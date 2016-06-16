About Us   |   Advertise

Amanda Stillwagon

Amanda Stillwagon As Chief Marketer for Small Business Trends, Amanda oversees online marketing, email marketing and social media marketing for the Small Business Trends group of sites.

10 Reactions

  1. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    June 16, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    Right. It is not good to totally depend on social media pages. It is better to have your own website.

  2. Terri Maurer
    June 18, 2016 at 1:20 am

    Exactly what I have been telling my readers in several recent blog posts in my Small Business Website Series. Great minds think alike. Free email addresses telegraph a message that a small business isn’t serious or professional. Social media is not the same as having a website – but both are important parts of a strategic marketing plan. Great work, Amanda!

  3. Jayden Chu
    June 21, 2016 at 4:52 am

    My thoughts exactly. Although social media is a powerful tool in promoting business, it is always not enough. Marketers shouldn’t just settle on one thing, there are wide variety of options to explore and choose from.

  4. Micah Suarez
    July 1, 2016 at 2:38 am

    Thank you, Amanda for this informative topic. I agree and support your points specially when it comes to being strategic on taking care of your domain and enter the realm of digital marketing. Good reads !

  5. John
    July 1, 2016 at 7:55 am

    All very good stuff Amanda! You would think with all that has been said about these things that people would know better, but they still have to always be reminded. I have shared your post on my Facebook page and on LinkedIn.

    BTW… The “Oops” graphic for the post is amazing!

  6. Jose Mari Gamboa
    August 3, 2016 at 12:54 am

    I think that #1 is the most common mistake in companies. Utilizing your own website and building SEO is more important than Social Media Managing.Thank you for sharing this. Good Article!

  7. Oak
    August 3, 2016 at 10:48 pm

    I agree with points 1-4 but I don’t really understand the benefits #5. Do you mean using those domain names in ads? Where are people seeing these variations of your domain that is forwarded to the main site?

    Cheers!

  8. nandita
    October 5, 2016 at 2:59 am

    @Amanda
    Nice post amanda.
    Small mistakes becomes big time after time. Great points #3 and #4
    This is truly a great post.

  9. Davya
    December 14, 2017 at 6:16 am

    Great work Amanda! These are amazing tips to avoid these mistake. This is an amazing guide for Small Businesses. Thanks for this knowledgeable and useful post.

  10. Moshe Chayon
    December 15, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Good points. Now trying to get people to listen is going to be a challenge. I meet so many business owners that expect things to “work out” on their own.

