50 Small Business Ideas for Kids

Entrepreneurship can start early. There are plenty of opportunities for kids to start their very own businesses at a young age. In some cases, they might need adult help or supervision. But here are 50 different business ideas for kids that might appeal to young entrepreneurs.
Small Business Ideas for Kids
Lemonade Seller
Lemonade stands are certainly popular businesses for kids. So you can start your own stand with the right permits and help from an adult. Or you could even create a new lemonade product and get it into stores.
Inventor
Kids can also use creativity to come up with ideas for whole new products and then create those products or even sell the ideas.
Chores Service Operator
Chores like laundry and even yard cleanup can also provide business opportunities for kids, who can offer to take care of those items for a set fee.
Kids’ Book Author
Or you could write and put together your own kids’ book and then find a publisher or even self-publish the book online.
Illustrator
There’s also the opportunity for kids to offer illustration services to kids’ book authors or even individual customers.
Tutoring Service Provider
Kids can also offer tutoring services to younger kids who need help with particular subjects in school.
Candy Maker
With the help of an adult and the proper permits, kids can even start food based businesses, like creating a new type of candy to sell.
Baker
Or you could focus on other types of baked goods to sell online or in local stores with the help of a parent.
Cake Decorator
Kids could also offer cake decorating services to bakers or friends and family members who are hosting special events.
Jewelry Designer
Crafty businesses can be perfect for kids just getting into business ownership. So you can purchase some supplies and make jewelry to sell online or at craft fairs.
Clothing Designer
Likewise, if you’re a kid with an eye for fashion, you can make your own clothing items to sell to customers in stores or online.
T-Shirt Designer
Or you could even design your own t-shirts and get them printed to sell online with different designs.
Artist
Artistic kids could even start their own art businesses by painting or drawing their own artwork and then selling it directly to customers.
Dog Walker
For those kids who love spending time with animals, a dog walking business could be the perfect opportunity to get started with business ownership.
Pet Groomer
Or you could even offer to wash and groom pets for customers by starting your own pet grooming business.
Pet Sitter
Pet sitting is also a viable business opportunity for kids who love spending time with animals.
Babysitter
Older kids can also offer babysitting services to parents who need someone to look after their younger kids while they’re away.
Blogger
Blogging can be a viable business opportunity for people of any age. Kids can have an adult help them set up their site and then they can create and share their own content.
YouTube Personality
Or you could set up a YouTube channel and share different kid-friendly videos and earn a share of advertising revenue from the site.
Podcaster
Podcasting can be another viable business opportunity for kids. You just likely need an adult to help with some of the technical aspects.
Car Wash Service Operator
Kids can also offer car washing service to people in the community by setting up shop in a lot or outdoor space and charging for a full cleaning or even some detailing services.
Face Painter
For kids who want to work at parties or special events, you can offer face painting services at festivals or similar places.
Balloon Artist
Balloon artists also often work at festivals and similar events. So if you know how to create different items out of balloons, you can charge customers or even event organizers for your services.
Juggler
Or if you have the ability to juggle or share other unique talents, you can set up shop at events and collect tips or even charge events a fee for your appearance.
Musician
For those who are musically inclined, you can also start a business by playing music at events.
Magician
Or you could share your magical skills at parties or events by starting a business as a magician.
Book Seller
For anyone with a big collection of books, or at least the means to acquire them, you can start an online bookstore or sell books on sites like Amazon.
Gift Wrapping Service Operator
During the holidays or other special events, kids can offer giftwrapping services for shoppers who don’t have the time to prepare their own gifts.
Seasonal Decorator
Decorating homes or even businesses can also be a viable business opportunity during the holidays.
Garage Sale Service Provider
During the warmer months, you can offer your services to people who want to have garage sales, or even organize your own sales.
Party Planner
Kids can also help when it comes to planning parties or other special events, as long as they have supervision or permission from adults.
Greeting Card Maker
Greeting cards can be simple to design and sell. Kids can create their own designs or have them printed professionally.
Elderly Care Provider
While kids can’t provide medical care or serve as a primary caregiver, they can offer their services to seniors who need help with errands or chores around the house, or those who just want some extra company.
Gift Basket Deliverer
Kids can also create their own gift baskets and sell them, or provide a service that delivers gift baskets to their recipients.
Lawn Care Provider
For those who like spending time outside, you can start your own lawn mowing service for the people in your neighborhood.
Gardener
Or you could help people tend to their gardens and provide some basic outdoor maintenance services.
Food Grower
You could also purchase some food plants and grow them in your yard to sell to local consumers at farmers’ markets or similar venues.
Soap Maker
Soap is another type of products that kids can pretty easily make and sell themselves.
Coloring Book Designer
Or for kids who like drawing and designing, creating coloring books can be another viable business opportunity.
Computer Setup Provider
If you have some tech knowledge, you could also help out adults who need some assistance getting their computers or other devices set up after buying them.
Leaf Removal
In the fall, you could start your own business by raking leaves for the homeowners in your neighborhood and charging a small fee.
Snow Removal
Then in the winter, you can shovel snow for those same neighbors for another small fee.
Recycling Service Provider
You could also set up a recycling service where you pick up things like paper, bottles and cans from people who don’t have time to do their own recycling.
Zine Seller
Creative kids, you can even start your own zine with artwork, writing and even poetry and then sell those zines online or around town.
Bicycle Advertiser
For kids who like riding bikes around town, you might be able to build a business by offering advertising space on your bicycle so local consumers can see those messages as you bike around town.
Music Teacher
Musically inclined kids, you can offer music lessons to other kids who want some help learning instruments or specific musical concepts.
Dance Teacher
Or you could offer some dance lessons to other kids who want to learn different styles of dance.
Costume Maker
Around Halloween, kids who like putting together their own costumes could build a business by making costumes for other kids as well.
Event Organizer
Kids who like planning events could also plan their very own events, with the help of an adult supervisor, and then charge admission or make money from sponsorships.
Voice Artist
You can also build a business as a voice artist for businesses that need help from kids.
Lemonade Stand, Tutor, Painting, Podcaster, Caricature Artist Photos via Shutterstock.
Gareth Atkinson
Kids love to be creative and DO STUFF but I think it’s also important that they receive a financial education as part of a rounded general education. Encouraging them to have their own ‘business’ is a great way to combine this.
Great post for forward thinking parents
Annie Pilon
Great points!
It is important to encourage your kids to do business. This way, they will know how to buy and sell at an early age and they will get used to rejection while they are young. It is an important skill to learn.
Annie Pilon
I totally agree!
Elaine Murray
I’d like to start a small business club at our Junior High. Any thoughts/advice on starting it up, or how to structure the meetings?