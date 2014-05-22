94 Percent of People Think Buying From Small Businesses is Important

You may be happy to know that the majority of people think it’s important to frequent and buy from small businesses.
An annual survey conducted by The UPS Store found that 94 percent of Americans believe shopping at small businesses is important. And 90 percent of the people responding to The UPS Store survey believe that small businesses are important to the economy.
In an official release announcing the results of the survey, UPS Store Inc. President Tim Davis explains:
“We know firsthand that small businesses make a big impact, providing products and services across the country. They provide more than half of all new jobs in the U.S., and are a vital part of our neighborhoods.”
In addition to those numbers, The UPS Store found that more Americans are willing to spend more and go further to support small businesses in their communities.
The survey found that the number of people who paid more in order to support a small business increased by 41 percent between 2013 and 2014. The survey also found that the number of respondents who said they traveled out of their way to support a small business increased by 36 percent over the same period.
Why the Sudden Increase in Support of Small Businesses?
Respondents say the local factor plays the biggest role. The UPS Store found 70 percent of those who support small businesses believe it makes a positive impact on the local community. Nearly two-thirds also said they believe shopping small supports local people. Just over half said they buy from small businesses because they believe the money stays local.
The UPS Store has also created an graphic showing off the key results of the survey.
Small business customers believe they’re getting better customer service when they frequent smaller establishments, too. And they say they’ll also find more unique products and often better quality products when they shop small, the survey reveals.
It’s nice that people buy from small businesses not only because they need the product or service but also because they want to help. As for me, I like buying from small businesses because they tend to be more personalized when it comes to their services. You really cannot get that from big businesses.
Yes, there’s definitely that too re: personalised. I also find that in several cases, the product I buy looks and feels more cared for/attended to.
Wonderful article and proof that small business is STILL the most important cog in the economic growth wheel. Small business has a trust factor that larger businesses could only wish for.
I do try and buy from small businesses when I can, not just because of that, but because sometimes I just don’t want to buy from a large business – I don’t see how my purchase directly impacts them, how I’m helping, or whether they actually see or care about me.
I hope this belief translates into actions. Too often people sacrifice their beliefs for convenience.
I would add that often people sacrifice their beliefs due to budget constraints as well.
I agree with you, Teresa. I sometimes buy from a big business, not for convenience, but because my budget is such that I can’t afford to buy from a smaller business where the same or similar product is likely to be more expensive.
Very informative… But sadly the link to the Survey Results GRAPHIC is only a redirect to UPS services page 🙁
Hi Chris, scroll down on that page. It’s there on the UPS page we link to, but it’s below the fold (or below the scroll). So just scroll down and you will see the entire graphic.
That was the only link we had to it, so that is the one we used.
– Anita
This is becausethe majority of businesses will always be small. Buying from them keep the industry thriving so support is really important.
94% is a great figure and as a small business owner I certainly find it encouraging however what about the 6% of people who don’t think that it’s important to encourage your local small businesses? Also, what about the 10% of people who don’t think that small businesses are important to the economy? Have they seen the figures in terms of how many small businesses are out there.