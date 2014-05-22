94 Percent of People Think Buying From Small Businesses is Important

You may be happy to know that the majority of people think it’s important to frequent and buy from small businesses.

An annual survey conducted by The UPS Store found that 94 percent of Americans believe shopping at small businesses is important. And 90 percent of the people responding to The UPS Store survey believe that small businesses are important to the economy.

In an official release announcing the results of the survey, UPS Store Inc. President Tim Davis explains:

“We know firsthand that small businesses make a big impact, providing products and services across the country. They provide more than half of all new jobs in the U.S., and are a vital part of our neighborhoods.”

In addition to those numbers, The UPS Store found that more Americans are willing to spend more and go further to support small businesses in their communities.

The survey found that the number of people who paid more in order to support a small business increased by 41 percent between 2013 and 2014. The survey also found that the number of respondents who said they traveled out of their way to support a small business increased by 36 percent over the same period.

Why the Sudden Increase in Support of Small Businesses?

Respondents say the local factor plays the biggest role. The UPS Store found 70 percent of those who support small businesses believe it makes a positive impact on the local community. Nearly two-thirds also said they believe shopping small supports local people. Just over half said they buy from small businesses because they believe the money stays local.

The UPS Store has also created an graphic showing off the key results of the survey.

Small business customers believe they’re getting better customer service when they frequent smaller establishments, too. And they say they’ll also find more unique products and often better quality products when they shop small, the survey reveals.