Love animals? There are so many different businesses you can start that allow you to work around dogs, cats and various other pets.

You already know the basics — dog walking, training services, grooming, etc. But there are some more unusual pet business ideas out there as well. Below are unique pet related businesses you could consider starting.

Unusual Pet Business Ideas

Organic Treat Maker

More and more, pet owners are concerning themselves with the ingredients of their pet food and treats. By baking and selling organic treats for pets, you can gain the attention of pet owners who are concerned about things like health and the environment.

Obedience Expert

You already know about dog trainers. But if you have the know-how, you can actually carve out a slightly different niche — as an obedience expert. You can work not only with dogs to develop good habits, but also work with their owners to maintain those habits.

Yard Cleaner

Anyone with a dog knows the difficulty of cleaning up after them — particularly when it comes to the yard. That means that a lot of customers are probably willing to pay for someone to come to their yard and provide pooper scooper services.

In-Home Cleaner

Alternatively, you could offer services to pet owning clients who need a little help picking up all the fur and other messes that their pets leave inside their homes.

Animal Blogger

If you love sharing photos of your pets or tips with other pet owners, you could consider starting a blog about your pet adventures or expertise.

Animal Toy Maker

Most pet owners purchase some kind of toys for their animals to play with. If you like sewing or fabricating small toy type items, you could sell them as dog or cat toys.

Bed/Housing Designer

Some pet owners even purchase large beds, pillows, playhouses or other furniture for their animals to use. Woodworkers or builders, you could create some of these larger items and sell them to pet owners or stores.

Tank Designer

Not all pet owners have dogs or cats. Those who own fish, lizards, snakes or similar pets need tanks. So if you can create some unique tank designs, you have a market to sell them.

Pet Travel Service Provider

When people travel or move with their pets, it can be a stressful experience. If you have a method of transportation or even just some tips to share with pet owners, you can offer a service that helps pet owners transport their pets.

Pet Bandana Maker

Crafters and designers, you can make some simple bandanas out of colorful fabric or other soft material and sell them online, at craft shows or even at pet stores.

Collar Designer

You could also add designs, colors or even personalized details to pet collars or leashes and sell them at stores, events or online.

Cat Café Operator

Cat cafés, or coffee shops that let customers hang out with cats while enjoying their beverages, have gained popularity over the past few years. If you love cats and cafes, this might be a fun business idea for you.

Dog Manicurist

For pet owners who don’t want to go though the hassle of trimming their dogs’ or cats’ nails, they might hire a pet manicurist. Some may even pay you to paint their pets’ nails.

Unique Pet Store Owner

Lots of pet store owners sell accessories for dogs and cats. But for those pet owners looking for other types of animals, from birds to snakes, you could start a store that offers items specifically for those more unusual animals.

Dog Whisperer

Pet owners who are dealing with a particularly difficult dog may be interested in the services of a dog whisperer. If you specialize in dog behavior, you may be able to help some of those dogs and dog owners get to the root of those issues.

Cat Toilet Trainer

Cat owners no longer have to deal with stinky litter boxes if they don’t want to. There are some products and solutions out there to help people actually train their cats to go outside or even in the bathroom.

Pet Bakery Owner

Whether you make your own dog treats or just want to source them from other bakers, opening a bakery that specializes in pet food and treats can be a lucrative business.

Dog Beer Brewer

In recent years, some creative entrepreneurs have brewed a non alcoholic type of beer that’s safe for dogs, to give them a sort of liquid treat. If you enjoy brewing, you could consider selling dog beer.

YouTube Training Expert

If you don’t want to share your knowledge or expertise about pet training or behavior with clients in person, you could start a YouTube channel to inform pet owners about different methods.

Maker or Seller of Breath Mints for Dogs

If you’ve ever been close to a dog’s face, then you know all about dog breath. That’s why some pet owners purchase pet safe breath mints or other treats that are made to improve their pets’ breath and oral health.

Custom Pet Portrait Artist

For pet lovers with artistic talent, you can offer your services as a custom portrait artist. Customers can send you photos of their pets or tell you about their breed, then you can draw or paint their animal for a fee.

Pet Photographer

Or you could take photos of people’s pets and sell the prints or just charge for each session.

Renter of Unusual Animals

If you own any unusual animals that serve a practical purpose, you could consider renting them out to people who want to use their services. For instance, some goat owners have rented out their goats to people with fields that need manicuring.

Pet Sharing Service Operator

Or even if you don’t have any unusual animals, you could rent out your pets or start a service for people who want to share custody of different animals, rather than owning one full time.

Fur Dying Specialist

People dye their hair all the time. While it’s a bit more rare with pets, there are some people who like adding different colors to their animals’ fur.

Tag Engraver

Pet owners often need or want tags for their pets’ collars that give their name and contact information. So you could allow customers to order custom pet tags that you engrave with their specific information.

Pet Clothing Designer

Or you could use your creative talents to design and sew clothing items for dogs, cats and other animals.

Luxury Boarding Service Operator

When pet owners go on vacation, they often need to find a sitter or boarder for their pets. But those who are really into their pets may look for something even more specific. So if you offer some luxurious or upscale details like spa services, real-time streaming or private rooms, you could cater to that market.

At-Home Boarding Service Provider

Alternatively, some pet owners might feel more comfortable leaving their pets in a real home. There have even been some websites and other services that have opened up in the last few years that connect pet owners with people who will care for them in their homes.

Dog Treat Truck Owner

Gone are the days where pet owners need to go to the store to get some food or treats for their pets. Much like food trucks have grown more popular in recent years, so have dog food trucks. You just need a large enough vehicle, some food and treats and a love of dogs.

Dog Sports Competition Organizer

Many dog breeds are naturally inclined to run, jump and do various other sporting activities. So, if you enjoy physical activity and event organizing, you can set up various competitions and sporting activities for dogs in your area.

Doggie Day Care Operator

Aside from just needing someone to watch their animals while they’re travelling, some pet owners just want somewhere for their pets to go on a more regular basis. You can open a doggie day care to serve that need.

Pet Pillow Creator

Among the many different handmade items you can sell to pet owners are customized pillows. There are plenty of different ways you can add a pet’s image to a pillow, then sell them to pet owners online or at events.

T-Shirt Designer

Or you could add pet photos or images to t-shirts or various other clothing items.

Dog Workout Coach

You already know that dog walking can be a lucrative pet business. But if you enjoy being active and want to take dog walking to another level, you could start a dog running or workout program. For dog owners who want their pets to get a bit more exercise, you can take them for runs regularly.

Pet Restaurateur

Pet restaurants, much like bakeries and food trucks, have taken off in the past few years. You can offer various food items for dogs to enjoy right there.

Homemade Pet Food Creator

Or you could make your own dog or cat food and sell it to local pet stores, restaurants or even on your own website.

Large Animal Sitter

If you have expertise dealing with animals aside from just dogs and cats, you could offer your services to people who own larger animals. Particularly in rural areas, you might find enough people who have horses, goats and various other animals that need care on occasion.

Shelter Matching Expert

There are plenty of different ways for people to search for a new pet. Some small businesses have even created apps or websites to help match people with their ideal cats or dogs at nearby shelters.

Pet Costume Designer

Around Halloween in particular, lots of pet owners purchase costumes for their animals to wear. Making and selling pet costumes can allow you to make some really interesting and creative items.

Pet Treat Subscription Service Provider

Another way to sell pet treats and other items is by starting a subscription box. You can charge pet owners a monthly fee and send them a box each month with various items for their pets.

Pet Massage Therapists

Massages have been shown to benefit cats, dogs and various other animals. With a bit of training, you can offer your services as a pet massage therapist.

Home Pet Monitoring Expert

If you’re good with video equipment and similar technology, you may be able to offer some at-home monitoring systems to help pet owners keep track of their animals while they’re home alone.

Delivery Service Provider

For some pet owners, going to pick up food, medicine and various other supplies can be a hassle. So you can offer them the option of getting those items delivered instead.

Pet Health Expert

While you obviously need to go to veterinary school to provide health care to animals, you may be able to offer some very basic tips when it comes to things like diet and exercise.

Pet Event Organizer

There are also lots of different pet related events that you can help plan — adoption events, dog shows and more.

Pet Spa Operator

There are plenty of different health and beauty type services you can offer for animals. Or you could offer a more all encompassing spa experience for pets.

Brand Manager

Just as you can build a brand around yourself, you can also build one around your pets. Animals like Grumpy Cat have gained fame online and used that fame to launch books, drinks and various other products.

Pet Friendly Store or Cafe Owner

If you already own a business or have one in mind that isn’t specifically related to animals, you may be able to simply make that business pet friendly. Allow your employees or customers to bring in their pets and you’ll get to enjoy being around them without necessarily selling something specifically for them.

Pet Business Marketing Specialist

With so many different pet related business ideas out there, some might be in need of marketing services specifically to fit their niche. If you have marketing expertise, this could be an industry worth exploring.