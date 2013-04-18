Small Business Trends
May 27, 2017

10 Steps to Become a Self-Employed Consultant

by In Employment 74
529
Shares
|
250
136
33
Print This Article
130
39
10
Email this Article

529
Shares
250
136
33
130
39
10
Email this Article Print This Article

Have you ever wondered how to be a consultant? What does a consultant do? Well, the answer is simple – a consultant consults. The answer, though true in its basic sense, is much too vague.  If you want to become a self-employed consultant, you need to have a better idea about the business and the way to set it up. Let’s try to define the role of a consultant.

The task of a consultant is to provide advice to an individual or organization about matters in a specific niche. Still sounds vague; right? You need to dig a little deeper into the area before you plunge in to establish your business as a consultant.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help you start off as a self-employed consultant.

How To Be a Consultant: 10 Steps to Self Employment

Step 1: Identify the Niche in Which You Have Knowledge and Experience

You may have an interest in computers. However, this does not mean you can become an independent computer consultant (though it can give you a head-start in this field). Knowledge and experience coupled with interest is the only way to begin.

If you have knowledge about computers (hardware or software), have worked with these for a considerable period of time and have the latest detailed, information about them, you can plan to start a computer consulting business.

Step 2: Acquire the Certifications and Licenses

Some consulting businesses do not require formal training and certifications (e.g., gardening consulting). However, if you are planning to work as an accounting consultant, you need to get professional certifications from recognized accounting institutions.

Also, consider the licensing requirements to start a consulting business. The local or state legal guidelines may require you to get a particular license to work as an independent consultant in certain specialties.

Step 3: Decide Your Short and Long Term Goals

If you excel in a niche that has a good prospect, such as business consulting, computer consulting, career consulting and so on, you may paint a rosy picture of clients waiting for your advice within a week of starting your consulting business.

It’s not magic.  If you have such unrealistic expectations, you are sure to be disappointed. Every business takes time to grow and become known and established. If you lack the time and effort to start and establish a business, you may end up headed towards failure.

Step 4: Choose Your Target Market

If no one pays for your ideas and advice, your business will face failure. It will also face the same result if the recipients of your ideas do not have the money to pay you. The first thing you need to do is to decide whether you will advise individuals or companies.

Every niche in the consulting business provides these options. For example, if you are working as a career consultant, you may help individuals plan their careers. You may also work with a large corporation to help the employees excel in their chosen fields.

Step 5: Research Your Target Market

Individuals and organizations need consultants for a number of reasons. A tax consultant can help a millionaire plan his/her taxes. A computer consultant can help the employees of a large company learn software basics. A human resource consultant can help a big business implement a change in a policy.

After you determine the target market that will hire you for your expertise, you need to find out the various ways in which you may help them. This will help you market your consulting business. You need to tell your clients why they need you.

Step 6: Consider a Home Office

If your local laws permit this, it can work to your advantage in more ways than one. You don’t spend any money to buy or rent an office space to start your business as a self-employed consultant. You don’t need to pay for utilities separately. You don’t need to pay for a regular commute.

Along with the money, you also save time and energy when you work out of your home. You may acquire new premises after you have established your business and employed associates; but more on this later.

Step 7: Build Your Network

If no one knows you and you know no one in your field, you may find yourself in the midst of a disaster soon. It is important to start building your network as soon as you have decided to be a consultant. A strong contact base ensures that you have the sources to find work.

A professional network, coupled with a social network, can help you market and advertise your business. References are also important ways to find work in the niche. Rely on your initial contact base to build your network.

Step 8: Fix Your Fees and the Way to Bill Clients

As a beginner, you may not receive high fees as a consultant. Your charges increase as you become known as a consultant. Keep in mind your credentials and experience as well as market conditions, your target group and your competitors when you fix your fees.

Also, decide how you will bill clients. Hourly billing may seem to be a convenient method; the problem is many clients think that you charge too much for your time. It is best to use the project-based billing method when you start your consulting business.

Step 9: Arrange for Advertising and Marketing

You are not selling a house which, by the way, is much easier than selling your advice. Many of your clients may not be even aware that they need your ideas and advice. How do you market and advertise something so difficult? Believe it or not, you have a lot of choices – print media, cold-calls, online ads and many others.

Before you choose any avenue to advertise, decide your budget. If the costs go out of hand, the chance of success of your business plummets. Newsletters and brochures, advertisements in niche-specific journals, websites and blogs offer the best options.

Step 10:Determine Whether You Need to Outsource Certain Tasks

You may find it easier to handle all tasks of your business on your own when you start. But after your consulting business is up and running, you may need the help of others and you may decide to employ people. Check both legal and tax details before you do this.

You may also outsource some tasks that do not require your immediate attention. Make sure that the tasks are not connected to your consulting business. For example, you can outsource auditing for a career consulting business but not when it is your niche.

Consulting Photo via Shutterstock

74 Comments ▼
Advertise Here

Richard White

Richard White Richard White works as an editor at Yellow Brick Path. He enjoys varying his work and researching new and different approaches. He shares an interest in career counseling and recruitment.

74 Reactions

  1. Robinsh
    April 18, 2013 at 8:41 am

    This is something we could say that expert information for becoming an expert in an specific niche of choice, thanks for sharing such an advice for free because I’m going to use it my market research for a product launch business.

    Reply
  2. Joel Libava
    April 18, 2013 at 9:28 am

    Great job with this one, Richard.

    I can tell you from personal experience that focus is the key.

    Any would-be consultants…here’s a tip: Focus on one niche. Don’t try to be a Jack or Jill of all trades.

    It’s too difficult…stick with one thing in a niche…or create a niche of your own!

    The Franchise King®

    Reply
    • Richard
      April 19, 2013 at 7:00 am

      Thanks Joel.

      I agree with your advice – it is much too difficult to handle more than one niche at a time. Creating a niche of your own sounds like a great idea. Sure makes it easy to succeed when there is no competition!

      Reply
      • Frank
        August 3, 2015 at 10:33 am

        Great step by step thought process!

        I’ve been in the electrical utility for over 31 years and thought about become a consultant as I make the move toward retirement. I feel I could consult other utility companies and help with their needs. I would think the process would be the same as your outline right?

      • Toni Albercrombie
        September 29, 2015 at 10:28 am

        Outstanding recommendation. I totally agree with the checklist that you have shared with anyone who is interested in becoming a consultant. I have been playing with the idea of becoming a consultant for several years now, and this article has given me the tools to began taking the necessary steps into making this live-long dream into becoming a reality.

        Thank you!

  3. Ti Roberts
    April 18, 2013 at 2:53 pm

    Awesome checklist. Becoming a self-employed consultant can prove to be difficult but your list has simplified the steps involved. Thanks for sharing.

    Ti

    Reply
    • Richard
      April 19, 2013 at 7:04 am

      Thanks Ti. It’s nice to know that my checklist is of any help to you! Succeeding as a self-employed consultant takes time, but it can be a rewarding career choice if you plan it well and take one step at a time.

      Reply
    • Zuriel Russou
      October 3, 2014 at 6:24 pm

      Helpful tip. I actually got a reminder from a superior today on this. And here in my email box, this was waiting for me.
      thanks Richard.

      Reply
  4. Mario Zaldivar
    May 14, 2013 at 8:16 am

    I will add, be prepared, at the beginning, for:
    Responsibility
    Lots of work, pressure
    Manage your own time
    Become Proactive ALLWAYS
    Keep an eye on the cash flow

    Reply
    • Richard
      May 14, 2013 at 8:27 am

      Yes; I agree with you Mario. It is very important to be prepared for the challenges ahead. There is no secret to success – except hard work, sincere effort and responsible management.

      Reply
  5. vinodh
    May 25, 2013 at 2:34 pm

    Hi,
    These points are self evident but aspiring consultants like me forget to consider when starting as a consultant.
    regards
    vinodh

    Reply
    • Richard
      May 27, 2013 at 1:13 am

      Hi Vinodh,

      It’s true that aspiring consultants do tend to forget even these self-evident points. My article is just a small reminder to help keep on track.

      Regards
      Richard

      Reply
  6. Jeremy
    June 10, 2013 at 11:35 am

    Great tips. Finding the right niche is the hardest part.

    Reply
    • Richard White
      June 12, 2013 at 2:23 am

      Thanks Jeremy! Yeah, I agree with you; I think that the key is to find the thing you love. Then you would have the enthusiasm to learn and gather experience in the same.

      Reply
    • vinodh
      June 12, 2013 at 7:54 am

      I second jeremy. Its difficult to find right niche.
      despite that i have 15 years of full time programming experience
      i find it difficult to choose a niche. finding clients etc.

      Reply
      • Richard White
        June 13, 2013 at 1:40 am

        I agree that it is difficult to zero in on the niche. But I think that the way to do it is to ask yourself – what do I love the most about my area of expertise. This is often the right answer.

  7. Timothy O. Avele
    June 16, 2013 at 4:09 pm

    Am thinking of starting a consultancy business on counter-terrorism for corporate bodies and VIP’s. I found your article simple and direct to the point. But what other advice can you give to me? Thank you very much for a well done job of helping people.

    Reply
    • Richard White
      June 17, 2013 at 6:49 am

      Thanks Timothy! Well, you have the 10 basic points to start off as a consultant in this article. It is a good idea to read up as much as you can about the niche you have chosen. This would give you the necessary insight you need to succeed.

      Reply
  8. Deganon Abbey
    July 7, 2013 at 4:03 pm

    Hi Richard,
    Thanks for sharing these simple and very direct tips.

    I want to pick up a career in that line and I find your write up really helpful.

    Thank you very much

    Reply
  9. beejay
    July 25, 2013 at 9:45 am

    its simple and direct and i love it. thanks Richard. i am now ten steps ahead!

    Reply
    • Richard White
      July 26, 2013 at 4:48 am

      Well, Beejay, it was great to know that the article was of any help for you! Thanks for the appreciation.

      Reply
  10. emmanuel ihetu
    August 8, 2013 at 4:33 pm

    Hi richard,I’m thinking of consulting on computers or ICT,how do I go about it…. I need help,thanks

    Reply
  11. shannon Muster
    August 23, 2013 at 12:15 am

    I love your advise. I was actually thinking of being a garage sale consultant. I would offer to getbsupplies, and help get the word out for the customer. Any hints to start this would be appreciated. It would be a more seasonal thing, but there are always fundraisers or bizarres.

    Reply
  12. antonius
    September 16, 2013 at 9:08 am

    i started become consultant at agribusiness field, any advices dear Richard ?

    Reply
  13. Elliot
    October 17, 2013 at 7:48 am

    Thanks for the advice. Finding a niche is important but its also tricky to find a profitable niche that can generate positive cash flow for your own business. Just my two cents worth.

    Reply
  14. lee
    October 18, 2013 at 12:54 am

    You missed one major step: learn to accept the word “No”. As a senior partner for CXXC Group, I have heard “no” more than I heard yes starting out. It’s not you, just business.

    Reply
  15. Chelsea
    October 18, 2013 at 1:37 am

    You mention setting project prices instead of hourly. Any ideas where to find competitive pricing for a niche with no competition?

    Reply
    • vinodh
      March 29, 2014 at 8:21 am

      niche with no competition itself means that there is no money in that niche

      Reply
      • ebele
        March 29, 2014 at 11:50 am

        vinodh: f there’s no competition, I don’t think it necessarily means there’s no money in that niche. It could be that it’s a totally new area or one that a very small amount of people have given thought to exploring.

  16. Richard Tarr
    October 27, 2013 at 11:53 pm

    Hi Richard, as a retiree I could easily sell my services in the form of technical advice to my particular industry. I would do this on my own (no outsourcing)as a kind of hobby/ interest. When should I consider obtaining a limited co ? Is there an earning level below which I should simply manage this on my self assessment.
    Also, If I am giving advice on a technical basis, should I take out insurance to protect myself if somebody takes issue with my advice ? ie. is there a basic insurance cover for the individual consultant; a sort of liability cover I should consider ?

    Any suggestions or pointers would be greatly appreciated.
    Many thanks,
    Richard

    Reply
    • Peter
      May 24, 2016 at 1:00 am

      Yes I highly reccommed getting a professional liability insurance policy. Mine cost me about $500 a year. No way was I going to touch a client’s IT without it. Even though I am very confident in my abilities invariably there are pre-existing issues that some clients will try and blame on you. A solid contract with very specific details as to work being performed and a $1 million Liability policy help me sleep better at night. Got mine at http://www.consultantinsurance.com

      Reply
  17. Suresh Amin
    November 11, 2013 at 8:03 pm

    Hello Richard, Great article! I am retired but elect to do consulting to keep myself busy. So far I have joined Linkedin with lot of contacts and groups in my field. I have posted resume tailored for consulting and getting good response.

    Do you have an article to expose other side of taxation, forming business with your city/county etc.?

    Reply
  18. Zuriel Russou
    June 5, 2014 at 6:02 am

    I really appreciate this piece.
    However, I have been consulting freelance for individuals and a few firms, thus I want to go into the market. But my problem right now is that I’m being consulted for almost everything. How do I do it?

    I love the youth/students career consult. but I cannot concentrate on just that because I’m way into consulting for lots of things.

    Reply
  19. Sandra Ganis
    July 7, 2014 at 6:50 pm

    Great information. Thank you

    Reply
  20. maagi
    July 10, 2014 at 6:10 pm

    this steps i agree it but another problems facing its starting capital for establish self employment

    Reply
  21. Georgina
    August 20, 2014 at 5:54 am

    Hi thanks for this list. I have being thinking of how to start my Hr consultancy but not sure how to go about it, now I can do just that with your help.

    Reply
  22. Lorraine
    October 14, 2014 at 9:38 pm

    I was curious to know how a person would start a consulting business doing the work he is presently employed to do without causing a conflict of interest. Any ideas?

    Reply
  23. Dan
    October 21, 2014 at 11:16 am

    One comment regarding fees. I respectfully disagree with the statement that one needs to start low until they build up their client base. Quite the opposite is true. Fees should be set with your experience and the gain that the client will get from your consult. For example if a former CFO with 25 years of financial experience starts her own consulting business and saves a company $500,000, there is no reason she should set her fees low. Higher fees can also give the perception of a higher level of accomplishment and expertise.

    I do agree however to qualify the potential client in terms of ability to pay. Establishing what budget they have from the beginning is critical to avoid putting time, energy, and money into a prospect that can’t afford you. Made that mistake early in my outside sales career but learned quickly not to do it again.

    Reply
  24. Thadd
    November 7, 2014 at 10:07 pm

    Thanks for sharing with us aspiring consultants. I read we should focus on one niche. I understand why most would say that, but every time I meet someone I know what they need.

    Reply
  25. KIKI
    November 10, 2014 at 11:27 pm

    Thanks you Dan. You just took the words out of my mouth. I strongly agree with your point.

    Reply
  26. Julie
    November 19, 2014 at 11:45 pm

    I’m wondering about the business licenses and tax reporting that a consultant needs. In order to operate as a consultant in my field, I know there are no state requirements like for accounting, but do I need to file for a business license or fictitious name statement in order to legally call myself a consultant? And how are taxes handled? I’ve tried looking online for more information (and I came across your helpful article), but I couldn’t find any answers to my specific questions…thank you!

    Reply
  27. kathleen
    December 30, 2014 at 9:42 am

    I know an acquaintance who has very, very nominal experience in anything. Has created many businesses with NONE to succeed. The most important factor in qualifying to-be or wanta-be a consultant, is to have full knowledge about the product and/or services that one is consulting. If that is not a fact, get a JOB with a prospective employer….

    Reply
  28. Tim Evans
    March 23, 2015 at 6:22 pm

    Hi Richard,

    Do you know of any short and low cost courses out there for people who want to become consultants in London? in the next month?

    Cheers,

    Tim

    Reply
  29. Wilson Rando
    May 7, 2015 at 4:39 am

    Hi Richard

    I am learning a very usefull lesson from you,

    Please keep encpouraging me, I am moving towards that proffession

    Regards from

    East Africa Tanzania

    Reply
  30. Robert C. Campbell
    May 31, 2015 at 10:28 am

    IRS has publications (http://www.irs.gov) with step-by-step instructions for the necessary tax forms required quarterly and filing tax returns for those who are interested to learn about how to handle their tax responsibility as a “Self Employed” individual. Consulting is considered being self employed.

    Reply
  31. Narendra Kothiyal
    June 27, 2015 at 11:39 pm

    Thanks Richard………….it is materialistic advise. I am a Travel &
    Tourism and Hospitality Professional over 40 years experience in the field.
    Will you please little specific for Consultancy job in that precise field!

    Reply
  32. Flavio Kauling
    July 31, 2015 at 8:05 am

    Thanks, Richard. I am increasing the time I dedicate to my consulting activities (my main activity is as a MBA and college assistant professor) and your advice is sound and practical. Keep it up.

    Reply
  33. David Aivia
    September 25, 2015 at 10:09 pm

    I can’t wait to start my own consultant firm.

    thanks for those tools.

    warm regards.
    Dave.

    Reply
  34. Swaminathan
    October 23, 2015 at 10:31 am

    Great TIPS and advice thank you very much.

    Reply
  35. BRADFORD COOK
    November 22, 2015 at 10:40 am

    Thought-provoking comments . I loved the information – Does anyone know where my company would be able to locate a blank CA Form 275-321 example to work with ?

    Reply
  36. Denise Cecilia Neal
    January 12, 2016 at 10:12 pm

    How can I become a “Finder” type of consultant for different types of business deals?

    Reply
  37. Emmy
    February 24, 2016 at 9:50 am

    HELLO, thanks for this information.

    i wish to go into consultancy after this public service job.

    But my question and worry is how will I become an entrepreneur before I leave service?

    Reply
  38. Connie Greenawald
    March 28, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Thanks very much for the free advice. They say that you get what you pay for, but I disagree – this is right on target – and it is nice to know there are generous people like you who will share. Thank you again!

    Reply
    • Lawrence mike
      April 16, 2016 at 6:03 am

      thanks for the tips. I intend going into consultancy after graduation, what do you think I should do now am in school to prepare myself for that? Thank you.

      Reply
  39. Carlos
    June 30, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Do I need a degree or Certificate to be a Consultant.
    I have been giving people or friend great advise how to to sell their products and a lot of other things.
    I would like to hear ftom you on that.

    Reply
  40. Ngamandla Naki
    July 8, 2016 at 5:22 am

    Thank you so much for this informative website. My partner and I recently started a Health and Safety Consulting firm and with this information you have shared, I feel ready to take on the world. Thanks you a million times.

    Reply
  41. lizzy
    July 16, 2016 at 11:02 pm

    Ok so this is great I recently heard a presentation from Sam Ovens a consultant from New Zealand and you guys say relatively the same stuff, it has really peaked my interest to become a consultant and everything you said motivates me more.

    Reply
  42. Ngamandla Naki
    July 19, 2016 at 9:32 am

    Amazing website. I implemented all the ideas you shared on this wonderful website. Guess what, I got my first client yesterday. I’m starting to believe in the idea of being a SHEQ consultant, because the future looks bright. All thanks to your wonderful advise.

    Reply
  43. Bev
    July 20, 2016 at 9:27 am

    This is wonderful advice! Thank you for posting! I have been in the telecommunications field for 20 years and I hold a PMP. I am considering starting a telecommunications consulting business to advise companies on their communications needs and assist with implementation and maintenance. I will be retiring in a couple of years and I want to get a head start on preparations – being a PM, that’s how I think. The information you provided was extremely helpful to get me thinking – thank you!!

    Reply
  44. Jovonne Jacobs
    September 15, 2016 at 11:04 am

    Thank you for the checklist, becoming a consulting in a field that you know as well as the back of your hand should not be extremely difficult. As long as you stay current with the change in rules and policies (depending on the business) Your business should flow.

    Reply
  45. Derek Mcdoogle
    September 30, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    You mentioned that some consulting businesses do not require formal training and certifications but if you are planning to work as an accounting consultant you need to get professional certifications from recognized institutions. Do computer consultants need certain certifications? My cousin has always wanted to start an IT consulting firm and is trying to find out what services he will need. Getting the right licenses to be a computer consulting firm might be a good idea.

    Reply
  46. Carmencita
    November 14, 2016 at 5:00 pm

    Thank you, after being laid off I’ve decided to finally work for myself and become a consultant for Doctors offices front and back office. This really helped.

    Reply
  47. Alan Melton
    December 16, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    Awesome tips you have here, Richard! I totally agree that we should think things thoroughly and plan everything accordingly. Impulsiveness may lead our business to go south. We should make an inventory of our skills and our capabilities to know our limits! Thank you for sharing this. Will make sure to keep this in mind 🙂

    Reply
    • Shibu Thomas
      January 24, 2017 at 5:36 am

      I am into CNC Sheet Metal Machinery Sales for the last 14 years working in India having knowledge of Laser, Plasma, Waterjet, Press Brakes Shears; . Now I want to turn into an online consultant for industries for buying Sheet Metal Machineries.Can you help me with some tips for the same.

      Reply
  48. MissK
    April 25, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Your words of encouragement, awesome tips and great strategic steps gave me more insight on mu goal and put things into a clearer perspective. Thank you. Now my question to you is do you mentor and guide other inspiring businesses consultants?

    Reply
  49. Linda
    May 25, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Thanks a lot Richard for this inspiring lesson. It is my dream to become a consultant on Development issues here in South Africa but I have no clue as to where to start. It is not easy to identify the exact niche. Looking at the Development Imperatives around I find it very difficult to mov

    Reply

  1. Pingback: How To Be a Consultant: 10 Steps to Self Employ...

  2. Pingback: Passion in Action | Heart Banter by David Gittlin

  3. Pingback: Volunteer Profile: Rives McDow–Passion in Action | TPRF Real Stories

  4. Pingback: 10 Steps to Become a Self-Employed Consultant |...

  5. Pingback: The starting block: How to become an “indie" communication consultant (part 1) - Communication World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You