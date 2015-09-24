7 Easy Steps to an Effective Trade Show Exhibit

Will this get attention? Will it generate interest? Will it produce sales?
It wasn’t the largest trade show but it was a good turnout of the broadcasting profession of some 6,000 of our closest showbizzy friends. Each attendee was a professional who was part of a select community, or tribe, as marketing guru Seth Godin would say.
Our goal: to get email addresses and permission to contact.
Each trade show attendee was there to learn and to expand their network of contacts and colleagues. They were looking to do their jobs better. This is why people go to trade exhibits.
Were they looking for you?
Exhibiting at a trade show requires commitment, attention to detail, and follow-up. Here are a few simple steps to an effective trade show exhibit.
1. Why Are We Here?
Sales and marketing professionals know how to be an active participant in the exhibition hall. The trade-show is where marketing meets sales. The best reason to buy that 10 x 10 foot exhibit space is to meet decision makers and key influencers face-to-face. Good marketing will bring prospects to the booth. And sales experts know that the first step in the sales process is to establish rapport with prospects – this is best done IRL (In Real Life).
Timothy Carter is the Digital Marketing Manager for the trade show display exhibit company, Nimlok. Carter reminds us to “create a clear goal for the trade show” in his must read 4 Trade Show Tactics For Small Business Success.
Professors Dhruv Grewal and Michael Levy from Babson College write in their popular text book, “M: Marketing,” that trade shows are “major events attended by buyers who choose to be exposed to products and services offered by potential suppliers in an industry. Trade shows also offer an excellent forum for finding leads.”
The attendees want to be there. And so do you.
Remember, the person-to-person sales practice also has the best close rate. The only reason people are anywhere near the exhibit hall is to pitch or be pitched. Or get coffee or SWAG (Stuff We All Get).
2. Logical Logistics
The seasoned trade-show event planner knows the floor plan and traffic patterns. The exhibitor knows where the foot traffic is headed—from the entrance to the refreshments and places the booth strategically on the route. The additional cost of location may be worth the expense.
Be sure to rent thick carpet to cover the concrete floor; get candy — M&M’s in a dispenser are my favorite and have a flat screen monitor running continuously a movie—movement catches the eye.
Manning the booth is hard work. Watch the heavy lifting: many convention centers are run by union workers (do NOT call them “union thugs”). Some companies will require staffers who work the booth to be able to lift 45 pounds.
Your event planner will know what is forbidden and what is permissible. Be sure to get a trashcan and order the nightly vacuuming.
Don’t eat at the booth. (Decades ago we used to say ‘Don’t Smoke’ at the Booth.) Stand in the booth — sit someplace else. Electrical outlets needed? Special lighting? Parking passes?
3. Get Professional Help
Assign a point man, a go-to guy.
- Large Business = event planner
- Medium Business = marketing guy
- Small Business = consultant
- Thinly Capitalized Tiny Company with no budget = free consultant.
To get advice and ideas, use an expert at no charge. Schmooze the advertising and promotional products sales representative who’s selling you your imprinted promotional SWAG. That rep makes a living designing programs that sell. His advice is not free. It comes with the cost of the goods sold. But you can get a lot of advice and ideas with no “budget.”
The point man or booth captain will set manning schedules to work the table and scope out the other exhibits. Once you master the attention-to-details you can then be the…
4. Center of Attention
Not all trade show attendees show up to get drunk. Especially not at religious conventions. Except, maybe the Episcopalians. Anyway, the biggest (claimed) reason to attend is education. To learn what’s new in trends. Learn in-side how-to secrets. Learn from the Big Dogs. If you have the budget, sponsor a class. But even better would be to be the teacher, panelist, moderator, or discussant at a seminar or breakout session. The perceived expert, class leader will get the leads.
Trade shows can be used to launch products and to manage the corporate image. This is sober work. The meeting and greeting is warm and friendly and spontaneous. But being extemporaneous demands practice.
The sales presentation should be memorized. Exhibitors should take no more than three minutes to perform a sales presentation. Once you start with a single person, a crowd will gather.
But be careful about …
5. Propaganda
Take aways to take home? No. Do not hand out literature at your trade show. It won’t survive the airplane ride home. Remember, your purpose is to make a friend. Make an appointment. Make a deal. All that paper only makes a mess.
If the prospect is in real pain for (your) solutions, he can retrieve the info from your website and blog. But you make an appointment to see the prospect. And continue with …
6. Follow Up
Most trade shows will have technology where the attendee’s badge can be scanned if there is interest. But the exchange of a handshake and business cards remain the personal standard of small business etiquette. A hand written thank you note with a fountain pen on fine card stock delivered by snail mail will astonish your new friend. (This may be the best value today for the United States Postal Service.) Then follow up. Follow up to meet.
This will improve your…
7. ROI
Return on Investment. The purpose of the trade show and of all marketing is to sell. Run the funnel with numbers and dollars. For example, if the trade show had 6000 attendees, and your booth gets 600 visitors, generating 200 leads, getting 100 sales presentations, then producing 25 sales. If the trade show cost $25,000, then each sale ‘cost’ $1,000.
Would the trade show be worth it? Maybe not.
You need to justify the marketing expense with sales numbers and results. With this information you might spend the budget on other marketing and sales strategies. Even if you have to miss some great speeches at the event.
Non-profit trade shows have a slightly difference emphasis. They are selling the improvement of the human condition–without profiting. This is the selling of an intangible service, which is always more of a challenge than selling a tangible product. Here the prospect is a potential donor. The trade show purpose might be to gather email addresses for the non-profit mailing list.
Other goals of any trade show exhibitor could be to strengthen market share or to re-position the company offerings. But these marketing goals may have different measures of success.
Yes, I am an enthusiast for small business attendance at trade shows. However, the purpose is to sell.
Marketing is what you do when you don’t have anyone to see and sell to. But trade shows are sales and marketing vehicles.
Make sure the vehicle is convertible to sales.
The staff worked the exhibit booth and had a blast with the broadcast industry attendees. We were able to get over five hundred email addresses to add to our small business mailing list. After all, we were part of the same tribe.
Hello Jack,
Thank you for this great post. While I definitely agree with the value that a hand-written card can bring to a new business relation, I must say this method isn’t the one I would choose.
Exhibitions prospects typically meet hundreds of people on fairs. Hence, they forget very quickly what they have discussed and who they’ve met.
Consequently, the faster you follow-up after an event the better.
I strongly recommend exhibitors to use a digital solution for collecting prospects details on fairs (myfairtool for example) and send a thank-you email immediately. Within 3 days (max!) there should be a more complete follow-up email sent to your new friend with remarks about the earlier conversation and notes about the next steps.
Thanks again for the insights!
Julien, You are right–the faster the follow-up the better.
The hand written card delivered by snail-mail should be one of the many small touches that sales and marketing professions will use to build rapport and trust.
And you are right — the note would not be the only communication from the sales representative to the prospective.
Good observation,
Jack
I have attended the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas. As I was reading the article I kept thinking about my experiences there. Trade shows are 110% marketing and CES was no exception. You’re either pitching your product to exhibitors and attendees or vise versa. Many trade shows also have panels and keynote presentations. For example CES had a panel on disruptive technologies and had a keynote presentation by the tech giant Samsung. Trade shows are always a blast and a wonderful opportunity to network and do business with the best in the industry.
Hans, Your experience at the CES is insightful — It is always best to sell face-to-face and trade shows are about the best forum to meet.
The “roof constitutes an introduction.” The best part about trades shows is that you can walk-up and talk to anybody wearing the event’s name badge.
Well said,
Jack
At a Trade show I think that it is essential to pay attention to the details. Including the location, of course it is worth the extra money for a bigger space or even right next to the food and beverage center. You want to be noticed and you want all six thousand people to at least see your exhibit. At an event this large, people can get lost between all the different booths, but there is always at least one exhibit that stands out. The more people that pass your booth increases the odds of making a sale. It becomes a numbers game that can easily be won by attention to small details that include: not eating at the booth, not sitting down at your station, and having a clean atmosphere all around. Movement as well catches the eye and can draw people away from someone else (your competition).
Alex, you are right, the footprint and layout of the trade show exhibit hall abides by the real estate mantra of location, location, location.
Well said,
Jack
Truthfully, I had never heard of them before, but I find the concept of trade shows to be extremely interesting. They grant marketers a “vehicle” to sell their product or idea. To that affect, it is important for marketers to promote not only their product, but themselves as people. It is key to make connections at these trade shows, and to meet other likeminded business people to network with. Overall, for me, the take away message of this article is that “Marketing is what you do when you don’t have anyone to see and sell to. But trade shows are sales and marketing vehicles.” It is crucial for marketers to take advantage of the opportunities afforded to them from trade shows.
Having a sister recently married, I have attended trade shows relating to weddings, and was able to view them from the prospective of a consumer. The first thing I noticed was location, location, location! There were a large number of booths that led in to the main exhibit hall, but I noticed no one was stopping for them because they were rushing to get into the main hall. SWAG was also a crucial part of what sold my sister for some aspects of her wedding, mainly the cake. Bakeries that had samples of cake to try draws you in and literally gives you a taste of what they are all about. I left with a delicious buttercream frosting taste in mind I couldn’t shake, and it is by no coincidence that my sister used that bakery. Lastly, I think it is so true that you have to be an engaging trade show presenter. You cannot wait for people to come to you (unless of course you have to die for cake), but rather must draw people in and make a connection. My sister found a photographer at a trade show who knew the exact church she was getting married in and was able to show her pictures of a past wedding he had photographed there- he made a sale that day! Trade shows are a great way to drive a business if you are taking the necessary steps to be a successful exhibitor.
I’m very jealous of your trade show experience, I hope to experience one similar because who doesn’t love free cake! Although I haven’t been to trade shows personally, I’m eager to attend them now after hearing about the success your sister received! I think it’s important that trade shows and companies participating focus on their target audience before planning the event. For instance, they must make sure their marketing directly relates to possible sales. Building a connection during a trade show seems extremely beneficial, because common experiences can create rapport and a connection between the customer and seller.
I do not have any prior or personal knowledge regarding trade shows. However, after reading the article, I can imagine that these events require a lot of thought and careful attention to detail. Since there are many constraints, it is important that businesses carefully plan out how they will market their products or services. As a consumer, I think that it is especially important for businesses to find a way to market and present their products or services in a way that will immediately catch others’ attention. It is clear that trade shows are a great way for a business to market their products and services, given that they carefully plan out how they will present such. Catching the attention of others is key to optimizing sales because in order for a business to be successful, people should display interest in such initially. If a business has an exhibit that is dull and boring, it is likely that they will not gain as much attraction, and people will walk by to another exhibit that demonstrates more excitement.
After reading this article, I learned a lot about trade shows and how they reflect both marketing and sales. Trade shows are almost a test of a company’s marketing and sales strategy. I found that it’s extremely important to plan ahead for trade shows. This includes making decisions for the layout, location, and organization. Although companies want to build rapport with potential customers, I think it’s important for the product to grab attention. With hundreds of brands, it’s necessary to stand out and differentiate from the crowd. To do so, I love the idea of incorporating candy or visuals. I also found the ‘propaganda’ section quite interesting. Usually, I would believe that customers would want to take something from the brand home with them to remember the product and business. However, I learned that most potential customers will not remember the product just by paper alone. With so many handouts, it will get lost or thrown away most likely. Instead, it’s even more crucial to build a connection with the individual on a personal level and follow up with a thank you to highlight the new connection. Overall, I’m eager to attend a few trade shows and experience them personally!
Thanks so much for sharing your advice on being successful at a trade show. I really like how you mentioned not handing out paper. Like you said, it is better to actually talk to the person than to just hand them a brochure. When making connections like that, you make your business a lot more personable and approachable. Plus, I am sure that talking would be a lot more enjoyable for the business owner as well!
As my mum is self-employed, I had to work with her in the past at trade shows and so I have my own understanding of how a trade show works. Through my own hands-on experience it is clear to see that a successful event like this does not happen by accident and so it is essential to take extra care in planning. I completely agree with point 5, mentioning propaganda. In the past we found that we were wasting more money on leaflets and flyers to hand out to people, in reality we were just another page on their pile. It took us 2 years to realise that we needed to spend more time talking to and getting to know our potential future clients and what they expect from us and what they would like to see from us in the future, rather than trying to reach every single person that walked past our booth.
Emily, an excellent analysis — Marketing involves segmentation: the world is our oyster, but not everyone may be a customer — read: http://www.yoest.com/2015/11/27/december-6-does-cold-logic-always-sell-better-than-emotion-management-by-the-book365-daily-bible-verse-one-minute-management-lessons-for-the-busy-faithful/
Cheers,
Jack
