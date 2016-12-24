Learn About Six Business Essentials at This Upcoming Event

Gaining valuable business knowledge doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Some events can fit a lot of information into a short time span.

Such is the case with the EntreLeadership 1-Day event. In just a single day, you can learn all about six different essentials to running a business. And you can meet with experts and other entrepreneurs during the event as well.

You can see more information about EntreLeadership 1-Day, along with a discount code for those interested in attending, in the Featured Events section. And check out the other business events listed below as well.

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

SYMPOSIA Conference for Women Entrepreneurs

January 27, 2017, San Francisco, Calif.

Skyrocket your business with two days of inspiration and lessons learned from seven powerful women entrepreneurs who have found the courage to follow their dreams and build 7+ figure businesses with perseverance, determination and grit! #symposia2017

EntreLeadership 1-Day

April 11, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.

Grow yourself, your team & your profits! At EntreLeadership 1-Day, you will learn the six essentials of business: leadership, people, money, time, team, and higher calling. Dave Ramsey will be joined by business experts Chris Hogan & Christy Wright.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ10 ($10 off)

Secret Knock

May 22, 2017, Los Angeles, Calif.

Secret Knock is going to be the single greatest event for the top entrepreneurs and action-takers in the world to connect, share ideas, and help take each other to the next level. Each of the attendees have believed in themselves enough to get to where they are, and they are not stopping now. Secure your application for one of the few spots left at the Secret Knock.

