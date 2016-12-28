Minimum Wage Going Up in Many Communities: Is Your Business Affected?

Two significant events are set to take place in New York City on New Year’s Eve. One will be, as always, the ball drop in Times Square. The other is that minimum wage workers will be among the first across the country to receive a new mandated pay hike in 2017.

In all, 21 states, at least 22 cities, four counties and one region plan to raise the minimum wage in the coming year, reports a CNN Money article.

For some, the increase will only amount to an extra nickel or dime per paycheck. Others will see more meaningful hikes: $40 to $80 per pay period.

Arizona plans the largest rise, up 24 percent to $10, says CNN Money. Maine follows with a 20 percent jump, to $9, and three Silicon Valley cities, will see a 20 percent hike to $12.

Most increases begin January 1, 2017, while others go into effect in July.

Due to lack of legislative action at the federal level, state legislatures and city councils, spurred on by advocacy groups such as The Fairness Project and Fight for $15, took matters into their own hands.

“The increases were proposed by progressive politicians in state legislatures and on city councils. In instances where those measures failed, worker advocates would then petition to let voters decide directly,” CNN Money says.

According to Business & Legal Resources (BLR), a company that helps businesses remain compliant with state and federal regulations, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, a figure that has not changed since 2009. However, the FLSA does “not supersede any state or local laws that are more favorable to employees,” says BLR.

The company has prepared this map, showing the states that opted for minimum wage increases in 2017.

The fast-food industry, particularly affected by this development, has been at the epicenter of the pay hike fight since the beginning.

Former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi said in a Forbes op-ed that increases would wipe out thousands of entry-level jobs. He added that many fast-food chains, including McDonald’s, would look to alternative means to remain profitable, including replacing workers with self-service kiosks.

CNN Money compiled a list of the states, cities and counties that will implement the wage increase in 2017, drawing from sources such as The Fairness Project, Employment Policies Institute, National Employment Law Project, New York Department of Labor and California Department of Labor, among others.

Minimum Wage Going up in These Places

Here is the complete list of new minimum wage rates ordered by state, city and county. Is your business located in on of these communities?

States

Alaska – $9.80

Arizona – $10.00

Arkansas – $8.50

California – $10.00 for small employers; 10.50 for large employers

Colorado – $9.30

Connecticut – $10.10

Florida – $8.10

Hawaii – $9.25

Maine – $9.00

Maryland – $9.25 (as of July)

Massachusetts – $11.00

Michigan – $8.90

Missouri – $7.70

Montana – $8.15

New Jersey – $8.44

New York – Varies across state from $9.70 to $11 (as of 12/31/16)

Ohio – $8.15

Oregon – $10.25 (as of July)

South Dakota – $8.65

Vermont – $10.00

Washington – $11.00

Cities and Counties

California

Cupertino – $12.00

El Cerrito – $12.25

Los Altos – $12.00

Mountain View – $13.00

Oakland – $12.86

Palo Alto – $12.00

Richmond – $12.30

Sacramento – $10.50 (large employers)

San Diego – $11.50

San Mateo – $12.00

San Jose – $10.50

Santa Clara – $11.10

Sunnyvale – $13.00

In District of Columbia:

Washington, D.C. – $12.50 (as of July)

Iowa

Johnson County – $10.10

Linn Country – $8.25

Wapello County – $8.20

Maine

Portland – $10.68

New Mexico

Albuquerque – $8.80

Bernalillo – $8.70

Las Cruces – $9.20

New York

New York City – $11.00 (as of 12/31/16)

Long Island and Westchester, N.Y. – $10.00 (as of 12/31/16)

Washington

Seattle – $15.00

SeaTac – $15.35

Tacoma – $11.15