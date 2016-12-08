Lifesize Conference Camera Brings Your Whole Team into Focus

Lifesize, an HD video conferencing technology company based in Austin, Texas, recently announced the launch of an audio and video solution designed to address a common problem: enabling video collaboration in small office settings cost-effectively and with greater ease.

The new Lifesize Icon 450 HD camera and phone system, paired with the Lifesize cloud-based video communication platform, is intended for use in “huddle” rooms — small conference rooms consisting of a table and a few chairs. Such places are becoming ubiquitous in companies large and small across the globe. Employees use them to connect and collaborate on projects.

A Peek at the Lifesize Icon 450 Camera

“Most organizations have small meeting spaces of 100 square feet or less,” said Michael Helmbrecht, chief product and operations officer at Lifesize, in a telephone conversation with Small Business Trends. “We’ve been working on how to enable those spaces to have HD video and phone conferencing that is easy to use without the need for IT or the office manager to do a lot of training and support.”

While many video conferencing solutions are available to enable such collaboration, the Icon 450 HD system is unique in that it is specifically designed for use in these small room settings. It adjusts the wide-angle lens to bring everyone into the frame automatically, a feat that is not always easy considering these rooms’ dimensions.

The system is cloud-enabled, which means a business can launch meetings from Microsoft Office 365 or Google Apps for Work, conference with Skype for Business users and connect employees and guests from their phones or internet browsers. (A monthly subscription is required to enable this service.)

The camera also comes with Office 365 and Google Calendar integration and shows an on-screen list of meetings, for scheduling purposes. Participants can join meetings with the push of a single button.

Other features include:

A sensor that automatically adjusts the camera to center everyone in the room;

Manual camera controls that let users move the camera lens as needed;

Wide-angle lens offering an 82-degree horizontal field of view and a 59-degree vertical field of view;

A phone system that gives users access to directory-based calling, one-on-one, group calls and chat.

Pricing for the Lifesize Icon 450 starts at just under $5,000 and includes the HD camera system, Phone HD, remote control and cables. Lifesize Cloud subscriptions start at $29 per month per user based on an annual contract. A free trial is also available.

Visit Lifesize.com for more information about the company and its products, including the Icon 450 HD.