC or corporation stays compliant to protect your assets.
6. File DBAs for any name variations: For a corporation or an LLC, DBAs must be filed under the corporation or LLC whenever you conduct business using a name that’s different than your corporation or LLC name – i.e. if CorpNet, Inc. is doing business as CorpNet.com or CorpNet, then DBA’s need to be filed by CorpNet, Inc. doing business as “CorpNet.com or CorpNet”. Depending on where you live, DBAs are filed at the state and/or county level.
7. Don’t forget to close an inactive business by dissolving your corporation/LLC: Maybe you moved your focus from an LLC or corporation you formed years ago. You haven’t promoted your business, it has no revenue and no customers. You still need to file a formal termination (called “Articles of Dissolution” or “Certificate of Termination”) for that LLC or Corporation. Otherwise, you can still be charged fees associated with the business. You’ll still be expected to file an annual report (where applicable). You’ll still be required to submit tax returns to the IRS and state.
As a small business owner, your schedule is invariably busy. But be sure to set aside some time to address your administrative, and legal, obligations. Know your deadlines and get your paperwork in on time. It’s a relatively easy task and will help ensure your LLC or corporation remains in compliance and continues to shield your personal assets.More in: Incorporation
You’ve pin pointed some really vital points in this post, it’s true that you have no personal liability in an LLC, however, you must take the necessary steps to keep the company profitable. I really liked the point of keeping your company and personal finances separate, too many people make the mistake of mixing the two. Really good points! Thanks for sharing.
Hi Ryia – You are absolutely right and thank you for reading the post. Feel free to reach out with any questions or if I can help out in any way 🙂 – Nellie
Thanks for the article but I have 2 questions
1. I am not an scorp I am just a single LLC. Do I have to do meeting minutes?
2. This paragraph from that article is below:
i have an online business does this mean I have to file this form in every other state than mine?
Great questions! Regarding the minutes – LLCs are generally required to keep minutes whenever a meeting amongst the members/officers takes place, however, they are not required to be updated annually the way they are with corporations. As far as the foreign qualification – generally it's only required if the company has a physical address in another state, or employees in another state.
Good post on this very important topic! Particularly for the small LLC it can be forgotten that if you don’t keep up with your legal obligations, your corporate structure may fail you when you need it.
Hi Lauren – Thank you for reading my post and glad you enjoyed it! You are absolutely correct! Once the LLC is formed, you must keep the LLC in corporate compliance and maintain corporate formalities so that the LLC remains in compliance with state laws. Corpnet.com can assist with keeping an LLC or corporation in compliance. Please feel free to reach out to me with any further questions.–Nellie
As a CPA providing services to small businesses – I feel somewhat uncomfortable advising clients on what are legal compliance issues that can, and often do, have a huge impact on a business financially and as it relates to tax compliance. An integral part of our client acceptance process is to determine whether the company’s status with the Secretary of State.
As for the corporate minutes, resolutions and contracts, however, I refer them to seek out counsel – and provide referrals when needed.
Having said all that – the co-mingling of funds is one of the primary causes of many small business failures – owners simply fail to recognize that the corporate bank account is not theirs to draw from as and when needed – and have no idea whether they have a profitable, sustainable, business at all.
I keep a baseball cap in my office to illustrate the point – and have even “prescribed” caps for clients. When they have the cap on, they’re working for the business. When it’s off, it’s personal… And the exercise prescribed is that they can only write checks or pay bills for the company while the cap is on. When it’s off, they can’t touch the company’s bank account.
I know it sounds corny – but it’s worked for at least one client…and that’s one less that I’ll have to worry about this time next year!
Hi Ron – I could not agree with you more because most often I get clients who think they can hide all their personal expenses and write them off under the corp or the LLC…I love your cap idea…I am going to definitely use it as an illustration from now on…love it…thanks again for reading my post… – Nellie
You have written all important points so well. In addition, i find your way of explaining more understandable to a layman searching to gain some knowledge about llc filing. This is a great advice to people to separate their business. great work
@emose – Thanks so much for reading my post and for leaving a comment!If I can ever be of help, please reach out any time! Thank you! – Nellie
I did business with an LLC that never did a publication for themselves. I paid for a copy of the company’s filings from the state and this portion of the responsibility was not there. Isn’t this required? Isn’t this punishable? I also saw no mention of this in your article under “keeping in compliance.”
Very few states require a publication. If your business happens to be registered in one of the states where it is required, there may be penalties for not having fulfilled the publication within a timely manner.
Ok I filed my paperwork with the state of Texas, received my binder back… Now what? I got charged by an account to do this then got thrown to the curb..How do I legitimize my LLC? I have to now be strict with myself and wear a cap and file yearly compliance reports?
This article is very informative; however, I was in a trap in one of the test on multiple choice questions. I needed to pick which is INCORRECT to protect the liability status:
a) Keep minutes of the meeting
b) keep personal affairs away from the C corporation
c) file annual filing with state authority
d) file tax returns
There options could be b or c. Being C is also incorrect because NOT all states have annual filing some states have biennial filing. Any thoughts?
Where do I get a compliance calendar for my state to keep up with any filings I have to do??
My company CorpNet actually offers this feature for free! You can sign up for a free account by going to our website under 'BIZ'. You will be automatically notified of all required state filings.
It was by sheer accident that I came across your chat site here. I am so very happy that I did. Actually, I was looking for information on where / whom to contact in order to find out what I needed to do to be certain that I am still in compliance. I started my LLC last year with Legal Zoom and, YIKES did it cost me a lot of money lesson learned! I really could have used all of that money that I paid them to put into my business!
I finally remembered who it was that I needed to contact and just to let everyone else know your states “Secretary Of State” has many of the same answers that you will get from the people you “$$$PAY$$$” and, they are very patient and willing to take the time to help you understand what it is you’re doing and why you’re doing it.
However, the main reason I am replying to your messages is to find out if you are still helping people? I noted that some of your responses dated back to 2011. However, my hopes were restored when I saw that the last reply was in 2016.
I will anxiously await your reply. There are a couple of issues that I need a bit of help on.
And finally, Nellie, thank you so very much for taking the time and energy to help others with you own knowledge. I quite certain that it is extremely time consuming and I just want to tell you that (and I’m very sure there are many others as well) I appreciate you and you peeps!
Thanks so much for reaching out and for your kind words! I am very glad you found the post and I am more than happy to assist you in staying compliant with your business.