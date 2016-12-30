Small Business Trends
December 30, 2016

Working from Home: The New Normal?

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
14
5
Print This Article
2
Email this Article

0
Shares
14
5
2
Email this Article Print This Article

Working from Home Business Cartoon

Working from home used to be a crazy idea from the future that many dreamed of but few attained. Sure there might be some benefits, but would it work? Could it work?

Now it seems like I know a lot of people (and not just cartoonists) who work from home at least a few days a week. And I hear about it more and more every day.

So many, in fact, that this cartoon presented itself. And for someone old enough to remember the days when going into the office was the one and only way to work, it seems a little like living in the future.

And speaking of the not too distant future, hope your 2016 was great, and here’s hoping 2017 is fantastic! Happy New Year!

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Latest Trending Business News


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2016, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!