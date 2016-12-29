Small Business Trends
December 29, 2016

Amazon Offers Easy Giveaway Option for Your Customers

A giveaway can draw lots of attention to your small business. And Amazon Giveaways provides an easy way to hold your own contest.

Just over a year old, the Amazon Giveaway program has attracted mostly artists, bloggers, marketers and authors. The concept is quite simple and works in one of two ways. First, you can choose to have giveaway winners chosen on a pre-set lucky number (for example, every 10th entrant wins a prize) or on a first-come, first served basis. You can choose up to 50 items and up to $5,000 worth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) products as giveaways.

To give away a product, it must already be on the list of Amazon eligible products.Amazon Giveaways - Eligible Products

Amazon presents multiple entries and verifies the identities of entrants by having them log into their website. This therefore means that, as an organizer, you cannot host contests on your own page; instead, you have to send a link to your customers for the Amazon contest.

How to Become an Amazon Giveaways Host

Becoming an Amazon Giveaway host is easy. Simply search from tens of millions of eligible items and visit the product detail page. Most items “Fulfilled by Amazon,” Kindle eBooks and items sold and shipped by Amazon are eligible.

Eligible items have a section just below the reviews where you can start your giveaway setup. Click the “Set up a giveaway” button to get started.

Amazon Giveaways - Set Up a Giveaway

One of the key features of Amazon Giveaway is that it allows you to require prize-seekers to follow you on social media for them to be eligible to win a prize.

Similarly, if you are an author, you can have it as a requirement that all contest entrants follow you and your books on Amazon.

Beyond paying for the giveaway prizes, tax and shipping, Amazon Giveaway is free for use. Amazon automates and administers the contest based on your terms and also handles the shipping of prizes to customers. The online retail giant also handles tax documentation if the prizes are above a certain size.

If you have been looking for a way to increase sales and reward your customers, Amazon Giveaway may be one viable option for you.

Antony Maina

Antony Maina Antony Maina is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. His beat includes social media, general business reporting and exploring how people relate to technology. With a background in freelance writing, he is a contributor to other tech websites and can be found at Word4Bloggers.

