Working from home can be a lot of fun — if you’ve chosen the right career. There are now more options than ever when it comes to home-based businesses. And some of the opportunities might be just what you’re looking for if you want to add some more fun to your life. Below is a list of the most fun home based business ideas.
Fun Home-Based Business Ideas
Party Planner
People often need help planning events, from fundraisers to graduations. If you enjoy making plans and working with a variety of different clients, this is a job you can do mainly from home, though you may have to meet with clients at event locations from time to time.
Web Designer
There are so many possibilities when it comes to web design. You have the opportunity to work with clients from around the world and add your aesthetic and design expertise to their websites.
Facebook Page Designer
In addition, you can use your design expertise to work with clients to add some unique elements to their Facebook pages.
Home Daycare Provider
If you enjoy working with kids and having a full and exciting home environment, you can consider starting a daycare where you care for children in your own home.
Vintage Clothing Reseller
Online platforms like eBay and Etsy have made it simple to start a business selling vintage clothing and similar goods. You can shop for those items online, scour thrift stores, or just sell items you already own.
Party Clown
Being a clown for kids’ birthday parties and similar events can be a fun job if you enjoy entertaining and working with children. You’ll, of course, need to leave your home for the actual events. But you can do the booking and prep work from home.
Dance Instructor
Anyone with a background in dance and access to clients with similar interests can offer dance classes from home. You can either set up the actual studio in your home or rent a space and use your home to do the administrative work.
Musician
While it may require a dedicated studio space, you can record and release music from your home if you have the talent and drive.
YouTube Personality
There’s never a guarantee of making it big on YouTube. But you can create and post a variety of video content to the platform right from the comfort of your own home, and maybe even make enough from ads to run it as a business.
Personal Trainer
If you love fitness and sharing your knowledge with others, you can offer fitness courses or personal training sessions to clients out of your home gym or workout room.
Copywriter
Advertising and marketing companies are always looking for freelance copywriters to help with their creative projects. You can set up a home office and put your creative and marketing savvy to good use.
Clothing Designer
Whether you stitch intricate gowns from scratch or just design t-shirts, there are plenty of opportunities for designers to create and sell their own clothing from home.
Jewelry Maker
There are plenty of different methods and supplies you can use to create your own jewelry. You can then sell it online or even at craft shows or via wholesale.
Music Teacher
For entrepreneurs with musical talent, you might consider opening up your home to clients who want to learn a particular instrument or even take voice lessons from you.
Ebook Author
Whether you’re an aspiring novelist or you focus more on nonfiction pieces, it’s now easier than ever to compile an ebook and get it published on a variety of different online platforms.
Hot Air Balloon Operator
Though certainly not a cheap venture, and one that may require some additional property, offering balloon rides from your property can be a fun and lucrative business.
Massage Therapist
Licensed massage therapists can set up studios in their own homes to meet with clients and offer their services.
Hair Stylist
Likewise, hair stylists can set up a small room or section of their homes to accept appointments with clients.
Interior Designer
Anyone with a knack for style and design can offer interior design services to clients. And it isn’t a requirement to have a separate office. So you can do much of the brainstorming and administrative work from home.
Home Staging Professional
Or you could offer a more specific type of service like home staging, where you arrange furniture and other decorative elements for clients who are looking to sell or rent their homes.
Seller of Collectibles
If you have any collection of items or an interest in antiques or collectible items, you can resell those items on eBay or similar sites to build a business around them.
Social Media Consultant
Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest have become popular not just for business use, but also for plenty of individuals who simply enjoy using them. You can have the best of both worlds by starting a business where you help businesses shape and carry out their social media strategies on the sites you already use.
Dog Groomer
Love dogs? If you have some basic supplies, you can set up a dog grooming business in your home where you’ll have the opportunity to work with plenty of different canine companions.
Pet Sitter
Or you could opt to offer your services as a pet sitter. This may require you to visit clients’ homes, but you can likely do a lot of the day-to-day work from home.
Drone Trainer
Drones are gaining a lot of popularity, both with businesses and individuals. That means there are lots of people who are looking to learn how to use them. So you can offer them lessons right from your home.
Personal Stylist
If you enjoy fashion and feel that you have a great sense of style, you might consider offering your services as a personal stylist, helping clients build their wardrobes and put together outfits.
Photographer
You can build any number of different photography based businesses from your home. You can be a portrait photographer, wedding photographer, nature photographer, or basically any niche that interests you.
Gift Basket Arranger
People buy all types of gift baskets for their loved ones or as gifts for special occasions. If you enjoy arranging baskets of food or similar items, it might be a fun home business idea to consider.
Furniture Upcycler
There are plenty of platforms and places where you can sell furniture and home décor items. You can find old pieces at flea markets or second hand stores and add your own upgrades so that you can resell them for a profit.
Bicycle Repair Professional
If you love bikes and enjoy fixing things, you could convert your garage into a workshop and offer bike repair services.
Baker
Bakers, you can buy some professional equipment and set up a commercial kitchen in your home. You can either sell your baked goods to local shops or set up a storefront online.
Jam Seller
Or if making jam or other canned goods is more of your specialty, you could consider creating your own line of those products for sale.
Caterer
You could even start a catering business and make the food in your kitchen then bring it to various events for clients in your area.
Florist
Creating beautiful flower arrangements can be a fun activity for anyone with an eye for design and a love of plants. And you can turn that activity into a career by selling flower arrangements and other plants that you create in your home.
Fundraiser
There are plenty of charities and other organizations that use events or organized campaigns as a primary fundraising method. If you enjoy organizing events or other money making opportunities, you might be able to do so by creating a home-based business.
App Designer
Designing mobile apps is a huge growing field. If you have the technical know-how, you can create your own apps from home or even offer your services to clients.
Landscape Designer
Landscape design is another potential work-from-home career option for people who are design oriented and enjoy working outdoors on occasion.
Tie-dye Shirt Designer
Tie-dying shirts and other clothing and accessory items can be a fun activity. If it’s something you enjoy, you can sell those items online or at craft shows or similar events.
Life Coach
You can work with clients online or over the phone to offer advice and help them come up with plans for their career, relationships and other aspects of life.
Wedding Coordinator
Planning a wedding requires a lot of work and organizational skills. So many couples hire a wedding coordinator to help manage all of the various aspects of the event. You can do much of that work from home, if you enjoy organizing and working with clients.
Henna Designer
Henna is a plant that has been used for thousands of years for cosmetic purposes. If you’re an artist who is well versed in the Henna tradition, you can create designs and sell them or apply them at events.
Professional Blogger
Blogging is a growing career field that can encompass a variety of different niches and topic areas. If you enjoy writing, photographing and otherwise chronicling your family activities, it may even lead to a career as a professional blogger.
Glass Blower
Glass blowing is a hobby that you can use to create everything from jewelry to home décor elements. You can sell those unique creations online, wholesale or at events.
Publicist
If you have a knack for promotions and working with media, you may be able to work from home as a publicist for various clients.
Vacation Rental Owner
Do you have an extra room, apartment or space in your home that isn’t being used? If so, you could be able to turn it into a vacation rental and list it on sites like Airbnb.
Mystery Shopper
Love shopping? You can offer your services as a mystery shopper, evaluating the service and needs of various stores in your area. Though this often requires actually visiting stores, you can do much of the administrative work from home.
Yoga Instructor
Yoga is hugely popular in many communities. So if you’re well versed in the practice, you may be able to set up a yoga studio in your home to share your expertise with others.
Travel Planner
Planning vacations has become much easier for individuals in recent years thanks to lots of new online tools. But companies and large groups still often need help when planning and organizing travel arrangements. So if that’s something you enjoy, you can offer your services to clients.
Bed and Breakfast Operator
If you have a large space that’s suitable for a lot of regular guests, you can consider starting a bed and breakfast to welcome travelers into your home.
Christmas Tree Farmer
You may need quite a bit of outdoor space at your home for this. But if you enjoy nature, being outside and welcoming people to your property around the holidays, then running a Christmas tree farm or lot may be a fun home based business idea for you.
Event Planner Photo, Musicians Photo, Jeweler Photo, Hair Stylist Photo, Dog Groomer Photo, Gift Basket Photo, Caterer Photo, Hippie Photo, Glass Blower Photo, Yoga Instructor Photos via Shutterstock
Annie, For your information: I am involved in a new site (in Swedish) that will publish 1000 business ideas. I will forward your post to the founder of the site.
Awesome! Glad you found it informative 🙂
I am glad to see so many business ideas based on passion. This goes to show that you don’t need inventory or capital to start a business. Sometimes, it can begin with just sheer determination.
Absolutely – there are so many different options!
Hi Annie,
I love anything that promotes individual creativity! I’m obsessed with anyone who refurbishes furniture, jeweller and Youtube personalities (as long as they provide value and are genuine) 🙂
Naomi
There are now so many ways to make money at home. You can even create a blog out of your interest and make money from it. The best part is that you can be creative and make money at the same time.
It’s great to see so many opportunities at one place. People often say how much they want to leave the corporate world and change the way they earn money but “they can’t”. And I think the reason is fear. They fear that working from home might not work out immediately. There are countless opportunities, if you want to work from home and every excuse is just due to lack of courage.
So happy to see Jam Maker on this list. I recently started my own business making and selling unique jams and jellies online. I never knew I was trendy. Many good ideas on here. I’ve only just started to make the break from traditional work force, but believe it is the best decision I’ve made in a long time – though I still haven’t fully quit my day job.
I recently started working as a dance instructor from home and it has been wonderful! I have never thought that this would be my job. My advice is – always follow your dreams. Hard work pays off eventually!
I recently started working in network marketing with a natural hair care line. It has transformed my life, by giving me my confidence back. I was losing my hair and I didn’t know what to do. I’d been to the Dr and told it wasn’t a thyroid issue, but they couldn’t tell me what WAS causing it. My good friend introduced me to these amazing products, that in a matter of months changed my life. My husband is now using the products for his “gaining face” (not receding hairline) issue. Lol.
I am very grateful to, now, be the one helping people get their confidence back. Men and women.
Helping other people is the most gratifying job a person could ask for!
I love my, stay at home, job!!!
What is the name of the company? My BFF has this same problem and nothing is working.
what is the name of the product
What is the product and does it really work? Also, is it available in Canada?
What is the name of the product? There are many of us who would love to know Thanks
Hi Corey what’s the name of the product you’re using please? Is it available in Australia? Cheers Vera
Hi Annie ,
This home based business idea is awsome and too much .I liked writing ebook as i find this one best to me.
Great ideas Annie, these are great lists and useful. These info really helpful for those who wants to start a home-based business. Thanks for this.
Hi Annie ,
Thanks for posting such a nice list of home based business ideas. As a blogger, I was inspired from this list. Keep posting such great articles 🙂
The Christmas Tree Farmer in the end was a surprise. All the jobs listed here are definitely interesting and I think that the numbers just keeps on growing.
They are indeed good options. However, at the end of the day what matters is whether you are happy or not. No matter what, you should always do something that makes you happy.
Really great list. Made me chuckle!
Wow. There was a time when the society only accepted government jobs and a few other elite jobs like doctor and engineer as the best career options for youngsters. Time has changed. We have come a long way. I believe these 50 options will soon turn into 100, and then into 1000s
It’s clear there are more opportunities to start a home based business without spending thousands of dollars. Thanks for the very doable suggestions and ideas. I used do engraving and eBay. Now I blog. I love to share information about making money online ethically.
This is awesome. I just found out that there’s a lot of ideas i can don
even I’m at home. Thank you Annie for this wonderful list.
I found this website homebusinessidea.com.au and they were brilliant in helping me get sorted with a home business that suits me down the ground. With so many choices out there I found their approach simple and down to earth.
Any good website for business ideas in United States?
I haven’t had this much fun reading about business ideas ever. This read definitely got me thinking outside of the box and looking forward to the future. Such a good read!
Beautiful list of home based businesses. I Personally Use Copywriter and Social Media Consultant and this is the life-changing opportunity for me. Thanks for sharing this.
This is a great time for a concierge business or errand business startup. In many areas where there is significant development in the luxury market (residential and commercial), you will find increasing opportunity for concierge service providers. I remember my first job as a residential concierge, which helped me start a concierge business from home. The knowledge I acquired while employed by an established concierge business set the groundwork for my long-term career as a concierge business entrepreneur and author.
Annie:
Could you please ask Corey about the hair care line she is using! Then let us all know!
I think you for your time!
All great ideas! Not sure if you left multi-level marketing off on purpose, but I’ve recently started taking a nutritional supplement called Thrive, and due to the amazing results (tons of energy, great sleep, calming of aches and pains, etc.) I’ve started working as a promoter. There is absolutely no requirement to pay anything to sign up, you don’t even have to stock the product, it is a cloud-based business where the customers order online and receive the product directly from the company. If you get two people to sign up with autoship, you get your product free. Even if you pay for the product it is only about $5 a day, less than a cup of coffee in the U.S. So far I’ve been really impressed.
Nice list although I think anyone who has an interest in any of professions/businesses mentioned above would’ve naturally gravitated towards them anyway.
I find that a lot of people want a turn-key business – one that doesn’t require a lot of capital to start and maintain. Unfortunately, the majority of the businesses listed here either require significant start-up costs because in a lot of them you need liability insurance, licenses, money to buy the inventory to start the business, and or a physical location in order to operate.
Although picking a business that is fun sounds like fun, you’ve still got to treat it like a business and look further than the “fun” factor or else you’ll be out of business before you know it.
I always recommend people start in an industry they know well – as long as there is money to be made. In addition, an Internet-based business has very little overhead expenses and so in turn, you can get into profit a lot faster. Those would be my two recommendations for anyone looking to start a small or home-based business.
In regards to the comment above about not listing any network marketing companies in this article, it’s no secret that one of the fastest ways to get into business is to either join a turn-key business in the network marketing industry (I personally only recommend certain kinds) or be an affiliate for a product/service that’s already been created.
Overall a nice article to start the process of choosing a home business.