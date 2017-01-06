Small Business Trends
January 6, 2017

Ditch The Really Strange Interview Questions Before It’s Too Late

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
81
13
6
Print This Article
8
Email this Article

0
Shares
81
13
6
8
Email this Article Print This Article

It’s been a long long time since I interviewed for a job, but I still occasionally ponder the “So, any special skills?” question.

I’m sure what they were looking for was something like “I can fix any copier ever made” or “I love to clean break room microwaves.” But the little devil on my shoulder always wanted me to say something more along the lines of “I can burp the alphabet” or “I have six toes” or “I look deep into mens’ souls and divine their darkest deepest secrets! Then I create elaborate ironic scenarios with which to expose and humiliate them!! Moo-ha-ha-ha!!!”

Anyway, one day while watching my cat, this popped into my head and that little devil on my shoulder gave me a knowing glance and a thumbs up. It’s good to know he’s still there now and then.

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!