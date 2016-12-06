The start of a new year is the perfect time for small businesses to spruce up their marketing materials. So if you feel that your logo, online presence or even print materials could use a refresh, it’s a great time to start planning those changes for 2017.



There are plenty of different resources you can use to update your marketing materials for the New Year. But one that can cover a big variety of updates to your marketing materials is Staples Print & Marketing Services. Staples offers design and printing services so that you can create custom branded materials for every part of your marketing strategy.



Here are some specific ways you can start the New Year off right by updating your marketing materials.



Update Your Logo



Your logo is likely one of the first things that comes to mind when customers think of your business. So it’s incredibly important that it fits with the brand image you want to portray. If you feel that your logo is a little bit outdated or not in keeping with the direction your business is headed in 2017, that should probably be the first thing you update.



You can work with Staples Print & Marketing Services or a professional designer to come up with a logo that fits with your ideal brand image. And then you can use that new logo in all of your updated 2017 marketing materials so that you portray a consistent image across all platforms.



Get New Business Cards



With all the high tech marketing options out there, business cards still remain essential tools for many business owners and professionals. Especially if you go to trade shows, networking events or client meetings, it’s important to have professionally designed business cards with you at all times so that you can present the best possible materials to potential clients or customers.



Your business cards should be simple but effective. Consider including your new logo, name, contact information, website, and even social media profiles if applicable. And you should also take into account the colors, type of paper and other design elements so you can be sure your business cards will present a professional image to everyone who sees them.



Spruce Up Your Website



If you’re going to get a new logo and other branding elements, you should make sure that you also have an online presence to match. Your website should look fairly consistent with all of your other marketing materials, online and otherwise. But it should still be easy to navigate and use, especially for people using mobile devices.



Brand Your Social Media Pages



In addition, social media can be an incredibly effective way to reach out to customers online. And if your social media profiles are going to be the first things people see when it comes to your business, they need to also present a strong branded image to potential customers.



Consider things like your profile photos, bios, cover images and backgrounds when designing your social media pages. Your design should remain fairly consistent and portray your ideal brand image so that when people come across your other marketing materials, they’ll already be familiar with your brand.



Print Brochures



Brochures can also be an effective format for marketing your business. Especially if you offer a wide selection of different products or services, or if you often promote your business at events, you might want to consider getting some professionally printed brochures for 2017.



You can include a lot of information on brochures. So you’ll want to spend a lot of time focused on what information you want to include. But the design is also important. So you’ll want to make sure that your brochures fit with your other branded materials and look both eye-catching and professional. If you work with a service provider like Staples, they can help you fine-tune some of the design elements and also ensure quality printing.



Invest in New Signage



You might also want to consider getting some new signage for your business’s location, trade shows or other purposes. These signs can include anything from your logo and business name to more specific information about a product or service. But print quality is incredibly important. So just make sure that you have a professional looking design and a quality printing service to work with.



Even if your marketing materials don’t need a complete overhaul, you’ll likely want to update at least a few items to make sure that your business puts its best foot forward in 2017. You can use Staples Print & Marketing Services to update many of the areas mentioned above. And that should put you well on your way to a successful 2017 marketing plan.

New Year Photo via Shutterstock