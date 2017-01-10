100 Small Business Sites and More Advice to Follow in 2017

The small business community online shared everything important websites to technical and motivational advice this week. The goal was to provide more resources and knowledge to help grow your small business during the early days of 2017.

See a collection of these resources and other information below and leave a comment to share what has worked for you.

Follow These Top 100 Small Business Blogs

If you want to build a successful business, you need to be able to access the best information. Small business blogs, like the ones included on this list from Anuj Agarwal of Feedspot, can be a great resource. And Small Business Trends was honored to be included.

Learn How Highly Specialized CRMs Are Transforming the Way Small Businesses Work

CRM is an essential tool for growing businesses in 2017. And highly specialized systems are having an even bigger impact on small businesses than ever before. This post by Seth Prince on Smallbiztechnology.com details more on the impact of CRM on small businesses.

Ignite Your Business With These New Year’s Resolutions

The start of a new year means it’s a perfect time for businesses to reflect and choose a new direction going forward. The new year’s resolutions listed in this CorpNet post by Eric Greenspan could help you ignite your business in the new year.

Or Resolve to Stop Making New Year’s Resolutions Entirely

New year’s resolutions might work well for some business owners. But for others, making changes at other points of the year can make a lot more sense. This Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella dives deeper into this concept. And the BizSugar community discusses as well.

Build Your Blog and Add Automation

If you plan on using a blog as part of your content strategy in the new year, then you need the right tools to properly grow your blog. And that often means adding some kind of automation to save time. This Basic Blog Tips post by Deborah Anderson features some further insights on the topic.

Learn From This Blogging Case Study

You can also learn quite a bit about using blogging effectively by looking at case studies, like this one by Kevin Muldoon on the Web Hosting Secrets Revealed blog. See more commentary on the post over on BizSugar.

Increase Employee Activities With These Tips

Creating activities for your employees can be a great way to improve your work environment and even make your team more effective in the long run. For more on how to increase employee activities, check out the tips in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Use These Technologies for eCommerce Marketers

If you want to improve your eCommerce marketing going forward, then there are plenty of different tech tools you can use to make your life easier. This Search Engine Journal post by Kunjal Panchal includes some technologies that can benefit eCommerce marketers in the new year.

Jump Start Your Social Ads in 2017

Social media advertising is becoming increasingly relevant for businesses that want to attract online consumers. But there are some methods you can use to make those social ads even more effective in the new year, like the ones in this Marketing Land post by Brad O’Brien.

Increase Your Street Smarts in Business

Street smarts can be a helpful and sometimes even necessary tool for business owners. In this post on the Startup Professionals Musings blog, Martin Zwilling includes a nine step approach to increasing your street smarts in business. And BizSugar members share thoughts on the post too.

