December 22, 2016

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

  1. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    December 7, 2016 at 1:36 am

    It is very important to also update your website design. Design aesthetics can change over time. So it is very important to stay updated.

  2. BizEpic
    December 7, 2016 at 1:57 am

    Logos should be refreshed to have a whole new look if the design becomes outdated. But the design must be flexible enough to last years. Think Mcdonald’s golden arches.

  3. Ivan
    December 7, 2016 at 2:02 am

    Updating your look is a must. But it should not move away from your brand. The brand colors and message and feel must be kept intact.

  4. Martin Lindeskog
    Martin Lindeskog
    December 9, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    Annie: I recently purchased a new business cards with a new logotype. Now it is time to set up the web site! 😉

  5. Christian Gatlin
    December 21, 2016 at 11:56 am

    Great post! It’s important for businesses to stay updated and plan ahead, especially in an ever-diversifying market. I also agree with Aira, web design and content must be apart of renovation methods.

