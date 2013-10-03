14 WordPress Content Marketing Plugins

If you’re using WordPress for your small business website, you have access to thousands of WordPress content marketing plugins that can enhance your site’s functionality and effectiveness.
Nearly all companies engage in some form of content marketing. Whether you maintain a business blog, post articles on your website, use social media or combine these methods, there are WordPress content marketing plugins that can help you manage, promote and track your various content marketing strategies.
WordPress Content Marketing Plugins
If you run a business blog, you can use the WordPress Editorial Calendar plugin (pictured below) to help you plan ahead for your posts and more.
The normal WordPress interface only shows one day of scheduled posts at a time, so this calendar plugin lets you zoom out and view the entire month—making it easy to see your schedule, add post ideas and drafts, and more.
Another great tool for blog posts and new content is the Content Scheduler (pictured below).
When you write or edit a post, this plugin lets you specify a future date to review the content. You can set the scheduler to automatically take an action you specify on that date, including:
- Unstick a post.
- Change the post category.
- Change the status to draft, pending, or private.
- Add or remove tags.
- Move the post to the trash.
WordPress Plugins for Optimization and Sharing
With a WordPress site for your small business, you can improve your search engine optimization (SEO) just by using plugins.
One of the highest rated plugins for this category is WordPress SEO by Yoast (pictured above). Easy to use, even for beginners, this plugin comes with several features to help you improve SEO.
Another popular plugin for this category is the All In One SEO Pack, with both beginner and advanced features.
Social sharing buttons are another easy way to improve your content marketing efforts. There are plenty of WordPress plugins that let you add customizable social sharing buttons to your site:
WordPress Plugins for Your Visitors
Content marketing relies on having people read your content. These plugins help you improve the user experience and encourage visitors to stick around on your website:
- Captcha (pictured above) is a plugin that requires blog commenters to answer a simple math equation to post. This not only cuts down on spammy comments (which discourage genuine visitors from interacting), but also makes comment verification easier than the standard hard-to-read random letter strings.
- Contact forms are handy and convenient for your website visitors to get in touch with questions, and easy for you with plugins like Contact Form 7.
- You can grab subscribers for your email marketing list through Constant Contact, Mailchimp, and other major email platforms with WordPress plugins.
Tracking Your Content Marketing Efforts
Finally, there are plugins that make it easier to use traffic tracking and analytics programs with your WordPress website. One of the best for the free Google Analytics program is the Google Analyticator, which includes a dashboard graph widget.
Which WordPress content marketing plugins do you use?
Plugin Photo via ShutterstockMore in: WordPress
A good blog depends highly on content. If you don’t have good content to begin with, then you’ll have a hard time in raising a successful blog. Plugins can only do so much in helping you. The content still comes from the best plugin there is – your brain.
Great point, Aira! All the technology in the world won’t compensate for lackluster content. Thanks for reading!
WordPress is definitely the best content management system out there. I particularly like the SEO plug0ins.
Yep, it’s hard to beat WordPress. They just make SEO so incredibly easy.
Thanks for reading!
I use WordPress plugins now and then and have them installed on my blogs. A useful one is Word Count plugin to take up sponsored posts and have the number of words counted automatically.
Thanks for the tip, Diana! Always looking for good plug-in suggestions. 🙂
Hi Megan. First of all great great article. Some of the plugins listed can be put to excellent use, however, with all these plugins they can really lower your overall page speed.
I think it is best to do things manually (where possible).
Thanks for the input, Michael! I do agree that although these plug-ins can help provide an efficient SEO boost, nothing can completely replace human touch (when time permits).
Timely article. Content marketing has proven to be a great source of traffic and new leads for small businesses. These are good solutions for managing these efforts, thank you.
I would like to recommend my company’s WordPress Plugin, Nearby Now which offers a unique way to manage fresh, search optimized content for local businesses and service contractors.
Locally geo-targeted content such as customer reviews and service check-ins are published automatically to pages on your WordPress website from our free mobile app.
Thanks again for the plugin suggestions.
Thanks for the tip, and thanks for reading!
Since I run a magazine-style website, I tend to use plugins that make posts and pages look like glossy magazine pages. Break out colored content boxes are a breeze with WP-Johnson.
Thanks for the tip!
That’s one of the best things about wordpress, the plugins. It seems that there is one for everything and they are very easy to install onto any of your wordpress sites.
Agreed, Ed! WordPress plugins can be lifesavers.
Hi Megan,
Nice list! I would like to add WordPress’ very own Jetpack to your list.
Jetpack offers “sub-plugins” which some allow you to do better content marketing: Sharing (social sharing buttons,) Publicize (automatically share your posts on your social media channels,) and Spelling and Grammar (proofreading plugin).
Ivan: Thanks for this tip. I will forward this to the web master of our WordPress sites.
Thanks, Martin! I appreciate you reading and commenting.
Megan: I have to check out the editorial calendar. That sounds like a neat future.
Thanks for the post, Megan. I personally use the Editorial Calendar plugin and I gotta tell you. It’s a life saver and a game changer. Before using the plugin I was constantly having a hard time trying to give some structure to my scheduled posts. Now it’s just a snap.
As for WordPress SEO by Yoast, it’s pretty much best free SEO plugin out there. If you want to take into account paid ones as well, then SEO Pressor is your guy.
Thanks for the tip, Kenneth! Glad you’ve had such great results with the calendar.
Thanks for the post Megan, really useful
My pleasure – thanks for reading!
Perfect timing! I am planning my marketing, editorial, and content calendar for the next quarter and this is hugely helpful.
Happy to help, Lily! Best of luck to you.
Many useful WordPress plugin here…I recently started using editorial calendar and it’s a great plugin….
Thanks, Harsh! Glad you found it helpful.
One of the best ways to increase your content marketing is by adding content curation to your toolkit. The MyCurator plugin makes it easier with a full set of content curation tools integrated into WordPress. It also works great with the Editorial Calendar, making it easy to schedule your curated posts along with your original content. Find it on the repository or at MyCurator
there is also another very good wordpress plugin to fight antispam without using captchas
http://wordpress.org/plugins/keypic/
Some of these are great, but I will never get over my hatred of captchas, especially when I just want to post a comment and move on!
Kelsey, I can empathize! One of those necessary evils of the tech age…
I had no idea there were content calendar plugins for WordPress. That will be a big help! Thank you for this!
You learn something everyday, unfortunately, I forget about 10 things a day.
Glad you found it helpful, Adam! I know what you mean – every day is a new lesson for me! 🙂
Hi Megan, I’ve made this plugin to track and analyze your top social stories throught Facebook and Twitter, I hope you will take a look at it: http://codecanyon.net/item/top-social-stories-plugin-and-widget/5888553
For a beginner on WordPress, these are the plugins I recommend:
1. SEO Plugin – WP SEO by Yoast
2. Editor Plugin – WP Super Edit
3. Contact Form Plugins – Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms
4. Analytics Plugins – Google Analytics, JetPack
5. Social Sharing Buttons Plugin – Socialize, Slick Social Share Buttons
6. Social Profiles Plugin – Easy Social Icon
7. Facebook Like Box – Facebook Like Box
8. Comments Plugin – Disqus, LiveFyre
9. Author Bio Plugin – Fancier Author Box
10. Related Posts Plugin – ELI’s Related Posts
Wow all these content tools are really good 🙂
For the Calendar though I’d recommend (if you don’t mind) CalPress WordPress Calendar Plugin – check it out if you want http://wordpress.org/plugins/calpress-event-calendar/ – it has excellent features ideal for content marketing, not to mention social media integration.
Content Scheduler was great, and I depend on it a lot. Now it’s broken in the new WordPress and doesn’t work anymore. 🙁
Many useful plugins try to use some of them. thanks a lot
For a beginner on WordPress, these are the plugins I recommend:
01. SEO Plugin – WP SEO by Yoast
02. Editor Plugin – WP Super Edit
03. Contact Form Plugins – Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms
04. Analytics Plugins – Google Analytics, JetPack
05. Social Sharing Buttons Plugin – Socialize, Slick Social Share Buttons
06. Social Profiles Plugin – Easy Social Icon
07. Facebook Like Box – Facebook Like Box
08. Comments Plugin – Disqus, LiveFyre
09. Related Posts Plugin – ELI’s Related
10. Posts Author Bio Plugin – Fancier Author Box
Great collection of Plugins. You really helped in WordPress plugin for visitors.
Thanks a lot.
For a beginner on WordPress, these are the plugins I recommend:
1. SEO Plugin – WP SEO by Yoast
2. Editor Plugin – WP Super Edit
3. Social Sharing Buttons Plugin – Socialize, Slick Social Share Buttons
4. Author Bio Plugin – Fancier Author Box
5. Contact Form Plugins – Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms
6. Analytics Plugins – Google Analytics, JetPack
7. Facebook Like Box – Facebook Like Box
8. Comments Plugin – Disqus, LiveFyre
9. Social Profiles Plugin – Easy Social Icon
10. Related Posts Plugin – ELI’s Related Posts