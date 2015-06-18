Starting a campground is a massive undertaking for anyone, but what if there was a slightly less expensive way of going about it?
Small Business Trends recently spoke to Andrea Steele, co-owner of Camper’s Paradise in Sigel, Pennsylvania. Steele’s family gave up everything – including high-pressure, high-paying jobs – to spend more time together and teach their children the value of hard work and determination.
The family had no idea just how hard that work would be.
Andrea’s husband, Mike, was a superintendent in a coal mine. Despite the great benefits and pay, Mike was tired of company politics, so Andrea, in great faith, told him to quit.
After spending about a year looking for a campground to purchase, the couple and their two school-age boys gave up their award-winning Victorian home, which they had renovated themselves, and set about building a whole new life.
In January 1995, the Steeles made their big purchase. By that Spring, Camper’s Paradise was already up and running, but it was a long winter.
“We didn’t even have a house to live in. We lived in our camper through the winter. We had no water, and had to drive up to the bathhouse and clean out a stall to use. We started from nothing, really,” Andrea said.
The First Step – Location
The secret for how to start a campground with this family was to find a foundation that had already been laid and build from the ground, up.
When the Steeles discovered their would-be campground, there wasn’t much to write home about. But Andrea saw beauty in the mess. It was little more than an old campground in decay.
“I could see the potential of it,” she says. “It was a dump, but I could see the potential. It had beautiful property. So we put our house on the market and sold it in one week for cash.”
Before the property could start looking anything like the family-friendly campground the Steeles envisioned, Andrea and Mike had to tackle the bare-bones basics.
The Second Step – Infrastructure
“We had to redo the whole infrastructure,” Andrea explains. “All the electrical lines were above-ground, so we had to lay them underground. There was water in the ground with no conduit. We had to go through DEP (Pennsylvania Dept. of Environmental Protection) and that was a nightmare.”
The couple then had to deal with the gas lines. The Steeles told the gas company they’d have to bury their lines, so the company put in roads.
“The original campground already had septic tanks, which was very cost-saving,” Andrea says.
Third Step – Lodging
While the gritty work of rebuilding took place, Andrea and Mike were also busy securing more land. With over 100 available private camps located directly across the street from what would become Camper’s Paradise, the Steeles started purchasing parcels for their cabins.
They quickly went from having just 24 sites to 115. Today, the sites house nine cabins, a manager’s house, a pool, pavilion, extensive playground (built by the Steele family) and the Steeles’ own log home.
Fortunately for the Steeles, the whole family is pretty handy, which meant that much of the building and rebuilding could be done by them, without the hassle of hiring contractors, dealing with bids or worrying that the people they hired wouldn’t have the same vision for their business.
Saving money was important to a family who had given up everything to pursue their dream, but they wanted their work to be top-notch. What they would have spent on contractors they put into materials.
“When we were building things, we didn’t cut corners. We put in top-grade materials. My family is very handy. We didn’t have to hire out,” Andrea says.
Andrea admits that it was considerably easier to start a campground in 1995 than it is today. The family was able to avoid all sorts of pitfalls that plague campground entrepreneurs today.
Be Sure to Check Into the Details First
“We didn’t need many permits. But today — oh, my gosh — I can’t even imagine what it would cost to purchase the land,” she says. “To start a campground — and this is hard to believe — it’s about $15,000 to put in a site. That’s what a friend of ours – a campground engineer — told us.”
The cost for permits varies from municipality to municipality. In the state of Pennsylvania, this was not always the case. Until about the late 1970s or early 1980s, the price and process of securing the necessary campground permits was universal across the state, according to Beverly Gruber, CPO and executive director of the Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association.
“Until the [Richard ‘Dick’] Thornburg administration, everything was pretty universal,” Gruber told Small Business Trends. “Now you go to your township supervisors and the zoning board, and each one has their own rules. You have to find out if the land is zoned, and in some places there are no zoning rules at all.”
Andrea said that in 1995, Jefferson County didn’t have any ordinances. All they needed was a $7 permit.
“That $7 permit would cost you $300 now,” she said.
The Payoff
Building and starting a campground is “24/7 work,” Andrea told Small Business Trends, adding that even after you’ve physically built your site and celebrated your grand opening – the real work has only just begun.
She says, “You can’t buy a campground and expect to just hire people and have your old lifestyle. It’s a totally different lifestyle. After 20 years, we finally built a real log home and have hired a manager.”
But the hard work has paid off, and Camper’s Paradise has become somewhat of a luxury campground – or what many now call “glamping,” which refers to bringing the world of luxury into nature.
There are luxury cabins located across the street from the main site that boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fireplace, hot tub and HDTV. Each cabin is housed on its own acre of land. There are also two primitive cabins on-site, for those seeking a more rustic camping experience.
The learning curve never really straightens, however. There was no Facebook or social media of any kind when Camper’s Paradise was born in the 1990s.
The Internet was a new thing. Andrea and Mike understand the importance of being on social media sites, but worry that if a customer has one negative experience, they could post a devastating review online.
The Marketing
They’ve also learned that putting 2 x 3 ads in local newspapers (“they just wind up becoming birdcage liners,” Andrea says) is a waste of money.
Instead, they rely on the Internet, charity events, and local radio to get the word out about their business. They also hired a brochure distribution company to advertise the campground to a wider area.
The Steeles put a lot of time and money into their dream business (“It was six years before we could go on a family vacation,” Andrea said) but the family now has their dream home again, they are their own bosses, and they bring people joy and relaxation for a living.
They gave up everything – so that they could have the world.
Images: Campers Paradise.net
Besides having level ground, where do i begin? What are the zoning laws requirements to have a campground?
I dont knock the article but writing the story of a family who were already making more money than 90% of the country is not a “How To” article for the average American.
I am looking at possibly starting a campground in NE TN. I make 35k a year and my wife does as well and even we make twice what the average family makes in our area.
It may not even be feasible for us to do this as it will require probably a lot more capital than what we can afford.
What is truly sad is that the govt makes it next to impossible for average Americans to start a legitimate business.
So why not figure out a way to make things happen for yourself vs. going into it already defeated? The article never mentioned what the couple made before their adventure, so how is it an issue of them “already making more money than 90% of the country”? Whether that’s true or not, their journey is a culmination of planning, hard work and a desire to have a family business, so why not learn from their experience and start planning your own? I applaud this family as giving up your careers, especially with children, is a MAJOR life event. I know this as we too are doing the same. We left our careers last week to pursue a similar adventure and are in the beginning stages of planning everything out. Love their story and we can only hope to be as successful as them!
Great article and good luck to the family!
Check out the Small Business Administration. Things are going to be looking up for people wanting to start a small business. This Administration is going to change the banking laws so that the small banks that were wiped out in the last 10 years will come back and banks will start lending money to small business again. Start planning your campground now and put the numbers together. SBA will be there to help you when your ready with a full plan.
I have started a campground and it really is hard work, but it is rewarding work. The people are wonderful to deal with. They are campers and they are the nicest people. I face new challenges every day, but by figuring them out and meeting those challenges is so exciting. I just wish I had started years earlier, because I have so many ideas to make things better. I started with just a lap top and a empty building.
You should see us now and after only four years.
I am investigating a start up campground that I’ll turn permanent tiny house development. Has anyone had any experience w this?
Christine, I too am reaching building a tiny house camp ground. I own the land to build on but I know nothing of how, what or where to start! Any help would be appreciated!
Where are you located? I have been considering this in my area of Northern Virginia
I am looking to speak with any who have developed a tiny home community. I bought a dying mobile home park and am turning it into a tiny home community. Infrastructure is in already but very old, most needs up grades. Next month will be building a tiny home on site , hope to host thow workshops throughout the build.
Does anyone know what tiny home community dwellers want? I am looking at installing solar panels wired into the main meter to offset energy costs, anyone gone solar?
Where is the “learning how …” in this article? This is just a very short blurb about a relatively well-off family who bought a ready made campground and put in improvements over the years. I want to know how to create a campground from scratch on property I own. Not how to buy one that already exists.
I thought the same thing – if anyone has any real resources, that would be helpful! Buying a campground and building a campground are two totally different things!
I am a co-owner of a family run campground which my dad and uncle built from nothing, with my help ;). It was just an old farm when they bought the land. Here’s the most important advise… location, location, location! People camp for two main reasons, the experience or they are on there way somewhere. Depending on the location your business might be a mix. If they are coming for the experience you need to do everything possible to make that experience great and memorable! That includes first and foremost the campsites! If you don’t get those right in the beginning you will spend years fixing them if you don’t go out of business first. Make sure they are an adequate size and make sure they are easy to get into and out of. RV sites should be slanted a lot to allow easy access. Make sure your roads are easy to navigate too. Next would be amenities and customer service is huge in this business. Also, pre-plan for future expansion. Think about where additional sites and roads would go, but I can’t stress this enough. The details matter! Your RV and or tent sites and possibly cabins are your primary product. If your product sucks the rest won’t matter.
Live NW Fort Worrh, Tx. Lotta snowbirds this area. Already have land on side of tall mesa plus alpaca barn we could use for laundry, fire pits, covered community grilling area. Barn has water and elec…Easy access off paved road.. Retired and wanting build for future bus for family. How do we start?
We live in CA, and need to redo our house out here. Sad part is that right in the center of MS 3 miles off the beautiful Natchez Trace we have a little day cottage on a 4.5 acre lake in the middle of 80 acres. The other half thinks we should sell it to finance CA, but I want both! Why can’t I sell memberships limited to 250 people, say $5000 for a 10 year membership, with a $250 a year upkeep fee?
My goal would be to redo CA as well as build up more on the lake such as putting in some RV pads, a swimming pool, a few cabins, a big garden as well as a small cafe and a pavilion. There is a dock to fish off of as well as a porch to BBQ on at the cottage. Some paddle boats with fishing gear would be available, as well as Stand Up Paddle Boards. A large floating sun deck will be in the center of the lake. The lake is fed by an underwater spring. So where should I start? Big ideas with little money due to property, but short on cash. Not eager to go deeper in debt if it can be prevented.