25 Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts

Most of people spend enough time on computers every single day to want shortcuts for the repetitive tasks they perform most often.

For many people, the mouse is the preferred tool. But there are a lot of Windows keyboard shortcuts that are faster and more efficient. And there are some exclusive to Windows 10.

When Microsoft launched Windows 10 last month, users were hoping the company would continue its tradition of keyboard shortcuts, and it didn’t disappoint.

Here are some familiar — and not so familiar — Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts that you’ll find useful when you are tired of using the mouse.

New Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts

+ A

Opens the action center in one place for all system notifications and quick access to different settings.

+ S

Opens search and uses Bing Smart Search to search your PC, the Web, OneDrive, as well as some apps and the Windows Store.

+ C

Opens the Windows virtual assistant, Cortana, in listening mode so you can start asking right away.

+ Tab

Opens Task View, a new feature that allows you to spread out the tasks on which you are working.

+ Ctrl + D

Add a virtual desktop so you can run different spaces for work, browsing, and more.

+ Ctrl + Right/Left Arrow

This lets you switch between virtual desktops you’ve created on the left or right.

+ Ctrl + F4

When you are finished using a particular virtual desktop, you can close it with this command.

Common, Yet Useful, Windows Keyboard Shortcuts

Ctrl + C (or Ctrl+Insert)

When you want to copy a selected item, this the most efficient way of doing it.

Ctrl + V (or Shift+Insert)

Once you copy an item, you might want to paste it and this is how to do it.

Ctrl + D (or Delete)

If, on the other hand, you want to delete it, this is it.

Ctrl + A

This method of selection is for the entire page in a document or window. If you need more precision, the mouse is the way to go.

Ctrl + X

Cutting a selected item allows you to paste it somewhere else, and it is completely different from deleting.

Ctrl + Z

We all make mistakes and this lets you undo your last action. You can keep doing it for as far back as the limitation of the application you are using has been set.

Ctrl + Y

If you accidentally delete or do something you want to take back, you can redo an action.

Ctrl + Shift + Esc

Open Task Manager to see processes, services, performance, and more of your computer.

Alt + Enter

Open the Properties dialog box for the selected item to view the contents.

Ctrl + Alt + F

Switch to full-screen mode quickly, a great feature when you have multiple windows open.

+ U

Open the Ease of Access Center to start magnifier, on-screen keyboard, narrator, and more.

+ Plus (+) / Minus (-)

This lets you zoom in and out on the entire active Window.

Lesser-Known Windows Shortcuts

Ctrl+mouse scroll wheel

Change the size and appearance of file and folder icons.

Shift (five times repeatedly)

This turns Sticky Keys on or off, a function that lets you use keyboard shortcuts or type capital letters without needing to press more than one key at once.

+ Shift + Left/Right Arrow

If you have more than one monitor, you can move an app or window in the desktop from one monitor to another.

+ Left/Right Arrow

This lets you place the selected window on either half of the monitor, so you can have two apps side-by-side occupying equal portions.

+ Ctrl + F, +L

If you are on a network, this lets you quickly search for PCs.

+ L

If there are multiple users on the computer, you can lock your PC or switch accounts right away.

Using keyboard shortcuts provides speed and efficiency when you are on your computer all day. But it also has health benefits. Using the mouse exclusively can damage your hands and wrists with Repetitive Strain Injury or RSI.

By using a combination of the mouse and keyboard shortcuts, you can limit the repetitive movements of using the mouse and give your hands a break.

The new Windows 10 shortcuts — as well as previous shortcuts — are valuable tools to effectively use your computer. These are not the only keyboard shortcuts and more will be on the way.

In the meantime, try to remember the ones that will make your computing experience much easier. And if there are too many to remember, bookmark this page for quick reference.