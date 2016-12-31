SYMPOSIA, More Events Aim to Help Businesses in 2017

Now that 2016 is coming to a close, it’s time for business owners to turn their attention to the year ahead. And there are plenty of great business events that could help entrepreneurs and professionals make necessary changes going forward.

In January, for instance, the SYMPOSIA Conference is a two-day event for women entrepreneurs. You can gain inspiration and lessons from successful women across different fields.

And in the Spring, EntreLeadership 1-Day and Secret Knock also offer their own benefits to entrepreneurs across a variety of industries.

You can learn more about each of those events in the Featured Events section. And then check out even more events to add to your 2017 calendar in the list below.

To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.

SYMPOSIA Conference for Women Entrepreneurs

January 27, 2017, San Francisco, California

Skyrocket your business with two days of inspiration and lessons learned from 7 powerful women entrepreneurs who have found the courage to follow their dreams and build 7+ figure businesses with perseverance, determination and grit! #symposia2017

EntreLeadership 1-Day

April 11, 2017, Los Angeles, California

Grow yourself, your team & your profits! At EntreLeadership 1-Day, you will learn the six essentials of business: leadership, people, money, time, team, and higher calling. Dave Ramsey will be joined by business experts Chris Hogan & Christy Wright.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ10 ($10 off)

Secret Knock

May 22, 2017, Los Angeles, California

Secret Knock is going to be the single greatest event for the top entrepreneurs and action-takers in the world to connect, share ideas, and help take each other to the next level. Each of the attendees have believed in themselves enough to get to where they are, and they are not stopping now. Secure your application for one of the few spots left at the Secret Knock.

