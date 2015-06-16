25 Places to Sell Handmade Crafts Online

Over the past several years, the handmade community has grown from a tiny niche to a fully functioning industry. Online marketplaces like Etsy have led the way for allowing makers of all types to sell and market their products to a global audience online.

But Etsy is only one of the places to sell handmade crafts online. Below are websites where all kinds of makers can sell, market, and find new homes for their handmade goods.

Places to Sell Handmade Crafts Online

Etsy

Etsy is probably the best-known marketplace for artisans and craftpeople of all types to sell handmade crafts online. You can sell handmade and vintage goods, along with craft supplies. Accounts are free, but users pay small listing fees and a percentage of each sale made on the platform. But it comes with an active community of sellers and shoppers alike. And there are categories for almost any type of product you can think of.

ArtFire

ArtFire is another well-known indie marketplace with an active community feel. The company offers free seller accounts, but also offers paid accounts for more experienced sellers needing more inventory space.

Supermarket

Supermarket is a simple marketplace that just aims to connect customers directly with designers. They only offer four general categories: everything, wear + carry, space + place, and paper + prints. You can browse by item types or visit designers’ stores directly. It is a clean and simple structure including a directory of designers.

eCrater

eCrater is both a free Web store builder and an online marketplace. If you are a seller, you can set up your own online store for free. You can also import an eBay store into eCrater. If you are a buyer, you can browse and search millions of products in different categories.

Free Craft Fair

Free Craft Fair isn’t an actual marketplace, but more of a directory of different handmade businesses. The website features different crafters and handmade shop owners on a regular basis. It also includes some resources for crafty businesses.

Handmade Artists’ Shop

Handmade Artists’ Shop started as a community forum for crafters and artists to share their products and seek and share advice with each other. Now you can also browse and purchase products directly on the site.

Folksy

Folksy is a U.K. based handmade goods marketplace to sell handmade crafts online. The site includes products ranging from jewelry and clothing to art and supplies. It also includes a forums section and blog, so there’s an active community surrounding the platform.

Misi

Misi is a U.K. online craft marketplace that lets users set up a shop for free, then charges small listing fees and commission on each sale. Categories include fashion, bath and beauty, art, food and more.

Dawanda

Dawanda is a worldwide community of crafters and artisans. Sellers can sign up for accounts and create their own collections of products for sale. They can also interact with other sellers by leaving comments and joining in on discussions in forums and groups.

SpoonFlower

SpoonFlower has a more specific niche than many of the other sites on this list. The online platform allows designers to create their own patterns for things like fabric, wallpaper and gift wrap. Designers can then sell the fabrics they’ve designed or use them to create other handmade items.

Zibbet

Zibbet is an online marketplace to sell handmade crafts online for everything from fine art and photography to vintage and craft supplies. There’s a free account option, but users can also pay for additional exposure on the site, meaning their items appear earlier in search results.

I Made It Market

I Made It Market provides an online directory of different craft fairs and events where makers can sell their wares. The site also offers a variety of different services for creative entrepreneurs, from social media management to other online marketing options.

iCraft

iCraft is an online marketplace that’s only for handmade items. That means no vintage, food or craft supplies to compete with. The site offers three different plans ranging from $5 to $15 per month and charges no commission on sales.

Bonanza

Bonanza allows users to sell handmade crafts online by listing handmade products and then have them automatically published to major buying channels like Google Shopping. Bonanza also offers webstores built from users’ product listings, photography help and more.

Made It Myself

Made It Myself is a free marketplace where you can open your own showcase, which is your collection of products for sale. Accounts are free, but users pay listing fees and commission on sales. The platform also allows sellers to designate prices that are open for negotiation.

eBay

eBay is a well known auction site for all kinds of different products, including handmade items. The site used to have a separate marketplace specifically for sustainable items, which was a good fit for many handmade artisans. It has since discontinued that marketplace, but continues to work on various green initiatives that are likely to fit with various handmade products.

Renegade Craft

Renegade Craft is a series of in-person craft fairs that take place in various cities throughout the year. It’s not a site where makers can list products for sale. But Renegade does have a web presence that it uses to promote its sellers from time to time.

Maker Faire

Maker Faire is another series of events that target artisans and other DIY enthusiasts. The popular events include DIY demonstrations as well as products from independent makers.

Society6

Society6 is a site aimed at artists and designers. Artists can upload their work to the site and it automatically becomes available in a variety of formats, including art prints, phone cases, mugs, clocks and even leggings. The site takes a portion of each sale depending on the product type. But sellers can designate how much profit they want to make from their items on top of that base price.

LocalHarvest

LocalHarvest is an online directory for organic and local food providers, including small farms, farmers markets and other independent food producers.

Alibaba

Alibaba is an online platform built more for B2B transactions. If you create a product that can be used by other businesses in creating end products for consumers, you might consider Alibaba. The site allows businesses to create profiles and list products and supplies for sale to other businesses.

Meylah

Meylah is an ecommerce platform where crafters and other small business owners can sell handmade crafts online. Not only can sellers list physical products for sale, but also digital products like patterns, tutorials and digital downloads.

Sourcing Handmade

Sourcing Handmade calls itself a virtual trade show. It helps independent makers find places to sell their products wholesale. The online platform that aims to connect makers and artisans with stores and other businesses that are interested in selling handmade goods. Those businesses can even place orders directly on the site.

Craft Site Directory

Craft Site Directory is, as the name suggests, an online directory for all different types of craft related content. This includes craft items for sale, along with tutorials and various other resources for crafters and makers.

GLC Arts and Crafts Mall

GLC Arts and Crafts Mall offers a few different monthly plans for artists and crafters to sell their goods on the site. Each includes a flat monthly rate with no commissions or setup fees.