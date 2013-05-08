Have you asked yourself, “What is responsive Web design?” Responsive Web design is an approach whereby a designer creates a Web page that “responds to” or resizes itself depending on the type of device it is being seen through. That could be an oversized desktop computer monitor, a laptop, a 10-inch tablet, a 7-inch tablet, or a 4-inch smartphone screen.
Responsive Web design has become one of the hottest trends in 2013. This is due in part to the growth of smartphones and other mobile devices. More people are using smaller-screen devices to view Web pages.
In fact, Mashable even dubbed 2013 the Year of Responsive Web Design. Pete Cashmore wrote, “For those of us who create websites and services, all this leads to a singular conclusion: A million screens have bloomed, and we need to build for all of them.”
What Does Responsive Web Design Look Like?
The purpose of responsive design is to have one site, but with different elements that respond differently when viewed on devices of different sizes.
Let’s take a traditional “fixed” website. When viewed on a desktop computer, for instance, the website might show three columns. But when you view that same layout on a smaller tablet, it might force you to scroll horizontally, something users don’t like. Or elements might be hidden from view or look distorted. The impact is also complicated by the fact that many tablets can be viewed either in portrait orientation, or turned sideways for landscape view.
On a tiny smartphone screen, websites can be even more challenging to see. Large images may “break” the layout. Sites can be slow to load on smartphones if they are graphics heavy.
However, if a site uses responsive design, the tablet version might automatically adjust to display just two columns. That way, the content is readable and easy to navigate. On a smartphone, the content might appear as a single column, perhaps stacked vertically. Or possibly the user would have the ability to swipe over to view other columns. Images will resize instead of distorting the layout or getting cut off.
The point is: with responsive design, the website automatically adjusts based on the device the viewer sees it in.
How Does Responsive Web Design Work?
Responsive sites use fluid grids. All page elements are sized by proportion, rather than pixels. So if you have three columns, you wouldn’t say exactly how wide each should be, but rather how wide they should be in relation to the other columns. Column 1 should take up half the page, column 2 should take up 30%, and column 3 should take up 20%, for instance.
Media such as images is also resized relatively. That way an image can stay within its column or relative design element.
Related Issues
Mouse v. touch: Designing for mobile devices also brings up the issue of mouse versus touch. On desktop computers the user normally has a mouse to navigate and select items. On a smartphone or tablet, the user mostly is using fingers and touching the screen. What may seem easy to select with a mouse, may be hard to select with a finger on a tiny spot on a screen. The Web designer must take “touch” into consideration.
Graphics and download speed: Also, there’s the issue of graphics, ads and download speed. On mobile devices, it may be wise to display fewer graphics than for desktop views so that a site doesn’t take forever to load on a smartphone. Larger ad sizes may need to be exchanged for smaller ads.
Apps and “mobile versions”: In the past, you might have thought about creating an app for your website — say an iPad app or an Android app. Or you would have a mobile version specifically for BlackBerry.
But with so many different devices today, it’s getting harder to create apps and versions for every device and operating platform. As Smashing Magazine wrote, “When will the madness stop? It won’t, of course.” A responsive design that is flexible enough to be viewed on multiple devices just makes sense.
Why Small Businesses Need to Switch to Responsive Web Design
More people are using mobile devices. A recent Pew study found that 45% of American adults own a smartphone, and 31% own a tablet computer. As we reported yesterday, smartphone shipments outpace those of regular mobile phones, and tablet growth is surging.
Check your traffic and you might just be shocked at how many visitors are getting to your website through mobile devices. (In your Google Analytics, select “Audience” on the left side, then “Mobile” to see what proportion of traffic is from mobile devices. You can even drill down to see which devices are sending the traffic.)
Responsive design templates are everywhere now, for purchase. If, for instance, you have a WordPress site you can visit a reputable template gallery such as ThemeForest and search for “responsive WordPress themes.” Purchase one for under $50. Your Web developer can then customize it for your logo and brand.
Editor’s Note: Here at Small Business Trends, we are working on a new responsive design. Shouldn’t you?
Responsive Design Photo via Shutterstock
This is a very important thing to know about. Especially since mobile devices are exceeding PC usage. Using responsive web designs are going to become a must for companies to survive.
Responsive Web Design is the new Birth of “Template Switching” whixh was nto as good as the this new version. What i read is that the Pixel of the web page get customized as per the display pixels and this is primarily done so that more and more people could access the site on the go. With increased internet accessibility the Responsive Web Design has become a hot cake indeed.
The future of web design is often said to be the RWD. However, there are different controversies which encompasses this theory. People say that it ruins SEO and speed optimization. It may be true at some circumstances, but I agree that the future of web would heavily rely on RWD. Any new technologies are subject to bugs and discrepancies and we cannot avoid that. Excellent info about RWD. Thanks!
To be sure – most RWD sites designed today are not truly Responsive but a mix of Responsive + Adaptive. To make a website 100% responsive is usually a lot more work and sometimes unnecessary. This distinction is not known by everyone.
Thanks for that distinction.
That may be getting a bit detailed for our purposes. We’re using the term in a more general sense to convey that a website should be resizeable to view in multiple browser sizes and device sizes. We’ll leave it up to Web designers to figure out how to accomplish that end result.
I agree that businesses need to start using responsive websites. Its a trend that will increase month to month. Take full advantage of it. Although it may cost more, its worth it in the long run.
We just put together a responsive design and have seen a HUGE drop in the bounce rate, increased user engagement and much longer viewing times among mobile browsers. Anyone else having good experiences with responsive websites ?
A recent research by Litmus suggests that 42% of the emails are opened on mobile phones. Now, this is not a surprising number because the last few years have shown clear signs of increase in the use of mobile internet. This can be validated by the same research which states that there has been over 138% rise in mobile email consumption in the last 1.5 years.
Responsive web design not only helps improve the user experience for small business websites, but it also improves conversions, and who doesn’t like that?
This is a great article. Responsive Web design (RWD) is a Web design approach aimed at crafting sites to provide an optimal viewing experience—easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling—across a wide range of devices
Excellent article. There’s still a lot to be examined as to the benefits of responsive design. We recommend responsive to many of our clients, not to mention a careful examination of the AI/wireframe, content strategy and CTAs.
RKG Digital documented a significant increase in mobile visitors coming from organic search in its latest quarterly digital marketing report (an increase of 11% since 2013 for a total of 38% in 2014).
making it easier to stay engaged with your brand.
The impact is also complicated by the fact that many tablets can be viewed either in portrait orientation, or turned sideways for landscape view.
Have you ever tried opening a high resolution website in 5 inch mobile? That is called a responsive website which shrinks the website without removing/hiding any important content.
Responsive website design is mandatory nowadays, because of :
1. 50% web visitors are from mobile device. so you website must be responsive or mobile friendly.
2. Advantages on google mobile search. In 2015, google update algorithm for mobile search. Only mobile friendly website can be search positions for mobile search.
So, website should be mobile friendly or responsive for better performance or better leads.
Hi Annie , M new for this, Can u pls send me few Responsive Web Design Templates for reference.