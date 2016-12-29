Small Business Trends
December 29, 2016

Renewable Energy Is Getting Cheaper in Many Countries (Watch)

by In Green Business 0
0
Shares
|
72
2
Print This Article
5
Email this Article

0
Shares
72
2
5
Email this Article Print This Article

Think renewable energy is too expensive for your business? Think again.

The World Economic Forum estimates that renewable energy like solar and wind are now the same price or even cheaper than fossil fuels in 30 countries around the world. And even more countries are expected to join those ranks shortly.

In addition, 2015 was the first year where there were more investments in renewable energy than fossil fuels worldwide. So that indicates that as those investments come in, we’re likely to continue seeing price adjustments for renewable energy sources.

Opportunities Rise as Prices Drops on Renewable Energy for Small Businesses

For businesses, the energy options you use will depend on a number of varying factors. So the fact that prices for renewable sources are dropping doesn’t necessarily mean that’s a route you should take. But it can certainly make it a more attractive option. And going green isn’t going to hurt your reputation with consumers either.

This news also demonstrates how much progress is still being made in the renewable energy sector. So businesses that work in this type of area can potentially take advantage of opportunities with investors and come up with ways to make those energy sources even more affordable.

Renewable Energy Photo via Shutterstock

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Latest Trending Business News


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2016, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!