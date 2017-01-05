How to Use Amazon Affiliate Marketing: A Step by Step Guide

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is no doubt one of the world’s most famous online marketplaces. But the company also offers n opportunity to some small business owners — particularly online marketers. The platform offers a well-known Affiliate program. Interested? Here’s a step-by-step process on how you can become am Amazon affiliate.

How to Become an Amazon Affiliate

Log In to the Amazon Affiliate Area

Start by scrolling to the bottom of the Amazon home page. You are looking for the “Become an Affiliate Link.”

That should lead you to the splash page with lots of information about the Amazon Affiliate program. Click the “Join Now” button to get started.

Submit Personal and Website Details

The form looks long, but it is pretty easy to fill out. Just add your personal details in this section. This will be your official profile, so please make sure all information is correct.

You will then be asked to add your website details. Of course, most affiliate programs, if not all, are interested in how much traffic you get.

Next, fill in your profile. This will include things like your preferred store ID, how you build links, how you drive traffic to your website, among other things.

Verify Your Identity

In order to verify your identity, Amazon asks for a phone number which they use to make an automated phone call. When you enter your phone number, a pin number appears on the screen. The automated call will ask you to verify the pin number. It’s that simple!

Choose How You Want to be Paid

In this last step, Amazon welcomes you to their Associates program. It is at this point that you can choose how you want to be paid or do it later, but why should you? Here are your payment options:

Check ($15 processing fee is waived for international associates)

Amazon gift card

Direct deposit (not available for international associates)

Once you complete the registration process, Amazon will give you access to their Associates platform where you will be able to get the affiliate links for their products.

As you get into affiliate marketing, it’s important that you disclose all your affiliate links and mark them as nofollow. Wondering why? Here are a few reasons.