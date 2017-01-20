Small Business Trends
January 20, 2017

What Is Your Best Incentive — Besides Money — For Keeping Great Employees? [POLL]

by In Employment 1
0
Shares
|
81
4
Print This Article
5
Email this Article

0
Shares
81
4
5
Email this Article Print This Article
What Is Your Best Incentive -- Besides Money -- For Keeping Great Employees?

Small businesses need great employees, too.

Often though, it’s big businesses that are plucking the best talent away from small businesses. It’s them that typically has the capital to pay a higher salary and the resources to offer better benefits packages.

So, if your small business currently has some great talent on board and their help is invaluable, what are you doing to keep them in the fold? And if you’re looking to hire someone new to the team, what can you do to incentivize them to say yes to your offer?

If you’re like a lot of other small businesses, offering more money may not be an option. But there are other non-monetary benefits that could speak to a prospective candidate you just can’t let get away.

Tell us what your small business is doing to keep top talent in this week’s poll question and feel free to share your stories in the Comments section below.

What is the biggest obstacle to moving your business to the cloud?

View Results / See All Polls

Handshake Photo via Shutterstock

1 Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 17 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the newspaper business in Pennsylvania. His experience includes being a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.

One Reaction

  1. Christian Gatlin
    January 20, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Hey Joshua,

    Great post! It’s very interesting to see many small businesses are losing their top talent to bigger corporations. This article is a good reminder to small business owners to have incentives available for their employees.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!