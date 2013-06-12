In a square mile radius in Germantown, Maryland are about 6 Asian grocery stores. Yet I visited the one store whose location was way off the main road and was difficult to find. I saw a sign for the business in another Asian grocery store and knew that they stocked goat meat, which is a delicacy for meat eaters from the Indian sub-continent.
I can’t tell you how many countless times I have used a new business based on their business signs. Business signs work – and here’s why.
5 Reasons Why Business Signs Work
Location
For a brick and mortar small business your sign is important as it acts like a guidepost to guide customers to your place of business and attract the attention of new customers. If you are a new business, people driving by will be attracted to stop in and try your business. People moving to the area look for local businesses that they can start visiting.
Brand Promise
A sign should always be neat and bright and should convey the promise of your brand, convey the high standards of your business, your differentiation. A sign board that is damaged or smudged may fail to convey your brand.
Special Occasions
In the photo above, SXSW is a large event in downtown Austin and this small business is attracting event attendees walking by. Find local events and community gatherings like parades to create awareness for your business
Competition
When Groupon rented ad space outside Living Social’s offices in downtown Washington, D.C. it created some buzz. You see these signs often on highways advertising restaurants or gas stations just a few miles ahead of an exit ramp. Signage is important in a high traffic location as overflow traffic from other places can find your business and make an impromptu decision to use your business.
Online-Offline Connection
Take a look at the picture at the very top of this post from an Irish pub in the Cleveland Park area of Washington, D.C. that advertises their Facebook page.
Adding your website url to your sign is a good idea for people who don’t have time to stop and can check you out later. Adding a QR code is a good idea if your sign can be scanned easily.
In photos of your business on your website, it may be a good idea to include pictures of your businesses physical location, signage and neighborhood. So that when people visit, they are already familiar with how the business and surroundings look.
More and more people are finding your business online, but that is only half the story. If you have a great location, you can also appeal to new people who are walking past your business every day.
Do you have a success story about using signs for your business?
The whole premise of advertising is to reach the right people. If there is a location where you know your customers are, then a sign can very effectively reach them.
Hey Robert, a sign placed outside your business will be seen by every driver/passenger that drives by as well as any foot traffic that walks by. You can go to the dept of transportation and get a feel for how much traffic passes by your store. Price out your sign and divide by that number and it gives you the cost per impression of your advertising sign. If you know how much business you had prior to erecting your sign then you will have a great idea of how well your sign is advertising for you. Your sign could be an architectural sign or monument sign or it could be a banner or yard sign. Depending on your business, each one has it’s uses but they are all great for increasing the bottom line of any business. But you have to consider all the options and what’s best for your business.
I agree with your statement if you’re a restaurant off the freeway and you put up a billboard to let people know if they’re hungry to get off at the next exit. I’m not sure for what other scenario putting your sign far away from your location would work. What sort of business did you have in mind when you made your reply?
Signs are particularly useful for impulse purchases. Restaurants and bars fall into this group, particularly those that are in a popular entertainment/recreation neighborhood. Often people plan in advance where they’ll go to eat or to party. But often they will just head down to a popular neighborhood and wing it. The signs help lure them in.
I can tell you of the times I have chosen a business because of their sign, an impulse purchase. I remember a time I searched for thai food on Google maps and of course got confused with the directions but the sign was useful to point me there.
Adding your website url to business signage is a definite plus.
I have a rolling sign for my business; I had a small sign made for my vehicle that’s magnetized…with my url on it.
Having a url on your car is a great idea. Keeps the business in memory and in the olden days we had the 800 number now having a memorable url is good.
If you put any form of advertising on your personal vehicle for your business, even just a website, be sure to inquire with you insurance company. Insurance companies usually increase your rates if you use your car as a billboard for commercial purposes. If you fail to inform them, you may have problems later in the case of claim.
Shashi – Useful tips. A sign is a first contact of potential customer with your business. Even in these days of everything digital, physical signs still play a very important role in getting attention of potential customers and converting them to regulars. Like your idea about including additional information on the signs.
I agree that there has to be an online-offline connection. If the website and signage don’t match up, it makes it confusing for a potential customer. Hopefully, by having a coordinated effort, a company can get its message across to all its customers.
I like the idea of a lunch sign outside of a local shop to advertise the weekly specials. I didn’t realize it, but I feel like advertising in that way makes it feel a lot more personalized. A friend of mine works at a local pizza joint. I’ll have to offer that as an idea for business. Thanks!
I thought that you made a good point about how business signs can be useful by attracting walk in clients for special occasions. It seems like walking past a sign would attract people’s attention. The SXSW sign seems like a good example of how this can work by attracting event attendees that were walking by informing them of their event by listing their specials. It seems like similar businesses would benefit by doing the same thing.
Thanks for the post. I really like the idea to have a sign posted out front of our business. It definitely creates a visual for customers walking by or driving by. I think it also great for promotional that our business is having.
I really liked how you explained, “A sign should always be neat and bright and should convey they promise of your brand…” I like the idea of a business sign conveying a message to customers. I’ve been taking marketing classes this semester, so these kind of ideas has been really interesting to me lately. Thanks for sharing!
I really like the whole article on all the different way you can use physical signs to promote your business. You make a good point to put your website or QR code on them for the people who may not have time to check back soon. If I ever start my own business I’ll have to keep that in mind!
I am one to always get distracted when I see a sign with a lot of color. I will most likely go and eat somewhere new long as the place looks appeal. The first thing I look at is the sign. So i have to agree the colors are the most important part.
I like the idea of the sign acting as a guidepost for your physical location. I worked at an underground restaurant for a few years and the only way people could find us on their own was by finding the sign by the stairs. If you live in a tucked away place you may need a sign to direct people or your business could suffer. Great tips!
Some great points mentioned here! Signage is a powerful tool for drawing in consumers. Strong, clear and creative signs reflects the qualities needed to produce a visually pleasing and eye catching display.
Business signs do work, both outside of a store, and on the windows (window clings). Another good idea would be to create a banner sign or two and place them in prominent areas near your business. Especially if your business is tucked away in a shopping mall corner, a good colorful banner sign or two out in the parking lot would help to make your presence known.
Great article! I have seen my own benefits from placing a business sign. If I were to add onto this article, I would also mention that you know your audience is a local and can stop by and visit your store, as opposed to a guy on the internet.
These are great points as to why you would need a sign if you are a small business owner. After all, you want to be sure that your company is known to the world. Further, you want people to be familiar with what your company does. One of the best ways to be sure that people will know who you are and what you stand for is by having a great sign. Do you have any pieces of advice when it comes to writing a good sign?
I like how you point out that maintaining a neat and attractive sign helps deliver on the brand promise. I can see why having an appealing sign would be important to a business owner to get more customers. My cousin is thinking of opening up her own restaurant. She might consider using signs to reach more people.
I never thought about the ability of a business sign to help consumers connect to online sources or advertising; that’s a great idea! I know that nowadays, a lot of people are playing Pokemon GO, so I could see a huge benefit in talking about that online game with their sign. It shows people you’re an upbeat business that follows trends as well, which can help your reputation.
The fact of the matter is that these signs work. These signs not only get noticed by pedestrians, but drivers passing by. I think this may be because drivers are paying attention to the road. The focus of their attention is on keeping the car where it needs to be. Just a small thing like bringing a sign closer to their frame of vision can bring your business attention.
I appreciate the information on signs and why they work for your business. I agree that signs can really help brand a company and really help to get their name and image out there where people would not have been able to see them otherwise. If I remember right, it takes 7 times of seeing something for someone to really remember it. I know signs really help me to do that for businesses and their names.
That’s a good tip that location is a great asset of physical signs. If you put a sign where people are more likely to see them, that can help your business. If I start a business I’d consider physical signs as part of my advertising.