10 Small Changes You Can Make to Your Business Right Now

When running a business, you can’t continue using the same methods and expect your business to grow. You have to actually make changes and updates as technology and trends evolve. Members of our small business community are acutely aware of the importance of making changes to take small businesses to the next level. Here are some of their top tips.

Make Your Business Seem More Personal With Video Marketing

Video marketing can help you accomplish many different things for your small business. It can help you explain a complicated process, increase sales for a specific product, or even make your business seem more personal to consumers. Jennifer Livingston goes into more detail about the latter in this Getentrepreneurial.com post.

Combat Poor Processes in Your Business

To successfully run a business, you need effective processes. If you don’t have them, you’re likely to use productivity or even watch your business fail. This Process Street post by Adam Henshall includes some information about how you can combat poor processes in your business.

Use Hashtag Tracking to Take Your Social Media Marketing to the Next Level

Social media is a complicated and ever-changing idea. But there are tools out there, like hashtag tracking, that can help you make the most of your social media efforts. This Web Hosting Secrets Revealed post reviews some specific hashtag tracking tools. And the BizSugar community discussed the post further here.

Don’t Mix SEO and Lousy Content

SEO can be a great tool for businesses. But it’s not going to act as a replacement for sub-par content. Ryan Shelley goes into more detail in this Search Engine Land post.

Learn How Technology is Changing Today’s Business Landscape

Technology is constantly evolving. And all of those changes can greatly impact the way businesses operate. You can learn more about how technology can change the way you do business in this Techlofy post by Ashfaq Ahmad.

Think of Social Media Management as More Than Content Posting

Social media management companies can give you a head start on your content marketing. But you should actually think of it as more than simple content posting, as Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media discusses here. You can also see commentary about the post over on BizSugar.

Stay Safe Online With Advanced Identity Theft Protection

Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly important for small businesses in every industry. And you can use advanced identity theft protection to keep yourself and your business protected online. Learn more by reading this post by Ivan Widjaya on the Noobpreneur blog.

Get These Tools to Excel at Blogging

If you want your small business blog to really work for your business, you can’t just create a basic post every now and then and expect results. Instead, you need to get the right tools, like the ones listed in this Right Mix Marketing post by Avinash Nair.

Make Your Logo as Flexible as Your Marketing Strategy

A great logo can make a huge difference for your business. But you need to make sure that logo is flexible so it can work in many different situations. Nick Bowersox of the crowdSPRING blog details more here. And BizSugar members also shares thoughts on the post here.

Attract Thousands of Visitors From Quora in a Month

Quora is a popular question and answer website. And it can also be a great resource for businesses looking to increase online traffic. Neil Patel explains how you can get more visitors using Quora here.

