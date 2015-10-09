Direct Mail Is Not Dead

Do you open all your direct mail? If so, you’re probably among the 70-80 percent of consumers who open almost all their mail, including “junk” mail.

For business, putting a tangible letter in someone’s hands can make a big difference. According to the Direct Marketing Association, 79 percent of consumers act immediately on direct mail, while only 45 percent would say the same for emails. A 2014 Experian Marketing Services Report showed 80 percent of marketers ran cross-channel marketing campaigns across direct mail, email, radio, TV, social media and pay per click.

See how so-called omnichannel marketing can make for a powerful combination below in the infographic by NowSourcing for United Mail.

[Click Image for Large Version]

Republished by permission. Original here.