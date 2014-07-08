Small Business Trends
May 10, 2017

60 Percent of Online Traffic Now Comes From Mobile

by In Social Media 120
1.2k
Shares
|
532
296
73
Print This Article
267
10
Email this Article

1.2k
Shares
532
296
73
267
10
Email this Article Print This Article

If your business depends upon online traffic, you should know. More than half of digital traffic online now comes from mobile devices and through mobile apps.

A comScore report says smartphones and tablets combined now account for 6o percent of all online traffic up from 50 percent a year ago. And 51 percent of that traffic is driven by mobile apps (like those for digital radio such as Pandora or Spotify, digital messaging like WhatsApp or Viber and social apps like Facebook and Twitter.)

Significantly, this is a very different measure than the amount of organic traffic driven by mobile, as cited in another recent report from SEO platform BrightEdge.

That study suggested that about 23 percent of organic traffic to websites now originates from Android or iPhone devices while 12 percent comes from tablets. But this report looked only at traffic originating from mobile search, in other words, someone looking for something using a search engine like Google or Bing via their phone or tablet.

The comScore report examines a much broader cross section of online traffic. It could just as easily be looking at visitors delivered to your website via a link on a Facebook app as from a mobile search for your business on a search engine.

online traffic report

One conclusion is that, while categories like digital radio and photo sites like Instagram and Flickr may draw more activity, for marketers (and small businesses) social media is most important.

In it’s official report, comScore explains:

“While social networking does not rank at the very top of this list among the most mobile-skewing content categories, it is arguably the most important. The #1 category in terms of overall digital engagement accounting for 20% of total digital time spent, social networking now generates more than 70% of its activity on mobile. When considering the category’s contribution to total digital ad spending, its rapid shift to mobile marks an important sign of the times for the Internet economy.”

The report adds that:

  • Mobile activity on social media has grown by 55 percent over the past year.
  • It has also accounted for 31 percent of all growth in Internet activity over the same period.
  • Facebook alone accounts for 24 percent of all mobile activity online and its primary app is responsible for 18 percent.

The report should give you a whole new perspective on the importance of social media marketing for your business, especially on sites like Facebook.

Mobile Photo via Shutterstock, comScore

120 Comments ▼
Advertise Here

Shawn Hessinger - Editor

Shawn Hessinger Shawn Hessinger is the Executive Editor for Small Business Trends. A professional journalist with more than a decade of experience in the traditional newspaper business, he has another 10 years of experience in digital media for trade publications and news sites. Shawn has served as a beat reporter, columnist, editorial writer, bureau chief and eventually managing editor with responsibility for nine weekly newspapers, the Berks Mont Newspapers.

120 Reactions

  1. Thad James
    July 8, 2014 at 10:42 pm

    Great article and a reminder to check your website analytics often. More traffic from mobile and more mobile on social media. Every company needs to have updated information and active content on their social media sites.

    Thanks for the great information.

    Reply
  2. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    July 9, 2014 at 2:43 am

    So it finally happened. I also have a personal observation on this. I found that I am now using my laptop less and less and have relied more on mobile. But then, you still cannot play games that well on mobile compared to your PC.

    Reply
  3. Vedarth Deshpande
    July 14, 2014 at 12:36 am

    Wonderful post!
    I shared it @socinova

    Reply
  4. Nikki
    June 26, 2015 at 12:56 pm

    People are no more using their laptop or desktop for using social media, everyone is active on their smartphones, this has made a significant improvement in mobile traffic. People are now habitual to use their mobile instead of their laptop or desktop to visit any website they want.

    Thanks Shawn for sharing such insights with us, it was nice reading it.

    Reply
  5. Ron Blackwelder
    September 13, 2015 at 5:46 pm

    I love my mobile devices, but when it comes to serious browsing I prefer my desktop. But that doesn’t change the fact that many people surf from an phone or tablet. And that is why it is so important for local businesses to have a mobile presence. Local + mobile is a winning combination that small businesses need to embrace.

    And that doesn’t even address the social media aspects of mobile!

    Reply
  6. Andy Kuiper
    March 15, 2016 at 11:20 am

    It used to be around 12% for most of my clients, some I am seeing as high as 45%.
    This makes a lot of sense as a sort of ‘portal’ to search via mobile —> “Facebook alone accounts for 24 percent of all mobile activity online”

    Reply
  7. Srinivas
    June 19, 2016 at 4:01 am

    Social media plays an important role in acquiring mobile traffic . As most of the social networking site users are smartphone users , so the traffic you will be getting will also be mobile . It’s also important to make your site mobile friendly to retain each new visitor to your site .

    Reply
  8. Drive Research
    May 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I guess I am not too surprised here. We knew it was coming. We see this in the survey world as well with over 50% of survey submissions coming via mobile in 2017. Thanks for sharing.

    George

    Reply

  1. Pingback: Online Traffic Report States 60 Percent Now Fro...

  2. Pingback: Uptick in mobile traffic: Why developers love HTML5 now more than ever | Our ComponentOne

  3. Pingback: Things You Need To Know This Week – July 11, 2014 | V3 Kansas City Integrated Marketing and Social Media Agency

  4. Pingback: Our News: Mobile Is Growing, Wix Launches ShoutOut

  5. Pingback: comScore Acquires MdotLabs to Eliminate Non-Human Traffic Counts

  6. Pingback: 5 Reasons Your Law Firm Website is Underperforming - Clio

  7. Pingback: Your Dad Has a Smartphone. Is Your Website Ready?

  8. Pingback: Why You Need a Responsive Website

  9. Pingback: Importance of Marketing Your Law Firm Online Diamond Reporting & Legal Video

  10. Pingback: Mash Digital Marketing – 5 Reason Why Your Website Isn’t Generating Enough Leads

  11. Pingback: Top 5 Reasons That Your Website Should Be On a Maintenance Program – Era Media

  12. Pingback: 4 starter tips for creating impactful responsive websites | Digitise this.

  13. Pingback: Santa is Shopping Online This Year. Is Your Website Ready?

  14. Pingback: Google’s New “Non-Mobile Friendly” Icon: A Modern Scarlet Letter - Steerpoint Marketing

  15. Pingback: Are You Making This Mistake With Video on Your Website? | TekGrl - Brandy Lawson

  16. Pingback: Is It Time For A New Website Design? - Digital Solutions

  17. Pingback: How'd I Do? | Small Biz Daily

  18. Pingback: The Mobile Cloud: Where Mobile Traffic Really Moves | InterConnections - The Equinix Blog

  19. Pingback: How to Optimize Your Site for Mobile - Dragonfly SEO

  20. Pingback: 6 In-Store Facebook Contest Ideas That Win Top Fans

  21. Pingback: Is your website mobile friendly? | Your Media Magician

  22. Pingback: The Top Five Tips for Increasing Click-Through Rates in Emails | Ecomm2 Commerce

  23. Pingback: Is your website ready for 2015? - Social Light

  24. Pingback: Hvad kommer 2015 til at byde på? Meebox | Meebox

  25. Pingback: 10 Brands That Went Flat in 2014 and Why | JUST™ Creative

  26. Pingback: 10 Top Brands That Went Flat in 2014 and Why | Graphic Designing | Web Development | Online Marketing

  27. Pingback: 9 Predictions That Will Impact Law Firm Marketing in 2015 – Enchanting Lawyer

  28. Pingback: 5 predictions for the media world 2015/16 | Yojava Weblog

  29. Pingback: 8 Mobile Landing Pages Get Spanked for Conversion’s Sake | Anthony O'Donoghue

  30. Pingback: 6 Must-Have Tips for Creating a High Ranking Business Website » Josh Muccio

  31. Pingback: Here's How to Mess Up Your Website in 9 Simple Steps

  32. Pingback: Webdesign : tendances 2015blog Com'Art, actualités design et arts appliqués

  33. Pingback: 4 Things Every Small Businesses Should Be Doing Online in 2015: Townsquare Interactive

  34. Pingback: 10 Top Brands That Went Flat in 2014 and Why | wwwDesigned

  35. Pingback: Business Website Mistakes: Chamber Tech Lunch, Jan 2015 - OptimWise

  36. Pingback: Why You Should Redesign your Self Storage Website in 2015

  37. Pingback: ¿Pensando en una App? | King of App

  38. Pingback: What is "responsive" web design? - Profit Insites

  39. Pingback: 31 Powerful Ways To Boost Your Blogs Social Media Shares

  40. Pingback: Top 10 Social Media Hiring Myths Debunked | LikeJobs

  41. Pingback: 8 Mobile Landing Pages That Get Spanked | SEJ

  42. Pingback: Your 5 easiest marketing wins for 2015

  43. Pingback: The 4 Best Idaho Restaurants and Their Websites

  44. Pingback: The 10 Characteristics of a Viral Blog Post: How to Spark Reader Engagement and Improve Conversion Rates | outmatch.org

  45. Pingback: Google includes mobile in rankings | turnloosetheswans

  46. Pingback: Video Backgrounds : Yay or Nay for UX? | iTracking Research

  47. Pingback: What Makes a Website Mobile-Friendly?: Townsquare Interactive

  48. Pingback: What Your Small Business Website Needs to Succeed: SCORE Symposium, Mar 2015 - OptimWise

  49. Pingback: 5 ways to instantly improve your user experience - Hummingbird

  50. Pingback: Stop Ignoring This Crucial Content Asset

  51. Pingback: Google Update: mobile-friendly sites get boost in search

  52. Pingback: How to Make Your Own Website for Free - Brad Wester

  53. Pingback: Is Your Website Mobile Friendly? - Garden Grove Media

  54. Pingback: Google Update: Will Effect 40% of Websites SEO | :

  55. Pingback: Google Mobilegeddon Coming April 21 to Explode Search Rankings - LawPracticeAdvisor.com

  56. Pingback: Google to Start Ranking Websites Based on Mobile-Friendliness - LawMarketing.com - The Premier Resource For Information on the Business of Law

  57. Pingback: Google Nipping At Your Heels? Trying Being More "Responsive" | Leadership Close Up

  58. Pingback: Why Flash is Bad for SEO

  59. Pingback: The Importance of a mobile website - WP Strategy

  60. Pingback: The Google Announcement that Has Changed the Mobile Ballgame | BrightEdge Blog

  61. Pingback: Curb Appeal | Joe Thompson

  62. Pingback: Is jouw website klaar voor de Google update op 21 april? | Daniëlle Kelder

  63. Pingback: What Small Businesses Need to Know about Google's Mobile-Friendly Update

  64. Pingback: Google Declares Mobile-­Friendly a Must for SEO | Welcome to the Official DreamHost Blog

  65. Pingback: Google: Vanaf 21 april scoort een mobielvriendelijke website nog hoger! | WebvantageWebvantage

  66. Pingback: Motion in Web Design the Smart Way : Adobe Dreamweaver Team Blog

  67. Pingback: Answers to the 3 Biggest Questions About Google’s Mobile SEO Update - Duda Blog

  68. Pingback: Is Your Website Mobile Friendly and Google Ready? - Paper.li Paper.li Blog

  69. Pingback: עדכון המובייל של גוגל: 12 שאלות ותשובות שחובה לדעת על העדכון החדש

  70. Pingback: Google search rank now affected by mobile responsiveness | Grand Traverse Business Design

  71. Pingback: The Dawn of Mobile-Geddon: The Scoop On Google's Mobile Friendly Algorithm - Findsome & Winmore

  72. Pingback: The Dawn of Mobile-Geddon: The Scoop On Google's Mobile-Friendly Algorithm - Findsome & Winmore

  73. Pingback: Google's new mobile-friendly search algorithm rolls out globally

  74. Pingback: Jennings Social Media Marketing Google Announces Site Demotion for Websites That Are Not Mobile Responsive - Jennings Social Media Marketing

  75. Pingback: Will Google’s Mobile Update Impact Your Online Ads? - Media Planning Playbook

  76. Pingback: Is your website ready for Google’s mobile-friendly algorithm? | First Base

  77. Pingback: Soul Web | Are you protected? Beware the coming Google changes…

  78. Pingback: Google’s Mobilegeddon to Help Users Find Mobile-friendly Pages

  79. Pingback: 5 Ways to Help Your Website Survive MobileGeddon Aftermath | PlaceCodes

  80. Pingback: Technology Trends in eLearning: MOOCs and Mobile Learning | IDT Talk

  81. Pingback: Google Search Terms Are Changing. Here’s What You Need To Know. | LogicTrail

  82. Pingback: Why You Need To Have A Responsive Website | Global Wire Associates

  83. Pingback: Tools to Make Your Website Mobile Friendly | Occasion Blog

  84. Pingback: Your Site Must Work for Mobile Users on April 21st | Internet Marketing, Website Design | i5 web works blog

  85. Pingback: How to make your embedded Photosnack slideshow responsive | SnackTools blog

  86. Pingback: BarnRaisers23 critical facts about mobile SEO; 3 steps to success | BarnRaisers

  87. Pingback: Are You Optimizing Your Real Estate Career With Google? - A Full Service Vancouver Content Marketing Firm :: Cole Wiebe + Partners

  88. Pingback: Era of Mobile Marketing | Thanh Le

  89. Pingback: Want More Web Traffic? Get a Mobile Website! | Get the Latest Online Marketing Trends in Web Design, Social Media, Blogging, and More.

  90. Pingback: Bootstrapping a Web Design Business with a Few Basic Tools

  91. Pingback: Phone Numbers Are The New User Identity | RingCaptcha

  92. Pingback: Is Your Website Mobile Friendly? - Garden Grove Media

  93. Pingback: 4 Ways to Sabotage Your Website’s SEO - Mainstreethost Blog

  94. Pingback: Up-to-Date Mobile Usage Statistics and Facts for 2015 - Viral Solutions - Digital Marketer and Infusionsoft Certified

  95. Pingback: Airport Website Strategy » R.A. Wiedemann & Associates

  96. Pingback: Changing Themes in WordPress: 10 Critical Considerations

  97. Pingback: Caylor Solutions Does Your School Website Design Deserve an F?

  98. Pingback: 18 Reasons Why a Quality Website is Critical for Lead Generation

  99. Pingback: 4 Steps to Mobilize Your Brand | Get the Latest Online Marketing Trends in Web Design, Social Media, Blogging, and More.

  100. Pingback: 4 Ways to Sabotage Your Website’s SEO | Mainstreethost

  101. Pingback: Property Management Software On-the-Go: Mobile Must-Haves | Propertyware

  102. Pingback: How Christmas Gifts Could Impact BYOD - PCM News

  103. Pingback: How recruiters should communicate with today's college students - College Recruiter

  104. Pingback: 5 Reasons You Need a Professional Website For Your Business - Apex Digital Blog

  105. Pingback: Make a Great Impression with your Website in 15 Seconds or Less - :

  106. Pingback: Why Google Mobilegeddon Matters » Spencer Taylor & Threshold Solutions

  107. Pingback: The SEO Knowledge Bloggers Must Have | RankWatch Blog

  108. Pingback: 6 SEO Secrets That Will Help You Become a Better Marketer

  109. Pingback: Push My Buttons – Rocketshp

  110. Pingback: 5 Design Trends That Will Make Your Non-profit Website More Usable - Causeview

  111. Pingback: Content Optimization: Satisfy Search Engines and Users

  112. Pingback: The SEO Impact of "Mobilegeddon" - Acumium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You