55 Email Marketing Tools For Small Businesses To Use

These days, marketing has seen a big shift from email to social media, because of the big opportunities there. To some, the idea of email marketing may be past its prime. But nothing could be further from the truth, as you can see from the huge list of thriving email marketing services below.
There are updated entries here from two previous lists of email marketing tools with an emphasis on email marketing for small business. There are also added suggestions shared by members of the small business community. Hopefully you’ll find one that works for you.
55 Email Marketing Tools
- Feedblitz combines email marketing with social media and RSS feed management. Pricing starts at $1.49 for up to 9 email subscribers, and your RSS readers don’t count towards the price.
- CakeMail has a free plan (for up to 2,000 subscribers), and has a cake logo at the bottom of each newsletter. This is removed if you upgrade. Choose from professionally designed templates, and import your existing contacts. An $8 a month package gives you up to 500 subscribers.
- Contactology has a free plan giving you up to 100 subscribers. Paid service after that begins at $10 for 500 subscribers. The platform also gives you a white label service and email campaign tools such as a code editor, bounce tracking, stats on your email, and more.
- Admail.net allows users to choose from 300+ templates, an HTML editor, a tool to track subscribers’ click-throughs, and more. Services start at $7.95 per month for 8 months giving you 1,000 email credits.
- Atomic Mail Sender is a stand alone package costing $95, and compatible with Windows XP up to Windows 7. It is integrated with Atomic Email Tracker, and comes with built-in tracking to monitor who is opening your emails. The software supports mailing lists in Word, Access, Excel, and text files.
- Envoke strongly emphasizes its Canadian roots on its homepage. The page then goes on to detail numerous features. Highlights include autoresponders, list management, multiple admins, and custom domains. Pricing is pay-as-you-go, with no contract, starting at $10 for 250 email credits.
- Boomerang for Gmail enables you to pre-schedule email messages. It works with Firefox, Chrome, and Safari browsers, and Gmail and Google Apps. It is free for up to 10 message credits. Once installed, you see a “Send Later” button. The paid version starts at $4.99 a month.
- FireDrum has a DIY system, which is very easy for beginners. But one thing which stands out is the spam checker, which will look at your email and make sure it isn’t caught by recipients’ spam blockers. Using tick-boxes, you can decide who will get a particular newsletter, and pre-schedule each one.
- GraphicMail offers a template library which works on mobile and tablet screens. Image hosting and royalty-free Google images are some of the perks. You can share your emails on your social networks, create SMS’s and mobile coupons.
- JangoMail‘s unique feature is that it has foreign language support. Plus the Email Delivery Optimization Tool is another name for a spam checker. The service starts at $15 a month for up to 2,500 emails.
- Mail Blaze has a long list of features, including importing and synchronizing your contact list. It also removes duplicate and incorrectly formatted email addresses from your list. You can embed Google Analytics into the emails. Prices start at $17 for 2,500 emails a month.
- Mail Dog has 240+ tools to help you craft your email campaign. You can customize the email messages for new subscribers and unsubscribes. The service features 28+ inbox previews, including iPhone, iPad, and Blackberry. It starts at $29 per month for 1,000 emails.
- Mail-List calls itself “an industrial strength listserv” specializing in email discussion groups. Features include digests, searchable Web archives, clickable attachments, and 90 other features. Pricing starts at $1.07 per member per month for personal accounts. Professional accounts start at $1.87 per member per month.
- Nourish enables you to turn an RSS feed into an email newsletter. Create multiple campaigns. Subscribing and unsubscribing are completely automated. Everything is absolutely free.
- BombBomb adds a unique spin to email marketing with video emails. Emails can be tracked and you can see who is watching your videos. Set up a video email autoresponder and then a series of video emails on a future “drip” schedule. The service starts at $25 a month for up to 500 subscribers when paid annually.
- Mailman, the GNU Mailing List Manager is a totally free, open-source email list manager. This is not the easiest option and is ideally for tech-minded people. Features include being able to make a customized homepage for each mailing list you set up.
- MessageSherpa offers two options – full service and self service. Full service involves members of MessageSherpa’s professional staff handling your email marketing for you beginning at $300 a month. Self service allows you to use the company’s tools to manage your own campaign, starting at $15 a month.
- Sendloop offers a Facebook subscription widget, which is something distinctive from the other services. Integrate with WordPress, Google, Highrise, and others. The service is $15 for every 1,500 emails sent.
- SuccessByEmail offers a huge list of features including sending SMS text messages to your subscribers, specifying what timezone you want to use when sending out anewsletter, and exporting your subscriber list to Excel (CSV) for back up. Prices start at $25.
- YMLP has a free plan which has a large variety of features, including “forward to a friend,” send in any language, and public newsletter archives. The paid plans start at $3.75 per month for up to 500 emails.
- MailVU also offers a video email service. When you visit the homepage, you are asked if you want your webcam to record a video. The basic plan is $2.50 per month but emails are branded. The business account is $25 per month and you can customize the logo and colors.
- RedCappi has mobile-compatible newsletters, where you can upload email banners with your logo on it. The service is $10 for up to 500 contacts (unlimited sending). Up to 100 contacts is free.
- Emma‘s template is mobile-responsive, and you can integrate social networks, CRM’s and shopping carts. Connect to Google Analytics to see stats. The service starts at $45 for up to 2,500 subscribers. You can claim 20% off if you are a non-profit.
- Constant Contact offers various email campaign types, including press releases, event announcements, Facebook promotions, and trackable coupons. Pricing starts at $20 per month for the basic service, rising to $45 per month for the “Essential” service.
- AWeber gives you email auto-responders to deliver a sequence of emails, which is useful if you are selling something like online courses. You also get 600 HTML email templates, automatic conversion of a blog RSS feed into the newsletter, and integration of Paypal and other shopping carts. Payment starts at $1 for the first month.
- MailChimp is now one of the more recognizable email newsletter brands. They offer individual profiles on each subscriber, which shows their activity on your website. The free plan includes 12,000 emails to 2,000 people a month.
- iContact says they specialize in high-volume sending. They also mention split testing, where you send out two versions of an email to see which one is better received by customers. The service starts at $10 per month.
- Vertical Response hosts your email newsletters on the Web forever, so you can share them via a unique URL. Upload your contact list by dragging the CSV file onto the screen. They also offer Salesforce integration, direct mail postcards, and online surveys. The free plan is for up to 1,000 subscribers. The paid program begins at $26.40 per month for up to 2,500 subscribers.
- EmailBrain takes a much different approach to email. Instead of basing their pricing on the number of subscribers you have, they instead have “periodic plans” where you buy credits. The cheapest plan is $9.95 for 2,000 monthly credits.
- eConnect Email offers A/B split testing, spam testing, and automatic CSS adjusting so that your newsletters look good in both Gmail and Outlook. See screenshots of your newsletter in over 20 different email clients. The service costs $18 for the basic plan and $58 for the unlimited plan.
- FuseMail‘s biggest emphasis seems to be on their email hosting. You have to dig a little on the website to find details about email campaign management. It costs $2 per user per month.
- SimplyCast has a huge number of features, including multiple sender addresses, test sending of messages, 95% delivery rate, and change reply address. Prices go as low as $3 per 1,000 emails.
- GetResponse gives autoresponders to wish newsletter subscribers Happy Birthday. You can also create landing pages for your various promotions. It costs $15 per month for 1,000 subscribers.
- Contact29 is focused on the real estate and mortgage industries. They have over 159 pre-written real estate campaign emails that you can use. The service is $14.99 a month, and they accept Paypal.
- Dyn puts a lot of emphasis on their ability to make sure that your messages are not mistaken for spam and that they land in the inbox. Pricing for Express (less than 750,000 per month) is as low as $3 per month.
- Campaigner can send up to 10 million+ subscribers, and offers 24/7 support. Send triggered autoresponders depending on what link gets clicked. The cost is $10 per month.
- EasyContact is owned by Deluxe, and “powered by Vertical Response”. They claim to have clients such as Yamaha and Habitat. Their service is $10 per month.
- Benchmark Email features include online surveys, A/B testing, and 400+ templates. And their services start at $10 per month.
- StreamSend says you can deliver your emails to multiple Facebook fan pages as wall tabs, as well as sending personalized emails. It’s $20 per month to get started.
- myNewsletterBuilderoffers pre-written email content and video hosting. The service is $10 per month.
- YesMail mentions “automated email analytics and optimization” amongst other features. You can contact them to request a demo or learn more.
- Mad Mimi adds a Web form on your Facebook business page for more sign-ups. It also cleans up your list by removing duplicates. Finally, you’re able to customize your payment plan.
- PoMMo is free stand-alone mass mailing software, so you can add a mailing list to your website.
- Infusionsoft creates automated voice broadcasts, direct mail letters and social media posts. It’s one of the more expensive options though, starting at $200 per month.
- Wrapmail is slightly different than other tools in that you have to install a toolbar to send emails. It adds a trackable letterhead to monitor clicks. There is a free version and a $50 paid option.
- Toutapp integrates with Gmail and Outlook, and syncs with other tools such as Firefox, Salesforce, and Chrome. The cost is $30 per month to get up and running.
- PHP List has huge number of features including foreign language support, PDF messages, and customizable emails. Install it on your web server for free or pay PHP List to host it for you.
- Streak is a Chrome extension that adds extra tools to Gmail letting you manage relationships directly within your inbox.
- Active Campaign gives you personal and behavioral details about your contacts. Embed YouTube and Vimeo videos within your emails. It’s $9 per month.
- ReachMail offers a one-time list cleaning and a survey builder. There is also unlimited support, the company explains. And accounts up to 5,000 contacts are free.
- Zoho offers small businesses its Zoho ContactManager service for as little as $1 per month including full CRM services.
- Silverpop offers a snooze button so a subscriber can temporarily stop the subscription. Other features include microsites and personalized links.
- Exact Target is owned by Salesforce, and offers automated campaigns and personalized content.
- Omnistar Mailer is email marketing for realtors. Omnistar will also create your campaigns for you. The service starts at $27 per month.
- Mail Machine Pro is extremely customizable email marketing software for your own web server. One license costs $59.
Joel Libava
Great list, mark.
I had no idea there were this many email marketing solutions.
I figured there were like 10.
Great list!
The Franchise King®
Mark O'Neill
You only have to type in “email marketing” into Google to see how many there are. The trick though is filtering out all the bad ones from the good ones.
So many good things on this list it’s almost overwhelming. Thanks!
Virginia
Robert,
I am overwhelmed and have no budget yet. Just getting started but I am so happy I stumbled upon this site. Maybe I can get some email help!!!
Hey Mark, I haven’t tried it yet, but you may want to check out “Contactually”. It looks pretty amazing. Considering using.
Matt Ferreira
I’d add in http://www.emaisignature.com – don’t forget to drive business via your signature block! every conversion and lead counts!
Aira Bongco
This is a really good list. Would have been better if most of them are free though. But I am not complaining. I am still going to bookmark this one.
Mark O'Neill
If they were free, you wouldn’t be able to rely on them for continuous uptime, plus they would be sneaking adverts into your newsletters to pay the bills. Paying for the service gives you some assurances.
Nice list Mark!
Joe Smith
Next list should be for top SMS Mobile Marketing companies! There’s so many when I search Google, not sure where to start..
Virginia
Incredible information and i am truly overwhelmed.
I am a baby boomer with next to no computer skills but I want to learn how to market online with the company above.
Because I have had no technological skills I have virtually no emails or even social media skills.
My family and friends are just now learning how to use a cell phone…
Are you saying I can get emails with most of the companies above?
Mark O'Neill
if you want to send your own marketing emails out to people, then yes, they can provide it to you for a fee.
Would the Gmail plugin, Rapportive (owned by LinkedIn) fit the list? It will take some time to go through this list. Mark: Thanks for taking the time to compile this extended list of email marketing tools! 🙂
Mark O'Neill
I considered Rapportive as I use it. But it doesn’t do email marketing. It doesn’t send out newsletters. All it does is give you a Gmail sidebar that tells you who that person is.
Thanks Mark for the list. The next challenge is sifting through the long list and figuring out which is the BEST ONE for me as I’m just starting out.
Mark O'Neill
I always go by first impressions, so look at the websites. The best designed, the best explained ones get my first look.
It is easy to find on-line, but thanks for compiling the best tools in one piece of paper. This post surely saves the lots of time of users.
Thanks for this huge list !
If I may, I have two remarks :
– It could be great to distinguish clearly three types of softwares : Email transactional (SMTP or API), Email marketing (one newsletter sent to N people) and Email automation (automated scenarii based on behavioral datas)
– One great software is missing, SendinBlue, many feature, good deliverability and above all very attractive prices.
Do not forget to test the support before choosing a software. A lot of them do not have a real support team to help customers.
I’m using Icontact for almost 2 years
I am always amazed at how many options are really out there for email autoresponders…I guess it is like going into the grocery store and seeing which shampoo or toothpaste you want…They all do the same things on a basic level, but some look better, cost more and keep you looking better overall!
Great article and very informative
Many white list services, where sending out 3rd party lists bought will not work. Really good resource all in one place though thanks for sharing.
We even use some for our clients email marketing that we do. thanks for the post. What it comes down to is there are a lot of tools, however you still need to know how to get your email opened, be engaging to the reader and get the to click through.
Jarred @ Email Marketing Home
Tom
Great list! I didn’t know some of these tools. Definitely bookmarking this one. From the ones mentioned here I like GetResponse the most 🙂
Thanks for sharing this list, Mark.
Sagrika paliwal
phillips hayden
Great content!
I am personally using campain monitor. It is quite a good tool
Shubham Bangade
