Small Business Trends
December 25, 2016

Some People Get a Little Too Wrapped Up in Secret Santa

by In Humor 1
114
Shares
|
100
10
Print This Article
4
Email this Article

114
Shares
100
10
4
Email this Article Print This Article

Secret Santa Business Cartoon

Listen, I don’t want to be a Scrooge so close to Christmas, but nothing used to set my teeth on edge like someone coming around to my desk and pushing the annual Secret Santa thing.

You can’t really say no, and so now you have one more thing to think about, buy, wrap, and deliver. And depending on who you get, the think-about portion can really be a headache.

I got my immediate supervisor one year and fretted about the merits of a gift card vs. a scented candle for two weeks. (I think I ended up drawing her something. Cartooning to the rescue!)

Anyway, when I was writing my holiday stuff this year the “Secret” in “Secret Santa” suggested national security and this cartoon popped out and now it’s my gift to you.

Happy Holidays!

1 Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Latest Trending Business News


One Reaction

  1. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    December 23, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    It’s all part of the fun. If I am in your office, I may be the one who will push you into the secret Santa thing. Haha!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2016, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!