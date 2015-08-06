Consistency.
The wrong combination of what the small business offers and then delivers can leave a bad taste.
The salt-water taffy candy tasted terrible. It was safe to eat and would hurt nothing but sales. And it was my fault.
Your (much younger) Business Professor did it on purpose. It started as a noble experiment but then devolved into a base prank.
One summer, I was working as a candy cook with two other bored confederates. We dreamed up a chemistry research project combining two of the five senses: color coordination and a taste response. No animals were hurt in this human testing.
Our hypothesis was simple, “If the taste and coloring were different, would the tongue taste what the eye saw? Or would the eye see what the tongue tasted?”
So we mis-mixed the purple coloring with the lemon flavoring, instead of with the grape additive.
And we combined the yellow lemon coloring with the grape flavoring. This produced a mixed-message that tasted awful, or so I was told.
We dreamed of getting published in the Journal of Food Science. But we lost interest and I would later go on to the next best thing: sales and marketing. (Who would think anything ‘salt-water’ would taste good? Now that’s marketing management.)
But we did prove the old sales training maxim, often attributed to Zig Ziglar, that says, “A confused mind always says no.”
The taster had to think about it … and too much thinking — overthinking — is dangerous.*
Positive is easy. Contra-indications are not. Mixed taste is a negative. The confusion, the inconsistency takes a fraction of a second longer for the human mind to process. A positive can be processed fast. A negative takes longer.
Ivan Widjaya, the Founder/CEO of the online marketing agency, Previso Media, writes of negatives in 3 Branding Mistakes You Absolutely Must Avoid for Ultimate Success,
Epicurious, a health food company committed near-social suicide back in 2013, using the carnage at the Boston Marathon bombings to plug their cranberry scones and breakfast cereal…
This caused great color and content and a (good) taste backlash.
To be more clear, authors Gary Mack and David Casstevens wrote in their go-to sports psychology book, Mind Gym, that, “Doubts cause intellectual confusion. Doubts can be paralyzing.”
The best managers will avoid the confusion of mixed messages and have one theme. One voice reduces risk for the good of the company and community. And marketer Seth Godin reminds us that, “Consumers are too good at sniffing out inconsistencies…”
Unless you’re trying to cause trouble.
In the mid 1970s, IBM was noted for inducing fear, uncertainty and doubt, or FUD, into the decision process of buyers considering purchasing a competitive product.
If a buyer had concerns about a computer company — even if those concerns were introduced by a competing vendor — the purchaser would slow down and then not consider a new supplier.
August Turak, author of “Business Secrets of the Trappist Monks,” points to the adage (promoted by IBM), “No one was ever fired for buying IBM.”
Purchasing agents were fearful of buying anything else. FUD at its finest.
Management textbook writer Thomas S. Bateman notes that planning activities include the ability to, “Analyze current situation. Anticipate the future. Determine objectives. Decide on what actions to engage in. Choose a business strategy. Determine resources to achieve goals.”
Planning is easy if you have a single objective, unless the cooks in the kitchen making fud(ge) take you in two different directions.
* The overthinking part was not dangerous to me. The mixed-up salt-water taffy tasted just fine. I am partially color-blind.
You got it Jack! Consistency is indeed the most important factor that every business should consider to ensure success in both sales and marketing. You have discussed a lot of interesting points here and I couldn’t agree with you more. What’s going to be the point in creating content, marketing and sales strategies without consistency? Certainly you have made it clear here. One more thing, in terms of increasing sales, I have found out in this article http://goo.gl/6474ln that customized floor mats could also contribute in bringing sales to the roof. As part of consistency, it’s one of the things that will let potential customers know that for years, your business has continued to bring the same quality of products or services. Thanks for sharing this post! I learned a lot from it.
Jake, true, consistency can be good — or economical (less than perfect). But will exceed customer expectations.
The customer determines value.
Cheers,
Jack
Truly, it is the word that every small business needs but it is quite hard to have. As people, we have our down times and it is impossible to always do the same thing (unless if you’re a robot, of course). But then, we can always prepare for those down times so that we can achieve the same outputs.
Aira, you are right–getting a consistent message in marketing is a challenge. Branding is, indeed, hard work — thats why the original branding irons burned the symbol on to the hide of the animal.
Best,
Jack
Consistency is really important for those brands, who found their place in market. But I think when your company or a brand isn’t successful you can try to change something for the better, in order to succeed.
Elizabeth, You are exactly right — as Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines. With consistency a great soul has simply nothing to do…”
If your branding is working, then there is nothing to change. But if the small business owner is not getting the results, then she must make a change.
At what point should the owner make this decision? I don’t know. This is the challenge for management (and why owners who put their money at risk deserve terrific returns).
But we do have some guidelines. For example, if you keep doing what you are doing, then you will keep getting what you got. If, for example, a basketball coach is behind in a game, then she better be making some changes.
In basketball the need for change might come when a team is behind eight points. Each business also has a metric of scorekeeping of when a change must be triggered.
Cheers,
Jack
Consistency is one of the most important elements to any successful business for the simple fact that consistency breeds confidence. Customers want to feel confident in their purchases, and they want reliability. If your product or service is consistently good and consistently reliable, you’ve got a customer for life.
Jeanne, you got it right — the customer does not want to be surprised and wants a predictable experience.
The experience can be high-end or modest, but it must be predictable and, well, consistent.
Cheers,
Jack
Quality is not an act, it is a habit. — Aristotle
This quote from Aristotle rephrases the importance of reliability like the article and what Jeanne said. In a business, constancy creates branding. The consumer creates value of the product and they need a reliable product that they will be able to go back to. If the outcome of the product is constant with what they market there is a likelihood that the consumer will come back to buy again. I would agree with Jeanne that customers want to feel confident in their purchase, and with that they need to have a reliable product.
If you are not consistent with any work, than you will not be successful. It is very simple. I like to think that in college and any further schooling, you are your own manager. You manage your time, schedule, work load, extracurricular activities, diet, etc. If you are consistent with you practices and maintain a balance with the events in your life, you will become naturally successful. Balance is the other word that I personally use to aim for consistent and productive life and business practices. In the business world, consistent products, customer service, along with reasonable prices will basically assure you a positive and successful business plan and marketing strategy. I agree with Elizabeth that change is usually a good thing for companies to grow but I also believe that there is a way to consistently change. One can constantly be subtly changing for the better as to not do too much in too little of time.
Luke, you are exactly right — we each are the CEO of our own career, we must manager our own lives.
Managing our careers is not the duty of the Human Resource Department or even our immediate supervisor.
Well Said,
Jack
A very interesting quick read. In financial service we see this constantly. Doubt about the future causes stocks to fall and people end up losing money of sheer speculation. In a small business sense, small businesses find their niche by being very clear with what they are providing, limiting doubt among buyers or investors. If you provide people with a strong, consistent, and a proven product you will create more loyal customers. Clarity is key!
Chris, excellent point — the stock market does not like uncertainty. And people (even our managers!) really do not like uncertainty — but that is their job.
Our job can reduce the stress on our managers by being predictable and consistent. This is our personal branding.
Cheers,
Jack
You see companies failing all the time due to lack of innovation or motivation. It seems here like being consistent will help your company succeed in the long run. If you are always consistent you will see that your customers value you more. They will help spread the trust your product has with many different types of people. You need to be positive and strongly motivated to keep up your company image, but most importantly to keep yourself going in an ever changing business world.
Devon, this is true. Individuals and businesses benefit from a consistent product and service. No one likes surprises.
People like the predictable.
Cheers,
Jack
Consistency is the key to any business in any market. In the small business world, without consistency your business will trail behind the others. Consistency also makes the customer happy by allowing them to trust the product that they are buying. Great article!
You must be consistent with everything you do. Without consistency, you will not be successful since your work cannot be defined. Consistency can defines who you are to the world and to a possible employer. As mentioned above, change can be a good thing, as long as this change is also consistent and for the better.
Bryna, Yes, probably the highest compliment a person can get is to hear, “I can count on Bryna…”
Best,
Jack
Bryna, I think you are definitely on to something, but please do not underestimate the power of the curve ball. Sometimes it is the unexpected that grabs the attention of the old market that already knows the company or product but also an outside market never before reached by the products marketing strategy.
“Doubts cause intellectual confusion. Doubts can be paralyzing.” Gary Mack and David Casstevens stated this and I think this a great point. I believe sometimes doubt can cause decision makers to really delay, or even put off a major decision. It then goes on to say that the good managers are the ones that are able to avoid the confusion and doubt. This is a sign of a real leader and decision maker.
Ryan, Good observation — and this is why managers are often slow to change direction. Too much change in a product or strategic direction will confuse the public and the company staff.
Cheers,
Jack
As we have previously discussed gaining trust with your customers is an essential part of growing a business and making sales.That way you retain loyal customers and gain new ones. If your product is inconsistent every time a customer purchases they will likely not keep buying and customer retention will be low.
Caileigh, This is right — it is easier to keep a current customer than it is to create a new customer.
Best,
Jack
PS How did you figure out how to upload your picture? Please share with our readers.
Consistency is key for anything one does. Not only does it apply heavily to the marketing field but it is essential for almost every single job in every single field in every approach at life. If one changes the way they do something every time they do it, it is impossible to become efficient at it. Also changing every time is a good way to make a simple task take longer than it should and as we all know, time is money.
Dan, Very good being consistent is like developing a good, virtuous habit. The data tells us that a habit repeated over 30 days will remain with us.
After a practice becomes a consistent habit — it is nearly impossible to break. This is why Aristotle suggested that develop good habits.
Well done,
Jack
I like how you applied this article not only to marketing, but to all aspects of life. It’s true that we will never become efficient at anything if people try to do things differently every time. Just like any job that you start, you have to learn the ropes from the people who know how to do the job more efficiently than you do. I do think it is also important to add that consistency doesn’t mean a lack of evolution, people and products should still look for ways to be better in the future otherwise efficiency will stall.
Samantha, you are right — being consistent doesn’t mean that we never improve.
For example, a 40 year old VW Beetle doesn’t look too much different from today’s New Beetle. Any year of Corvette or a Mustang or a Camaro can be identified by that particular brand name — even though there are substantial changes.
Well written,
Jack
Consistency is very important if you are running a business. You do not want uncertainty and doubt from the customers. If the customers are uncertain or doubtful about your business, they will take their business elsewhere. If you are going to introduce a new idea, then you should be consistent so that the customers do not get confused. You do not want to send a mixed message to your customers.
Lauren, True, a product or service can be very good (expensive) or competitively priced (inexpensive) as long as we as consumers know what we are getting.
I know that I will be treated differently when I take a Mercedes in for service as compared to a VW. (The Mercedes gets a courtesy car wash…)
Cheers,
Jack
Lauren you mention a really good point about this article that I realize is key to running any business. Consistency is what will reap benefits in the future for the company and not fooling your consumers. Mixed messages could really have a negative effect on the your new idea that should be best for all.
Consistency is very important in a business and it is seen by the customers. If a business is inconsistent such as in customer service or marketing then the sales and financial statements will reflect that. As a business person it is important to master such a basic task because consistency or lack of consistency can either improve or hurt your business.
Carmisha, Yes, just about the worst insult a person or business can receive is, “You never know what you are going to get…”
Jack
I agree consistency is very important. It is hard to be successful if you are not consistent. The customers are going to want to buy something that they know is a great product and that they wont be disappointed in. If your company is consistent, people will trust your product and want to purchase it.
I like how you bring the concept of a companies product in play because that is what makes a company their money. To make that money and in order to make more money they have to make it as efficient as possible in production and changing the way they do that would not help with that. Also if the product is not consistent in the standards every time then the customers will not buy it anymore.
John Blee
Great point you have here. You make a great side that “It is hard to be successful if you are not consistent”. It is very important to strive for excellence and also strive not to fail. A part of this process is to be consistent. That is what sets you apart from others.
Your Friend,
TONY FISHER
Tony, good observation — it is a simple process: being consistent is what “sets you apart from others…”
Simple.
Cheers,
Jack
This was a good article. As it states in the article, it is always better to have a single theme/message, rather than trying to send mixed messages because consumers can always sniff things out. When making a business plan, it is always better to have everyone informed and on-board with what you are trying to achieve. By keeping individuals in the dark within the company, it is very easy for employees to start getting confused and receiving mixed-messages about what the boss wants. This can lead to non-desirable results, and the business’ goals could be placed in jeopardy.
Zach, you are so right — the consistent truth (redundant) is always simple and doesn’t require secrecy.
An amateur boss will often do this. It is called “Mushroom Management” — keep the staff in the dark and feed them [manure].
Cheers,
Jack
This was a nice short article about a small salt-water taffy business about marketing and how one small thing can affect the business as a whole. I thought the hypothesis of the business was nice, which was ““If the taste and coloring were different, would the tongue taste what the eye saw? Or would the eye see what the tongue tasted?” I thought this was true. Small business owners need to understand that one decision or one product can be important and the most important thing is to be consistent. It is important and smart for a company to be consistent and to makes smart decisions because as we know it is smart in the business world to be consistent and when you are, you continue to strive and drawl consumers in and you create a relationships with you consumers. Overall this was a nice article to think about. My final point is that I thought this quote was very important for people to think about, “* The over-thinking part was not dangerous to me. The mixed-up salt-water taffy tasted just fine. I am partially color-blind.”
I see what you mean in that if a customer is confused about a product or they don’t understand something, they usually don’t buy the product or say “No”. I’ve seen it first hand at my job at the animal hospital when a client doesn’t understand a certain vaccine or procedure they usually don’t feel trustworthy towards us and end up saying no but thankfully their is always a Dr. or LVT to answer those questions for the client so they understand what’s going on with our services and therefore feel more confident in agreeing with us rather than not. Also when their is confusion, most human beings tend to just move on and leave it alone rather than go back and try to figure out the situation which in business , is a big struggle. Companies now have to find new ways for their product to be as simple as possible and for all customers to have a clear sense of the product or service.
Emmelyn, your experience is helpful in this example — a confused mind always says ‘no.’ It is a safer choice.
And that’s why a clinician’s bedside manner is, well, a matter of life and death. The patient (or animal companion) must be comfortable.
Cheers,
Jack
Confidence is definitely contagious when selling a product. Having that consistency discussed above, can certain make or break any sale. This is important since small businesses can have tough time distinguishing their unique competitive advantage with basic marking/sales strategies. It is important for new business to find their edge but in order to make sales a trust relationship has to establish between them and the customers. Consistency brings a unique opportunity for any firm to become established in their industry and to eventually pursue new frontiers in the mastery of their product.
Shay, well said– Sales, which is the end result of good marketing, is the transference of emotion.
Best,
Jack
I completely agree with your idea that consistency is the one word every small business needs in sales and marketing. Sometimes companies tend to make an attempt at making their products unique to competitors and it works in some cases, but in others turns out to be a complete disaster. What really stood out to me in this article was when you said that managers will avoid the confusion of mixed messages and have one theme. When sticking to one particular theme, you allow for customers to have a smooth experience with your product as opposed to over-thinking it. Consistency leads to overall better results and customer satisfaction!
Emily, good points — consistent marketing of a person or a company must have a common denominator.
For example, a company logo must be exactly the same on business cards, letterhead and signage.
Cheers,
Jack
I found this article to be very interesting, for it really highlights one of the most important components in owning a company: consistency. Consistency is key, without it, you would not have a strong customer base. Customers will continue to return and buy a companies products, if they trust that they will have a good product. A company’s most value asset is their customer base; a company could not be successful without customers buying their products. Customers will continue to return year after if the company continues to have consistent, good quality products.
Bridget, exactly — we do not want the customer to re-think about doing business with us every time they approach our presence.
The customer made a good decision at the first purchase — let’s not force him to make a new decision on the second purchase.
Best,
Jack
A key factor in sales is to gain the trust of your consumers. Building a relationship is the most important thing for a salesman or any businessman to do in order for them to continue selling to the same consumers and keeping their reputation good and growing. If you keep changing your product or are inconsistent with anything that you sell or advertise, the consumer will no longer feel as if you are being honest and true with them. This may result in losing them and losing your good reputation as a company.
Kayla, you are exactly right — this trust in a consistent brand name has value. Ford CEO Alan Mulally was able to secure financing to rescue the company by using the FORD blue oval brand name as collateral. He was named ‘2011 Chief Executive of the Year’ by his peers http://www.mlive.com/auto/index.ssf/2011/06/ford_ceo_alan_mulally_named_20_1.html
He should be recognized as a great American Hero.
Cheers,
Jack
Professor Yoest,
We could not agree more with your opinion of consistency in regards to small business. Our group wants to point out that consistency is not only of paramount importance in terms of the product that the small business is producing but also the overall experience of the consumer’s visit. The service must be consistently exceptional, the store must always be clean, etc. Consumers want consistency in all things when visiting a small business. The consistent experience is what, at the end of the day, will pull customers away from your big chain competitors to your small business.
Section 1-
– Danny Donahue
– Emily Sprague
– Morgan Druce
Danny, true. The customer’s experience must also be consistent.
Jack
I think being consistent in your business is a lesson taken too lightly in recent years. As we have talked about before, creating good customer service and a good customer experience is making sure that they are happy enough to come back again. Consistency can generate a higher degree of customer loyalty because the customer knows what they will get if they come back. Consistency does not mean a lack of diversifying and growing product though; in the case of the salt-water taffy company, they could have created new flavors that people might have been attracted to rather than re-doing the entire product. Same goes for any other business, once they have an established market they will offer new products or deals in order to get customers in the door and coming back. A perfect example of this is Victoria’s Secret, who somehow finds a way to consistently market the same products in different styles and manners and remains very popular for buying underwear. They have also expanded to selling clothes and things too, but their primary market is in the same products.
Samantha, You are right — a person or a company can have line extensions that enhance the offering — smart managers know how to do this without diluting the brand.
An old Far Side cartoon depicts inconsistent marketing. The sign over a booth read “Fred’s Croissants and Fill Dirt” http://charitychannel.com/fill-dirt-and-croissants/
Also see Odd Store Combinations http://texashuntingforum.com/forum/ubbthreads.php/topics/5739113/Re:_Odd_store_combinations
Cheers,
Jack
In sales I feel like it is best that you stick with a main idea for your company. You need to simply display the purpose of your product. This is where consistency comes into play. When a company always advertises in a similar fashion, the consumers are able to recognize their products and what they like or don’t like about it. Consistent customers like to see that everything they loved about a product or services is remaining the same.
I found this article very interesting. Consistency in a business is very important. In a business, when you are selling a good or product to your customer, it is important that you prove your trust to them the first time. If you make a good relationship with your customer the first time, they will come back to you again and again. Making a good first impression is the key, because then your customers will have that trust in you every time.
Claire, yes, value is determined by the customer — but has to be demonstrated by the Marketer.
Cheers,
Jack
After reading this article I found the new term FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) to be quite an interesting term that is critical in marketing. It is FUD that could really hurt a company, I’d never really thought at the negatives of marketing, that are so personal. The experiment with the salt-water taffy was something I’d never thought of before, and how the consumer really is driven by their emotions and perceptions. The thought there is something that marketers should keep in mind when thinking of their consumers.
Consistency is the path to success whether or not you are in the world of business. It makes for an easy time for all of those involved in it and surrounded by it. Especially in the world of business for the customer to feel comfortable they need to get used to the same thing over and over in order to build the trust needed to maintain a business relationship.
I think consistency is key in many aspects in life, not only just in business. As a college student having a consistent schedule or daily routine leads to succuss.In business, having consistent customer service establishes trust–which also leads to a successful business.
I think Analisa makes a great point about applying consistency to all aspects of life. As human beings we tend to look for and notice patterns naturally, so it only makes sense creating a routine for oneself would make everything less complicated or “cause intellectual confusion”. For example, people often have morning routines to help wake themselves up.
The word “consistency” holds great weight weight in not only the business world but in many aspects of life. It is highly important for a business to consistently be able to provide their customers with best product or service that they can provide. Another example of the importance of consistency can be seen in the sporting world. Pitchers must be able to consistently control the location of their pitches or they will not be very effective against the opposing hitters. Ultimately, being consistent allows people to gain trust in you and your organization and will serve to help you achieve a profitable future.
I like that the idea of FUD is used both as a threat and an opportunity. When your company presents uncertainty to your customers, nothing good is certain to come from it. For I truly believe what the article says that an uncertain response almost certainly leads to a no. It is interesting, however, how IBM used this fact to their advantage. By cloaking their competitors in uncertainty, they made their own product appear clearer, keeping their customers loyal to IBM. A very strategic marketing strategy.
Customers do not like to be surprised. Consistency is one of the most important elements for a business to be successful. You do not want your customers to have any doubts about what your marketing or of your product. That’s why it is important to stick to one theme. Is taking a risk really worth it knowing that you could possibly loose profit and the trust of your customers. We think that ultimately staying consistent with your overall product and theme will gain the trust of you customers therefore building a relationship and continuing sales in the future.
Section 2:
-Molly MacNeill
-Alexandria Panico
-Julie Keleti
Professor,
Interesting piece. As we know, the customer determines the value of the product. Therefore, it is important that research and planning be done in order ensure that customers will consistently come back. In order to achieve this, consistency is imperative. As you discussed in the article, any sort of doubt or over thinking is dangerous and will result in the customer second guessing the product. This is detrimental to the success of the business. The customer must not over think. If they are looking for a certain service or product, you must plan and research because this will result in the good or service being consistent with the needs of the customer. Consistency is key. If a customer has fear or doubt, unless it is used like IBM, they will not feel comfortable buying your product or service.
Jimmy,
I agree with how you emphasized that fear or doubt will very often prevent customers from making purchases. It is impossible for any company to have reliable customers if they leave customers with any sort of doubt that they will be satisfied with their services.
Consistency is key to success. As a small business, when all you have is the trust of your prospective customers and word-of-mouth of those customers, consistency is your saving grace. To put it into perspective, imagine that you are ordering Chinese food from your favorite restaurant. If the quality of the food or the timing of the delivery is off, then you are more likely to be more hesitant to order from that same restaurant. One customer lost. That is how inconsistency can help you lose trust, which ultimately help you lose customers, which ultimately help you lose business.
Jared,
I thought you brought up a great example of the Chinese food. The slightest bit of slack on the end of your favorite restaurant can absolutely cause you to be hesitant the next time around, perhaps encouraging you to try a new place next time around, and ultimately becoming loyal to a new place. Consumers will not forget when it comes to things they are paying for. That’s why I feel your points on consistency reign so true in the world of keeping a repeat customer base.
Matt
I think this article makes it very clear that “consistency” is crucial when it comes to effective marketing. However, I also feel that the one word I would emphasize in marketing is “clarity”. As was mentioned in the article, “a confused mind always says no”. I have learned this first hand selling cars. Often times, the slightest bit of unclarity will lead one to pause when it comes to the decision to make a purchase or not. Often times, when negotiating with customers at the desk, a client would be hesitant the purchase vehicle. One of the first word-tracks my managers taught me was to confirm with the customer, “Is there anything about myself as a salesman made you uncomfortable? Have I offended you? How about our dealership? Has everyone treated you well? And how about the vehicle? Is there anything about the vehicle I did not answer for you?” It is that last question that often times will bring about a new discussion, allowing me as the salesman to build even more value in my product. This further clarity on the product can be all the customer needs to pull the trigger.
Matt,
I thought your point on clarity was a huge point. I also think that hesitancy can be the death of a sale. I personally experience this whenever I shop or am thinking of purchasing an item. If I am hesitant at all on the product, then I ultimately will not buy it. I need zero ambiguity if I’m going to make a purchase.
I do agree with the theme of consistency. If you don’t provide a consistence and reliable service to the consumer, chances are they’ll stray to another alternative product.
Lauren, you are right — a confused mind always says no — even to the re-order of a past purchasing decision.
Jack
I thought the term FUD was really interesting and also agree that consistency is extremely important in the development of a business. If your product isn’t consistent then you can’t even begin to organize a marketing or business plan for your company and product. In addition to that, consumers won’t want to trust your product or your company if they don’t know what they’ll be getting. Considering the most successful corporations in the world have made their products consistent between franchises, states, and even countries, consistency is clearly a huge element towards success.
Pat, you are right — a major challenge for marketing managers is deciding what line extensions to NOT do.
A well written comment,
Jack
I completely agree about the importance of consistency, especially in sales and marketing. Consistency can help a company or a team establish their reputation. It is hard to maintain a reputation of success if you are inconsistent with your ideas and products. More times than not, if a company has a reputation of being successful and ends up failing at something, it is because they strayed away from what it is they are good at. it is important to recognize what it is you are trying to accomplish as a company or team and stick to it.
Another reason that consistency is important for companies is customer reliability. If a customer is pleased with a product or service that a company has provided, then that customer is likely to go back to that company in the future. When the customer returns a second or third time, they are expecting the same satisfaction from their previous experience. It is impossible to keep that customer satisfied without the company maintaining a level of consistency.
Michelle, you are right — the best indication of future performance is past performance.
Consistency helps ensure future performance.
Cheers,
Jack
I agree that consistency is important to small businesses, because the customer wants to have peace of mind knowing what they are buying when buying a certain product. I think with consistency comes reliability. Is the customer going to worry about something with your product, or perhaps overt time this particular customer has never had any problems with your product and appreciates the consistency and reliability, most likely making that customer a long term business partner.
Section 2
Billy Smith
Billy, true, a nervous customer (much like a nervous boss) will not buy what we are selling.
Consistent performance reduces uncertainty.
Well said,
Jack
Doubt and uncertainty can be good in the sense of double checking or taking precaution; however in the process of decisions making, many times a manager must put aside their apprehension for the betterment and continuance of the company. Especially as a small, developing business, sticking to the original plan and remaining consistent with the company’s goals, themes, and culture is vital for the identity and validity of their organization. Both customers and clients appreciate consistent quality of service/products because it simplifies operations, causing less complication and confusion which would turn them away.
Brad, yes, Steve Jobs made simplicity a near religion at Apple.
And this is what the Apple customer wanted and expected from his products.
Best,
Jack
FUD kills small businesses and has equal weight in my opinion as being consistent with your business. Consumers, the people who buy the product/service will not buy anything if they are uncertain of it. Providing the necessary information to consumer about the product/services serves multiple things. First, the consumer will be able to tell if it is something they need. Second, allows the company to be as clear as possible with regards to what their business actually does. Third, can eliminate any doubt that the consumer may have had prior. Educating the consumer can eliminate the fear of buying the product/service because they see exactly what it does; also it can make the consumer want it even more than before. When consumer exhibit any of FUD ideas, they do not buy, thus small companies need to of their best to provide clarity to those issues.
Michael, this is true — the unknown will slow down any decision process. Managers must deal with uncertainty fears and doubts — but a customer does not.
Best,
Jack
With consistency comes confidence and with confidence comes customer satisfaction. Building a relationship with those same customers helps maintain stability and security within a company, thats where the real money is. If a firm can maintain their customer base it allows the company to grow and gain traction within the market.
Alex, you are right — and once a small business establishes a relationship with a customer the client then there is a cost to the customer to consider and/or switch to another vendor.
An existing relationship has value to both the business and the customer.
Well said,
Jack
The commonality between the confusion caused by the taffy being a different taste than what is normally associated with the color and a consumer confused about a product was interesting. I agree that any product marketed in such a way that causes confusion leads to a negative reaction. I also found very interesting the IBM FUD approach. I’ve found such a strategy is being implemented today by Apple. I will not switch from the iPhone because of the fear that my investment in the from of apps would be lost and any other operating systems would not be as simple and user friendly. I’m not sure if this strategy was intentional or not on the part of Apple.
Hans, you are right — the switching costs and hassles often keep a customer with a vendor — even if a terrific competitive substitute is available.
Cheers,
Jack
This article makes sense, considering not only the market within business, between suppliers and producers, but also between producers and consumers. If a product is marketed incorrectly it may deter people not only from buying it, but also supporting the continuation of production. Marketing is a science that is based on connecting the way the mind works and functions and analyzes to the way a person makes decisions. Doubt can be a deal breaker, and that is why so many people put in effort to over explain or answer questions before they even arise. The moment doubt settles in, there is no chance or recovering or that client regaining 100% assurance. This is why people in marketing spend so much time testing and revamping a product that seems at first to be just another ordinary product, but in fact should be seen as the best among the many.
Brigitte, well said, “Doubt can be a deal breaker, and that is why so many people put in effort to over explain or answer questions before they even arise.”
And this is why professional sales representatives will use a number of trial closes — like, “Does that make sense?” “Am I explaining this right?” “Did you think about this before?”
These tag lines let us know if the prospect is connecting with the presentation along the way — and so at the end Big Ask we know that we have built value and no one should be surprised.
Cheers,
Jack
One of the best points that I see in this article is when it talks about “If a buyer has a concern about a computer company.” This is a tactic that many businesses use to downplay their competitors product. As long as it causes a little doubt inside the potentials buyers head, it will cause them to second guess their purchase. This brings up a great question, Is it ethical for a company to sabotage their competitors with their own concerns? Are they entitled to their own concerns? Are their concerns stepping over the ethical boundaries?
Douglas, Ethical standards have improved a bit, I would hope since those FUD days.
These days no one should ever disparage another person or product.
As your mother said, “If you can’t say something nice…”
But there is also a utilitarian angle for ethical behavior: Today’s competitor is tomorrow’s joint venture. Be nice.
And always, always be nice to those on your way up the corporate ladder. (You are sure to see those same faces on your way down.)
Good comment,
Jack
I agree completely with your statement that if a customer is too confused or overwhelmed, they will automatically say no. In this case, they had a confusing and unexpected taste test, which prompted them to not like it. Sure, maybe if they had thought about it more, they actually may have liked the taste, but that’s the point. The consumer should not have to think that hard about something.
Madison, a good summary of the main points — we want the prospect to make a decision in favor of our product.
But we have to be careful of thinking and talking too much.
The cliche in sales is where the sales rep keeps talking and talking after the customer decides to buy. But the sales guy talks so much (because he is surprised?) that he talks his way out of the sale faster than he talked his way in.
Well written,
Jack
I absolutely love the analogy of the salt water taffy. Consistency is one of the key aspects in trying to build a brand or to maintain it. I currently work in retail and every sale experience I have had with a customer has been one in which I need to sell the item to the best of my ability. This means informing the customer of the most important aspects of the product and trying to push the sale in a limited amount of time so that they do not think about the purchase for more time than needed to make a simple decision.
Kalen, a very good point on the time-pressure of sales. The retail shop may have a short sales-cycle which creates even more pressure to close the sale in a few short minutes.
Cheers,
Jack
Part of maintaing the brand of my job is making sure that I am consistent with all customers equally. As a salesperson it is important that I go above and beyond with any customers’ experience. Today’s world is so social and words spread as fast as the actions associated with them. Thus, it is crucial that a brand and its employees stay consistent with their mission, values, and work ethic because at any moment the smallest inconsistent could ruin your brand. All in all- great article, a great amount of valuable information!
Kalen, you are right about honesty and consistency — it is, well, simpler to be honest.
Oh what a tangled web we weave
When first we practise to deceive!
Walter Scott 1808
Cheers,
Jack
It is evident that consistency has the power to make or break your company. Yet, you cannot just enter a market ‘consistently’; you need to build and execute your business plan to reach the level of consistency your firm will be able to keep up with. Consistency implies that a business must refrain from changing its policies unless change is sensibly justified. Change on the other hand is not the enemy. In order for a company to be successfully consistent, perhaps minor modifications to their product or business strategy may be beneficial and drive their consistency.
As a critical consumer myself, I know that I have a tendency to “sniff out” a company’s inconsistencies. It is vital to a company’s success to make a plan and to stick to it. Consumers will notice if a company changes course, and will definitely not let these changes slide under the radar. Companies today are under a microscope, enforced by the power of social media. Consistency in a company’s core mission is crucial to maintaining a loyal customer base.
Consistency is so important in a business because it is consistency that will ultimately sell your product. Customers will buy that product that not only is well marketed but actually does all the things that it is marketed to do. As soon as a customer sees that a business is consistently offering a dependable and usable product, trust will be established. A company that has the trust of their customers will be successful. This is why consistency is crucial in a business, because consistency is the best way to develop trust and to consequently make a profit.
I absolutely agree that consistency is a very important trait in life. The brain is the most powerful “superpower” that humans have. When we play tricks on the brain things are bound to go wrong. Inconsistency in the making and selling of a product will most definitely backfire on a company. As we know trust is a very important factor in the making and keeping of relationships. Inconsistency causes a mistrust between the consumer and the company. When companies cause doubt in the marketing and sales of their product you can bet that those customers will not be returning any time soon. All it takes is one bad experience to ruin a reputation in the society we live in.
Consistency is definitely key in the work force, whether it is a company in being consistent with the reliable and good products they provide, or a worker by constantly being a good employee. Although consistency is extremely important, Innovation is also a key factor in the progression and expansion of a business. A business or an employee that can be innovative with their ideas, but consistent with their service, will always be on the path to success. The ability to provide a consistent, dependable, and innovative service is ultimately what will make a business successful because it will have returning customers as well as new ones that will be relying on the businesses ability to provide an exceptional service.
Maria, goodness– you are right: my mixing the color and taste might have produced a radical innovation that might have been completely unanticipated.
Not likely. But conventional wisdom is always wrong.
Peter Drucker said the two best things that USA businesses do is Marketing and Innovation.
You are on to something. Innovative thinking.
Well Written,
Jack
This article shows the importance of consistency not only in the company’s product but also in the message the managers convey to their consumers. Of coarse the world is ever changing and there are always new products, however, the message of the company and the focus on customer care should always remain the same. As the article states and from personal experience if a company is not providing a consistent service the consumer stops purchasing products or using services from that company. So, in order for a company to maintain its consumers and even create “loyal” consumer it must remain consistent from marketing the product to providing service to its customers.
I agree that every small business needs consistency, but success in a small business necessitates more than consistency. Passion is what small business owners and managers need. More importantly than consistently producing the ‘What?’ of a business, small businesses need to produce the ‘why?’ (stated in the TED talk on 1/20). Passion is what makes small businesses transcend their little nature. How did Gordon Ramsay become a restaurateur and win 3 Michelin Stars at his restaurant, ‘Ramsay’s’ (a small business) every year since 2003? He was able to accomplish this because of his passion. Ramsay will do whatever is necessary to consistently maintain the highest standards in all of his restaurants, where it be firing incompetent staff members or pulling all nighters to perfect that signature dish. Passion is absolutely necessary for a business to be successful. Consistency, in some instances, is necessary for survival. All examples in this article that portray inconsistency are valid. Businesses should refrain from imposing their input on current events. If businesses want to survive, it is necessary they consistently produce their best product or service and refrain from participating in anything that might ruin their reputation.
I think consistency is important not just in business, but in our lives. If you think about it, as college students we are running a “business” of ourselves. We need to market our skills and capabilities to professors and then to potential employers. That is why consistency across the board is so important, because we must always be putting our best foot forward in order to obtain our goals. In business, this could mean creating quality product or having supreme customer service. But, as a student at Catholic University, it is as simple as doing your homework on time, showing up to class, and participating in class. Consistency is not just a business skill, but a life skill.
I enjoyed reading this article. I agree that consistency is very important for the branding of a small businesses. There is an organic health food café that I love going to. They strive to serve the most health-conscious, naturally good-for-you foods. I trust them to always serve this need. If for some reason, like to reach more customers, they decided to sell not-so healthy foods or took shortcuts, this would turn me off to their brand. I think this would discourage most of the customer base that they originally tried to reach. When a company tries to change their culture or image or their strategies they will often lose business, and this could put the welfare of their company in danger.
What a prank!! I agree about consistency it is essential to customers to have the same taste. Once consumers realize that the product has changed they tent to dislike the candy in this case. If the ingredients is not consistency that means the product is not good because one day it could be good and the next day it can taste bad. I also think the color of the candy should match the taste, so when consumers see the product that could tell how it tastes. If your consistent with your recipe costumers will always return to buy more. Usually business will also market better by having the consistency and the high quality service. Having a high quality service grabs attention to most customers.
I completely agree that consistency is something that consumers hold valuable. If two stores hold the same products but one store consistently has better service that store will be more profitable in the long run. Brands that are known to consistently have well made products are ultimately more successful and profitable. I think that Levis and clothing brands like it are successful because the have always provided sturdy and well fitting jeans. Brands that cannot give a consumer this consistency will ultimately fail in satisfying customers.
Consistency is a key ingredient in creating a successful business. When a company has a consistent message behind their product and an outstanding track record, they are establishing a credible reputation. Persistence within in sales and in marketing leads to growth within a company. Companies like Nike, with the “Just Do It” message would not have been so successful without their motivating message and powerful brand consistency. Nike isn’t constantly transforming their sportswear; they are steadily selling athletic gear for those who want to get in shape.
Consistency is important in business because the message that is sent out to consumers should match the product or service a company is selling. If consistency is not present, people are likely to lose trust in a company. When a company does not deliver what consumers expect from the messages it sends out, then consumers will begin to doubt whether the company is credible and reliable. It is one thing for a product or service of a company to not meet the expectations of a consumer, but it is a completely different thing for a product or service of a company to be falsely advertised. If a company markets a product or service by promising certain qualities or actions, then consumers should receive such.
Consistency is extremely important in a business. I know in this example the taffy is used and I thing this is great. is was a clear and easy way to see that when something changed it was a big deal. Although maybe someone liked the lemon taffy, the fact that it was purple made it taste different, which is not possible, but the mind has powers to trick you like that. In order for customers to stay loyal they need a reason, and that reason needs to be a consistent product from a consistent company.
I think it is very important for a product to be consistent, because if you are trying to get customers to come back and use your product they should understand what they will be receiving after the first time. This is how you create loyal customers who use and promote your product. Although I believe creating a consistent product, I also believe in constantly trying to better a product. However, a change that may be dramatic should be thought out and the company should inform their consumers of the change.
I agree that consistency is extremely crucial to any business organization. Consumers like the comfort of knowing their product will always be the same no matter the circumstances, and being able to trust the company is also important. Although consistency is essential, it makes many companies in fear of change. A strong and powerful company should be able to find the balance between being consistent while also being innovative.
I believe that it is very important in business to be consistent especially when considering smaller businesses. By that I mean it would be much easier for a company like Apple to try something new because of their consistent strength as a company over the years. Rather than a much smaller business idea like the taffy because of the lack of proven success as a company. As I said in the beginning I do believe that it is very important to be consistent as a business to show customers that they can trust you and count on you to keep producing ideas.
Consistency is an essential part of a business and it sets expectations. If those expectations are not met, consumers can go else ware for the product most likely. Consistency is what keeps customers coming back again and again over time because they know what they are receiving. This is not to say that change is a bad thing, but the parties involved should be notified of the change and the reason for it. The last thing you want is for confusion to drive consumers to your competition.
Consistency in business is essential since it create an expected standard. Most retailers do not want a constantly changing product since consumers will not want to always have to adapt with the changing product. If you are involved with a market like taffy consistency is everything since people expect a certain product every time, but with a market such as technology people tend to like invoation and because of that the ‘standard’ in that market is always coming out with the next big new thing. Straying from either of those norms puts your company at risk of losing part of their consumer basis.
I agree with this article. It does a great job discussing the importance of consistency. I know that in any aspect of your life consistency helps you develop routines and helps from straying off the path. As a CEO consistency is important because it will effect the whole company. If the CEO is consistent on the company’s mission than the lower levels of management will also be able to focus on the mission and the mission will be clearly delivered and followed. If a company isn’t consistent then it allows for people to stray from the mission and develop bad habits.
Consistency is key.
Everything we do builds off of something we’ve done before and in business often the recognition from prior experience is the driving force. Small businesses especially have the demand for consistency because it what the consumer look for. Every now and then something can be different but the overall brand, product or service should align with the company.
However, it is also important to keep in mind that consistency is not always the most successful way of doing things. There are times when change is necessary and for a business to have the ability to adapt and build while keeping true to their values, standards and systems, is what will attract consumers.
Alissa, your analysis is correct — our products and services always should be getting better. And the customer should be delighted — but surprised in a good way.
Cheers,
Jack
The situation with color/taste mix-up, seems a perfect example of the desire for the consumer experience to match reality. This goes hand-in-hand with trying to change someone’s mind on any subject when the new reality being proposed is contrary to what is currently accepted by the consumer. By being in dissonance with the current perception, the proposition of a new perspective, no matter how true or compelling it is, will have a difficult time overcoming the preconceived notions of the potential consumer. It is just like trying to get someone to change their favorite sports team. It doesn’t matter if they started losing a lot and have become a bunch of arrogant jerks. They were the first team the consumer picked and the consumer is sticking with them.
Patrick Carr, true, the customer, as any of us, are loathe to changer our minds — but we will make a new decision base on new information.
Well Said,
Jack
Consistency should be one of the major pillars of any business venture. It not only sets a standard for what customers and partners can expect from you, but it also creates a platform on which you can build your brand. Similar to the situation that many musicians find themselves in, being a ‘one hit wonder’ is great but hardly pays the bills after a short period of time. Building up trust with consistently excellent work, or music in this case, is a much better investment and proves that your business or product has staying power. This in turn leads to loyalty which then turns into long term profit.
Elizabeth, very good comment -“When someone feels like they are not being pushed into something they are much more likely to buy whatever is being sold. ”
And this is why sales and marketing professionals can earn substantial incomes — persuasion is a challenging skill to master.
You are right, “You can bring a horse to water but you can’t make it drink…” So what would a Marketer do?
Put salt in the horse’s oats.
Best,
Jack
Small businesses have to be as consistent as the tastes of their customers. I grew up going to the South Jersey Shore every summer. The only businesses that were consistently replaced were bars and restaurants. I attribute this to the changing customer base, young people. Family life doesn’t change much due to age, but each generation of young adults looks for a refreshing night life. That explains why salt water taffy or ice cream recipes won’t change radically, but dive bars come and go with the season. With that in mind, consistent small businesses are well adapted to operating in the same location over the long run.
This actually reminds me of one of my friends who works for a pet supply company.
Before they launched their new dog toy line, they tried to convince the customers that this new line is fancier and healthier than any other competitors’ products. To achieve this goal they spent nearly 150 thousand dollars on building a new website and designing new packing. I was confused at first why they spent their budget on “not so relevant” project instead of putting the money to their products. Now this article provides an excellent explanation. The new package and website convey a consistent message to the customers that this new product line is fancy and healthy. On sales and marketing point of view, this consistency message was worth that 150 thousand dollars.
Eve, This is an outstanding analysis of “promotion” and “place” in the four “P’s” of Marketing (along with product and price).
Remember the real measure of a marketing campaign is Sales Revenue. Did that $150K generate sales dollars?
Good Comment,
Jack
Small businesses need consistency. If businesses consistently deliver their customer promises, they will be able to build strong brands.
My grandmother used to own a comic book store. She was always the first one in town to bring newly published comics to fans. And she delivered this customer promise every time. Hence, she had a good reputation among comic book fans.
Her business model is a good one to learn from.
Kien, an excellent example. The family business had a consistent track record — and your customers could depend on this benefit — of being first — and this created value for the customer.
Cheers,
Jack
Being consistent is so incredibly important. Throughout this year, I have learned so much about business, and while I have barely scratched the surface, we have always learned about consistency. Being consistent with writing and grammar, being consistent with showing up on time and being respectful, but also being consistent in business practices. I have learned that being consistent in positive behavior and being consistent with treating peers and potential customers with respect, only will reap positive outcomes. If I am to go in sales in the future, I will take this mentality with me, be consistent and respectful, and you will have consistent business.
Consistency is very important. Companies that found a way to be competitive in certain markets had a thorough plan and knew how to be consistent. If a company or brand for some reason can not find its niche and be competitive in a market then it must rethink its strategy and come up with a voter business plan to stay consistent too.
I completely agree that consistency is key to every small business. Without a doubt it is simply marketing on a higher level. Having a consistent brand no longer requires you to go and find your customers or try to lure them to your product on the shelf. You already have them in the clasp of your hands just by being consistent. You are already in their head, without them even knowing it.
Not only that, consistency makes your product feels more dependable. By them recognising your product means that they already have the idea in their head, and recognition simply means trust. Brand recognition is not just about getting your name out there, it is about helping consumers get to know your brand on a personal level. Part of engaging the right emotions with consumers is making them feel like they know your brand and that your brand is one that can be trusted. Brand consistency is part of building trust. Why do you always buy the same type of milk or the same loaf of bread? Because it’s predictable. You know what to expect and you know you will like the outcome.
Being consistent as a corporation is a very important quality. You can virtually see this in every striving business in America. For example Dunkin’ Donuts is quick, easy and tastes great. This is why every morning you see business men and women lining up there for food and coffee. On the other hand Chipotle was doing very well because they had the same qualities as Dunkin’ until some of there restaurants food was giving people food born illness.
I absolutely agree that consistency is the key to success when looking at small businesses. Most of the time, small businesses begin with friends checking out their other friend’s store. Then, those friends go and tell their other friends. If you can stay consistent with your product and your productivity, your customer base will not only continue to shop there, but indeed your customer base would also grow tremendously.
Consistency is a something that can make or break a small business. Keeping a company consistant can help you be successful. By gaining a good reputation and a good trust base from your customers that can help you to make connections with other people. In todays generation, social media and reviews are a big part to a companies success, so if those customers have a good experience, they will in turn write a good review, helping the success of your company.
The best part about consistency is that it is fulfilling in itself. The results are right there, you see them clearly. When your company is reaching its desired goals and staying at the high level any entrepreneur couldn’t be happy with the numbers and results they are achieving. Being consistent brings so many positives to a business and really gives the consumer a reason to latch on to your product. If the consumer latches on and spreads the world of the quality of your product, nothing but success lies ahead.
I actually have personal experience with this issue. You need to be consistent and as correct as possible the first time you market or teach about something. My little sister is a sponge when it comes to information. If she asks you a question, she genuinely wants to learn; but you better be sure to tell her or show her the correct way the first time, because after that, it is very difficult to get her to do something a different, better way. The same is true for a customer. You need to give them a consistent, correct answer up front because it establishes trust and builds the relationship. Nothing breaks down a relationship then a lack of trust.
Consistency. People like consistency in many aspects of life, why would sales be different. People cannot be confused in sales. “A confused mind always says no”. This statement is so true. If people have doubts or questions, especially when buying something, they will most likely not be comfortable making the decision to buy. Overthinking can be bad for the customer, but maybe the salesperson too. When selling, intuition of reading a situation is key, and if you overthink a situation you could mess up a sale. I think going with your gut feeling is the best way in many areas and I am thinking that sales are no exception.
“Consumers are too good at sniffing out inconsistencies…” This quote that was included in the article really resonated with me because I have never heard the idea expressed this way. As business students, we are constantly looking at the business through an insider lens, and it is not until we are told that we put ourselves in the customers’ shoes and embody their perceptions. This quote made me realize actually how important consistency is for the business and the consumer. Consistency validates a company through the position of the customer and creates a reliable brand. Sticking to one theme more strongly appeals and creates lasting impressions to outsiders.
Consistency is sometimes seen as a sign of comfort for the consumer. Consumers, for most industries, make their purchases based on previous experiences with that company. For a modern example, consumers choose Apple products over other competitors because they have been consistent with their products. It has been proven that Samsung phones offer better quality in regards to their camera and data storage, even though consumers choose Apple because they have been consistent.
On the other hand, innovation is needed for all companies to succeed in the long-run. Having a consistent product is great for quality control and production management, however if a company fails adapt to what the consumer wants, there company has the potential for becoming obsolete. Kodak is great example. However if the company is able to innovate as well as be consistent with their product quality, then they will be able to flourish in the market.
Alex, you are right — the consumer is comforted with consistency. Our every visit to a McDonald’s or a Mortons is most likely consistent. Economy or High End, but will be the same on each purchase.
Well Done,
Jack
Consistency is so important, not only for the business itself, but for company reputation. A customer will not purchase from a business if they are not found to be trustworthy. Likewise, if a business cannot ensure that it will produce the same quality repeatedly, then no trust will be established between them and prospective customers. This leads to all sorts of trouble for the firm – lack of referrals, lack of sales, and lack of business. In fact, customers could warn others to stay away from that business, which would further drive down any potential the company had for turning a profit. But when the company is known for consistency and reliability, this all works in the opposite. There will be a higher quantity of referrals, a greater number of sales (and happy customers), and profits will increase. There will also be more return customers, in addition to new ones the company would attract. (The anecdote about the taffy was also very amusing — and engaging! Great sales technique.)
I like how this article emphasizes the psychological process that goes on when a salesperson is attempting to convince a potential customer about something, in this case buying. If the salesperson does a good job in explaining the “why,” the potential customer is likely to buy because “positive is easy.” If the salesperson explains in such a way that the potential customer is in a state of FUD, they will not buy because “a confused mind always says no.” People love to feel like they make the right decisions and hate to be wrong or feel tricked. The salesperson has the responsibility of being truthful and also following through with what is promised to the customer.
“A confused mind always says no.”
I’ve never concretely thought about this even though in theory I knew about it. This is such an interesting look into how the human mind works. If you pair this with the idea that sales is the transference of emotions, IBM selling through fear makes so much sense. First you you implement that small confusion that something else could negatively impact performance and then introduce your product as the savior. My only concern with this would be ensuring an ethical stance against the competition. For instance, making up the sales lie to detract from competitors is not acceptable in the way that pointing out an existing flaw is.
Most people do not enjoy change when it comes to certain things. For example, if you asked all iPhone users if they would switch over Android, I bet most would say no. This is not because Android is not as good as the iPhone because in actuality the both perform the same function, but because people do not like change. Consistency is in a business is a major key to success. Whatever industry a business is in, the company will typically stick to what they know works best and run with it. Expanding and changing the consistency often leads to the decline of profitability in a company. We always have to keep the 80/20 rule into account. Often 80% of a company’s sales will come from 20% of a company’s product if they over expand to rapidly.
The theory that ‘a confused mind always says no’ is an interesting one in marketing. Think of all the companies that fail to head this warning. I can recall the failures of Crystal Pepsi and pizza at McDonalds. The companies took there common products and switched them some, but neither far enough or too little for the products to succeed.
In another interpretation of this, it may be viewed biologically. When people are confused, they are inherently scared of the unknown. They may say no simply because they are scared.
Ryan, good points — a ‘scary unknown’ is not going to get buy-in.
Best,
Jack
This article emphasizes the word “consistency” and its importance in sales. Without consistency, the customer will no longer trust the sales representative or a brand. As the article mentions, “a confused mind always says no”. As I think about my own experiences as a consumer, I find this quote to be very true. People don’t like change. Consistency leads to trust, and trust leads to sales.
Consistency is definitely an essential part of any successful business. If you look at any of the majorly successful businesses today, you know their main issue and how their products solve that, it’s because they know to maintain consistency. And when these companies veer off and do something inconsistent it sticks out like a sore thumb. The customers knows it right away, somehow the customer always knows when a business is inconsistent.
Consistency is key for companies to retain and attract new business. The company’s brand and reputation builds off what they have promised and delivered on in the past. For companies that operate in a niche part of the market being able to provide that consistency is crucial in how they operate their business and interact with the consumer. The best approach for businesses is to provide the same consistent goods or service while still focusing on the growth potential of adaptation and improvement.
I take a lot of stock in the idea that a confused customer is automatically going to say “no.” A company that cannot stay consistent is going to lose customers very quickly and frequently. When people make choices, we like to have all of our pros and cons lined up very simply and have a clear choice to make. If a company releases an inconsistent product, we might not be sure what aspects of the products we like or don’t like. When this happens, we of course are going to choose against the product, because we cannot make a clear convincing case why we should choose for the product.
Consistency is so important with any product that is being produced. Most of the time people are buying products based on what they have heard from their peers, so if someone goes to buy a product then it should be pretty equivalent to the others being produced. No two products can be exactly identical, but staying consistent with the function and quality is so important.
Consistency is important. It is vital to have consistent branding that markets appropriately to the consumer. If the color red and the flavor strawberry are always seen together than most people buying salt-water taffy will assume red taffy is flavored strawberry. When a consumer bites into the taffy, and realizes it tastes like grape, he or she will be repulsed and confused. When the consumer does not receive the product that he or she believes they should have then they will switch to a company who is more reliable. Say, a company that does make red strawberry flavored taffy.
Being consistent in branding is essential to the success of a company. I am able to relate to this article in a personal way due to my current internship. I am responsible for marketing and recruitment for a company, and in my training they have stressed the importance of consistent visual branding. Three ways visual consistent branding helps my recruitment is as follows:
1. It increases positive brand and issue awareness.
2. It drives attendance to recruitment events.
3. It will increase the likelihood that a prospect will accept an invitation to meet.
People love consistency, a consistent product or company is always appealing. No one wants to go to a restaurant and get great service and a great meal and then the next time just the opposite. People like to know that they can expect consistency from a service or product. All the references to the word confusion confirms that consistency is an important word in small business sales and marketing. I’ve found that when people are confused they are less likely to ask questions and are more likely to ignore it. If people see consistency within a sales pitch or marketing of some service or product they feel comforted are more likely to engage and want to be a part of it in some way.
P.S. Mind Gym is one of my favorite books and it is full of quotes that can be taken and applied to all parts of life aside from sports so I was so happy to see it here!
Consistency is key. People get use to something and don’t like change. If a company changes something, the consistency is gone and can throw the customers off and in a “panic” because they are used to knowing what is going on. They can think that the company doesn’t know what they are doing or that they got the wrong batch of something like taffy. The customer can then think that the company is unreliable and leave for another competitor. Customers cannot pitch the company to their friends with inconsistencies happening in the company products because what the company does next is not known. The customer buying something one day could think they are buying the same thing the next time, but be completely wrong.
A great business thrives on consistency because the customers to whom they provide their products are positive that what they will receive what they were promised. Consistency in products allows customers to feel comfortable with what they are buying and in order to thrive upon the success, businesses have to build upon their current success with new and improved products. New products and services will seem just as appealing to customers due to the past experiences with purchasing products that lived up to the expectations promised by the sellers. In the case of the salt water taffy, people will buy the taffy if what they see is what they get in regards to color and taste. If a blue taffy has a banana flavor, then customers will be confused and refuse to buy the product. Consistency allows for business to provide not only a great product to consumers, but they can provide confidence to consumers as well.
Consistency is a word that many individuals lack in this society. Whether individuals loose interest or don’t believe in themselves, they make a plan they don’t stick to. This could carry on into the business world. Eventually others will catch on and a business could hold a bad reputation. I believe that being remembered as someone a company can count on, is essential for a growing business. Consumer do not want to be surprised nor do you want to get shut down. If an individual is buying your product they want to know that it will continuously be available. This is demonstrated through Apple whenever someone buys a new computer or IPhone. They consistently make great products that work while keeping their consumers in mind. Consistency is key as it leads towards success.
I think it was interesting how the article mentioned the relationship between consumers and quality. Consumers trust in certain brands to fulfill specific expectations regarding levels of quality. When a brand fails the expectation of the consumer by providing a product or service that lacks the quality precedent set by the brand, the consumer may be provoked to complain or drop the product or service. The quality of a product or service determines many things. In general the higher the quality, the pricier the product or service. The correlation between quality and price strongly indicates the targeted audiences of the product or service being offered.
When coming up with an idea for a new product that idea must be clear and simple. After making coming up with this product, the process of marketing the product has to be clear and simple as well. When it comes to a new company with a new product the key to being successful is consistency. If one is consistent with the idea and the product, then people are not going to get confused as to what is it that you’re trying to sell because when buyers like and understand what they see the are going to purchase it. After being consistent with the product it is good to change the idea a little bit but keep it simple and clear.
I agree that consistency can be key, particularly if the business in question is reliant on repeat customers– they will expect the same service/product/quality time after time and if the business can deliver and maintain that client base, it puts them in good shape. I had to laugh at the “FUD” example, because I’ve seen fear, uncertainty, and doubt, used to obtain consistent and strong results. For instance, my Russian ballet teacher was a terrifying women, instilling FUD, but she certainly turned out brilliant dancers who could consistently perform at the highest level time after time.
A consistent message is very important in gaining the trust of anyone you are interacting with. Giving mixed signals can cause the person on the receiving end of an interaction to question what you are doing or saying because it doesn’t seem promising. The taffy probably didn’t actually taste terrible, but since people were expecting to taste one flavor and actually tasted another they thought it tasted bad because it didn’t taste like what they were expecting. I found that experiment to be very interesting, and I definitely see how it can be related back to business and how to create a good business environment is to have a consistent environment. That way employees will know what to expect and won’t ever be taken by surprise. Consistency is essential in establishing a norm within a business.
Consistency is an important concept for businesses to keep in mind. A consistent marketing and advertising theme is the best way for a business to endure profits. Of course, if the current marketing strategy is not working it is time for a change. The customer does not want to be confused when looking at an advertisement; this will not lead to sales. The company must first decide whom they want to market their product to. Then they can decide on a consistent marketing theme.
Consistency truly is important in sales and marketing, especially if a company is successful and does not need to change. However, if a company is not where it would like to be at, it is good to try to change things up in order to grab attention from customers. It is also good for companies to take risks if they can afford it, because the end result may be exponentially better than what they have been getting. If they keep doing what they’ve been doing, they will keep receiving the same results. If they want to do better, then they must also change things up and break away from the consistency which they are so accustomed to.
All different companies have certain strategies that make their business succeed and thrive. Consistency is truly important in terms of success, but so is always making sure your customers are satisfied. It is always important to change up certain strategies or products to keep customers happy and wanting more of what your company or store has to offer. However, as said in the article, if a company has a set business plan and goals for the future the consistency of the company will have them thrive. Customers do not feel comfortable when business continue changing their products because there could be flaws, which then lead to them switching to different companies and products.
The word consistency means comfort in a person, object, or company with their characteristics and output. This can be based on attitude, work ethic, strength, or in the objective aspect always working when needed. Without consistency it makes it hard for a client, friend, or consumer to trust in their investment. As exemplified above, people tend to react in a negative manner towards change, especially when they have become accustomed to a certain product and its characteristics. If Apple were to change their logo to a banana consumers would be confused as to why they decided to change something so prominent to their company. It is still the same product, whether IPhone, IPad, or IPod; and works exactly the same. But this small change causes questioning on the consumer side due to a lack of consistency within the company. The amount of doubt now from the consumer diminishes the likelihood of finalizing a purchase, and hurting the company.
When it comes to business, trust is very important. In order to trust someone, you need to be able to rely on their consistency. With the salt-water taffy example, customers have enjoyed the different flavors that match the color they have been expecting it to taste like. But once the colors and flavors are changed, customers begin to question the taffy and lose trust in the product. Since there was inconsistency in the taste they were expecting, customers most likely strayed away from buying it in the future. This is similar to those in the business world. If you cannot trust the business because of their inconsistency to produce, then this business will not have success in their sales or marketing in the future.
Consistency is key to success whether it is in the business world or personal life. It is difficult to do the right thing in the right way when someone or something is unpredictable. In terms of business, the lack of consistency is detrimental to customer and employee satisfaction, two of the most important aspects in managing a profitable company. I noticed the positive effect of consistency when I worked retail. Items would be in the same area, organized by color, purpose and other reasons. Customers and employees knew exactly where everything was located. When it came time to change over the store for the season, the rearranging caused a bit of expected chaos. This is where the quote you mentioned caught my attention: “doubts cause intellectual confusion”. Change is good. It hints improvements and innovation. Inconsistency is a result of confusion and doubt.
Consistency in business – offering a product or service and delivering it in the same way as described by the business – is difficult as the company grows, especially in terms of the number of employees. That is why it is imperative for a company to hire an effective CEO who can communicate the values, goals, strategies, etc. of the company to the employees as well as the customers. Consistency is best maintained when a CEO reminds employees of what the company stands for, what it seeks to do, and how it is going to go about accomplishing its goals. CEOs should communicate these same concepts to the customers, so that they are reminded of why they chose to do business with that company in the first place. In addition to good leadership, relational orientation boosts consistency. Lasting relationships between buyers and sellers leads to sellers better understanding the needs and wants of their customers, and what direction the company should move in to accommodate these ever-changing desires. Essentially, internal and external cohesion best leads to consistency in business.
Personally, when I walk into a small business I find myself comparing their goods or services to those of big corporate chain stores. I believe thoughts of similarity require consistency from small business. The quality of the product or service in a corporate store is the first thing I think of, and that is the base line I expect from a small business as well. As a result, when I see that a small business offers something a corporate chain offers for a lesser price, I would still expect the product to deliver the same satisfaction as if I went to a corporate chain. It is when small business cannot deliver on what they offer compared to others that they will not continuously bring in customers. Consistency is a big component to small business success.
To be good or even great at anything you must be as consistent as possible. Consistency allows everyone and everything around you to get comfortable and gain trust. There will be those days when you are not as consistent as you are but we are all human, and cannot perform like robots everyday. Consistency builds chemistry amongst the people you are around, and allows for the best output in the task at hand. The consistent can complicate things as well, since at any moment there can be something unforeseen enter that needs to be fixed, and breaks the consistency the company has. Nothing goes as plan but with consistent effort you can do anything you put your mind too.
In this modern day and age, people have so many choices. To get ahead in any field, you cannot just be good at something, you have to be great at it. If people are not completely satisfied with the service or product you provide, they can just move on to another company that can provide the same thing, only better. Even if you start out providing something that is amazing, the minute you become inconsistent, people will move on. Though experimenting with new ideas and new ways of marketing is important, you have to calculate the risk you are taking, and how high your chances of success really are.
Marketing firms around the globe use advertisements in many forms to market products. One thing that I have noticed about these ads is that there is only a select few that stick in one’s mind (at least in mine). Those are the ones that get their message across as straight forward as humanly possible. I think that being straight forward and to the point ties in with consistency. When the colors and tastes of the two candies were switched, the marketing was no longer straight forward, and thus as said above confusing to the mind. To be successful one has to market clearly especially in this day and age where other distractions can quickly grab the attention of the consumer.
Customers seek consistency from the company they buy from. As long as they remain loyal and faithful to that company, they also want consistency in return. It is very important that companies remain consistent to their customers in order not to lose them. Although the products may change sometimes depending on the competitors, the demand, the market or new technology, companies should always remain loyal to the original products that attire the customers. Some institutions such as banks always change their products based on technology or the market, but they still maintain customers’ satisfaction. Otherwise, they will lose their customers.
This article focuses on the idea that “consistency” is going to bring success to small business owners. I can’t agree more with this theory. Consistency in a business directly correlates to the building of trust with a consumer. No matter what type of product or service a company offers, people want to spend money on things they can trust. This idea is what makes a company like Apple successful. They consistently deliver great products to their customers. A company that has been around for a while and has always done great things is going to benefit more than a new startup where people are unsure of how consistent they will be with their products or services.
This article is very interesting and reminds me of what I studied in my summer Psychology 201 course. We learned that consumers (and ordinary people) are conditioned to have a certain reaction to a stimuli. An example would be when you mixed the yellow colored candy with the grape flavor. This psychological aspect is related to consistency, but there is something further than that involved in this case, expectancy. The historical consistency of the colors being coordinated with flavor has generated trust, which allows the consumers to expect a certain reaction (that they most likely receive pleasure from). When they experience something polar to what they were expecting, especially if it was pleasurable, the equilibrium is completely thrown off and they are in too much mental shock and awe that they cannot enjoy the candy. If the consumers were blindfolded, and only taste was a factor, then it would be a different outcome.
Consistency… something that everyone in the world strives for. For instance, to be consistently healthy or active or even consistently getting good grades. After reading this article I understand why it is so important to be consistent in marketing a product or service. The best way to reach consumers through marketing is by leaving nothing up for debate or question. It is vital to be able to give your consumers a clear, concise image of what they are getting out of your product or service. For example, in the article when they customers were served salt-water taffy flavor with a different expected coloring it made them question the product. Having your customers question your product will most likely be damaging to your sales. This is why it is so important to determine your objectives and make them clear to your consumer.
Consistency is what everyone strives for in their everyday life. It allows one to work efficiently and to create an outcome of success. I thought this article was very informative on what exactly small businesses need to do to better their company. If a worker, or manager is not consistent with their work that causes a downfall in the business. For example, if a worker does not promptly show up for work and give their full effort that would cause for customers not returning due to a bad experience with the employees. If a business is consistent with what they provide,and how they provide it they are most likely going to succeed in the business world.
Consistency is key factor in everyday life, and very important for small businesses. In order to be successful you need to be consistent, which in the business world means, being on time for work or meetings, giving your full effort everyday and many more factors.
If you are a company that is consistent but is struggling in your market, you need to change things up a bit until you find your recipe for success and once you find that then you should focus on being consistent, which will drive confidence into the employees and the owner.
The ability to be consistent, whether it involves one’s education, work life, or social life is an extremely rewarding characteristic to possess. Not only does consistency allow one to thrive in the work place, but it ables you to keep sound relationships among people. Consistency can mean a number of things; good work ethic, punctuality, as well as loyalty to either a business or friend. It is simple for those who are consistent by nature to move ahead in life, because they never fall behind deadlines, or choose the easy way out.
When consumers buy a product, sure they may be interested in some of the specific details, but they ultimately want to buy the best product at the least possible inconvenience to themselves. While changing the color and flavor of a candy may not seem like a big impediment to the enjoyment of a candy, it is unexpected. Consumers generally make purchases with certain expectations, naturally. When you are spending your hard earned money on something it is only natural to have certain expectations. I thought it was interesting how the article then brought the anecdote full circle to explain the importance of following a marketing plan and business strategy.
When looking to buy a product from a small business, I look to the company or organization for consistency. When the company acts in consistency to its mission statement, they are selling not just the product but also their vision. The company must cater the message to the consumer with consistency in order to form trust. “Mom and pop” shops sell products that carry the story of that company, not offer mixed messages confusing the consumer. Presenting a clear and transparent objective allows the consumer to see clearly and buy into those same goals.
The article mentions, “A confused mind always says no.” This saying goes hand in hand with marketing and sales because consumers rely on the consistency of the product they are buying, and if that product changes and fails what they remember it to be, they will say no to repurchasing the product. In life, an employer will consider you reliable if you show consistent work. And the more reliable your boss see’s you as the better you chances of advancing in your career becomes. The same outcome can be expected in small businesses. The more reliable and great you product is, the better your chances of having returning customers as well as new customers being brought in as well.
Being innovative and consistent are the two main things to lead businesses to success. Having uncertain costumers is not good for businesses because as the article mentions most of the confused minds say no without thinking. Consistency in products build trust between the brand and the consumers and that is always the goal for marketers. This article kind of summarize the most important thing businesses need to reach success.
I agree with the majority of the previous comments that consistency is the key to success with an already developed and known company. If it’s not broken there is no need to fix it, if a company has a successful product and marketing strategy there is no reason to change what they are doing. However if a new company isn’t finding the success they had planned for, it may be necessary to make some changes in either their product or their marketing strategy in order to find the success they were looking for.
I thought the anecdote of the Salt-Water Taffy experiement was very interesting and brought the theme of the story out very well. Consistency, in the business world, is extremely crucial to any company’s product and its subsequent success in the future. If a company’s product is consistently good in quality and performance people are going to be much more drawn to it and will be more likely to buy it each time they go to the store. On the contrary, people will be driven away or more unlikely to buy a product, if it is not satisfactory or there is inconsistency with the product. People will not buy a product if they are uncertain if they will get a “good batch” or a “bad batch”. Product quality inconsistency is a definite point of improvement for any company. An improvement here could result in a drastically positive change for the company as a whole!
Consistency with products and product lines are key to a business’ success. I agree with the statement that says “confused minds usually say no”, because confusion can be an element of doubt. Doubt, in turn, gives a consumer a greater chance to deny a product rather than buying it. For businesses, a consistency culture is pivotal to their potential for success or maintenance of success. Quality should also be a main focus for every business’ production, because no matter how much you produce at whatever rate, if it is of below average to poor quality, the product and business will see the negative results in due time.
Consistency is key when planning for a sound and profitable business model. As mentioned in the article, confusion most likely leads to a negative review. If you are not sure what exactly it is you are eating, or using, then how can you possibly truly assess the situation in any way other than a negative way. Also, most people tend to have a natural aversion to change. People tend to stay with what has worked, and stay in their, “safe space”, for lack of a better word. Keeping things simple and similar is viewed far more favorably then the new, different, potentially dangerous ideas.
Consistency Sells. It is consistency, routine, and the known that gets customers to return. For small businesses, that is certainly true. Small businesses don’t have the resources the big corporations have, so one thing they can control is their consistency. Offering products and service that are consistently just as good as the last, then that business will earn returning customers and build a customer base. Change is viewed negatively, especially the more often it happens. So keeping products, service, the overall environment, and style of the business consistent will push that business forward.
Consistency is so important when it comes to a business. I can’t stress enough that people like consistency and often times they don’t want to stray away from it. As Professor McHie told us that our generation does not like surprises so it would really serve a business well if they keep consistency. Also, if a company produces, for example, soaps really well and then all of the sudden they stop, they will lose their customer base because the customers were used to the consistency of a great soap product. Marketing, management and selling are all done best when they are consistent in the work place.
Consistency is key to the business world. Just think about how many items we buy, time after time, because we know that we like the way it is made, what is in it or who makes it. If that stopped then we probably wouldn’t buy it. As Professor McHie talked about our generation as one who doesn’t like surprises. Here is an example as to why consistency is key. If we buy something we don’t want to be surprised that one day the formula has been changed on us. Then, if something like that were to happen a business would lose a lot of customers, potentially.
The first thing I thought of when I read your piece about consistency driving sales was Apple versus Samsung. Though your example was about salt water taffy, my understanding of the story was that customers were put off by not getting what they expected/hoped to get. In the same way, Samsung providing different models of phones every few months was off putting to consumers, and they didn’t really see high sales until they stayed consistent with their Galaxy phone, allowing a product to delvelop customer loyalty. Apple had it right when they developed small changes to the Iphone, keeping a consistent product.
The concept that stuck out to me the most in this article was that ” a confused mind says no.” This is very notable because most people believe that the more complex something is, the higher its value. However as we see in this article and through life experience, less is more and beauty is found in simplicity. This extends to marketing in regards to advertising. When trying to catch the consumer’s eye, it is important to grab their attention with something short and sweet.
Consistency is one of the most important factors that will make your business successful. It helps with your brand and image. If you are constantly changing things, consumers will be confused about your message and want you are portraying. When you have an effective brand image that is consistent, it will positively affect your business.
Consistency and confidence are definitely the keys to success in my opinion. Look at all the best companies in the world they all produce products or provide services with consistency. Imagine you go to a restaurant have the most amazing meal of your life. You enjoyed that meal so much that the next week you want to get it again, but this time it’s terrible, they forgot to add something or something along those lines I wouldn’t go back! Consistency is the key to every good operation, with consistency anything can be possible and your product or service can thrive.
Professor Yoest makes an extremely crucial point for small business executives to think about. Small businesses especially rely so heavily on their loyal customers. Causing any type of inconsistencies would be detrimental to their careers. Consumers feel reassured when they know what they are getting. Along with consistency, comes value. If the value stays consistent along with the service, businesses should have nothing to worry about other than competition arising.
Consistency is everything. The salt water taffy experiment was very creative and I was actually surprised at it’s failure. If people have to think twice about it, then they might as well just choose a brand or Salt water taffy that they know and do not have to worry about the color-flavor relationship. Also, the consumer will always see inconsistency so trying to be slick will more than likely lead to failure. Companies also have loyal customers who will stand by them through their weakest and strongest moments, but the same rule applies. If there is a sliver of doubt, the customer can find a better and probably cheaper product that also gets the job done.