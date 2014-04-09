55 Email Marketing Tools For Small Businesses To Use

These days, marketing has seen a big shift from email to social media, because of the big opportunities there. To some, the idea of email marketing may be past its prime. But nothing could be further from the truth, as you can see from the huge list of thriving email marketing services below.

There are updated entries here from two previous lists of email marketing tools with an emphasis on email marketing for small business. There are also added suggestions shared by members of the small business community. Hopefully you’ll find one that works for you.

55 Email Marketing Tools