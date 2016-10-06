New Promo Feature from Slidely Aims to Make Every Marketer Into a Video Creator: But Does it Succeed?

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary Promo by Slidely brings video content to any business, small, medium or large, to help them participate in the video age. With Promo it is now possible to effortlessly create instant, affordable promotional videos with access to premium footage from Getty Images – the same premium footage used by the biggest name brands.

The current surge of videos in content marketing and social media channels is almost a clear indication of the ever increasing demand for visual content. In the past year alone, Facebook averaged about 1 billion video views per day and with the realization of just how effective videos can be, many businesses are now turning to videos to promote their products and services.

Nonetheless, creation of video content, especially high-quality video content can be time consuming and expensive too, but it no longer has to be as Slidely, a social video creation platform, recently announced a partnership with Getty Images that allows marketers, businesses and agencies to create instant, stunning promotional videos for social platforms.

The new Promo by Slidely platform allows you to upload photos, video, music and create a snappy looking product in minutes. Slidely’s partnership with Getty Images means that you now also get exclusive access to a deep library of nearly two million high quality stock video clips – the same premium footage used by the biggest name brands.

“The Social Media world and marketing professionals understand that video is the future of digital advertising and that it takes more than a single video to create impact. However, professional promos have been difficult and expensive to produce until now. Promo is an effortless way to generate super engaging promotional videos tailored to your brand in a matter of minutes. Promo is not just about engaging more eyes; it’s about bringing more hearts into your brand’s world.” the CEO and Founder of Slidely Tom More told the Small Business Trends.

A Look at Slidely Promo

Getting Started

Getting started on Promo is pretty easy. You can either log in using your Facebook account or enter your details, which includes your name email address and password.

Next, you will be prompted to choose your business type. Choose form the simple drop-down menu. You can as well enter your sub-category details for best results.

Become the Video Director

Choose your preferred footage from the over 2 million footages in the video library. You can search using specific keywords. The good thing is that they allow you to preview the videos, so you can always try out a few.

Customize your Video

This is where you perfect your marketing video with your message, logo, and music. Select licensed music from their collection and you can as well add a message using their built-in editor. You can also edit fonts, color as well as replace footage during the edit process.

Pricing

Promo provides you with a free account that you can use to learn the ropes and also experience what the platform has to offer before you register for the paid versions. Their pricing, however, might seem a bit high for startups given that you will have to part with $49, $99 for four videos per month and $199 for 10 videos per month. Nonetheless, having access to more than 2 high quality videos together with an easy to use platform somehow makes the packages worth the price. You probably won’t be able to get the same level of quality you get here at a lower price.

At the moment, Promo only has a desktop version but the company says that the Android and iOS versions will soon be available.