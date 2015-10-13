How Do You Handle Onboarding of New Employees?

The CEO and his deputy were incarcerated. They had it coming. I should have seen it coming … on Day One.
Your Business Professor was retained as a consultant for Business Development — these are code words for Sales and Marketing. However, few companies use these actual words.
Sales invokes visions of a used car salesman. And nobody knows what marketing is.
Anyway, I was preparing a seminar on sales management and followed the CEO as he greeted his three new sales hires.
The boss pointed at some desks at the end of a cubicle prairie and said, “Welcome to the company.” That was it.
No introductions. No meet-and-greet. No computers. No chairs.
This was my first clue: The Big Boss didn’t know about new employee orientation or onboarding.
He didn’t know big things, like the law.
He didn’t know little things, like welcoming new hires.
The folks in the C-suites would soon run afoul of all manner of regulatory practices, get caught, tried in a court of law, and carted off to jail.
Now, of course, no manager should be imprisoned for failing to competently run an on-boarding program. And the CEO’s failure to obey the law might not be a proxy for management failure.
Or maybe it was…
Consultant Tom Peters writes in his book “Chaos” that people must be a prime source of value-add. People, let’s not call them — us — ‘human resources,’ can never be trained or involved too much.
The employee training does not end at orienting the new guy on the points of the company compass: restroom, cafeteria, office supplies, fire escape plan. The company and the new hire need more from the new relationship.
Thomas Bateman and Scott Snell detail the new hire process in their text book, “M:Management“. They write that orientation can be explained as training that familiarizes:
“New employees with their jobs, work units, and the organization in general. Done well, orientation training can increase morale and productivity and can lower employee turnover and the costs of recruiting and training.”
Managers will use the term ‘orientation’ because ‘onboarding’ sounds too close to ‘water boarding.’ Whatever the nomenclature, a proper personal personnel introduction to the organization will reduce turnover by about a third (PDF). It makes good business sense.
A good onboarding program will cover three points: equipment, culture and check-up.
The new arrival should be outfitted with equipment and a guide.
In the Army, we would lovingly call the newbie a “turtle” because he was expected to ride the back of his mentor as he learned the ropes.
The best companies will have a bag of SWAG (Stuff We All Get) ready for welcoming the incoming employee: polo shirts with the company logo, first impressions and all that. Profiles International, a company that solves talent management challenges, suggests having a “prepared desk and equipment.”
“In addition to structure, make sure that everything — from the desk, office supplies, security badges, computer passwords, phone numbers, and access keys — are prepared for the new hire. You want them to feel at home!”
Company Culture
Culture will encompass the training and the expectations of how business gets done around here. Corporate culture training details how staff and management interact and how the organization interacts with customers and stakeholders. More important, Andre Lavoie, the CEO of Clear Company, advises that:
“New hires must understand how their daily work fits into the big picture in order to be productive and engaged. When on-boarded into a system that allows them to visualize how their projects contribute to the bigger strategic picture, it will be easy for them to hit the ground running.”
A Check-Up
A check-up should be done within 90 days to follow-up on the performance and integration of the employee with the organization. There should also be a small win; some small measurable success where the new hire can feel and demonstrate value to the team.
During this new phase of accountability, some companies go even further by going in reverse:
“Zappos’ CEO, Tony Hsieh, offers new hires a $2,000 bonus to quit after only one week on the job. Sound crazy? Maybe, but it’s much less costly to weed-out job-hoppers and the uncommitted before investing more into them. The sooner you can identify a bad investment and cut your losses, the better. Making a bad hire may be unavoidable every now and then, but the more selective you are—and the more time you take to hire — the more likely you are to avoid hiring mistakes.”
On-boarding might not create a workers’ paradise but done right can enhance the experience of joining our small businesses. This will make sure that the valued new hire stays for those critical, impressionable first days.
Boarding a Train Photo via Shutterstock
The on-boarding process is even more important than I imagined. This is evident in the severity of what happened to the CEO, who did not incorporate one in his business. Employees are a crucial part of business. “Done well, orientation training can increase morale and productivity and can lower employee turnover and the costs of recruiting and training.” A proper on-boarding process in important in order to be successful.
Thinking back, the company I intern for did and still does things that are part of the on-boarding process that I didn’t even realize. In regards to our SWAG Bag, they gave us company folders and pens, login passwords, and emails with company signatures at the end. I didn’t think much about those things, but they did in fact make me feel welcome and part of the team. The culture of the company was shown in Orientation. We had an old intern come in to guide us through some daily activities. He showed us what they company culture was like by how he worked and showed us the way. I like how you mentioned checking-up as part of the on-boarding process. We have weekly intern meetings and workshops. I thought of theses more as some of my responsibilities, but now I see them as a way for my boss to check up on me and make sure I am doing well, while feeling comfortable doing so.
First hand, I have felt the impact of on-boarding. I greatly appreciate my company’s effort in the process and I hope that on-boarding only continues to be positive in my future.
Tayler, good observations. It sounds like your orientation supervisor has outstanding attention-to-detail in introducing people to the organization.
If your company does that well with the interns, we can imagine that they would also have the same commitment to excellence with full time staff.
Well done,
Jack
There are now a lot of companies who have some sort of employee orientation. It is slowly becoming a new trend although not yet for most small businesses.
Aira, you are right. Larger companies with greater resources can more easily orient and mentor new hires. The challenge for the small business owner is to find a process to welcome incoming staff.
Hopefully the three steps involving equipment, culture and check-up will be a short, simple list for businesses of any size.
Cheers,
Jack
I agree with this article because I believe that it is important to give a new employee an orientation as they begin so they can feel welcomed and ready to work. If they do not know what is wanted or is expected this can cause a confusion or mixed communication with the boss and what he wants. I like the example of the army because not only in a job it is important to have this orientation, but in anything that is going to involve working as a team it is essential to have. Like we have discussed in class many times bosses are new and don’t know how to manage a company.
Hally, good point: the number one reason people leave a company (or the manager) is that they don’t feel appreciated. Orientation helps build teams and cohesion.
Cheers,
Jack
I agree with this article. I can see how generally having an Orientation can result in lower employee turnover and the costs of recruiting and training. If an orientation was in place, managers wouldn’t have to do as much training.
The analogy of the name “Turtle” for the newbie is quite funny. I do not think anyone would like to be called a “turtle”. It implies slowness.
I think making sure the new hire feels at home is also very important because when you feel at home you tend to have a positive outlook on things. Having a positive outlook on work will result in a better work ethic!
Danasia, true, “Turtle” might seem to be disparaging — but we (ok, I) didn’t feel insulted. I wanted my trainer, the incumbent to explain things slowly and clearly. I was lucky that there was a process to bring on the new hires.
Best,
Jack
This article brings up a very good point. If people are not welcomed, they might feel unwanted affecting their work performance . Also without a proper orientation a worker may take longer to get into the flow of the office, causing less efficient work. Managers and other positions of power need to step up and take charge in making sure their new hires feel wanted and appreciated . When an employee feels good about their employer, they will show more devotion and work harder. Also the check up is very crucial To make sure the new hire is off to the right start, bring the company farther in the right direction . When proper orientation is executed, The company will most likely see improved employee The company will most likely see improved employee results performance.
Nicholas, thank you for mentioning ‘the check-up.’ This is the control part of management where the boss — and the staffer — can check performance compared to the plan.
Well Said,
Jack
It is so important for a company to be able to create a relationship between them and the newly hired person. The more welcomed that employee feels, the more work that will get done because they feel that they belong there. The company has a real need for those employees because without them, the business wouldn’t run. Orientation training is only going to help the company because the employee will become more productive in their work. The training will help the employee know what is wanted and expected from the company, and when the employee knows the ropes, chances are they will work more diligently.
Meagan, very well stated. Your word, “relationship” is perfect in that orientation can help speed the trust needed between manager and staffer.
Cheers,
Jack
I didn’t even realize how important the on-boarding/ orientation process was, but the more I think about it the more sense it makes to me. At my current internship that began in January, my first day was strictly an orientation. A received a few emails from a woman in HR leading up to the day that detailed the building address, where to park, and where to meet her in the building. The other interns and I gathered in a conference room where the HR woman presented a slide show of about an hour, teaching us the basics of how the company started, how far it has come, and where it is now; the presentation also went over the names and roles of people in the C-suite and lingo unique to the company. After, we went on a tour of all the floors, which was very specific. We were given a tour of all the kitchens and how the coffee machines work, the mail room, where to go when you need supplies, and it ended with bringing us to our individual desks where we met our managers. My desk had a lot of SWAG and a nice memo on my whiteboard that said “Welcome, Katherine”- although a little gesture, it made me feel very at home. My manager then gave me a more detailed tour of my floor and of course to the people on my team as well as the teams who sit near me. She also brought me to different floors throughout the first weeks, just to show me. This process was certainly helpful and made me feel really comfortable, which is one of the most important aspects of working, I think. Not only does it help me to enjoy my experience but, it improves the quality of my work because I feel confident in my workspace.
Katherine, Not many companies do it right — It appears that yours did.
Good comment and analysis,
Jack
I agree with the article. On-boarding is essential to an employee’s assimilation and success.
Employee onboarding, also known as new-employee orientation or assimilation, is the process by which an organization assimilates its new employees. It is one of the means for improving productivity, building loyalty and engagement, and helping employees become successful early in their careers with the new organization.
Onboarding of new employees is something that is always done, but often not done well. Too often, onboarding consists of handing a new employee a pile of forms and having a supervisor or HR professional walk the employee around the premises and make introductions.
When onboarding is done well, it lays a foundation for long-term success for the employee and the employer. Organizations have learned that onboarding is not merely a process for getting new employees to sign off on their new-hire paperwork. Rather, the process manifests value for the organization.
Thank goodness, my job used the onboarding process when I was hired. By doing so, I can contribute to the organization, have a solid understanding of the organization’s mission, vision and values and how these align with my position and department.