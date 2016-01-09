Working from home can be a lot of fun — if you’ve chosen the right career. There are now more options than ever when it comes to home-based businesses. And some of the opportunities might be just what you’re looking for if you want to add some more fun to your life. Below is a list of the most fun home based business ideas.

Fun Home-Based Business Ideas

Party Planner

People often need help planning events, from fundraisers to graduations. If you enjoy making plans and working with a variety of different clients, this is a job you can do mainly from home, though you may have to meet with clients at event locations from time to time.

Web Designer

There are so many possibilities when it comes to web design. You have the opportunity to work with clients from around the world and add your aesthetic and design expertise to their websites.

Facebook Page Designer

In addition, you can use your design expertise to work with clients to add some unique elements to their Facebook pages.

Home Daycare Provider

If you enjoy working with kids and having a full and exciting home environment, you can consider starting a daycare where you care for children in your own home.

Vintage Clothing Reseller

Online platforms like eBay and Etsy have made it simple to start a business selling vintage clothing and similar goods. You can shop for those items online, scour thrift stores, or just sell items you already own.

Party Clown

Being a clown for kids’ birthday parties and similar events can be a fun job if you enjoy entertaining and working with children. You’ll, of course, need to leave your home for the actual events. But you can do the booking and prep work from home.

Dance Instructor

Anyone with a background in dance and access to clients with similar interests can offer dance classes from home. You can either set up the actual studio in your home or rent a space and use your home to do the administrative work.

Musician

While it may require a dedicated studio space, you can record and release music from your home if you have the talent and drive.

YouTube Personality

There’s never a guarantee of making it big on YouTube. But you can create and post a variety of video content to the platform right from the comfort of your own home, and maybe even make enough from ads to run it as a business.

Personal Trainer

If you love fitness and sharing your knowledge with others, you can offer fitness courses or personal training sessions to clients out of your home gym or workout room.

Copywriter

Advertising and marketing companies are always looking for freelance copywriters to help with their creative projects. You can set up a home office and put your creative and marketing savvy to good use.

Clothing Designer

Whether you stitch intricate gowns from scratch or just design t-shirts, there are plenty of opportunities for designers to create and sell their own clothing from home.

Jewelry Maker

There are plenty of different methods and supplies you can use to create your own jewelry. You can then sell it online or even at craft shows or via wholesale.

Music Teacher

For entrepreneurs with musical talent, you might consider opening up your home to clients who want to learn a particular instrument or even take voice lessons from you.

Ebook Author

Whether you’re an aspiring novelist or you focus more on nonfiction pieces, it’s now easier than ever to compile an ebook and get it published on a variety of different online platforms.

Hot Air Balloon Operator

Though certainly not a cheap venture, and one that may require some additional property, offering balloon rides from your property can be a fun and lucrative business.

Massage Therapist

Licensed massage therapists can set up studios in their own homes to meet with clients and offer their services.

Hair Stylist

Likewise, hair stylists can set up a small room or section of their homes to accept appointments with clients.

Interior Designer

Anyone with a knack for style and design can offer interior design services to clients. And it isn’t a requirement to have a separate office. So you can do much of the brainstorming and administrative work from home.

Home Staging Professional

Or you could offer a more specific type of service like home staging, where you arrange furniture and other decorative elements for clients who are looking to sell or rent their homes.

Seller of Collectibles

If you have any collection of items or an interest in antiques or collectible items, you can resell those items on eBay or similar sites to build a business around them.

Social Media Consultant

Social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest have become popular not just for business use, but also for plenty of individuals who simply enjoy using them. You can have the best of both worlds by starting a business where you help businesses shape and carry out their social media strategies on the sites you already use.

Dog Groomer

Love dogs? If you have some basic supplies, you can set up a dog grooming business in your home where you’ll have the opportunity to work with plenty of different canine companions.

Pet Sitter

Or you could opt to offer your services as a pet sitter. This may require you to visit clients’ homes, but you can likely do a lot of the day-to-day work from home.

Drone Trainer

Drones are gaining a lot of popularity, both with businesses and individuals. That means there are lots of people who are looking to learn how to use them. So you can offer them lessons right from your home.

Personal Stylist

If you enjoy fashion and feel that you have a great sense of style, you might consider offering your services as a personal stylist, helping clients build their wardrobes and put together outfits.

Photographer

You can build any number of different photography based businesses from your home. You can be a portrait photographer, wedding photographer, nature photographer, or basically any niche that interests you.

Gift Basket Arranger

People buy all types of gift baskets for their loved ones or as gifts for special occasions. If you enjoy arranging baskets of food or similar items, it might be a fun home business idea to consider.

Furniture Upcycler

There are plenty of platforms and places where you can sell furniture and home décor items. You can find old pieces at flea markets or second hand stores and add your own upgrades so that you can resell them for a profit.

Bicycle Repair Professional

If you love bikes and enjoy fixing things, you could convert your garage into a workshop and offer bike repair services.

Baker

Bakers, you can buy some professional equipment and set up a commercial kitchen in your home. You can either sell your baked goods to local shops or set up a storefront online.

Jam Seller

Or if making jam or other canned goods is more of your specialty, you could consider creating your own line of those products for sale.

Caterer

You could even start a catering business and make the food in your kitchen then bring it to various events for clients in your area.

Florist

Creating beautiful flower arrangements can be a fun activity for anyone with an eye for design and a love of plants. And you can turn that activity into a career by selling flower arrangements and other plants that you create in your home.

Fundraiser

There are plenty of charities and other organizations that use events or organized campaigns as a primary fundraising method. If you enjoy organizing events or other money making opportunities, you might be able to do so by creating a home-based business.

App Designer

Designing mobile apps is a huge growing field. If you have the technical know-how, you can create your own apps from home or even offer your services to clients.

Landscape Designer

Landscape design is another potential work-from-home career option for people who are design oriented and enjoy working outdoors on occasion.

Tie-dye Shirt Designer

Tie-dying shirts and other clothing and accessory items can be a fun activity. If it’s something you enjoy, you can sell those items online or at craft shows or similar events.

Life Coach

You can work with clients online or over the phone to offer advice and help them come up with plans for their career, relationships and other aspects of life.

Wedding Coordinator

Planning a wedding requires a lot of work and organizational skills. So many couples hire a wedding coordinator to help manage all of the various aspects of the event. You can do much of that work from home, if you enjoy organizing and working with clients.

Henna Designer

Henna is a plant that has been used for thousands of years for cosmetic purposes. If you’re an artist who is well versed in the Henna tradition, you can create designs and sell them or apply them at events.

Professional Blogger

Blogging is a growing career field that can encompass a variety of different niches and topic areas. If you enjoy writing, photographing and otherwise chronicling your family activities, it may even lead to a career as a professional blogger.

Glass Blower

Glass blowing is a hobby that you can use to create everything from jewelry to home décor elements. You can sell those unique creations online, wholesale or at events.

Publicist

If you have a knack for promotions and working with media, you may be able to work from home as a publicist for various clients.

Vacation Rental Owner

Do you have an extra room, apartment or space in your home that isn’t being used? If so, you could be able to turn it into a vacation rental and list it on sites like Airbnb.

Mystery Shopper

Love shopping? You can offer your services as a mystery shopper, evaluating the service and needs of various stores in your area. Though this often requires actually visiting stores, you can do much of the administrative work from home.

Yoga Instructor

Yoga is hugely popular in many communities. So if you’re well versed in the practice, you may be able to set up a yoga studio in your home to share your expertise with others.

Travel Planner

Planning vacations has become much easier for individuals in recent years thanks to lots of new online tools. But companies and large groups still often need help when planning and organizing travel arrangements. So if that’s something you enjoy, you can offer your services to clients.

Bed and Breakfast Operator

If you have a large space that’s suitable for a lot of regular guests, you can consider starting a bed and breakfast to welcome travelers into your home.

Christmas Tree Farmer

You may need quite a bit of outdoor space at your home for this. But if you enjoy nature, being outside and welcoming people to your property around the holidays, then running a Christmas tree farm or lot may be a fun home based business idea for you.