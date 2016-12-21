Nextdoor Seeks to Bring Neighborhood Businesses and Customers Together

Usefulness Functionality Price Summary Nextdoor now make it easier for businesses to receive feedback and recommendations from their neighbors.

Nextdoor is a free, private social network that requires users to register with proof of both their address and identity. The network is built around neighborhoods. You can join as a neighbor and once accepted then you officially become part of a neighborhood where you can share news, setup a Neighborhood Watch Group or even a business page.

Noticing that many of the community members exchange recommendations about local business, the platform decided to add business pages for local business.

Launched in 2011, the social network has grown to an audience of “double-digit millions” and claims to reach over 100,000 neighborhoods in the United States.

Nextdoor for Small Business

Who Needs a Business Page?

Business pages are ideal for anyone selling goods or providing services. This could range from offering neighborhood plumbing services to running a local barbecue joint.

What Can Businesses Do on Nextdoor?

Nextdoor helps businesses better understand their neighborhood reputation. Through a color coded map, you will be able to see where your business has been recommended by Nextdoor members. You will also be able to reply to messages and comments that members have shared. Your neighbors can as well send you private messages.

How to Setup a Business Page

Setting up a business page is quite easy. Go to the business section and fill in your business name and address. The page will automatically find your business based on your contact details. Click “claim” and verify it’s your business. You will then be prompted to create your business account.

You can as well claim your business page right from your personal account. Sign into your account and allow the platform to use your personal email to claim your page. However, the downside is that you will have to share your personal details with someone else if you need them to manage the page.

If you own multiple businesses or your business has multiple locations, then you can claim different pages for your respective business. However, at this time, Nextdoor only allows one account per business.

Conclusion

Nextdoor claims that many business recommendations were already taking place and thus there was need to offer the support.

Setting up an account is free and easy.

Setup an account now to start receiving feedback and business recommendations from your neighbors.