4 Greatest Online Collaboration and Project Management Tools

Collaboration and project management plays a key role in the growth of a business. This is especially applicable for small businesses as all the work in such companies is based on a few resources who are responsible for both communicating and developing the workflow.

Another reason why small businesses need these online collaboration and project management tools is that they are increasingly working with remote employees and offshore partners. Proper collaboration is an absolute necessity.

In fact, small and medium size businesses find Web-based or cloud collaboration and project management tools more beneficial than traditional project management tools.

Below are 4 online collaboration and project management tools and solutions that help businesses of any size maximize their productivity, efficiency, project profitability and revenue effortlessly.

You can use them to track your projects, set milestones, manage your team members, schedule work, upload your files, and send invoices and so on.

Better yet, you can even sync these tools with your mobile and access them from anywhere, anytime.

1. Nutcache



Nutcache is a cloud-based collaborative project management system that comes with integrated invoicing and time tracking applications. Designed to help businesses of all sizes work smarter, it largely appeals to companies striving to better plan, organize and track the work of their teams, helping them from ideation to completion and beyond.

Using the collaborative boards of Nutcache, you can invite your team members, clients and other collaborators to work on your project, share ideas and documents, create lists and cards, track the time spent on each assignment, create automatic invoices, and get paid with a click of a button.

The features of this online collaborative project management system include:

Build projects for specific clients and assign hours to a particular project

Attach files, videos and/or images to a project

Allocate expenses to projects

Bill projects with worked hours as well as expenses for a specific period

Compare actual and estimated data on a project and also analyse billable vs. non-billable ratio

Create collaborative boards for specific projects and organize it with lists and cards

Invoice an entire board

Track the time spent on a particular assignment

Manage expense and create reports

Create invoices and estimates in seconds and choose various recurring frequencies, and more

Nutcache also helps you track your overdue invoices and allows you accept credit cards and online payments. It is integrated with Paypal, Authorize.net, Stripe and 2Checkout. Besides, it is available in eight languages and its time-tracking app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

2. Redbooth

Redbooth, previously known as Teambox, is one the best online project collaboration tools used by thousands of project managers, teams, contractors and freelancers.

In fact, it is a pioneer system that combined social collaboration tools with web-based project management. The mission of Redbooth is to transform “company-wide collaboration,” making it easier to get things done.

This project collaboration tool has been named a 2015 “Cool Vendor in Unified Communications (UC) by Gartner”. Redbooth provides a real time workspace for teams to facilitate seamless communication and collaboration in order to maximize productivity and performance.

The following are some of the features of Redbooth:

Easy online communication and collaboration to share files, videos, images and ideas and brainstorm in real-time

Visualize and track performance of your employees

Integrates with Box, Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote and more

Create task lists, file storage, task creation and view unassigned and overdue tasks. You can even add task owners and due dates and see quickly what is getting done

Plugins for Outlook and Gmail for instant email notification

Store all your important files and documents in a single, centralized location

A number of communication option including email, RSS feed, web interfaces and mobile access

View workload to determine who is overloaded with tasks and who has availability

Besides, Redbooth supports various international languages such as support English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

3. Basecamp

One of the most popular choices for entrepreneurs, small businesses, groups and freelancers, Basecamp helps you collaborate with different people to achieve a common goal, namely finishing a project.

This online project management tool is focused on making communication between the team members and associates easy so that they can discuss issues openly, share ideas and brainstorm to deliver projects successfully.

It integrates seamlessly with email and the official Basecamp app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Other features of Basecamp include:

Eliminates the need for messy emails as you can post messages directly to Basecamp instead.

Assign to-dos and mention deadlines. Better yet, you can create to-do lists and add items through a few simple clicks

Share documents, files, designs and images with your team and clients at any time and from anywhere.

Jump start your project with templates as you don’t need to create new projects from scratch, instead set up standardized project templates ahead of time and use them for all your new projects.

4. Huddle

One of the leading online collaboration platform of the world, Huddle is used by more than 100,000 businesses and government organizations across 180 countries, including the U.S. and U.K. governments.

This enterprise content collaboration provider builds secure network for cross-organization collaboration in the cloud. The following are some of the key features of Huddle:

Online file storage. Huddle allows you to store all your files and business documents in the cloud by encrypting all data you have exchanged with the server, according to industry standard levels. Besides, it authenticates the server itself to its users.

Huddle allows you to store all your files and business documents in the cloud by encrypting all data you have exchanged with the server, according to industry standard levels. Besides, it authenticates the server itself to its users. Discussions. You can quickly initiate discussions and brainstorming sessions with team members and co-workers. Huddle keeps all your conversations in one central place.

You can quickly initiate discussions and brainstorming sessions with team members and co-workers. Huddle keeps all your conversations in one central place. Tasks & files. It allows you to track milestones and deadlines for your projects in real-time. You can also attach files to specific tasks.

It allows you to track milestones and deadlines for your projects in real-time. You can also attach files to specific tasks. Permissions. Using this tool you can control who views specific items by setting granular permissions and authorization against each workspace/folder.

Besides, it offers comprehensive professional services to its users to help them achieve a higher ROI and reduce disruption to their organizational functions.

Conclusion

There are several other online collaboration and project management tools that are designed to help you do things in the “best” possible way. In fact, managing projects was never this easy, thanks to these online collaboration tools.

Be it a small team working on a single project or scheduling a large group projects, these affordable solutions provide leeway to businesses of all size to keep their projects on track. What else – go forth and collaborate!