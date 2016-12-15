Small Business Trends
January 14, 2017

Skype Experiences Global Outage; Service Restored After Three Hour Delay

by In Technology Trends 3
113
Shares
|
99
18
6
Print This Article
8
Email this Article

113
Shares
99
18
6
8
Email this Article Print This Article

Skype outage resolved resolved within hours

Skype, Microsoft’s phone, chat and video conferencing service, experienced an outage this morning across parts of North and South America, the U.K., Europe and eastern Asia. But the platforms management team reported the Skype outage resolved within hours.

An official announcement on Skype’s website confirmed reports.

Skype outage announcement

“We are aware of a problem, impacting multiple Skype services (sign-in, PSTN calls, SMS sending and etc.) Our engineers are already working on the solution and we hope the issue is resolved soon,” the announcement said.

Users Sounded Alarm But Skype Outage Resolved within Hours

No reason was given for the outage and service has since been restored.

It didn’t take long following the outage for Skype users to sound the alarm via Twitter.

DownDetector, a site that tracks technology fails, showed the problem lasted about four hours.

Skype outage graph

The most reported problems included log-ins, voice calls and receiving messages.

To everyone’s relief, a Microsoft representative announced that the problem had been resolved, after a 3-hour delay.

This is not the first time Skype has been down. It occurs periodically, as recently as October and November, according to the Skype support Twitter account.

Consumers rely on Skype to communicate remotely via phone, chat and video. Companies also use it, for phone and video conferencing.

Microsoft even offers a version specifically designed for business use that incorporates features beyond those offered in the consumer version, including administrative roles, expanded conferencing capabilities and integration with Microsoft Office 365.

Image: downdetector.com

More in: 3 Comments ▼
Advertise Here

Paul Chaney

Paul Chaney Paul Chaney is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. He covers industry news, including interviews with executives and industry leaders about the products, services and trends affecting small businesses, drawing on his 20 years of marketing knowledge. Formerly, he was editor of Web Marketing Today and a contributing editor for Practical Ecommerce.

3 Reactions

  1. Robert Brady
    December 15, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    3 hours of downtime is a HUGE deal for a company like Skype. Somebody is getting fired.

    Reply
  2. Aira Bongco
    Aira Bongco
    December 15, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    That is sad. Skype is already a stable in online communications and it can vastly affect some businesses.

    Reply
  3. Prasanta Shee
    January 14, 2017 at 12:16 am

    3 hours Skype downtime is a huge loss for businesses using skype. Alternatively, one may continue his business meetings using tools like webex, R-HUB web conferencing servers, gotomeeting etc. They work well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!