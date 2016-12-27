How to Create and Order CafePress T-Shirts for Your Small Business

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) is an online retailer and user-customized on demand platform. The online retailer makes it easy for small businesses to create and order t-shirts to use in giveaways, contests, and other promotional opportunities.

The beauty of CafePress t-shirts is that you can customize them by uploading your own graphics, designs, logo or text. Let’s take a look at how this works.

Creating and Ordering Your Own CafePress T-Shirts

Getting Started

Getting started on this platform is quite easy. Just head to their design your own products page. Pick a product that you are interested in. It could be a bag, a watch, a dog bed or anything in between. We’re going to focus on T-shirts.

Like any good retailer that allows you to customize your products, CafePress gives you a chance to choose your T-shirt color, size and even design.

Pick Your Color, Size and Design

Right after picking t-shirts as the product that you want to purchase, you will be taken to a page where you will be availed with a number of designs to choose from. Below each item you will also see the size as well as the number of colors that are available.

Customize Your Products

After you have chosen your preferred item and design, what follows is the all-important part – customizing your product. In the case of the t-shirt, you are provided with the option to design and customize your tee from scratch or browse a list of pre-designed templates. The latter option is of course quite appealing if you want to save some time. However, designing your own product from scratch allows you to be as creative as you want and enables you to include your own branding elements, like a logo, on the finished product.

Choose the Number of Items

CafePress allows you to place both small and bulk orders. The good news to small businesses, however, is that the more you order the lower the price goes.

Add to Cart

Once you are done customizing your T-shirt, just specify the number you want and click add to cart. You can then proceed to checkout after you are done shopping.

That’s all there is to it! In a few days your customized CafePress t-shirts will arrive at your front door, ready to be used for all sorts of promotional purposes.