Happy Holidays and Happy New Year From Small Business Trends!

The holidays are here! And here at Small Business Trends, we want to wish all our readers the very best for this season and the new year.

Below, some Small Business Trends writers and staff members share photos of their holiday traditions as well as holiday greetings for all the readers.

Chief Technology Officer Leland McFarland has had to make a few holiday-related adjustments thanks to having young children in the house. But he wishes all the readers a happy holiday anyway!

McFarland says, “With two little children in the house, we have resorted to gating up the tree and presents. Even with the gate our kids have still removed a fair number of decorations. Oh well. Happy Holidays!”

Marketing Manager Amanda Stillwagon also shared warm holiday greetings, saying, “Season’s greetings! Warmest wishes to you and your family for a wonderful holiday season and all the best for the new year ahead.”

Executive Editor Shawn Hessinger and BizSugar Site Administrator Heather Stone, shown here celebrating the season, also wish readers a happy holiday.

Hessinger explains: “During the year, Small Business Trends and BizSugar.com are committed to bringing small business owners, entrepreneurs and the people who interact with them the news, resources and advice they need. As we often say, it’s small business success … delivered daily. But during this holiday season we hope busy small business people will also take the time they need to be with those they love.”

Staff Writer David William shared a photo of a local shopping center that he hopes bring you all warm feelings of holiday cheer.

He says, “I enjoy walking into malls and shopping centers during Christmas with family and friends, and seeing the beautiful holiday decorations store owners put up — don’t we all? 🙂 It brings a warm feeling to the heart.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2017. Many blessings, love and happiness to the entire Small Business Trends community!”

Chief Strategy Officer Tamar Weinberg might not have a ton of holiday decorations in her workspace — but she does have a cute baby!

Weinberg says, “Happy holidays and happy New Year 2017 to all Small Business Trends! Here’s hoping your next year brings you tremendous success and professional growth!”

Staff Writer Paul Chaney enjoys spending the holiday with family at home. Here, you can see his home all decked out for the season.

Chaney says, “For my wife Amie and me, the holidays, particularly Christmas, are about home and family. Even though our children and grandchildren live miles away, we make every effort to get together, exchange gifts, share a meal and take some time to reconnect.

This, year, ‘home’ also means living in a new place, a loft-style apartment exactly two blocks from where we lived previously! Even though we’ve only been here a month, it already feels very homey.”

Staff Writer Shubhomita Bose shared a photo of Christmas time in her native Calcutta.

Bose explains, “This picture has been taken in my home sweet home Calcutta — all decked up for Christmas. It was once the capital of British India, and the Christian influence is still pretty strong. But what’s truly special about Christmas in Calcutta is the fervor with which people from all cultural and social backgrounds celebrate this happy holiday. Here’s hoping this Christmas brings everyone lots of joy and cheer. Happy holidays!”

And Senior Staff Writer Annie Pilon also wishes Small Business Trends readers all the best this holiday season. Here’s a photo of her dog Sarge who doesn’t quite know what to make of all the holiday decorations and presents.

Pilon says, “The holiday season is my favorite time of year! I hope you all enjoy the season as much as I do. And wishing you a happy 2017 as well!”

Staff writer Michael Guta adds: “I want to wish you a very Happy Holidays on behalf of everyone at Small Business Trends. As we go through the next few days trying to get everything just right, let us not forget to take some time out and enjoy the experience of being with those we love most.

The things we get are nice, but they will soon get old and break. But it is the laughter and joy we share that will stand the test of time. So to everyone I say tell your mom, dad, brother, sister and everyone you appreciate in your life, that you really love them.

Merry Christmas to one and all.”