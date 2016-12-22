Yes, You Can Now Make Video Calls on Slack

Team messaging platform Slack is introducing video calls to its range of features. For Slack, which has been described as an instant messaging and collaboration system on steroids, the addition of video calling has been a long time coming. But now that it is, watch out!

Slack has a great messaging system, collaboration features and integration with a wide range of tools to make the daily operations of your small business much, much easier. However, the company took its time for voice and video calling integration. The voice calling was just added in June of this year, and the video is here now. But it should be noted, Slack integrated Skype to allow video calls in January, with great success.

Make Video Calls on Slack

Slack users can now initiate a video call using the same phone icon to make voice calls along with the new camera button to start a video session. You don’t have to open a separate app, dial in to a meeting, or share invite links. As long as the person you want to video conference with is in your Slack team, you can call them directly, just like a regular phone call.

If you want to have more than one person on the video call, you will have to be on one of Slack’s paid plans. This will allow you to make group video calls with up to 15 people.

Businesses that use a third party video and calling service can still use it in the Slack ecosystem. Slack even lets you make the third party services be the default platform for your voice and video communications.

Slack’s Video Calls will be rolling out in the next few days. It will be available in the latest version of Slack for Mac and Slack for Windows desktop apps, as well as Google Chrome.