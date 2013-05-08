Small Business Trends
January 3, 2017

What is Responsive Web Design?

by In Technology Trends 87
1.5k
Shares
|
586
630
34
Print This Article
237
26
Email this Article

1.5k
Shares
586
630
34
237
26
Email this Article Print This Article

Have you asked yourself, “What is responsive Web design?” Responsive Web design is an approach whereby a designer creates a Web page that “responds to” or resizes itself depending on the type of device it is being seen through.  That could be an oversized desktop computer monitor, a laptop, a 10-inch tablet, a 7-inch tablet, or a 4-inch smartphone screen.

Responsive Web design has become one of the hottest trends in 2013.  This is due in part to the  growth of smartphones and other mobile devices. More people are using smaller-screen devices to view Web pages.

In fact, Mashable even dubbed 2013 the Year of Responsive Web Design. Pete Cashmore wrote,  “For those of us who create websites and services, all this leads to a singular conclusion: A million screens have bloomed, and we need to build for all of them.”

What Does Responsive Web Design Look Like?

The purpose of responsive design is to have one site, but with different elements that respond differently when viewed on devices of different sizes.

Let’s take a traditional “fixed” website.  When viewed on a desktop computer, for instance, the website might show  three columns. But when you view that same layout on a smaller tablet, it might force you to scroll horizontally, something users don’t like. Or elements might be hidden from view or look distorted.  The impact is also complicated by the fact that many tablets can be viewed either in portrait orientation, or turned sideways for landscape view.

On a tiny smartphone screen, websites can be even more challenging to see. Large images may “break” the layout. Sites can be slow to load on smartphones if they are graphics heavy.

However, if a site uses responsive design, the tablet version might automatically adjust to display just two columns. That way, the content is readable and easy to navigate. On a smartphone, the content might appear as a single column, perhaps stacked vertically.  Or possibly the  user would have the ability to swipe over to view other columns.  Images will resize instead of distorting the layout or getting cut off.

The point is: with responsive design, the website automatically adjusts based on the device the viewer sees it in.

How Does Responsive Web Design Work?

Responsive sites use fluid grids. All page elements are sized by proportion, rather than pixels. So if you have three columns, you wouldn’t say exactly how wide each should be, but rather how wide they should be in relation to the other columns. Column 1 should take up half the page, column 2 should take up 30%, and column 3 should take up 20%, for instance.

Media such as images is also resized relatively. That way an image can stay within its column or relative design element.

Related Issues

Mouse v. touch: Designing for mobile devices also brings up the issue of mouse versus touch.  On desktop computers the user normally has a mouse to navigate and select items.  On a smartphone or tablet, the user mostly is using fingers and touching the screen.  What may seem easy to select with a mouse, may be hard to select with a finger on a tiny spot on a screen. The Web designer must take “touch” into consideration.

Graphics and download speed: Also, there’s the issue of graphics, ads and download speed. On mobile devices, it may be wise to display fewer graphics than for desktop views so that a site doesn’t take forever to load on a smartphone.  Larger ad sizes may need to be exchanged for smaller ads.

Apps and “mobile versions”:  In the past, you might have thought about creating an app for your website — say an iPad app or an Android app.  Or you would have a mobile version specifically for BlackBerry.

But with so many  different devices today, it’s getting harder to create apps and versions for every device and operating platform. As Smashing Magazine wrote, “When will the madness stop? It won’t, of course.”  A responsive design that is flexible enough to be viewed on multiple devices just makes sense.

Why Small Businesses Need to Switch to Responsive Web Design

More people are using mobile devices. A recent Pew study found that 45% of American adults own a smartphone, and 31% own a tablet computer. As we reported yesterday, smartphone shipments outpace those of regular mobile phones, and tablet growth is surging.

Check your traffic and you might just be shocked at how many visitors are getting to your website  through mobile devices.  (In your Google Analytics, select “Audience” on the left side, then “Mobile” to see what proportion of traffic is from mobile devices. You can even drill down to see which devices are sending the traffic.)

Responsive design templates are everywhere now, for purchase.  If, for instance, you have a WordPress site you can visit a reputable template gallery such as ThemeForest and search for “responsive WordPress themes.”  Purchase one for under $50. Your Web developer can then customize it for your logo and brand.

Editor’s Note:  Here at Small Business Trends, we are working on a new responsive design. Shouldn’t you?

Responsive Design Photo via Shutterstock

More in: , 87 Comments ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

87 Reactions

  1. Shawn Hessinger
    Shawn Hessinger
    May 8, 2013 at 1:59 pm

    Hi Annie,
    Fantastic post! This consideration is hugely important given the growing number of mobile devices especially. It’s so critical to have your Website accessible no matter what device your audiences are using.

    Reply
  2. Dev D
    May 9, 2013 at 6:01 am

    Excellent post. Glad to read such informative post while approaching the responsive web design concept in our organization. Being in web design and development industry, Dev Digital highly recommend using the same concept for all our projects.

    Reply
  3. Kiran Patel
    May 9, 2013 at 3:11 pm

    Yes, it is very much impressive and when I heard about last few month back I just decided to make my own website responsive.

    Reply
  4. Karman Khanna
    May 10, 2013 at 4:56 am

    Nice article considering the current rising trend of smartphones and tablets. Came across this book Responsive Web Design by Example. Good read to learn about web designing.
    (http://www.packtpub.com/responsive-web-design-by-example/book)

    Reply
  5. Noah Parks
    May 10, 2013 at 5:08 pm

    This is a very important thing to know about. Especially since mobile devices are exceeding PC usage. Using responsive web designs are going to become a must for companies to survive.

    Reply
  6. Copi Valdivieiz
    May 13, 2013 at 2:19 am

    Responsive Web Design is the new Birth of “Template Switching” whixh was nto as good as the this new version. What i read is that the Pixel of the web page get customized as per the display pixels and this is primarily done so that more and more people could access the site on the go. With increased internet accessibility the Responsive Web Design has become a hot cake indeed.

    Reply
  7. David
    May 19, 2013 at 3:14 am

    The future of web design is often said to be the RWD. However, there are different controversies which encompasses this theory. People say that it ruins SEO and speed optimization. It may be true at some circumstances, but I agree that the future of web would heavily rely on RWD. Any new technologies are subject to bugs and discrepancies and we cannot avoid that. Excellent info about RWD. Thanks!

    Reply
  8. W D
    June 14, 2013 at 6:47 am

    To be sure – most RWD sites designed today are not truly Responsive but a mix of Responsive + Adaptive. To make a website 100% responsive is usually a lot more work and sometimes unnecessary. This distinction is not known by everyone.

    Reply
    • Anita Campbell
      Anita Campbell
      June 14, 2013 at 9:02 am

      Thanks for that distinction.

      That may be getting a bit detailed for our purposes. We’re using the term in a more general sense to convey that a website should be resizeable to view in multiple browser sizes and device sizes. We’ll leave it up to Web designers to figure out how to accomplish that end result.

      Reply
  9. Emil Uzelac
    June 16, 2013 at 12:34 am

    Hi Annie,

    The image on the top should say “desktop” vs ” computer”.

    Emil

    Reply
  10. sushant
    June 18, 2013 at 5:32 am

    Hi Annie, great post. U really made it simple even for a newbie like me. In my quest to learn more aboput the RWD, I have registered for a webinar on Best practices in Responsive Web Design.

    [Edited by Editor]

    Reply
  11. Michael - Web Design
    July 1, 2013 at 3:17 pm

    I agree that businesses need to start using responsive websites. Its a trend that will increase month to month. Take full advantage of it. Although it may cost more, its worth it in the long run.

    Reply
  12. Matt
    July 2, 2013 at 3:28 am

    We just put together a responsive design and have seen a HUGE drop in the bounce rate, increased user engagement and much longer viewing times among mobile browsers. Anyone else having good experiences with responsive websites ?

    Reply
  13. Karen Walters
    August 15, 2013 at 6:43 am

    A recent research by Litmus suggests that 42% of the emails are opened on mobile phones. Now, this is not a surprising number because the last few years have shown clear signs of increase in the use of mobile internet. This can be validated by the same research which states that there has been over 138% rise in mobile email consumption in the last 1.5 years.

    Reply
  14. George
    September 5, 2013 at 8:56 am

    Hello Annie, here you share such an informative post about responsive web design which is the latest and hot demand trend in web designing field.

    Reply
  15. John Locke
    September 30, 2013 at 3:49 pm

    Responsive web design not only helps improve the user experience for small business websites, but it also improves conversions, and who doesn’t like that?

    Reply
  16. Anirban Pathak
    December 26, 2013 at 6:44 am

    This is a great article. Responsive Web design (RWD) is a Web design approach aimed at crafting sites to provide an optimal viewing experience—easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling—across a wide range of devices

    Reply
  17. Trevor Trewartha
    December 28, 2013 at 6:25 pm

    Excellent article. There’s still a lot to be examined as to the benefits of responsive design. We recommend responsive to many of our clients, not to mention a careful examination of the AI/wireframe, content strategy and CTAs.

    Reply
  18. MD. SHAHADATH Hossain
    January 8, 2014 at 12:53 pm

    Hi, Thank you for the post.

    Is there any easy way to identify the site if it is responsive or not?

    Reply
  19. Matt
    December 29, 2014 at 10:15 pm

    RKG Digital documented a significant increase in mobile visitors coming from organic search in its latest quarterly digital marketing report (an increase of 11% since 2013 for a total of 38% in 2014).

    Reply
  20. Shawn
    May 1, 2015 at 11:43 pm

    making it easier to stay engaged with your brand.

    Reply
  21. Raymond
    May 25, 2015 at 6:11 am

    The impact is also complicated by the fact that many tablets can be viewed either in portrait orientation, or turned sideways for landscape view.

    Reply
  22. Jesse
    June 6, 2015 at 5:10 am

    I’m hopping your fiancé likes traveling to?! I wish you the best ! Many more far far travels!
    Keep up your smiling! Your Enthusiasm! your blessed & have blessed the youtube Community! Thanks!

    Reply
  23. adam
    June 14, 2016 at 5:19 am

    Have you ever tried opening a high resolution website in 5 inch mobile? That is called a responsive website which shrinks the website without removing/hiding any important content.

    Reply
  24. adam
    June 14, 2016 at 5:22 am

    Nice article with few words.

    Reply
  25. Ben William
    August 16, 2016 at 12:43 am

    Hello Annie Pilon,
    Thanks for pointing excellent issues.
    Responsive website design is mandatory nowadays, because of :
    1. 50% web visitors are from mobile device. so you website must be responsive or mobile friendly.
    2. Advantages on google mobile search. In 2015, google update algorithm for mobile search. Only mobile friendly website can be search positions for mobile search.

    So, website should be mobile friendly or responsive for better performance or better leads.
    Cheers
    Ben

    Reply
  26. Iftekhar
    August 1, 2013 at 3:52 am

    Hi Annie , M new for this, Can u pls send me few Responsive Web Design Templates for reference.

    Reply

  1. Pingback: What is responsive web design? – Advertising Agency Chicago | The Daily Twitch

  2. Pingback: What is Responsive Web Design? - Small Business...

  3. Pingback: What is Responsive Web Design? - Small Business Trends | Dyno Web Design

  4. Pingback: What is Responsive Web Design? - Small Business...

  5. Pingback: Web Design Tips For Any Type Of Website • Welcome to Pine Valley Life

  6. Pingback: What is Responsive Web Design?

  7. Pingback: Google+ Upgrade Rolls Out: Beautiful New Look

  8. Pingback: Year 2013 | Shinyee

  9. Pingback: 10 Ways to Improve Your Business with Mobile Technology

  10. Pingback: What is a Responsive Website? | rdhenker

  11. Pingback: 5 Technological Breakthoughs Your Website Redesign Must Have

  12. Pingback: 5 Technological Breakthoughs Your Website Redesign Must Have | AMP Web Agency

  13. Pingback: 5 Technological Breakthroughs Your Website Redesign Must Have | AMP Web Agency

  14. Pingback: Web Services CT | Small Business Digital Marketing Checklist

  15. Pingback: Increase Website Traffic: Your Ultimate Blueprint to More Traffic

  16. Pingback: Top 5 WordPress Plugins for a New Startup | Fresh Infos

  17. Pingback: Google Local Plus "101" With Local Search Expert Mike Blumenthal

  18. Pingback: Pixel Werkz | Company Blog

  19. Pingback: Changes In Web Design | NowSell.com

  20. Pingback: Top Marketing Trends for 2013

  21. Pingback: The Mobile Imperative: Why Organizations Need Apps and Responsive Websites Yesterday | Dactyl Studios

  22. Pingback: 4 Ways Your Business Can Get Personal Online

  23. Pingback: The Brand For You 4 Ways Your Business Can Get Personal Online

  24. Pingback: Why are Mobile Friendly Websites Important? What is Responsive Design?

  25. Pingback: 8 Things That Might Be Missing from Your Small Business Website

  26. Pingback: Multi-Screen Ecommerce Strategy: Beyond the Single Shopping Screen

  27. Pingback: Small Business Mobile Marketing Strategy

  28. Pingback: Debunking the Top Mobile Technology Myths

  29. Pingback: Your Google Analytics Guide to Data Collecting

  30. Pingback: Top Marketing Trends for 2013 | yMarketingMatters

  31. Pingback: Web Design Mistakes and Blunders That Will Sink Your Project

  32. Pingback: O que é Web Design Responsivo? | Blog da Revelare

  33. Pingback: Greenshoots – What is Responsive Web Design?

  34. Pingback: The Brain Trust Weekly: Responsive Design

  35. Pingback: 5 Points to Remember About Your Mobile SEO Strategy

  36. Pingback: Healthcare.gov Lessons: What You Need to Know About IT Projects

  37. Pingback: 3 Key Business Marketing Trends for 2014

  38. Pingback: 3 Trends for Small Business in 2014 | Addison Richmond Consulting, LLC

  39. Pingback: Best Tips for Social Media and Digital Marketing Success in 2014 | yMarketingMatters

  40. Pingback: Is Your Site Responsive? - wpContent

  41. Pingback: Fordyce Letter by Barb Bruno:Everyone Is Going Mobile. How About You? | The Recruiting WELL Blog and Forums (Development)

  42. Pingback: VerticalResponse Moves to Drag and Drop, Adds Freemium

  43. Pingback: Desktop vs. Tablet vs. Mobile: A Unique User Experience | inSegment Digital Marketing BloginSegment Digital Marketing Blog

  44. Pingback: 5 Surefire Ways to Make a Powerful First Impression | SF Gazette

  45. Pingback: Laura's VA Services | What is Responsive Web Design?

  46. Pingback: 10 Responsive WordPress Themes for Business - All Free

  47. Pingback: Best 10 Responsive WordPress Themes for Small Business – All Free

  48. Pingback: Why Your Company Should Be Using Responsive Design

  49. Pingback: Going Mobile: Does Your Small Business Need an App?

  50. Pingback: 6 Signs You Need a Mobile Website - Now

  51. Pingback: Going Mobile: Does Your Small Business Need an App? | About Mobile Application Development

  52. Pingback: Web Design Tips for Beginners to Drive Traffic to Your Site

  53. Pingback: Turn Your Website Into an App for Android and iPhone

  54. Pingback: What Is Responsive Web Design | agate-lines.co.uk

  55. Pingback: April 21st, a Responsive Website Will be a Ranking Criteria on Google

  56. Pingback: Is Industrial Automation and Manufacturing Behind the Digital Marketing Curve?

  57. Pingback: Create your Mobile App using these sites for Android and iPhone. | TheHouseofTai

  58. Pingback: Does Your Biz Need a Mobile-First Business Strategy?

  59. Pingback: Launching a Website in 2016? Here Is Reasons Why Your Website Needs To Be Mobile Friendly - TechGreatest | TechGreatest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!