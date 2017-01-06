Ditch The Really Strange Interview Questions Before It’s Too Late

It’s been a long long time since I interviewed for a job, but I still occasionally ponder the “So, any special skills?” question.

I’m sure what they were looking for was something like “I can fix any copier ever made” or “I love to clean break room microwaves.” But the little devil on my shoulder always wanted me to say something more along the lines of “I can burp the alphabet” or “I have six toes” or “I look deep into mens’ souls and divine their darkest deepest secrets! Then I create elaborate ironic scenarios with which to expose and humiliate them!! Moo-ha-ha-ha!!!”

Anyway, one day while watching my cat, this popped into my head and that little devil on my shoulder gave me a knowing glance and a thumbs up. It’s good to know he’s still there now and then.