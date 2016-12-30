Working from Home: The New Normal?

Working from home used to be a crazy idea from the future that many dreamed of but few attained. Sure there might be some benefits, but would it work? Could it work?

Now it seems like I know a lot of people (and not just cartoonists) who work from home at least a few days a week. And I hear about it more and more every day.

So many, in fact, that this cartoon presented itself. And for someone old enough to remember the days when going into the office was the one and only way to work, it seems a little like living in the future.

And speaking of the not too distant future, hope your 2016 was great, and here’s hoping 2017 is fantastic! Happy New Year!