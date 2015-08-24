Look Deeper Than the Surface for Business Experience

It was one of the most unqualified hires I ever approved — and it was my fault.
One of my sales guys needed to retain a translator for our Chinese clients based in Hong Kong. But we (okay, I) made mistakes. (See, some of the business challenges related to language translation noted by publisher Anita Campbell writing in Small Business Trends. And the problem of Differing Weights in different cultures.)
The new woman was brilliant and polished with a maturity beyond her years. She was a striking young lady, which apparently masked concerns about business ethics.
I didn’t think ahead about the interview questions that my interview team would ask. I’d hoped they’d ask if she spoke Cantonese, the major dialect in Hong Kong. I checked with my secretary on how the interview was going. She didn’t know.
“The guys didn’t seem to ask too many questions,” she said.
And the job candidate didn’t ask or volunteer about dialects. She was picture-perfect, right off the silver screen. And she spoke “Chinese” — that was enough, right?
The sales team knew within a week that she actually spoke Mandarin; the dominant language in most of China. However, she didn’t speak Cantonese. It took about a month before Sales got around to telling me.
Yes, we should have tested her more thoroughly. But I was a new boss and busy, busy, busy like most small business owners. And I, admittedly, didn’t know what I was doing.
It still took another month to fire her as the sales team scrambled to find more Mandarin-speaking customers to justify keeping the asset. We’ve got a resource. We’ve got the extra capacity. Let’s use it.
I could have avoided this bad situation if I did the basics:
- Ask more questions.
- Fix a mistake faster.
- Don’t tolerate a lie or a liar.
- Avoid anyone who ‘massages’ the truth — a half-truth is deception.
Jack Welch calls this the “acid test” for human resources: Integrity, Intelligence and Maturity. Pamela Bobcock writes on this for the Society of Human Resource Management.
Welch grew General Electric from $13 billion into a $500 billion business over his 20 years as CEO. It is true he got this done by hard work. It was the work of finding smart, experienced people who told the whole truth.
He says that new managers get hiring right about half the time.
Reporter Alison Griswold writes for Business Insider that Welch warns against trusting your gut in hiring decisions because he says instinct often “makes us ‘fall in love’ with a candidate too quickly.” It’s easy to be seduced…
Welch got that right.
It can be a fatal mistake for your business. But once that happens, you can always do some damage control and just fix your error.
Aira, you are exactly right! And this was exactly what Jack Welch said. He noted that the manager’s job was to make good hires — but if he made bad ones, the problem was his to fix.
This is still hard work and is why managers and small business owners deserve the considerable profits they might be earning.
One of the most important things in a business is to choose the right people to work with you and for you. As a leader, you must be able to be prepared to ask critical questions of your aspiring staff. However, if a mistake is made and one slips through the cracks of the company’s decision making, the second most important action is to control the damage done, which requires communication from all levels of the business. You have to trust your staff and be an involved leader to ensure that you are getting the most information possible about the inner workings of your business, and so if a person happens to get hired that should not have, it is an easy fix to identify the problem and replace them.
I spent a semester interning in the Human Resources Department at Aflac. A large part of my responsibilities included recruiting candidates for sales representative positions. We had a multi-step interviewing process that included sourcing candidates online, conducting an informational group interview, and then an individual interview. At first, I thought the processes was redundant; many of the people we recruited were interested in the position, had sales experience, and seemed to be outgoing people fit for the job. However, about half way through the internship I finally realized why there were so many steps and so many people involved in the interviewing processes – there is a lot more to a person than what is on paper, for the better or the worse.
Toward the end of the article it states different ways that this unfortunate situation could have been avoided: “ask more questions, fix a mistake faster, don’t tolerate a lie or a liar, avoid anyone who ‘massages’ the truth — a half-truth is deception.” However, I find that no matter what, these things will happen – people make mistakes. Although I think that learning from your mistakes and being able to identify them, is what really makes the difference. I am sure that the hiring process was altered after this incident.
One of the main takeaways that I got from this article is that as a manager sometimes you can overlook the more mundane or seemingly “simple” tasks like the hiring process. It only really hurts us when we overlook it enough to the point where we’ve hired someone thoroughly incompetent, causing the entire company trouble for a period of time. I think it’s important for managers to make sure they have an eye on everything or at least have a trusted advisor that has his or her eye on a few smaller things.
I agree with Tayler, it is important to have multi stages when hiring for new positions. It is important to make sure they are competent not only on paper, but in person, and how well they will get along with the team. Taking a closer look at a potential candidate can be time and effort consuming, but it is worth it in the long run. A leader must be able to take control of the situation and make decisions that will benefit the team and the company. In the end, it can be a complete toss up, and the person that was seemingly perfect just didn’t work out. However, it is the leader’s responsibility to take the steps necessary in hiring the right candidate.
Hiring the right person for the job is a daunting task. Especially now when companies conduct deep background checks and personality profiles on every potential employee. If the right person is not hired then the company has just made quite an expensive mistake. It comes down to proper interviewing and testing as was already said by multiple people. This semester I have been taking Prof. Powers’ course of Human Resources Management. Finding the perfect candidate puts a significant stress on the human resources department of the organization. However if the company is not big enough to have such a department, the leader has to step up and deal with the issue himself.
Having a job in the business world is not easy, a lot of things can happen in one day and you must attend to them, while doing other work that you have that same day. Because of this, a lot of mistakes can happen, and though we would like to try and prevent mistakes from happening, we cannot avoid them if they occur. Mistakes can be used as a learning experience in hopes of you not making the same mistake twice. The advice given in the article, ask questions, fix a mistake faster, don’t tolerate a lie or liar, and avoid anyone who “massages” the truth, is something everyone can take into consideration, but though one might take these into account, it does not mean they will not make mistakes in the long run.
The main takeaway I got from this article was the importance of paying attention to detail. As seen in this example you can see how much impact a minor detail such as the kind of Chinese being spoken had on a business. The company knew before the interview that they needed someone to speak a specific kind of Chinese. The interviewers were so struck by this woman who seemed like a perfect fit, they left out a key detail that impacted the company.
I liked the section of the article that was about “I could have avoided this bad situation if I did the basics.” This section was interesting to me because you are going to make mistakes in life. However, if you do the basics, you are less likely to let those mistakes escalate into bigger things. Being a good manager allows you to control the good or bad situation. If you prepare to tackle the worst problem, every minor problem will be easy for you to manage.
I totally agree with what. the little things add up to the big things. And sometimes these big things can really hurt a business. Being a good manager entails eliminating the small things so that your employees can take care of what they need to do in order for the firm to be successful. preperation is key in this case and i think you hit the nail on the head with that! good point
It is very easy to be convinced that some people are perfect for some positions especially when one appears to be as similarly qualified as to what you are looking for in a new hire, this can be compounded by either inattentiveness that may result from entering into a new position as a leader. Timing is also an incredibly sensitive factor when it comes to making a new hire, as was mentioned there may have been a better solution had the translator been fired at a more expedited pace, and I am not quite sure how far in advance the interview process began, but had a short time frame been a problem a self-fulfilling prophecy may have occurred should the candidate appear to be exactly what was sought.
To be a successful manager in a business, you must must must surround yourself with the right people and subordinates. It’s obviously not a very easy thing to do, and the consequences of doing it incorrectly can be pretty damaging to a business of any size. This relates heavily to the habit of impulsive decision making. Hiring someone should not be a process that is taken lightly, as there are a lot of factors to consider in doing so.
Hiring the right people is one of the most vital parts of running a business. One bad hire can hurt an entire company. The importance of making the right hires should not be overlooked. As a manager or someone who is responsible to hire people, you should really make sure you ask the right questions and really make sure you get a good feel for how effective a worker this person will be before you make the decision to hire them. Hiring people is such an important task and every hire should be done with confidence and done correctly or a business may suffer.
I agree that the hiring process should have multiple steps, because who you surround your self with sets the tone for the company. While small mistakes happen because people are human, it is important to find those that won’t compound those mistakes even further. It is important to get to know the personality of the individual and not just their stats on paper
In many cases the most important asset a business can have is their employees. Employees aren’t just cogs in a machine, they are much more than that. Employees help to define a culture within a company, they are a constant display of a company’s values, and more importantly they make or break a company experience. Clients select which companies to buy from based upon interactions with that company, so having the right employees in place is the difference between a startup with a good idea that almost makes it, and the next big idea company. Good employees that are passionate about their work, and seek to make their environment a better place are the employees that companies should be searching for.
It is important to know exactly who you want to hire for your company and know what questions to ask so you can determine if they are the perfect candidate for you. The HR for a company should look for candidates that are humble, honest, and hungry for the job. Being smart and knowledgeable with relevant experience is very necessary too. Gender is irrelevant in most cases, so hiring with equality on the mind and high standards will do the job. Being humble is such an important quality for a candidate to embody because it means they are ambitious but for the common good and not for himself. Humble people never act like they know more than they do and aren’t trying to look or act like they are the smartest ones in the room.
I find it very interesting that new managers only get hiring right 50% of the time. But I also find it very true that people tend to fall in love with a candidate before they get the opportunity to interview them and it changes their questions towards them. I have witnessed this in my own life, and honestly also been put in the situation where I charmed them but was not a perfect fit for the organization. New managers I think should be educated on how to properly address these situations and what questions to ask when you already have a positive image to remain neutral. I believe that in this situation the manager could have hired better interviewers as well. The manager may get the brute end of it but the interviewers were the ones asking questions, so it is a large part in their fault as well.
“Yes, we should have tested her more thoroughly. But I was a new boss and busy, busy, busy like most small business owners. And I, admittedly, didn’t know what I was doing.”
This statement really stuck out to me, hiring the right and the best employees for the job is easily the most important part of having a successful business or company. This boss was in a rush to find someone and was too busy to take the time necessary to find the right person. In hiring the wrong person for the job this costs the company a lot of money and time that was wasted on someone that cannot fulfill the job responsibilities.
When in the hiring process it is important to imagine this person in the workforce. On paper people may seem like the right pick for a job but a few months they could end up hurting the company by acting out in ways that could have been noticed during the interview process. Look for hard workers, people who want to work and want to take pride in their own work. The HR department should not look for Yes men who will only do work when asked. They should look for people who want themselves to achieve the most out of themselves. People who don’t want to stay in the same job for a while are usually the ones that will produce the best work.
New managers get hiring right about half the time. Instinct can make managers like the candidate too quickly. There are basics that managers can do to avoid bad situations with new hires. Managers can ask more questions to make sure the candidate they are interviewing meets the needs and is the right fit for the job. It is better to ask more questions and get the right fit for the business than not asking enough questions and regretting it. Managers need to fix a mistake faster. It is not good to wait to fix the problem. The longer the wait, the harder it will be to fix. Managers should not tolerate a lie or liar as well as anyone who stretches the truth. If managers make bad hires, they cost the company money.
Hiring a new employee is probably one of the most stressful things that a manager has to do. A new employee most of the time will either be a waste of time or on of the best options the manager made. One thing I think managers can do to get to know the prospective employee is to ask fun questions. I think the more casual questions, ones that get to who the person really is, it more important than your everyday average interview questions. For example, on one of my interviews, I was asked what is my favorite drink at the bar. This questions did not have to do with the job but it allows the interviewer to get a better sense of who the employee is outside of work. And wo you are outside of work is who you really are inside of work.
One of the most difficult things for a new manager to do is to hire. You want to get the right people but you also want to get the job done quickly because you are “busy, busy, busy.” Most people being interviewed are going to come off looking very good and answering the questions the way they think the employers will want them to. This clouds the managers gut judgement, a charismatic candidate will grab the attention of the manager. It is very important for managers to stray away from their gut reactions and ask concrete questions that will apply to their specific needs for the position. It might be a longer process but it is better than hiring an employee and then having to fire he or she in a month and starting over.
I never thought about ignoring instinct when you are going to hire a new employee. I would think that instinct would help you to make this type of decision, as I feel like people always say “what’s your first instinct” when making a difficult decision. Jack Welch says “instinct often “makes us ‘fall in love’ with a candidate too quickly.” This makes total sense though, because when you make a decision out of instinct, you are making a hasty and rushed judgement, that lacks thorough investigation. Instinct is also usually based on first impressions that are not necessarily an accurate representation of the candidate, which could ultimately result in a bad hire.
What I learned from this article was that you should always pay attention to who you are bring into your company and you have to openly communicate with your other employees to understand how they feel in their work environment. If you and your team do not do their work, then the company cannot thrive. You want to hire an honest team of people who will work hard everyday and is able to complete their tasks. Hiring the right people is so important for your business so that means you really have to know who they are and how they work before bring them on board because if you chose the wrong candidate, it will take a while to replace them and you will lose time and money as a result.
This article explains how your company’s new hires are such an important part of the company. It is important to really trust who you are bringing into the company. Just as a sports team, a company has chemistry. Sometimes personalities clash and it makes it hard for them to concentrate and get the job done. It is important for employees to understand that they are working for the company and not to pit their own personal feeling in front of the company. It could be an interesting idea for more companies to use the MBTI to hire employees. It can help them understand their personalities a little better.
Instinct can make managers like the candidate too quickly. This comment really stuck out to me because it seems like you should trust your gut instinct. However, after thinking about it, our gut instinct just shows our personal bias in the situation. It is important to really think about what is best for the company especially when making a decision as important as hiring a new employee. When it comes to serious business decisions, it is necessary to separate one’s personal feelings from decisions in order to make smart, calculated ones.
What I took away from this article is that as an interviewee an intensive interview can be daunting and exhausting to even think about going through. As hopefully a future interviewer, it is a necessity. Not only for you but for the business as a whole. In this article instead of focusing on the Cantonese customers that the woman was hired for the sales team was trying to find a completely different set of customers to justify their mistake. This does not completely fall onto the hiring team but also to the woman who may have not lied but avoided telling the truth. This is another reason why integrity and ethics is so highly valued in the business world today.
One of the most important things in a business is to choose the right people to work with you and for you. As a leader, you must be able to be prepared to ask critical questions of your aspiring staff. However, if a mistake is made and one slips through the cracks of the company's decision making, the second most important action is to control the damage done, which requires communication from all levels of the business.