50 Small Business Ideas for Kids

Entrepreneurship can start early. There are plenty of opportunities for kids to start their very own businesses at a young age. In some cases, they might need adult help or supervision. But here are 50 different business ideas for kids that might appeal to young entrepreneurs.

Small Business Ideas for Kids

Lemonade Seller

Lemonade stands are certainly popular businesses for kids. So you can start your own stand with the right permits and help from an adult. Or you could even create a new lemonade product and get it into stores.

Inventor

Kids can also use creativity to come up with ideas for whole new products and then create those products or even sell the ideas.

Chores Service Operator

Chores like laundry and even yard cleanup can also provide business opportunities for kids, who can offer to take care of those items for a set fee.

Kids’ Book Author

Or you could write and put together your own kids’ book and then find a publisher or even self-publish the book online.

Illustrator

There’s also the opportunity for kids to offer illustration services to kids’ book authors or even individual customers.

Tutoring Service Provider

Kids can also offer tutoring services to younger kids who need help with particular subjects in school.

Candy Maker

With the help of an adult and the proper permits, kids can even start food based businesses, like creating a new type of candy to sell.

Baker

Or you could focus on other types of baked goods to sell online or in local stores with the help of a parent.

Cake Decorator

Kids could also offer cake decorating services to bakers or friends and family members who are hosting special events.

Jewelry Designer

Crafty businesses can be perfect for kids just getting into business ownership. So you can purchase some supplies and make jewelry to sell online or at craft fairs.

Clothing Designer

Likewise, if you’re a kid with an eye for fashion, you can make your own clothing items to sell to customers in stores or online.

T-Shirt Designer

Or you could even design your own t-shirts and get them printed to sell online with different designs.

Artist

Artistic kids could even start their own art businesses by painting or drawing their own artwork and then selling it directly to customers.

Dog Walker

For those kids who love spending time with animals, a dog walking business could be the perfect opportunity to get started with business ownership.

Pet Groomer

Or you could even offer to wash and groom pets for customers by starting your own pet grooming business.

Pet Sitter

Pet sitting is also a viable business opportunity for kids who love spending time with animals.

Babysitter

Older kids can also offer babysitting services to parents who need someone to look after their younger kids while they’re away.

Blogger

Blogging can be a viable business opportunity for people of any age. Kids can have an adult help them set up their site and then they can create and share their own content.

YouTube Personality

Or you could set up a YouTube channel and share different kid-friendly videos and earn a share of advertising revenue from the site.

Podcaster

Podcasting can be another viable business opportunity for kids. You just likely need an adult to help with some of the technical aspects.

Car Wash Service Operator

Kids can also offer car washing service to people in the community by setting up shop in a lot or outdoor space and charging for a full cleaning or even some detailing services.

Face Painter

For kids who want to work at parties or special events, you can offer face painting services at festivals or similar places.

Balloon Artist

Balloon artists also often work at festivals and similar events. So if you know how to create different items out of balloons, you can charge customers or even event organizers for your services.

Juggler

Or if you have the ability to juggle or share other unique talents, you can set up shop at events and collect tips or even charge events a fee for your appearance.

Musician

For those who are musically inclined, you can also start a business by playing music at events.

Magician

Or you could share your magical skills at parties or events by starting a business as a magician.

Book Seller

For anyone with a big collection of books, or at least the means to acquire them, you can start an online bookstore or sell books on sites like Amazon.

Gift Wrapping Service Operator

During the holidays or other special events, kids can offer giftwrapping services for shoppers who don’t have the time to prepare their own gifts.

Seasonal Decorator

Decorating homes or even businesses can also be a viable business opportunity during the holidays.

Garage Sale Service Provider

During the warmer months, you can offer your services to people who want to have garage sales, or even organize your own sales.

Party Planner

Kids can also help when it comes to planning parties or other special events, as long as they have supervision or permission from adults.

Greeting Card Maker

Greeting cards can be simple to design and sell. Kids can create their own designs or have them printed professionally.

Elderly Care Provider

While kids can’t provide medical care or serve as a primary caregiver, they can offer their services to seniors who need help with errands or chores around the house, or those who just want some extra company.

Gift Basket Deliverer

Kids can also create their own gift baskets and sell them, or provide a service that delivers gift baskets to their recipients.

Lawn Care Provider

For those who like spending time outside, you can start your own lawn mowing service for the people in your neighborhood.

Gardener

Or you could help people tend to their gardens and provide some basic outdoor maintenance services.

Food Grower

You could also purchase some food plants and grow them in your yard to sell to local consumers at farmers’ markets or similar venues.

Soap Maker

Soap is another type of products that kids can pretty easily make and sell themselves.

Coloring Book Designer

Or for kids who like drawing and designing, creating coloring books can be another viable business opportunity.

Computer Setup Provider

If you have some tech knowledge, you could also help out adults who need some assistance getting their computers or other devices set up after buying them.

Leaf Removal

In the fall, you could start your own business by raking leaves for the homeowners in your neighborhood and charging a small fee.

Snow Removal

Then in the winter, you can shovel snow for those same neighbors for another small fee.

Recycling Service Provider

You could also set up a recycling service where you pick up things like paper, bottles and cans from people who don’t have time to do their own recycling.

Zine Seller

Creative kids, you can even start your own zine with artwork, writing and even poetry and then sell those zines online or around town.

Bicycle Advertiser

For kids who like riding bikes around town, you might be able to build a business by offering advertising space on your bicycle so local consumers can see those messages as you bike around town.

Music Teacher

Musically inclined kids, you can offer music lessons to other kids who want some help learning instruments or specific musical concepts.

Dance Teacher

Or you could offer some dance lessons to other kids who want to learn different styles of dance.

Costume Maker

Around Halloween, kids who like putting together their own costumes could build a business by making costumes for other kids as well.

Event Organizer

Kids who like planning events could also plan their very own events, with the help of an adult supervisor, and then charge admission or make money from sponsorships.

Voice Artist

You can also build a business as a voice artist for businesses that need help from kids.