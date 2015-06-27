Podcast: Employee Benefits Lead to Satisfied Employees

Small businesses today don’t just compete against other companies in their market for customers.

They also need to compete to recruit and retain the best employees, too.

Your employees are a huge part of your success.

Building a successful team involves more than just training, good communication, and nurturing your employees’ best talents.

It’s also important to be able to recruit the right people in the first place. And, after you’ve hired them, you need to keep your best employees with you long term so your team has time to grow and develop.

So how do you do all this?

It’s Not All About the Money

Well, believe it or not, being able to recruit and retain the best employees isn’t all about the money.

That’s good news for small businesses and startups that may not always have the budget for big salaries.

Benefits are another important incentive for recruiting and retaining great talent.

These benefits can include basic medical, dental, vision, disability and life insurance. But they can also include “softer” benefits. What about allowing your workers more flex time or allowing them to work from home — at least part of the time.

Can You Afford It?

Of course, the question many small business owners might be asking at this point is whether they can afford it.

Sure, an attractive benefits package is an alternative to a big budget salary. But when looking over some of these benefits, could some of them prove just as unfeasible?

Well, maybe not, if you do your homework.

