Love animals? There are so many different businesses you can start that allow you to work around dogs, cats and various other pets.
You already know the basics — dog walking, training services, grooming, etc. But there are some more unusual pet business ideas out there as well. Below are unique pet related businesses you could consider starting.
Unusual Pet Business Ideas
Organic Treat Maker
More and more, pet owners are concerning themselves with the ingredients of their pet food and treats. By baking and selling organic treats for pets, you can gain the attention of pet owners who are concerned about things like health and the environment.
Obedience Expert
You already know about dog trainers. But if you have the know-how, you can actually carve out a slightly different niche — as an obedience expert. You can work not only with dogs to develop good habits, but also work with their owners to maintain those habits.
Yard Cleaner
Anyone with a dog knows the difficulty of cleaning up after them — particularly when it comes to the yard. That means that a lot of customers are probably willing to pay for someone to come to their yard and provide pooper scooper services.
In-Home Cleaner
Alternatively, you could offer services to pet owning clients who need a little help picking up all the fur and other messes that their pets leave inside their homes.
Animal Blogger
If you love sharing photos of your pets or tips with other pet owners, you could consider starting a blog about your pet adventures or expertise.
Animal Toy Maker
Most pet owners purchase some kind of toys for their animals to play with. If you like sewing or fabricating small toy type items, you could sell them as dog or cat toys.
Bed/Housing Designer
Some pet owners even purchase large beds, pillows, playhouses or other furniture for their animals to use. Woodworkers or builders, you could create some of these larger items and sell them to pet owners or stores.
Tank Designer
Not all pet owners have dogs or cats. Those who own fish, lizards, snakes or similar pets need tanks. So if you can create some unique tank designs, you have a market to sell them.
Pet Travel Service Provider
When people travel or move with their pets, it can be a stressful experience. If you have a method of transportation or even just some tips to share with pet owners, you can offer a service that helps pet owners transport their pets.
Pet Bandana Maker
Crafters and designers, you can make some simple bandanas out of colorful fabric or other soft material and sell them online, at craft shows or even at pet stores.
Collar Designer
You could also add designs, colors or even personalized details to pet collars or leashes and sell them at stores, events or online.
Cat Café Operator
Cat cafés, or coffee shops that let customers hang out with cats while enjoying their beverages, have gained popularity over the past few years. If you love cats and cafes, this might be a fun business idea for you.
Dog Manicurist
For pet owners who don’t want to go though the hassle of trimming their dogs’ or cats’ nails, they might hire a pet manicurist. Some may even pay you to paint their pets’ nails.
Unique Pet Store Owner
Lots of pet store owners sell accessories for dogs and cats. But for those pet owners looking for other types of animals, from birds to snakes, you could start a store that offers items specifically for those more unusual animals.
Dog Whisperer
Pet owners who are dealing with a particularly difficult dog may be interested in the services of a dog whisperer. If you specialize in dog behavior, you may be able to help some of those dogs and dog owners get to the root of those issues.
Cat Toilet Trainer
Cat owners no longer have to deal with stinky litter boxes if they don’t want to. There are some products and solutions out there to help people actually train their cats to go outside or even in the bathroom.
Pet Bakery Owner
Whether you make your own dog treats or just want to source them from other bakers, opening a bakery that specializes in pet food and treats can be a lucrative business.
Dog Beer Brewer
In recent years, some creative entrepreneurs have brewed a non alcoholic type of beer that’s safe for dogs, to give them a sort of liquid treat. If you enjoy brewing, you could consider selling dog beer.
YouTube Training Expert
If you don’t want to share your knowledge or expertise about pet training or behavior with clients in person, you could start a YouTube channel to inform pet owners about different methods.
Maker or Seller of Breath Mints for Dogs
If you’ve ever been close to a dog’s face, then you know all about dog breath. That’s why some pet owners purchase pet safe breath mints or other treats that are made to improve their pets’ breath and oral health.
Custom Pet Portrait Artist
For pet lovers with artistic talent, you can offer your services as a custom portrait artist. Customers can send you photos of their pets or tell you about their breed, then you can draw or paint their animal for a fee.
Pet Photographer
Or you could take photos of people’s pets and sell the prints or just charge for each session.
Renter of Unusual Animals
If you own any unusual animals that serve a practical purpose, you could consider renting them out to people who want to use their services. For instance, some goat owners have rented out their goats to people with fields that need manicuring.
Pet Sharing Service Operator
Or even if you don’t have any unusual animals, you could rent out your pets or start a service for people who want to share custody of different animals, rather than owning one full time.
Fur Dying Specialist
People dye their hair all the time. While it’s a bit more rare with pets, there are some people who like adding different colors to their animals’ fur.
Tag Engraver
Pet owners often need or want tags for their pets’ collars that give their name and contact information. So you could allow customers to order custom pet tags that you engrave with their specific information.
Pet Clothing Designer
Or you could use your creative talents to design and sew clothing items for dogs, cats and other animals.
Luxury Boarding Service Operator
When pet owners go on vacation, they often need to find a sitter or boarder for their pets. But those who are really into their pets may look for something even more specific. So if you offer some luxurious or upscale details like spa services, real-time streaming or private rooms, you could cater to that market.
At-Home Boarding Service Provider
Alternatively, some pet owners might feel more comfortable leaving their pets in a real home. There have even been some websites and other services that have opened up in the last few years that connect pet owners with people who will care for them in their homes.
Dog Treat Truck Owner
Gone are the days where pet owners need to go to the store to get some food or treats for their pets. Much like food trucks have grown more popular in recent years, so have dog food trucks. You just need a large enough vehicle, some food and treats and a love of dogs.
Dog Sports Competition Organizer
Many dog breeds are naturally inclined to run, jump and do various other sporting activities. So, if you enjoy physical activity and event organizing, you can set up various competitions and sporting activities for dogs in your area.
Doggie Day Care Operator
Aside from just needing someone to watch their animals while they’re travelling, some pet owners just want somewhere for their pets to go on a more regular basis. You can open a doggie day care to serve that need.
Pet Pillow Creator
Among the many different handmade items you can sell to pet owners are customized pillows. There are plenty of different ways you can add a pet’s image to a pillow, then sell them to pet owners online or at events.
T-Shirt Designer
Or you could add pet photos or images to t-shirts or various other clothing items.
Dog Workout Coach
You already know that dog walking can be a lucrative pet business. But if you enjoy being active and want to take dog walking to another level, you could start a dog running or workout program. For dog owners who want their pets to get a bit more exercise, you can take them for runs regularly.
Pet Restaurateur
Pet restaurants, much like bakeries and food trucks, have taken off in the past few years. You can offer various food items for dogs to enjoy right there.
Homemade Pet Food Creator
Or you could make your own dog or cat food and sell it to local pet stores, restaurants or even on your own website.
Large Animal Sitter
If you have expertise dealing with animals aside from just dogs and cats, you could offer your services to people who own larger animals. Particularly in rural areas, you might find enough people who have horses, goats and various other animals that need care on occasion.
Shelter Matching Expert
There are plenty of different ways for people to search for a new pet. Some small businesses have even created apps or websites to help match people with their ideal cats or dogs at nearby shelters.
Pet Costume Designer
Around Halloween in particular, lots of pet owners purchase costumes for their animals to wear. Making and selling pet costumes can allow you to make some really interesting and creative items.
Pet Treat Subscription Service Provider
Another way to sell pet treats and other items is by starting a subscription box. You can charge pet owners a monthly fee and send them a box each month with various items for their pets.
Pet Massage Therapists
Massages have been shown to benefit cats, dogs and various other animals. With a bit of training, you can offer your services as a pet massage therapist.
Home Pet Monitoring Expert
If you’re good with video equipment and similar technology, you may be able to offer some at-home monitoring systems to help pet owners keep track of their animals while they’re home alone.
Delivery Service Provider
For some pet owners, going to pick up food, medicine and various other supplies can be a hassle. So you can offer them the option of getting those items delivered instead.
Pet Health Expert
While you obviously need to go to veterinary school to provide health care to animals, you may be able to offer some very basic tips when it comes to things like diet and exercise.
Pet Event Organizer
There are also lots of different pet related events that you can help plan — adoption events, dog shows and more.
Pet Spa Operator
There are plenty of different health and beauty type services you can offer for animals. Or you could offer a more all encompassing spa experience for pets.
Brand Manager
Just as you can build a brand around yourself, you can also build one around your pets. Animals like Grumpy Cat have gained fame online and used that fame to launch books, drinks and various other products.
Pet Friendly Store or Cafe Owner
If you already own a business or have one in mind that isn’t specifically related to animals, you may be able to simply make that business pet friendly. Allow your employees or customers to bring in their pets and you’ll get to enjoy being around them without necessarily selling something specifically for them.
Pet Business Marketing Specialist
With so many different pet related business ideas out there, some might be in need of marketing services specifically to fit their niche. If you have marketing expertise, this could be an industry worth exploring.
I think yard cleaner is getting up there with the “usual”. There are over 800 professional Pooper Scooper companies in the US alone. Just my two cents worth.
LOL. I guess it depends on your point-of-view, Tim. To me that’s a very unusual business. 🙂
I’ve started seeing more of them recently as well. But I think the whole idea behind it still makes it pretty weird/unusual for a lot of people!
Yard Cleaner? Do you mean yard maintenance? Thats not unususal! a lot of people do that because its easy to start and it makes money if you have enough clients. Its not unusual around here. They are everywhere. Its like Housekeepers.
I found an organic treat maker. And more than just little treats, she creates little cakes for pets. I think that it is really creative. Now, her business has grown into a mini restaurant that caters to both pets and humans.
Wow, that does sound really creative! There are so many unique ideas out there.
Can you give me the info. on how I can contact the person who makes the organic treats & little cakes for pets? I am in the market to find a pet business to start and I love the treats, cakes etc. idea.
Hi Kim!
I saw your comment on this thread. I have a podcast called Hound Vibes and I interview several entrepreneurs and one of them has their own organic dog treat business. I would love to help at no cost 🙂
What a great article. There are so many new businesses starting today, but only a few unfortunately make it. I found an underdog that finally listens to pet owners need. You wouldnt believe how many of them out here are into building data bases and profit :X I think its called Max and Kitty and another one pet sitters care
Some great ideas here but there are also some that are so overdone. There are so many pet collar businesses out there already – it would be hard to break into that market for example. But it would be amazing to have a business catered around the love of animals!
I would love to start a business selling as a affiliate for eBay and rescue dog’s from China and other country’s all over and bring a dog back home to a good home here in the US. 15% of all sales will go to my mission to SAVE abused animals by referrals, transport or finding people who can or want to help by donation or adoption or volunteer to travel to bring a rescued dog back home with me or someone else. So what type of small business would I be filing for? Nonprofit . I’m not sure. I started doing this already on my own and have alot of followers on FB & Twitter. And all the other online sell n buy apps I could find. Lol
Hi Senette!
I saw your comment on this thread. I have a podcast called Hound Vibes on iTunes and I interview several entrepreneurs that have their own pet start ups including rescues. I would love to help connect you with one of them at no cost
Anyone interested in doing this venture with me to make money that is so rewarding selling stuff to be able to help not only you but dog’s who can’t help themselves. Let’s open a shop online to sell n but nationwide!!
Hi Senette,
This is an AMAZING idea!!! I would love to get involved somehow. Please let me know a bit more about how this works and what you have been doing. Thanks so much!
I may be interested in your business idea, Please tell me more. I am starting up another pet business and I am a huge advocate on the humane treatment of animals. I didn’t go to China but, I visited some other European countries back in the early 80’s while I was in the service and I became horrified at the sight of scotty dogs hanging in a butcher shop.
I’m about helping the animals and bringing together like minded people
This sounds like a great idea! Did you start working on anything yet??
I would love to get involved in this type of business. Any info you have would be greatly appreciated.
Fur dying? OMG HOW IGNORANT, that is so dangerous for pets. You should seriously remove that from the article so stupid people do NOT do that to their pets.
I see a lot of non-toxic pet dyes advertised. Not sure where the dangerous comes in, if they are non-toxic. A little weird possibly, but dangerous? I see dogs in my neighborhood dyed green for St. Patty’s Day, and so on. I wouldn’t do it, but there are a lot of popular things I wouldn’t do. LOL
Fur dying is a stupid, ignorant idea. Pets are animals not toys