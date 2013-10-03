About Us   |   Advertise

14 WordPress Content Marketing Plugins

content marketing plugins

If you’re using WordPress for your small business website, you have access to thousands of WordPress content marketing plugins that can enhance your site’s functionality and effectiveness.

Nearly all companies engage in some form of content marketing. Whether you maintain a business blog, post articles on your website, use social media or combine these methods, there are WordPress content marketing plugins that can help you manage, promote and track your various content marketing strategies.

WordPress Content Marketing Plugins

If you run a business blog, you can use the WordPress Editorial Calendar plugin (pictured below) to help you plan ahead for your posts and more.

editorial calendar

The normal WordPress interface only shows one day of scheduled posts at a time, so this calendar plugin lets you zoom out and view the entire month—making it easy to see your schedule, add post ideas and drafts, and more.

Another great tool for blog posts and new content is the Content Scheduler (pictured below).

content scheduler

When you write or edit a post, this plugin lets you specify a future date to review the content. You can set the scheduler to automatically take an action you specify on that date, including:

  • Unstick a post.
  • Change the post category.
  • Change the status to draft, pending, or private.
  • Add or remove tags.
  • Move the post to the trash.

WordPress Plugins for Optimization and Sharing

With a WordPress site for your small business, you can improve your search engine optimization (SEO) just by using plugins.

seo by yoest

One of the highest rated plugins for this category is WordPress SEO by Yoast (pictured above). Easy to use, even for beginners, this plugin comes with several features to help you improve SEO.

Another popular plugin for this category is the All In One SEO Pack, with both beginner and advanced features.

Social sharing buttons are another easy way to improve your content marketing efforts. There are plenty of WordPress plugins that let you add customizable social sharing buttons to your site:

WordPress Plugins for Your Visitors

Content marketing relies on having people read your content. These plugins help you improve the user experience and encourage visitors to stick around on your website:

captcha screenshot

  • Captcha (pictured above) is a plugin that requires blog commenters to answer a simple math equation to post. This not only cuts down on spammy comments (which discourage genuine visitors from interacting), but also makes comment verification easier than the standard hard-to-read random letter strings.
  • Contact forms are handy and convenient for your website visitors to get in touch with questions, and easy for you with plugins like Contact Form 7.
  • You can grab subscribers for your email marketing list through Constant Contact, Mailchimp, and other major email platforms with WordPress plugins.

Tracking Your Content Marketing Efforts

Finally, there are plugins that make it easier to use traffic tracking and analytics programs with your WordPress website. One of the best for the free Google Analytics program is the Google Analyticator, which includes a dashboard graph widget.

Which WordPress content marketing plugins do you use?

Plugin Photo via Shutterstock

Megan Totka

Megan Totka Megan Totka is the Chief Editor for Chamber of Commerce. Chamber specializes in helping SMB's grow their business on the Web while facilitating the connectivity between local businesses and more than 7,000 Chambers of Commerce worldwide. Megan specializes in reporting the latest business news, helpful tips and reliable resources and provides advice through her column on the Chamber blog.

50 Reactions

  1. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    October 3, 2013 at 11:13 pm

    A good blog depends highly on content. If you don’t have good content to begin with, then you’ll have a hard time in raising a successful blog. Plugins can only do so much in helping you. The content still comes from the best plugin there is – your brain.

    Reply
  2. Steve Harnden
    October 4, 2013 at 12:50 am

    WordPress is definitely the best content management system out there. I particularly like the SEO plug0ins.

    Reply
  3. Diana Tan
    October 4, 2013 at 12:52 am

    I use WordPress plugins now and then and have them installed on my blogs. A useful one is Word Count plugin to take up sponsored posts and have the number of words counted automatically.

    Reply
  4. Michael William Roberts
    October 4, 2013 at 5:21 am

    Hi Megan. First of all great great article. Some of the plugins listed can be put to excellent use, however, with all these plugins they can really lower your overall page speed.

    I think it is best to do things manually (where possible).

    Reply
    • Megan Totka
      Megan Totka
      October 14, 2013 at 1:20 pm

      Thanks for the input, Michael! I do agree that although these plug-ins can help provide an efficient SEO boost, nothing can completely replace human touch (when time permits).

      Reply
  5. Mark Fulton
    October 4, 2013 at 10:02 am

    Timely article. Content marketing has proven to be a great source of traffic and new leads for small businesses. These are good solutions for managing these efforts, thank you.

    I would like to recommend my company’s WordPress Plugin, Nearby Now which offers a unique way to manage fresh, search optimized content for local businesses and service contractors.

    Locally geo-targeted content such as customer reviews and service check-ins are published automatically to pages on your WordPress website from our free mobile app.

    Thanks again for the plugin suggestions.

    Reply
  6. Jennifer D.
    October 4, 2013 at 2:18 pm

    Since I run a magazine-style website, I tend to use plugins that make posts and pages look like glossy magazine pages. Break out colored content boxes are a breeze with WP-Johnson.

    Reply
  7. ed pierce
    October 4, 2013 at 5:35 pm

    That’s one of the best things about wordpress, the plugins. It seems that there is one for everything and they are very easy to install onto any of your wordpress sites.

    Reply
  8. Ivan Widjaya - Noobpreneur.com
    October 4, 2013 at 9:15 pm

    Hi Megan,

    Nice list! I would like to add WordPress’ very own Jetpack to your list.

    Jetpack offers “sub-plugins” which some allow you to do better content marketing: Sharing (social sharing buttons,) Publicize (automatically share your posts on your social media channels,) and Spelling and Grammar (proofreading plugin).

    Reply
  9. Martin Lindeskog
    Martin Lindeskog
    October 6, 2013 at 1:07 am

    Megan: I have to check out the editorial calendar. That sounds like a neat future.

    Reply
  10. Kenneth von Rauch
    October 6, 2013 at 3:25 pm

    Thanks for the post, Megan. I personally use the Editorial Calendar plugin and I gotta tell you. It’s a life saver and a game changer. Before using the plugin I was constantly having a hard time trying to give some structure to my scheduled posts. Now it’s just a snap.

    As for WordPress SEO by Yoast, it’s pretty much best free SEO plugin out there. If you want to take into account paid ones as well, then SEO Pressor is your guy.

    Reply
  11. Sanjeewa
    October 6, 2013 at 4:00 pm

    Thanks for the post Megan, really useful

    Reply
  12. Lily Starling
    October 8, 2013 at 12:55 am

    Perfect timing! I am planning my marketing, editorial, and content calendar for the next quarter and this is hugely helpful.

    Reply
  13. Harsh Agrawal
    October 8, 2013 at 5:41 pm

    Many useful WordPress plugin here…I recently started using editorial calendar and it’s a great plugin….

    Reply
  14. Mark Tilly
    October 8, 2013 at 5:50 pm

    One of the best ways to increase your content marketing is by adding content curation to your toolkit. The MyCurator plugin makes it easier with a full set of content curation tools integrated into WordPress. It also works great with the Editorial Calendar, making it easy to schedule your curated posts along with your original content. Find it on the repository or at MyCurator

    Reply
  15. Emanuele
    October 9, 2013 at 4:21 am

    there is also another very good wordpress plugin to fight antispam without using captchas

    http://wordpress.org/plugins/keypic/

    Reply
  16. Kelsey
    October 9, 2013 at 12:37 pm

    Some of these are great, but I will never get over my hatred of captchas, especially when I just want to post a comment and move on!

    Reply
  17. Adam Dukes
    October 9, 2013 at 7:21 pm

    I had no idea there were content calendar plugins for WordPress. That will be a big help! Thank you for this!

    You learn something everyday, unfortunately, I forget about 10 things a day.

    Reply
  18. Giulio
    October 25, 2013 at 4:04 pm

    Hi Megan, I’ve made this plugin to track and analyze your top social stories throught Facebook and Twitter, I hope you will take a look at it: http://codecanyon.net/item/top-social-stories-plugin-and-widget/5888553

    Reply
  19. Shibani Roy
    November 7, 2013 at 1:42 am

    For a beginner on WordPress, these are the plugins I recommend:

    1. SEO Plugin – WP SEO by Yoast
    2. Editor Plugin – WP Super Edit
    3. Contact Form Plugins – Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms
    4. Analytics Plugins – Google Analytics, JetPack
    5. Social Sharing Buttons Plugin – Socialize, Slick Social Share Buttons
    6. Social Profiles Plugin – Easy Social Icon
    7. Facebook Like Box – Facebook Like Box
    8. Comments Plugin – Disqus, LiveFyre
    9. Author Bio Plugin – Fancier Author Box
    10. Related Posts Plugin – ELI’s Related Posts

    Reply
  20. Elise
    November 18, 2013 at 7:59 am

    Wow all these content tools are really good 🙂
    For the Calendar though I’d recommend (if you don’t mind) CalPress WordPress Calendar Plugin – check it out if you want http://wordpress.org/plugins/calpress-event-calendar/ – it has excellent features ideal for content marketing, not to mention social media integration.

    Reply
  21. manekeniko
    November 22, 2013 at 11:37 am

    Content Scheduler was great, and I depend on it a lot. Now it’s broken in the new WordPress and doesn’t work anymore. 🙁

    Reply
  22. Muhammad Saleem
    November 24, 2015 at 3:30 am

    Many useful plugins try to use some of them. thanks a lot

    Reply
  23. Dweepayan Das
    May 11, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    For a beginner on WordPress, these are the plugins I recommend:

    01. SEO Plugin – WP SEO by Yoast
    02. Editor Plugin – WP Super Edit
    03. Contact Form Plugins – Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms
    04. Analytics Plugins – Google Analytics, JetPack
    05. Social Sharing Buttons Plugin – Socialize, Slick Social Share Buttons
    06. Social Profiles Plugin – Easy Social Icon
    07. Facebook Like Box – Facebook Like Box
    08. Comments Plugin – Disqus, LiveFyre
    09. Related Posts Plugin – ELI’s Related
    10. Posts Author Bio Plugin – Fancier Author Box

    Reply
  24. Padma Singh
    February 5, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Great collection of Plugins. You really helped in WordPress plugin for visitors.

    Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  25. Raju Ahmed
    September 20, 2017 at 5:57 am

    For a beginner on WordPress, these are the plugins I recommend:

    1. SEO Plugin – WP SEO by Yoast
    2. Editor Plugin – WP Super Edit
    3. Social Sharing Buttons Plugin – Socialize, Slick Social Share Buttons
    4. Author Bio Plugin – Fancier Author Box
    5. Contact Form Plugins – Contact Form 7, Gravity Forms
    6. Analytics Plugins – Google Analytics, JetPack
    7. Facebook Like Box – Facebook Like Box
    8. Comments Plugin – Disqus, LiveFyre
    9. Social Profiles Plugin – Easy Social Icon
    10. Related Posts Plugin – ELI’s Related Posts

    Reply

