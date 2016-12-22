Small Business Trends
December 22, 2016

Thousands of Cuban Homes Are Getting Internet for the First Time (Watch)

by In Technology Trends 1
0
Shares
|
90
2
Print This Article
2
Email this Article

0
Shares
90
2
2
Email this Article Print This Article

Thousands of people in Cuba will soon be able to access the internet in their homes for the very first time.

The state-owned telecommunications company announced that it is installing internet in about 2,000 Havana homes for a two-month trial period. And if all goes well, the country could extend that period and perhaps increase the number of homes with access.

Before this, the only people who could access the internet in Cuba were some top officials and those who could access it via public wifi and mobile hotspots. So this move potentially opens up a whole new world of possibilities for many people in Cuba — as well as the people and businesses around the world that want to communicate with them.

For businesses that share information and resources online, it might seem like you can already access people in basically any market around the world. But there are still places where people don’t have the infrastructure or resources to access the internet.

Access Provides New Online Business Opportunities

So changes like this one can potentially lead to big things for online businesses, especially small businesses who otherwise would have little access to such markets. It may be on a fairly small scale for now. But that scale will likely increase. It could lead to even more internet access for the people of Cuba. And the more people around the world who are connected, the more possibilities there are for your online business.

Havana Photo via Shutterstock

More in: 1 Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Latest Trending Business News


One Reaction

  1. Joel Libava
    December 22, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Pretty crazy when you think about it, Annie. Internet for the first time this late in the game?

    What a huge learning curve the country will be going through.

    Thanks for reporting on this story.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2016, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!