Hiring a Business Accountant: What You Need To Know

Tax time is fast approaching, and hopefully you have your financial records in order, but in case you don’t here’s some advice on how to hire an accountant. While there are many aspects of your business that you can handle on your own, accounting is one worth turning over to a professional. Accounting goes far beyond simply sending invoices and tracking expenses; a good accountant can also help you with your taxes, as well as find ways to keep cash flowing.
First: Understand Your Needs
In addition to accountants, there are also bookkeepers and Certified Public Accountants that provide slightly different services from one another. A bookkeeper will set up your accounting software and enter receipts and invoices into the system weekly or monthly. She can also handle payroll data and quarterly taxes, as well as create monthly financial statements like balance sheets and cash flow statements. If your needs are simple and you don’t need help preparing your tax return, a bookkeeper may fit the bill.
An accountant, on the other hand, takes on more of the day-to-day bookkeeping needs of your company. An accountant can do everything that a bookkeeper can, with the addition of being able to prepare business taxes. Accountants are typically trained to interpret and analyze financial data, and you’ll pay more for the privilege.
And finally, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is an accountant who has passed a rigorous state exam. They’re the only ones of the bunch that can certify an audit. They also provide tax planning, and are highly qualified experts. Naturally, they’re the most expensive option.
Narrow Down the Selection
Ideally, the accountant or bookkeeper you end up working with will have experience with both small businesses and your industry. If you are unfamiliar with accounting terms like depreciation, chart of accounts, and cost of goods sold, you’ll want an accountant who will be patient at explaining it all to you. Remember: even if you hand your finances over to a professional, you still need to understand them. A good accounting partner will be communicative about her process, and will be willing to teach you.
You can hire an individual that works for several companies as a consultant, a smaller accounting firm, or a larger practice. I tend to go with one of the first two options, since they’re more affordable and service tends to be more one-on-one with smaller practices and solo practitioners.
Getting a referral from a colleague or contact can help you find someone faster. Check with others in your industry to find out who they use. Take into consideration your needs, your budget, and their offerings, then whittle your list down to your top three choices.
What to Ask
Interview each provider or firm, just like you would if you were hiring a full-time employee. Some of the questions you should ask include:
- What accounting software do you use?
- Do you provide software setup?
- Do you provide monthly bookkeeping?
- What is your hourly rate?
- Can you provide three small business references?
- Do you work onsite at the client location?
- What industries do you specialize in?
- Do you also prepare business taxes?
You want to find an accountant who you can trust with your finances, and who will be with you for years to come. Don’t overlook how important the selection process is, and spend enough time on it to find the best fit for your company.
Republished by permission. Original here.
More in: Nextiva, Publisher Channel Content
Hiring a Business Accountant Photo via Shutterstock
I would add that you don’t want to give them singular check-signing rights. Make sure a 2nd signature is required from someone in another part of the company. Reduces the chances of embezzlement.
Oooh thank you for this. An accountant is one of those people that you really need on your team. The problem is getting one. Thanks for giving us those questions. It will definitely come in handy.
Not that difficult to find a good accountant to work with. As one with over 30 years of experience the difficulty comes into play when the clients don’t realize our value and always want to get off cheap vs accurate financials. To those clients I say bye and good luck….
Accountants are really a great help in each company that is why I am so thankful to Austral Accountants and Bookkeepers Brisbane in helping us to achieve our main goal which is to have a growth within our first year in business. By the way thank you for these understandable tips that you shared.
This is great, when I first got the need to look for an accountant, I had no idea what to ask! Balancing Books in my hometown Melbourne really helped me and answered pretty much every question you listed.
I am looking to hire an accountant for my personal accounts. I like how you mentioned questions to specifically ask when interviewing a potential accountant. I will definitely ask these question so I can find the best accountant for my situation. Thanks for the great questions!
If doing your books off-site make sure you give the accountant only authorization to view/download your bank and credit card transactions.
Accountants have a greater understanding of Math as compared to other people. Due to this, they are less likely to create common blunders and errors in the process. An accountant also knows how to prepare your tax return properly. You might know about the filling process but an accountant knows all that and more. With their deep awareness of all the economic changes, they are able to predict and fill in tax forms in such a manner as to reduce the costs to its bare minimum charges.
This is great information about finding an accounting firm. I agree that you want to find an accountant who can patiently explain financial terms you don’t understand. I would never want an accountant who didn’t work with me and try to help me understand everything.