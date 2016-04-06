Every small business owner should focus on what the customer values.
Your Business Professor was struggling to manage my part of a $200 million dollar project at an All-Staff Meeting. There were whispers between my directors and some of their back-benching assistants. Something was odd about their conversations. Their language was off-kilter.
In hushed tones I heard, client specs … I stopped. Were they talking about – me?
I looked at the very well-dressed attendees and played a hunch.
“If your paycheck does not have my company’s name on it,” I asked, “Please indicate by raising your hand.”
Two-thirds of my “team” were outside consultants.
I got mad. For no reason. I wanted control-control-control of everything, everywhere.
I thought that I had to be “hands on.” “The Old Man In Charge.” “The Source” of all wisdom and to be the giver of directions. I was somewhat confident about my authority over the consultants and their far-flung staff. But I feared that my influence would not extend outside of that conference room. I was, of course, an amateur manager. And insecure.
But I would learn. I would start by becoming an (out)sourcer’s apprentice. I had to learn what was important and what was less so. Some parts of my business deserved more of my immediate attention than others.
Customer Values
Entrepreneur Richard Koch writes on this discernment using Pareto’s Principle:
“Unless we have numbers or 80/20 Thinking to guide us, most things always appear more important than the few things that are actually more important.
Even if we accept the point in our minds, it is difficult to make the next hop to focused action. Keep the “vital few” in the forefront of your brain. And keep reviewing whether you are spending more time and effort on the vital few rather than the trivial many.” (Koch 1998)
Author Andrea Gabor recounts the story of Jack Welch, former GE CEO, in “The Capitalist Philosophers.” Welch speaks of the difference between the ‘critical’ and ‘core’ parts of a business:
“In the late 1980’s, during a period of intense competitive ferment, [Peter] Drucker was summoned back to GE …
“Make sure that your back room is their front room,” recalls Welch. It was a statement that helped define Welch’s approach to a wave of outsourcing.
“In other words, don’t you do guard services at your plant. Get someone who specializes in guard services” to do them for you. Get rid of in-house printing, in-house conferences services, any business than isn’t the core of your focus.
Explains Welch, “[Drucker] made it very clear what a waste” it was to be in marginal activities where, inevitably, GE would put its “weakest people.” (Gabor 2000)
(I advise students to only work in the core of a business because that is where the owner is going to put his best people.)
How does the small business owner determine the difference between the core of a business from the merely critical component?
The core of any company is what the customer walks away with after dealing with your small business. Critical functions support the core.
The non-core, critical parts of your business should be delegated to outside companies. For example, payroll is critical to any business, but it is usually a back-office role. Anita Campbell, the Founder, CEO and Publisher of Small Business Trends, suggests that this is a function that should be outsourced. She outlines three reasons:
- It frees up time and resources to focus more on your core business.
- It gives you access to more technology and expertise to perform payroll well.
- It reduces costs and risks.
Outsourcing can be more efficient (faster, better, cheaper) and effective (advances organizational goals).
This is an opportunity for small business creation. If your passion is lawn care service then create a landscape business. Do not lead a grounds maintenance operation at an accounting firm.
If your passion is bookkeeping, then build a bookkeeping firm. Do not manage the back office bookkeeping at a lawn care company.
Core for one company is critical at another.
Critical at one company is core for another.
The focused CEO cares about core. Because core is what the customer values, it is of first importance. ‘Critical’ is an unfocused blur of support units.
Outside Consultants
My project team was a majority of outsourced talent and these consultants were then doing their own outsourcing. Seamlessly (to me), the consulting firms were sub-sub-contracting downstream to the Indian sub-continent. Or Kansas? I didn’t know.
And it didn’t matter. The service was Fast, High Quality and Less Expensive.
I majored in the minors and minored in the majors worrying about issues that would not affect what the customer needed.
I stopped my madness. I was getting my core needs met. The customers were delighted. The consultants and all those non-core, critical tasks were getting done in other time zones.
I didn’t need to micromanage and over-control competent staff. I didn’t need to be everywhere and to do everything. My team and the various consultants were able to get my project done on time and on budget. Which was more than this amateur deserved.
Outsource Photo via Shutterstock
When outsourcing, just make sure you’ve clearly communicated goals and any stipulations. Then let them do what they do best.
Robert, you are exactly right: managing an outsourced vendor is a challenging as managing any remote office/employees.
It requires non-stop, over-communication — see: http://www.yoest.com/2016/02/29/november-6-does-working-apart-really-work-management-by-the-book-365-daily-bible-verse-one-minute-management-lessons-for-the-busy-faithful/
Cheers,
Jack
I like the part that talked about the non core of the business being outsourced. This is good for the economy because there is more money being circulated and the velocity of money is greater. It changes hands faster and gives many people the chance to make money and a difference. Outsourcing can benefit all people. It benefits the parent company because it can be more cost efficient and it benefits the smaller companies by creating jobs and creating more work. It also stimulates the the world economy because some big companies outsource to foreign countries. Also, it takes the monopoly from companies by having more people involved in the process and more small business.
One of the things I learned about running a business is that you cannot really control everything. You just have to let some things go and learn to trust your employees every once in a while.
Aira, you are so right, as race car drive Mario Andretti say, “If you are under control, you’re not driving fast enough…”
Management is defined by taking calculated risks and making decisions: see http://www.yoest.com/2016/02/29/november-3-women-in-management-fear-not-the-uncertain-breaks-management-by-the-book-365-daily-bible-verse-one-minute-management-lessons-for-the-busy-faithful/
Good Point,
Jack
I really enjoyed how this article speaks on doing what you are passionate about, and making it its own thing and how outsourcing can help you to do so. If your passion were lawn care it would make absolutely no sense to work out of an accounting firm. Out sourcing can be a great thing and can provide some advantages as far as different people to work wit whom have different ideals. As the title states offshoring can sometimes come about when outsourcing. The offshoring may occur to help you find a different location to be more successful as a company, due to more work being done during different time zones. Outsourcing can often help smaller startup companies to flourish.
Sarah, good point — when the personal passion matches the core of the business, the staffer will find that all of the staff in the business share that same passion.
The Alert small business owner looks for that shared interest.
Well done,
Jack
I enjoyed reading about following your passion. If you do what you are passionate about, it will show in your work. Working in your passion will make your work a central aspect of your life, and you will flourish. It is also important to try to work within the center, core of a business. Working with your passion will allow you to to do this. If you are passionate about what you do, then getting to the core of a business will be easier to achieve.
VP, I like your phrasing: work at the ‘center’ of an organization.
And you will be centered…
Well Said,
Jack
Micromanaging can often lead to delays and focusing on trivial matters. It’s important to understand that everyone has their own responsibilities and duties. Especially for employees working in the non-core areas of the business, the manager should focus more on their productivity and efficiency rather than their personal dedication to the company. As long as they are achieving what is being asked of them, the manager should let them be. Then, the manager will have more time to do his own job and focus on the core parts of the business.
I think that it is very important for businesses to focus on what consumers value. This is because if a product or service is not perceived as valuable to a certain degree to the consumer, then he or she will not purchase or spend his or her money on it. In order to effectively focus on consumer values, one should be most concerned with the core of business. All other parts of a business that are not the core are “critical components” and should not be considered to the same extent as the core. Outsourcing can be an effective practice because it allows a small business to obtain a lot of outside talent.
“Critical functions support the core.”
This statement especially resonated with me, when considering the relationship management aspect of business. It does not matter what area of business you practice, your success is dependent on the relationships fostered between peers, as well as a company’s relationships with it’s customers. If a company is having a lot of success, that means the managers are doing a superior job of assigning the right roles to the right people. Typically, if a company is successful, that means the employees are happy and the customers are happy. If a manager tries to control too many aspects of the situation, they lose sight of their goal: to run a successful business that generates profit. If managers are able to manage the relationships they have with their employees, and place their faith in their abilities, that will translate throughout the company down to the consumer.
I think and agree with the article that it is crucial for a business to focus on what is important and the “core” part of their business. I think that many times businesses try to have a part in every single department and over exert themselves. They then begin to lose focus on the core parts of their business and as a result the core can be lost and consequently customers could also be lost. By outsourcing you can easily avoid this detrimental problem because it allows outside people to take care of non-essential and non-core parts of your business. As a result you can maintain happy customers and a healthy business by having the ability to focus on core activities.
This article highlights the importance of prioritizing the core of a business. At the end, the writer states that “I didn’t need to be everywhere and to do everything.” As the owner of a small business, one must focus on what the customer gets out of the business. These are the core functions, and it is easy to focus on the wrong priorities. A core business should have highly efficient employees that feel strongly about the mission and greater food of the company. They should perform well and keep moral values. On the other hand, sometimes owners of a business waste time unknowingly by trying to control every part of the company instead of focusing on the core.
I thought this article was very interesting and informative. I found it very interesting and useful when you advised students to work with the “core” of the company. You can determine what the core of the company is figuring out what the customer walks away with. If you want to be a critical member of the company, you must work in the core in the company to secure your position. This makes complete sense, and it is great advice to take away when looking for jobs. You want to work in a company where you interests highlight the company’s main goal.
I think this article proves such a great point, that no matter our title, we cannot do everything. In business it is easy to get caught up trying to do everything yourself. Most especially because most business men and women tend to have alpha personalities. However, there are certain jobs that we were not cut out to handle. In order to free up staff to complete the work they were cut out for we need to cut down on workload in the office and outsource. There are so many advantages to outsourcing jobs that are not a part your company’s area of interest. It will free up time, money and stress.
Micromanaging is never a good thing to do in a company. As a manager they should be more focussed on different things, instead of trying to tell everyone what to do and how to do it constantly. They should let the non-core part of the business employees be because this will allow them to work more efficiently. By doing this the manager will be able to focus more on what he needs to do and focus on the core parts of the business.
This article brings up the very important concept of separating core and critical aspects of a business. While all aspects of a business are important, the core parts of the business are where the consumers’ values are met. Therefore, the business manager should focus his or her full attention on these core parts. The critical aspects of a business are often better off and more efficient when they are outsourced. This is due to the fact that by outsourcing, these critical parts are getting done faster and cheaper while still being of good quality. Overall, separating core and critical aspects of a business can be extremely beneficial and will allow managers to direct their focus on what the customer walks away with, as opposed to worrying about micromanaging every component of the business.
“If your passion is lawn care service then create a landscape business. Do not lead a grounds maintenance operation at an accounting firm.” This statement summarizes this whole article. Focusing on the core of your company is clearly the most efficient way to get your company to flourish and by outsourcing you allow yourself to focus on the core. Leading a grounds maintenance operation at an accounting firm you are not accomplishing anything. When you focus on the core and stop dealing with unnecessary projects you will soon realize the customers become more satisfied because the core of your company is what the customers actually value.
I agree that outsourcing anything that does not support the core of your company, is essential for any small business. Your staff should only focus on what adds value to your product or service. Administrative functions should be outsourced so that you have more time to focus on improving your business. I think what Koch notes is important, “…keep reviewing whether you are spending more time and effort on the vital few rather than the trivial many.” By keeping all non-core operations in house, it is keeping management from spending time on the core of the business. The non-core parts of your business should be delegated to outside companies so that you can focus on the core of your business.
Customer value and satisfaction are key in order to succeed in marketing. The customer may not always be right but you better make sure that they’re happy if you want to do well. Core values seem to be the most useful in realizing customer value because when you stay true to your roots your customer will always be able to rely on the product you are trying to sell and once they trust you they will come back for more. You’ll have them hooked on your product once they notice that it is valuable to them not just valuable in general and that’s when the customer will be satisfied.
I think that what is most important in business is ensuring your customers needs are met in a timely and efficient manner. If you are doing so in an ethical way, it does not matter through what channel you are achieving this. The customer will appreciate that you are meeting your needs. I think, like you mentioned, new managers are often uneasy delegating tasks to someone outside of their sphere of influence. But, delegation allows you to focus on the important aspects of a business that need your attention. Then, someone else can worry about the smaller things. Delegation is key to the success of any business person.
I agree that outsourcing can be more efficient and effective for a company. It can possibly free up time for a company to focus on more important aspects that the customers really care about. What the customer values is crucial and their feedback is also essential to creating a better business. The CEO of a company has to be focused on that and should delegate people beneath him to worry about less significant areas of the business. Being a CEO of a company can obviously be stressful as you can not be everywhere at once. As long as outsourcing does not hinder the integrity of a company or their “brand name”, then it is a wise choice.
“Because core is what the customer values” I would have to agree with this statement. Core values and customer satisfaction come hand in hand. Core values define the success of a company. They also shape the identity of the business. The focus of business determines the type of clientele that is attracted. For instance, Nike’s core value is to strengthen, inspire and challenge people. This idea motivates not only people within the company but also buyers. With this core value, company employees will be eager to create market strategies and customers will be excited to purchase workout clothes and equipment to get in shape.
This is a very interesting read! There were a few things that stood out to me as particularly interesting. But the main thing was to read that Prof Yoest had said “I wanted control-control-control of everything, everywhere” and “I was, of course, an amateur manager. And insecure.” This was something that surprise me as I always felt that managers know what they were doing (or at least look like they do), especially Prof Yoest after being a student in his classroom, but after studying a leadership class this semester I have come to learn otherwise. What I have learnt though is that you don’t need to be control of absolutely everything. It is vital to trust your staff and their actions, as Prof Yoest mentioned in class “the manager is there to make decisions”.
Running a small business can be very challenging. You not only have to satisfy the customer, but you have to satisfy your team of employees. If you can build a trust in your employees, that can help you to focus on satisfying the customer. When people want to work for you, they are going to come to work happy, therefor working harder. As the owner, you should never stop until your customer is satisfied. At the end of the day, they are the ones paying you and possibly writing a review on your company.
This article touched on a few different important aspects when dealing with your business and outsourcing. In the beginning of the reading it touched on knowing what deserves more time and what deserves less so you aren’t wasting your time. One of the ways to not waste time is to out-source so you can get professionals to get the job properly and in a more efficient manner rather than to struggle trying to do it yourself.(like the guard example used above). Outsourcing makes life easier on a manager if the job is communicated properly and effectively to the outsourced business or partner. It also frees up more time for the manager to focus more specifically on his core business rather than the outside components of the business which is very effective.
The article expounds on the need to focus on the core things in a business for the sake of effectiveness both in production and cost. Customer value have been said to be among the priorities on should pay attention on in order to achieve a smooth progress of the business. Admittedly, one has to know the fundamental issues of the business and should operate them in their respective places. One should not mix the cores of business since they won’t work at all. The article also touched on the relationship between the workers at the workplace. Every means has to be applied to make sure there is a healthy relation and not quarreling like we see in the article. Lastly, businesses should aim at producing quality products and satisfying the customers at a minimum cost possible.
Having to run your own small business must be a hard thing to do, but through outsourcing the little things that could slow you down will be taken care of. As stated in the article outsourcing can allow a business owner to figure out which particular tasks need to be done and to pick the right people to do it. This puts your business in a almost decentralized organization where you allow other people to handle different tasks throughout the organization and report back to the owner. This allows the owner to focus on what he needs to get done rather than other tasks that he could easily appoint someone to do. Through outsourcing you provide the business owner with the most important aspect and thats time, the more time an owner has the more production will get done and with more production comes more revenue.
Professor Yoest, I commend you for taking the humble approach and becoming an outsourcer’s apprentice. In doing so, you learned that in order to achieve organizational goals, you need to outsource and make your actions in the company mean something. Make sure they serve some purpose. The core of the business should be critical for the business, and vise versa; if it isn’t, then you’re probably in the wrong business. The idea is to focus on what the consumer values that is what is critical for a company’s success. Simply stated, “critical functions support the core.”
From reading your article, and having conversations with managers myself, I have come to realize that one of the most detrimental mistakes a manager can make is micro managing. I believe that managers do this because they feel that their way is the right way, or that if they don’t do it themselves, it won’t be done right. Something I like to live by (and hope to carry on as a manager) is trust but verify. Trust that your employees (or outsourcing) is doing their job correctly. Then, take extra steps (if necessary) to ensure that it was done correctly. This alleviates the “need” to micromanage, but also ensures that the job is done correctly. It is important that a manager learns how to delegate tasks to others, and also utilize other’s creativity and ideas. The mindset of “it’s my way or the high way” will not allow your company to grow, as well as other hard working individuals. By outsourcing and delegating, a manager can then focus on the core of the company: customer satisfaction. At the end of the day, if the customer isn’t happy, then your company will fail. Focusing on the core values, delegating, and outsourcing is a necessary foundation in a successful company.
Renee, remember-managers micromanage because they are nervous because:
1) they don’t know what they are doing, or
2) the staffer doesn’t what he’s doing.
Best,
Jack
Having the ability to own your own business is something that not a lot of people get to have and if you do own your own business, it demands a lot of responsibilities too. As the boss of your own company, you have to worry about the big things that matter, like for example being able to make sure that your product of what you are trying to sell is at the best is can be and not having to worry about the little things like that people that work for you and the things that they do. I mean yes, you should worry about the people that work for you but really to a prefect extent, because if they person is causing a small problem in the office space and that worker is not doing what they are asked to help sell this product to the customers, than the managers of the branch or office can take care of that instead of you. With that being said, you do not want someone working for you that does not know what they are doing, because if they do not know what they are doing, than they are going to hurt you and your product in expanding it and making it a product that everyone will want to buy. So by outsourcing, just make clear goals that you want to be accomplished and let the workers do their best, but if they do not do their best and do not understand what to do like I said before than you might have to let them go.
Andrew, and let’s remember the other challenge of the Small Business Owner: Making Payroll.
Best,
Jack
Outsourcing sometimes receives a bad rep in the business world. However, it is honestly efficient, cost-effective, and popular. In the efficiency aspect, instead of the primary company depleting all of its resources and manpower to produce various parts for its final product, it will delegate these various tasks to other companies who specialize in the creation of these parts. By doing this, they company is saving precious time and resources. In the cost-effective aspect, by using their own man power and resources, their total costs will increase; however, by delegating certain tasks to other companies (yes some foreign companies as well) who charge at a low rate, the total costs of the final product will be very reasonable. In the popular aspect, it is simple countless companies outsource work to other companies. They see the beneficial side of the lower costs and the higher efficiency rates, additionally, they are providing business to the other companies. These other companies are able to profit off of being delegated assignments from another company. Anita Campbell hit it right on the head when she stated her three reasons to outsource: “It frees up time and resources to focus more on your core business. It gives you access to more technology and expertise to perform payroll well. It reduces costs and risks.”
Tim, well said — The entire planet is a resource to compete for projects.
See: https://twitter.com/JackYoest/status/756172588007784448
Cheers,
Jack
I am a manager at my summer job and what I hate most about managing is when other managers are also working, but not managing. If I’m managing, and another manager is on to serve, for example, it starts to be a case of too many chiefs and not enough indians. I’m not saying I’m the worlds greatest manager, however, I don’t need somebody to walk by my side and coach me on what to do. Especially when there are other jobs to be done! If somebody is taking time away from their very busy job to make sure I’m doing things correctly, there are holes in the system. Things are probably most likely getting forgotten about- usually the little things. And when the little things aren’t being tended to, the big picture goes askew. And then that usually comes back on me with little repercussion for the micromanaging co-worker. The same goes for a bigger business. When there are 100 chiefs, managers, whatever you want to call them, working at once to try and achieve the same goal of being the top dog, the littler tasks get left for dead. When the little tasks get forgotten about, a domino effect transpires and eventually can effect the reputation of the company. Everyone has a job to do somewhere to make a company run smoothly, otherwise they wouldn’t have been hired.
Zoe, your experience points us to a another fact: Most service jobs cannot be outsourced — food service, auto mechanic, surgery, brick layer and most marketing innovation.
Cheers,
Jack
Outsourcing, given the current political climate, brings thoughts of less domestic jobs – which to an extent is true. When companies outsource work or even their entire manufacturing process, those are lost opportunities for American workers. Although not all outsourcing is overseas, the reality is outsourcing is cheaper. I do think that maybe less outsourcing would take place overseas if there were more businesses in the country that specialized in “critical components.” Basically, whenever a business spots a need for outsourcing, that creates business opportunity for someone else that is able to provide that service.
Ryan, outsourcing may be cheaper — but it also conserves that most scarce resource — management time and attention and talented staffers.
Well done,
Jack
This post is really helpful because it displays two of the most important leadership qualities. First of which is the ability to communicate. The companies that are being outsourced with need to know exactly what you want to have done and exactly how they should do it. The second thing is trust as a manager it is important to trust the people you have working under you, until they give you a legitimate reason not to. The important thing is to trust in the people you have placed on your staff and make it clear what needs to get done.
Bill, organizations work best on trust — it reduces ‘transaction costs’ — but trust must still be ‘earned.’
Cheers,
Jack
I found this article especially interesting because micro-management has come up often at my summer internship. My manager is very hands-off. He’s there for me if I have questions, but he doesn’t like to breathe down my ask or ask how my works coming every hour on the hour. Last summer, I had a super micro-manager and the biggest difference I’ve noticed between last summer and this summer is my stress level. With a micro-manager, your stress goes through the roof and I don’t put out the best quality of work. If I have room to breathe, maybe get a bit creative, I tend to output better quality work. I feel like my employer trusts me. Because of this, I am more confident in my work (which makes me put out better work) and I am fiercely loyal to my manager. I am incredibly grateful for the chances he gives me and the trust he puts in me, so in return he’s earned my best work and my loyalty. Every company should be customer satisfaction focused. In order to satisfy customers, employees need to give them a pleasant experience. By treating employees well, trusting them, and giving them room to grow, they will put their best effort and work forward, leading to greater customer satisfaction. It’s all connected in the end.
Michelle, there is no hyphen in ‘micromanagement…’
I would insert a smiley face emoticon here if I were a few decades younger.
A well written comment.
Cheers,
Jack
I agree that outsourcing non core tasks is a great way to increase focus and production in a company. If people aren’t distracted by all of the things that don’t matter to their customers then they will be able to focus all of their time into things that do matter to the customer. Outsourcing also reflects strong leadership. The best way to get the most out of your employees is to trust them and not micromanage their work. Giving up that kind of control is something that most managers struggle greatly with. However, once you let your employees do what they do best work gets done faster, people get more focused and company moral increases. Not to mention the serious reduction of stress on the manager.
Daniel, good points — and ‘outsource’ only means outside the company — it doesn’t necessarily mean outside the continental United States (CONUS).
Best,
Jack
Basically, if I decided to run some type of company, let’s say making watches. I should only focus on making watches and outsource the advertising and sales to others? Or should I keep those aspects still a part of the watch making business? I also have no plans to go into watch making.
JT, I can certainly advise you about a business you have no plans to go into…
Because there are some universal truths across the small business universe.
Marketing and innovation are the two categories that companies should be slow to outsource to another company. And these are what Peter Drucker said USA does best.
International companies might be the exception to keeping advertising in-house. McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” was developed in China. See http://www.yoest.com/2006/03/23/chinas_new_statue_for_brotherh/
Cheers,
Jack
I completely agree that you should want to work or be involved in the core of a business. If you’re studying auditing or banking then obviously you want to be working for investment firm or auditing firm. I mean, thats the point of going to school right? We pay for an education to learn how to operate in these industries. We expect that once we graduate we’d be working for a company in a position that we’ve been studying for 4 years. I agree that large corporations shouldn’t waste time with industries that aren’t their core focus. This allows them to focus on their main service or product while receiving cheap expert services from other companies. This allows companies to focus on a select few objectives. They are focused on their job and don’t have to worry about all the excess side work that in the end, just distracts them from the main goal. Great article.
It is important to focus on the core, while also ensuring that criticial tasks can be properly carried out. The story of Jack Welch outsourcing the critical but non-core tasks is one that carries a lesson applicable to everything we do. In fact separation of labor defines the success of society since we started habituating cities; moving from cottage style production to assembly line and beyond. The military has many bases with residential quarters, landscaping needs, office needs, facilities management etc., but the core of their ‘business’ is to protect and defend. So why would they assign soldiers trained to battle in war to mow the lawn? It may be critical that the lawn is maintained but it is not their core, so they outsource to a company that landscapes as its core. In the end both companies gain productivity, soldiers are no longer siphoned off the battlefield fulfilling duties that are irrelevant to the core. But at the same time it is necessary to identify those roles that are critical, because if those are not fulfilled the company will be unable to fulfill its core. The lesson is clear, focus on your core while ensuring all things critical are executed; aligning tasks so all tasks are fulfilled by people who consider that specific task their core. Focus, focus, focus.
Outsourcing
I believe that outsourcing certain things in a company isn’t always less risky. You can ruin your brand name and take on huge risk by outsourcing by not really knowing certainty or having control behind the results of that outsourcing. And to outsource so much takes a lot of trust and relationship in the companies you are outsourcing to.
“I didn’t need to micromanage and over-control competent staff.”
This statement points out key a key aspect in having a successful business. Having a completely “competent” staff is imperative for all aspects of the business. Even if one team member is less than competent, it can ruin the entire flow of business, just as one bad apple ruins the bunch. If one team member is failing to do their job, then another is left to pick up their slack which in turn risks that person’s own work being compromised. Also, micromanaging can lead to a very unsuccessful business. The business owner cannot be everywhere at one time, nor can they do all that needs to be done and still run the business successfully. A “team” that works efficiently together is a must.
The biggest advantage to a small business is the close relationship the business can make with its consumers. This creates an absolute necessity for small business to have a strong core because humans themselves have strong core values and the benefit to a small business is the human interaction. Often people will hear of big businesses and think of computers handling all the business transactions and a general lack of care for the customer. With small businesses, customers feel valued with the attention they receive and will come back to get the same affirmation. By developing a company core, a small business will develop more of a human attraction to the consumer and will enable customers to come and enjoy the human interaction perks of a small business. Without a core, a small business will seem like a fickle person that does not have a dedication to its customers. Once a core is established, customers identify with the business and feel at home using its value. In order to increase customers, it is imperative that small business develop a strong core that will withstand an increase in customers because more people will be attracted to the business once it has a strong core.
There are many qualities that a manager must possess, one of those is passion for what he or she is doing. Having this passion makes the manager more determined to ensure the product or service is the best it can be. One responsibility managers have is to make sure their employees are performing according to the standards to accomplish the goal of the product or service. However, its equally as important for the manager to understand when to draw the line. The manager should be confident that he or she hired the right employees for the job. When hiring employees, the manager should scrutinize the benefits and costs of hiring an employee; there should therefore be less scrutiny when it comes to the employees work, allowing the manager more time to address other issues/aspects. A good manager should have the passion that gives the desire to examine the employees so closely, but also the prudence and fortitude to know that he can allow these employees to do their best work.
Before reading this article I pictured each part of a business working towards benefitting the core project and bringing each piece of the core to the project as a whole. I never considered that a ‘core for one company is a critical for another’ and vise versa until after reading this. It would make sense to split your company into core workers and critical workers to finish a project as quickly and efficiently as possible. It’s almost as if you are assigning a smaller piece of the project to a critical worker, but to them, that smaller project becomes their core project. I think outsourcing to consultants can provide a sense of urgency and diligence for those outside consultants because the job they are assigned becomes their top priority that they can focus on. As long as you, as the project manager, distinguish exactly what you are looking for from the outsiders and they stay on schedule, it should lead to a successful project as a whole.
I have seen many people struggle to be their best, and perform at a prime due to worrying about the small things in a project or even company. As a manager these details should not be his or her worry but those of the person working on it. The idea that a company should only focus on their core is important if success is pictured in the future. No person or company can create success if they allow small unimportant tasks or hiccups to accumulate and get in the way. I am for outsourcing these tasks but to a degree. Nowadays many people outsource in an unethical manner paying people overseas the smallest amount possible. Not only this, but living situations and work environments are not always kept up to standards. But as a general idea it can benefit large and small company’s in the long run to promote the creation and presentation of their best product.
I agree that micromanaging a company is not the best way to manage one. This article shows the benefits from outsourcing when it comes to tasks that are not part of your companies core work. By outsourcing you will save the company time, money and become more productive overall because now the company can direct all focus to their core work and not worry about the little stuff that can be outsourced to other companies who specialize in that field. Such as the payroll of a company. However I also agree with one of the other comments that outsourcing to the wrong company could backfire and make your company look bad. Thats why when outsourcing you must know what other companies your are dealing with.
I think that this point is important for every person of authority to understand. Although, we are raised believing that if you want something done right, then you should do it yourself, there are times where we need to take a step back and let others take on some of the workload. It becomes difficult to do so when you want to ensure something is done correctly and up to your standards, but once you step back and realize how much easier it has made your life to not micromanage, you become comfortable with letting other people carry out important jobs.
Outside opinions are sometimes the best opinions. The people who are advising you do not have a reason to hold back any information or thoughts. This is the best constructive criticism, but could also be what tears the group about. You need someone who finds the medium between the two extremes, to get a point across without being too critical. Outsourcing also takes some pressure off those on the job daily. There is no problem with outsourcing it just needs to be constructive and allow the project to move forward smoothly and with no added issues.
I particularly enjoyed the phrasing of Majoring in what’s Minor and Minoring in what’s Major. this line caught my attention immediately and connected with me. I believe, agree with the article, that it is imperative to match your passions and skill sets with a business that aligns preferably with you. By finding a business whose core mirrors my own passions, I can enter into a business relation that booth helps me grow in the business, and as a businessman and I can actively help that business grow stronger.
I enjoyed reading this article. I find it especially informative and true when it brings to light the importance of recognizing the core of a business or company. It is easy to get carried away or want to focus on many aspects of a business. But sometimes it’s better to focus in on the major core objectives and goals in order to fully flourish and deliver to customer needs. In addition to recognizing core objectives and goals, it is also important to have core employees and core business ethics within a company. With this, employees become highly efficient and are passionate about the mission and cause. Improved moral values and practices will rise within a core business as well. Although it is easy to want to control every aspect of every person or thing, it is more efficient and effective to focus on the core.
Doing everything on your own might seem like a great idea for a small business owner, especially one who may feel like they need to control everything in order to reach success for their business. However, this article does a great job of suggesting outsourcing and then talking about all the positives it provides for businesses, especially those that are on the smaller side. Outsourcing may take some of the control off the small business owner but it also allows for the owner to spend more time working on different ways the company may be able to thrive. They will have less of the busy work to do to keep the company successful and more time to explore and see all the new markets and areas that the business would be able to thrive in.
Having a passion for what you do is important and it showing in your work. If you are passionate in what you do, you will want to get to the core of a business. With being passionate, you have to make sure you are not too controlling. You have to listen to other people and focus your attention on other parts of the company. The core part is the one in which the customer gets away with something and where you want the best people. Outsourcing can be a great way to keep customers and get new ones. Especially outsourcing that makes it fast, easy, and cheap.
It is an advantage to a small business to have close relationships with their consumers. It is a more intimate situation as customers feel valued. However, in saying this it is important to correctly run the business. Although it is enticing to do things yourself (especially in a small business), it is important to take a step back and let others take control in certain aspects. If you want everything to be done correctly you can’t do everything. It will become too much and things may not be completed or done the best they could be. It is better to let those who are in control of their work, be in control.
This article brings up many interesting points. The point that I found most interesting was when the article mentions “Core for one company is critical for another” and “Critical at one company is core for another”. The point being made is that the customer values the core and a good CEO should do the same. It is important not to mix what is core and what is critical for a company. Focusing on what the business does and always trying to improve will separate a good CEO from a bad one. When a business cares about its core it will lead to customer satisfaction, which then leads to success for the company.
Delegating responsibilities is something that many leaders struggle with. The thought of someone else being in control of any aspect of a company or service that you consider to be your “baby” is difficult. You do not want them to mess up because it isn’t just an error on their part, it reflects the entire team and corporation. Nevertheless, delegating certain tasks and outsourcing them from your company is important for efficiency. If your company is spending hours doing something that can be handled by an outsider at a reasonable cost, it is sensible to “outsource” it. This gives your company and employees more time to focus on the internal aspects of the business itself in order to meet the wants and desires of the customers. “Happy wife, happy life” is similar in businesses seeing that so long as the customer is satisfied and continues to come back, the business can “make it work.” It wouldn’t be possible to give your customers 100% if certain tasks are not delegated which is why this practice of outsourcing is so essential to the success of any corporation.
I believe that it is crucial for a business to focus on the “core” parts of the business because those are generally most important to the main functions. I think that leaders usually have a hard time delegating power to others because they want to have more control over every department and aspect of the business. But once they do learn to delegate, I think they will find that their company will run more smoothly. It will allow the internal workers to focus in on the core elements and the external workers to focus on the less direct aspects of the business. Outsourcing will allow for this smooth flow of work and also allow each group, whether internal or external, to do their specific job. With that, all the customers will remain happy and the business will be healthier because each job is delegated to the appropriate group.
Finding the core values of your company is a difficult thing today especially when you company is expanding. I liked when you said you were majoring in minor things and minoring in major things, this shows that when running your own business, you really need to know what to focus on in order to be successful. You need to make sure you are giving the customer what they want and do it to the best of your ability.
I believe that outside consulting is a good thing because they won’t be afraid to challenge what you have say and try and bring in different ideas.
It is important for businesses to comply with what is considered core for them and with what is considered critical for them. Businesses must take care of what it is critical for them because that is what will most likely be the most important components when operating. However, they must be in compliance with their core as well, which can be challenging when businesses face adverse or questionable situations and dilemmas. When a company is seen operating according to its core and meeting its critical needs, it portrays a healthy and strong image for outsiders and especially current/potential consumers. Outside consulting can also be a great and beneficial option for businesses as it allows another opportunity for open-mindedness that might have not been discovered prior to a business considering outside consulting.
In this article I realized that going off shore could be very beneficial by saving time and energy. I learned that it is okay to ask for help or get assistance from outsiders. Outsourcing can be beneficial because it can allow you to focus on more important parts of the company as far as expanding and promoting the company. Furthermore, outsourcing can be a big help in reducing risk because when you outsource you can pick a person or a firm that you trust to do all the tedious work and do it right. Sometimes when we have too much going on this can leave a lot of room for mistake and this is why outsourcing is useful.
This article gave me great insight on how a successful manager works and manages his team. I agree that it can be very difficult wanting to micro manage and control everything and everyone. However, by doing this, it will not help the company become the greatest that it can be. It is important to stick to the core of your business and focus on what is very important to the company. Non-core values can be delegated to other companies so that your company, as a manager, is focused on the core values. The best success is when everyone works for the core of the business. I liked when Professor Yoest said, “that the core of the business is what customers remember when leaving a small business.” It is very important to stick with what you know best and be great at it.
Outsourcing can be a loss of control, and a test of trust, because outsourcing also can give company information and responsibility to people outside the core team, and for a small business it is important to have facets of control, particularly concerning financials. That being said, outsourcing actually helps support small business because for each outsourcing, another company’s core job is being performed and met.
Sifting through countless, time-sensitive projects can often be more challenging than completing the task itself. As a Captain in the Army, you may have not adjusted to the civilian world just yet. I am almost certain you, as an officer, were challenged with ensuring all assignments go as planned, making you “The Old Man in Charge”. It seems as though in the civilian world, not all details are as important as the most important ones. Aside from the different past experience you may have had from your coworkers, everyone can benefit from learning to administer to the immediate needs.
I found this article to be inspiring to find what job I am really passionate about. It is wrong to settle for anything less in life. Your job is a big part of who you are. You want your job to reflect the kind of person you are, and help you to grow in your life. I have gotten something out of every job I have done whether it be working in a restaurant or babysitting a child. These jobs do not reflect what I am passionate about, but they will lead me to figure out what makes me happiest in life and choose my career based off of that.
For owners of small businesses, sharing control may seem like a ridiculous and intimidating task. Maintaing complete control may seem like a favorable choice to managers, but sharing the wealth of the control will benefit the company and business in the long run because it emphasizes the importance of teamwork. This is why outsourcing is an important aspect of business. Obviously the company’s core values are the pinnacle of importance for mangers and if the core values gain the most attention by the company, then the company will experience great success in the long run.
In many ways outsourcing means losing control, but an outside opinion is not always a bad thing. It can bring on a new perspective and save the company money. Outsourcing also allows the company to focus on things that are more important. The saying if you want something done right do it yourself does not always apply, it is not a bad thing to ask for different opinions.
I found this article to be really informative. Especially now, where outside consultants are popping up everywhere. Especially true in DC, where an entire neighborhood of offices is dedicated to the different consulting companies. So when managing a team that works with outside consultants, a manager can be welcomed by many different problems fully internal teams do not have. Focusing on the Core of the company is crucial. Once you understand the core, everything else comes fairly easily. Understand the mission, the leading departments, and the market of the company. Once you find that, you can then delegate to different teams or outside consultants or contractual employees. By delegating, you free up resources and put people with certain strengths in a position where their strengths are relied on. Nobody likes a micro-manager. Like Prof. Yoest said in a comment, micro-managing only happens when the manager or those under a manager don’t know what they are doing. So delegate, eliminate the waste, and focus on getting the jobs done.
Having a clear set of core values is extremely important for a company. The values allow managers to measure their team members and see if their work meets the standards set in the core values. If a company does not have a clear set of core values, the management will have a more difficult time measuring their team members performance. In general, management should strive for their team members’ work to match the standards and expectations set in the core values.
I think that this article shows a great point, we are always faced with tasks and often times we have too many to handle. No matter what our title is, we must remember that we can’t do everything. Especially when one is newly hired at a job, they tend to say yes to their boss in hopes of impressing them. But that can actually hurt them, instead it is important to show your boss that you have boundaries. It is important that we understand that we cannot accomplish every task and even we need to know that we aren’t cut out for every task. In turn, it is also important that bosses know that we can’t do everything and that using outsourcing maybe a better idea.
The images that come to mind are commercials during football games, promoting American made trucks and products. Though highly criticized, outsourcing has become increasing popular and cost efficient. Companies are able to delegate services and save time, resources, and money. Managers who feel the need to micromanage every detail will lose time that could have been used to increase the company’s value. Using “in-house” employees increases costs due to salaries, bonuses, and benefits. Outsourcing lessens the cost dramatically; companies involved function using cheap labor. Customer value is at the forefront of outsourcing. The manager’s goal is to maximize value for the customer and provide a better product served at a faster speed.
A good leader knows he cannot do everything. Yo9u must understand what is in your realm of responsibility, and what is not. These things that you are not supposed to do, you must be able to delegate to others that can get it done well. There is no point in over stressing yourself with every little detail. You are in charge of people that have those little details as their only focus. You are taking away their work by trying to do it yourself. Things will get done faster and more efficiently if a leader of a company is able to delegate tasks to the people that will best get it done.
I really like the concept of this article. It’s good for a business owner to ask themselves, “What is at the core of my business?”, and “What aspects of my business should I have direct control over, and what aspects should I outsource to other companies?” There’s nothing wrong with business leaders hiring a consultant to help them answer these important questions. The non-essential, outlying aspects of a business should be handled by outside organizations. For example, a bakery, owned and operated by bakers, should have someone else do the accounting work. It is essential for business owners to outsource work to other businesses that align with the company’s core values, and who want to see the company continue to grow. Businesses who outsource part of their work to another company should also develop relational bonds with the company helping them out. Additionally, a business that outsources should ensure that the companies assisting it are not engaging in corrupt, unethical business practices. Finally, businesses should not outsource to another business simply because that business offers the most competitive price for its consultants. Price is one of many factors that should be taken into account when considering outsourcing work. When a business outsources the exterior part of its business endeavors to another business, it enables itself to engage in what it set out to do in the first place.
In my experience working with Startups and Entrepreneurs, they have all had one truth that they repeat again and again– “your product does not matter if you have a bad team.” This is true for starting a company as well as gathering a group for a project, your group should be filled with people who are all capable of doing their own specific duties very well, and able to communicate effectively to make sure all the different parts are done. As a manager, you let go of the smaller specifics within the project– if you have efficient people on these specifics, they will achieve their specific goals better without you and get them done up to code. As a manager, your job is mostly to make sure everyone is communicated to and knows what their task is.
This article does a great job stating the benefits of outsourcing. Although some business owners like having control of all matters of their business, this shows great reasons why outsourcing is helpful and useful. It provides more free time to focus on the core business and to better certain areas that are lacking. It also reduces costs and risks, which would be a great thing for any company. Outsourcing can be super efficient, making things faster, easier and creating a better profit. Ths article does a great job focusing on the benefits of outsourcing and giving supporting details of its efficiency.
When running a small business it is important not to micromanage. As a manager or an owner it is your job to focus on the core of your business and then allocate jobs to trusted members of the company in order to keep things in order. If a manager believes he has to be in control at all times, he needs to reevaluate who he has working for him. Consultants and other outsources can give helpful information to the company about things they might not be seeing on a day to day basis within the company. I believe that with a strong manager, trusted employees and critical outsources, a small company will be able to run efficiently and effectively.
“The focused CEO cares about core. Because core is what the customer values, it is of first importance.” I think this quote is very important because it highlights exactly what the core of a business is. What the customer values is extremely relevant in business; if your customers aren’t happy, there is no long term business. The core of the business is a reflection of what the customer walks away with. This touches upon the idea of being passionate about what you do. If you are passionate about what you are selling or servicing, you will typically see that in return. Core values play a major role in the success of a business.
Owners of small businesses often have trouble handing control over to outside sources. It is important to ask for help and advice when running a business, because by outsourcing with experienced consultants, the company can benefit greatly. The article mentioned that when searching for a job, it is typically an advantage to work for the core company rather than as an outside source. The manager and CEO pay closer attention to their core employees and tend to promote from within the company. Overall, the owner of the business cannot handle every task on their own, and sometimes asking for help is for the better of the company’s needs.
This article tells the truth in many ways. Specially with the part that says “If your passion is lawn care service then create a landscape business. Do not lead a grounds maintenance operation at an accounting firm.” Not only it applies to what the article talks about, working with the core of the company, but you can also relate it to everyday life. If you analyze this statement what it is telling you is that you always have to focus on the core, instead of going around it or not at all. If you focus on the core, the, you will be successful and there will be no need for micromanaging, which in the long run is not good at all for any small business.
While I can see the benefits of outsourcing non-core aspects of your company to another company, I also see a few problems, at least for a few industries. In the defense industry, there are many things that are starting to be outsourced because companies find it cheaper to do so. Departments such as security, grounds keeping, and others are being outsourced. In many companies this may work out fine, but in an environment where companies have to ensure a certain level of security this can prove to be a serious problem. It requires a trust that takes time to build and will not just come out of the blue. So yes, outsourcing can cut a companies cost and its need to micromanage, but it could also create a whole new set of issues.
What the article says is very true, one must pay a lot of attention to the core of the company. Customers will pay attention on how your company makes decisions and how they work together. The core is what the customer values and is what they walk away with after doing business with you and your company. Focusing on the core of your business will allow you to be successful as well as help you do business with others.
This article was very informative. It is interesting and useful to advise people to work with the core of the company. We can figure out what the core of the company is by figuring out what the customer leaves the company with. A critical member of the company needs to work with the core in the company in order to secure a position. This is great advice to take when engaging in a job search.
I believe that consumer values should be the focus of any good business model. The product or service needs to have a value to the consumer, that makes the consumer step back and say, “I need that”. If the product or service doesn’t have value to the consumer it won’t sell, if the product doesn’t sell that means your profits go down. To effectively implement consumer value as your focus you should definitely be most concerned with the core of your business.
In trying to be a great leader, having a passion for what you’re doing is so important on this journey. Having passion for what you’re doing in a business makes it so much easier to relate, and therefore succeed at the center of this business. Having this passion instills instant confidence in yourself, and being confident is such an important factor in being a leader.
Micromanaging is a mistake that managers can make that has the chance of ruining their businesses. Often times, it is taking away time from getting bigger projects done. Outsourcing also takes away jobs from the local workers. But, it is cheaper and can conserve manager’s time. It also can draw in experienced workers from other locations, which can be beneficial for your business in the long run.
Professor Yoest makes a very interesting point in this article. This is not something I have really thought about before. While all part of a company are very important, it is true that the core of the company is the most important to the CEO. While outsourcing may be kind of tricky, it is true that if you get the best of the best to work that portion of the company, you will succeed. It is so nice for a CEO to not have to worry about things that are not part of the core of their company.
Outsourcing can be a scary thing to many small businesses. Small business usually like to keep things “in shop” and like to have control over everything in their business. But that can lead to micromanaging. I think that a small business must also be comfortable with outsourcing their work to others and trust the others to do the best work they can do. Without this trust, this is when you start seeing the micromanaging and forgetting about the core of their business. There are only so many hours in the day, and managers are only human. If a manager can trust that the work that he/she has outsourced will be done properly, then they can get back to focusing on the core of the business.
I had various personal takeaways from this. The first thing I learned is that in the future, when I am looking for jobs, I need to do my very best to be working for a directly “Core” business and not as mere staff of a “Critical” operations amidst a company. Second, when I am eventually managing a business, I must work hard to find the top notch “Core” companies to sublet my “Critical” operations out to; so I may have full trust in all my operations…even if I know my sublets are subletting further, I will trust them to also sublet to only the best.
This article, like many of the ones we read for Marketing 345, made me think of business in a different way. I now have a solid knowledge of core business and how it is important when looking for a job in the next couple of years. It made me question some companies and my future when it said “f your passion is lawn care service then create a landscape business. Do not lead a grounds maintenance operation at an accounting firm” and it is so true. If you have a passion for something, go for it. Do not do something that you kind of love in a company that kind of captures your dreams.
The CEO of GE Jack Welch once said that if you aren’t the first or second in your industry, you have to get out of it. The best way to get ahead in business is to maximize personal strengths that you have. If you aren’t playing within the arena of your strengths, you are likely to be playing catchup to people who are experts in whatever you are pursuing. By focusing on narrow industries and narrow goals, small businesses are able to best serve their customers by providing the most value that they can. By deciding to go after only one or two particular segments, a business is able to better identify their market and preform a SWOT analysis of their new environment.
This is an interesting article because it touches on a few points. People are not good at everything which leads to my first point, outsourcing. It talks about outsourcing and how it is not good to be in charge of everything. Outsourcing and working with other people help get jobs accomplished better and faster. It is beneficiary to a company because people have their own specialties and a company is not the best at everything. Core values are also needed in a company because they help establish a basis on how to perform. A company is like a machine, if the core performs correctly, then the rest of the machine will follow in place working just as smooth as the core.