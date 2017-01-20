What Is Your Best Incentive — Besides Money — For Keeping Great Employees? [POLL]

Small businesses need great employees, too.

Often though, it’s big businesses that are plucking the best talent away from small businesses. It’s them that typically has the capital to pay a higher salary and the resources to offer better benefits packages.

So, if your small business currently has some great talent on board and their help is invaluable, what are you doing to keep them in the fold? And if you’re looking to hire someone new to the team, what can you do to incentivize them to say yes to your offer?

If you’re like a lot of other small businesses, offering more money may not be an option. But there are other non-monetary benefits that could speak to a prospective candidate you just can’t let get away.

Tell us what your small business is doing to keep top talent in this week’s poll question and feel free to share your stories in the Comments section below.

