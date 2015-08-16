Meerkat is the hot new live streaming app that is taking the world by storm.
Recently, the company teamed up with GoPro to live stream from your GoPro to your phone, and now we have so many new emojis. This gets my inner adrenaline junkie revving and makes me excited about what content I can produce this winter.
Katch.me is a NYC based start-up that lets you record your Meerkat or Periscope streams. Just type in “#katch” into the title of a new Meerkat or Periscope stream and they will automatically record it. It’s awesome!
Even easier, go to katch.me, sign up, and have your streams automatically recorded.
How do these new platforms, tools and the use of live streaming play into your content marketing efforts?
Use Live Streaming for Content Marketing
First You Must Build an Audience
Meerkat and Periscope both allow you to live stream video to your network of followers. While Periscope is winning in the number of downloads (a million downloads in 10 days and up to 7 million now), Meerkat is winning in the number of useful features. Some of the notable features are the cameo ability, GoPro integration and embedded video feature.
Both of these platforms give you the opportunity to build an audience quickly.
Meerkat allows you to build an audience quickly because of what I call the “follow up.” After a Meerkat stream, you can follow up with those who engaged with you on the stream in Twitter.
Periscope allows you to build an audience quickly mostly due to it’s massive native audience. Other bonuses are that any user can watch a “replay” and their is a convenient “world map where users can follow streams around the world.
Bottom line, both platforms have their advantages and disadvantages. That being said, ultimately the bigger your audience the more opportunities to sell yourself and your product.
Those who master live streaming video content will win customer attention in 2016 and beyond
Since February 14, 2005 YouTube has dominated the video world. But more importantly it sparked a revolution of user created video content. Video content has always been deemed the highest “value” in comparison to other pieces of content like blog articles.
Which piece of content do you think would be consumed more, an ebook explaining “how to change your motor oil” or a video explaining “how to change your motor oil?”
The video, of course!
Now what would be better? Watching a video of someone changing the motor oil on YouTube, or watching a live mechanic change the oil who you can ask questions while he does it? I’m going to say you’d probably prefer the live tutorial.
This is the real power of live-streaming. It is the ability to create personalized unique content and interactions with your audience at scale.
How to Use Meerkat, Periscope, and Katch.me
This part is quite simple. Start a stream with Meerkat, Periscope, or both, and use #katch in your title.
With a topic in mind for the stream, talk and engage with your audience. Maybe you are discussing ways to build your Meerkat audience, for example.
After you are done with your stream, Katch.me will record your stream and post it to YouTube.
Download the videos, splice them up and distribute the new video back on your own personal YouTube channel. How convenient is that?
Bonus trick: For the real pros out there, create a content upgrade for your topic and link that to the end of your Meerkat stream.
Meerkat allows you to natively send people to landing pages after a stream. This is an amazing tool to drive traffic to your website, blog article or other social media streams.
A content upgrade relates to your topic but helps users dive in deeper.
Add Live Streaming into Your Content Calendar
If you have the time in your calendar, I highly suggest streaming every day. Setting aside a time every day for 90 minutes to stream helps you grow your audience rapidly. It also gives you a plethora of material to use in other media.
Most of us already have an intense content calendar with interviews, Q and As, podcasts and blog articles. Instead of getting overwhelmed with a new platform, start thinking, “Can I double dip?”
While you are conducting an interview or doing a podcast, can you stream on Meerkat/Periscope? When you are working on a blog article, how about streaming and asking for expert quotes or stats?
During your down time, can you live stream?
Not every stream has to be about pushing your business. Connecting with your audience and showing your personality is also important.
Are you having a drink at the local pub with your mates? Why not whip out your phone and stream.
Watching the Premier League? Stream a rowdy discussion about who is going to win the match.
Like to spend time walking around sightseeing? Bring an eager tour group with you on your phone.
Some of your best content can come from random chance streams.
Pro tip: If you forgot to use #katch in the title of your Meerkat or Periscope stream, you can always drop it in the comments. Just type #katch and it will start recording, so make sure you use katch before all the cool stuff is happening.
Drive Engagement with Live Streaming
Creating amazing content is the first step in your content marketing strategy.
The second step is to get people to actually pay attention. Everyone in business is stepping up their game and making the best content is getting harder than ever. Getting people to pay attention to your content and take action is even more challenging.
Live streaming enables you to cut through all the noise or competition. If your content is solid, it will get shares and more people in the stream. The more attention you can create for yourself and your brand, the more opportunities you have in business.
When you have created an amazing stream that gets tons of social shares and many users paying attention, you can ask for the engagement.
Need people to share a blog post? Ask people to share it.
Just launched a digital product? Ask people to buy it.
The more value you create upfront, the easier it is to drive engagement. This is the entire thesis behind the book “Jab Jab Jab Right Hook,” by Gary Vaynerchuk. Go check it out if you haven’t read it yet. It’ll make you think twice about what you’re doing in your social media strategy.
Periscope, Meerkat, and Katch.me are amazing tools to use in your brand’s content marketing.
How do you plan on using live streaming to promote your brand and create content?
Image: Meerkat/Google PlayMore in: Content Marketing
Thanks Austin!
Live streaming is definitely something that intrigues myself as a marketing; however, I was wondering how many small businesses are actually using this content strategy currently, and by extension what is your definition of a small business (in terms of employees)?
Hey Marketing Sweet,
In comparison the number of small businesses using this content marketing strategy compared to traditional strategies is rather small. This is mostly due to live streaming being a new platform and tool. In the circle I run there are many influencers already using this strategy. Brian Fanzo from isocialfanz, Pat Flynn, Chris Drucker and many more. Myself included. In my opinion what qualifies as a small business is a business that has under 100 employees. Most of the businesses I work with are startups and generally have around 10 employees.
Hope that helps and feel free to connect with me on twitter @austiniuliano
This is awesome information! Any idea when Meerkat will be available on windows phones? I installed periscope and now just have to try it out.
Hey Diane,
I am not 100% sure when Meerkat will be available on windows phones. I would recommend asking the team directly. Niv Dror of Meerkat is super nice and I believe can point you to the time frame. You could try asking Ben Rubin himself but that man is busy. I am excited to see how Meerkat plans to get more users, it is by far the better tool IMHO just less reach.
Thank again for adding your comment I deeply appreciate it. Lets connect on Twitter 🙂 @austiniuliano
It’s amazing how online media can spread and attract audiences from every part of the world. The best part about livestreaming is that you add a personal touch to a brand which makes it more believable.
Agreed Aira,
Live streaming brings a new level of transparency and authenticity. I personally believe it is a game changer and have been investing more and more time streaming. Are you on Meerkat and Periscope?
While I agree that doing a daily live stream could garner more viewers, I’d be weary of diluting the content quality in order to meet your schedule requirements. For a live stream to pull in new viewers your content must consistently offer unique access. Unique access means content that a viewer wouldn’t be able to find on their own. The author recommends streaming whenever you’re out on the town, but in my opinion that would be the fastest way to lose your audience. Delivering unique access content on a daily basis requires preparation and planning. In short, do extensive research before you announce your daily stream schedule to your audience.
Anish I respect your difference of opinion. That being said I am stating things from personal experience. Not all of your content has to be business focus. I stream views of NYC, sunsets, get together with friends. This adds a new dimension to a brand and creates a more human experience. One of my best streams was my first ever trip to Ikea with over 5,000 viewers. Preparation and planning is all well and good but action is the key. Get out there and start streaming.
Coming from IKEA-country, it is funny that you get plenty of views for a trip to this place! 😉
Which do you think is the winning horse, Periscope or Meerkat? Have you used Bambuser?
How could a tea enthusiast and podcaster use livestreaming?
I don’t think their is going to be a winning horse, Periscope clearly has the numbers with just over 10 million users. http://smallbiztrends.com/2015/08/twitter-periscope-10-million-users.html. Meerkat though has an amazing CEO. I am a big fan of Ben Rubin and I think he is playing a different game. He couldn’t win in the numbers game so I think he is going a different route. For podcasting look at some of the biggest names like Brian Fanzo, Chris Ducker, and Pat Flynn. As they record their podcast they are on Periscope. If your niche is Tea, become a media outlet around the tea world. I am literally drinking tea at a Tea house while I write this. I could be streaming.
This is the best Content Marketing Strategy that I have read about so far. Thanks for sharing such an insightful piece of art.
Jason, Thank you so much for the compliment! I would love to connect with you further if possible. Hit me up on twitter @austiniuliano
I would recommend using tools like R-HUB live streaming servers http://www.rhubcom.com/v5/live-streaming.html for content marketing. It empowers live streaming by bringing content presented by multiple meeting panelists anywhere in the world and delivering real-time collaboration among these panelists to web browser attendees.